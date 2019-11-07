By Wes Goldberg

The Mercury News

HOUSTON (TNS) — Like James Harden’s methodical isolation dribble, the Warriors 129-112 loss to the Houston Rockets was the result of a deficit that developed slowly.

Following the team’s most impressive win of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the Warriors (2-6) entered Wednesday’s game against the Rockets (5-3) sensing some stability.

Still without normal starters Stephen Curry (hand), D’Angelo Russell (ankle), Klay Thompson (ACL), Draymond Green (finger) and Kevon Looney (neuropathy), the Warriors used the same starting lineup for the third straight game. It was the bench, however, that kept the Warriors in the game early.

Reserve guard Alec Burks scored a season-high 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including nine in the first quarter to help take an early six-point lead.

With the game still in striking distance in the second quarter, rookie forward Eric Paschall attacked a closeout, drove baseline and finished with a two-handed dunk. He then looked to the bench for a raise-the-roof celebration, one that his teammates joined in on. For the Warriors, it would be the last such celebration of the game.

Shortly after, James Harden got hot. With the Rockets leading 44-42 with 5 { minutes remaining in the second quarter, Harden scored or assisted on the final 23 points before halftime, burying the Warriors in an 11-point hole at the break. That deficit expanded to 23 within the first few minutes of the third quarter, punctuating Houston’s 39-16 run that broke the game open.

With three minutes left in the third quarter, guard Damion Lee made a 3-pointer to cut the Rockets’ lead to 10 but, by the end of the period, the Rockets reclaimed a 19-point lead. The Warriors tried to hang, but the Rockets had too much fire power.

Lee finished with 13 points and center Omari Spellman logged 13 points and seven rebounds to anchor a bench unit that out-scored Houston’s 58-17. Houston’s experienced starting lineup, however, outscored Golden State’s, 112-54.

Once a playoff-bound rivalry, Warriors vs. Rockets had a decidedly different feel. None of the active Warriors Wednesday played in last season’s semifinal round in the playoffs. The Rockets swapped guards, Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook, but their 3-point shooting ethos remains in tact, having made 46.7% on 45 attempts from the beyond the arc.

If there was a takeaway from the night, it was an obvious one: for the rivalry to be resuscitated, the Warriors need to get healthy.

Next, the Warriors play the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Friday.

———

Mavs tip Magic

DALLAS (TNS) — The Orlando Magic finally found their offense, but it wasn’t quite enough to beat Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half and the Mavericks held on for a 107-106 victory over the Magic on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center.

Markelle Fultz came up with two key steals in the final minute, but the Magic possessions ended abruptly with offensive foul calls against Aaron Gordon. The second one came with 7.7 seconds left to play and the Magic trailing by one. The foul also disqualified Gordon.

But Seth Curry missed the ensuing free-throw attempts and Jonathan Isaac rebounded. That set up the Magic’s final play. D.J. Augustin penetrated and kicked it out to Nikola Vucevic for a wide-open 3-point attempt. The ball caromed off the rim and bounced into the air as the Magic came up short.

The Magic (2-6) dropped their fourth straight overall and fourth in a row on the road.

Gordon had a season-high 23 points for the Magic, who scored 100 points for the first time this season.

Vucevic finished with 19 points while Isaac, Augustin and Michael Carter-Williams each had 13 for the Magic.

Isaac also had 10 rebounds, four steals and six blocked shots.

Maxi Kleber had 14 points for the Mavericks (5-2), who extended their home winning streak to eight against the Magic.

The Magic built a 71-60 lead with 6:19 left in the third quarter after a three-point play by Fultz.

But the Mavericks closed out the quarter with a 16-8 run as Doncic sparked the burst with eight points.

The Magic wouldn’t go away and rallied for a 102-100 lead on a layup by Augustin, his 8,000th career point.

The Magic return home Friday to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in the first of five straight games at Amway Center.

———

Jazz sink Sixers

SALT LAKE CITY (TNS) — On the night Joel Embiid returned, the 76ers lost Ben Simmons.

Simmons left in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz with a minor sprain of the AC joint in his right shoulder. He did not return and will be evaluated on Thursday in Denver.

Meanwhile, Embiid finished with game-highs of 27 points and 16 rebounds and two blocks in his first game back after serving a two-game suspension for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Oct. 30.

But his presence didn’t have the impact the Sixers (5-2) had hoped. This marked their second straight setback. They will look to snap their skid Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.

At the moment, Simmons’ status for that game is unknown.

He suffered the injury in the first quarter. With 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the quarter, he received an entry pass in the high post. He spun right to make a move. His right shoulder banged into the chest of Utah’s Royce O’Neale.

After the contact, Simmons immediately held his shoulder.

He played on before being subbed out of the game with 3:31 left in the quarter. Simmons wore what looked like a heating pad on his shoulder while on the bench.

He checked back into the game with 6:56 left in the half. However, he took himself out of the game during a break in the action at the 5:20 mark and walked straight to the locker room. Simmons had a tough time moving his right arm before leaving the game.

He finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting to go with two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Embiid finished with his third double-double of the season.

He had an impact early, blocking Rudy Gobert’s layup 19 seconds into the game. However, Gobert returned the favor on Embiid’s first shot attempt, an 8-foot layup, 1:22 into the game. Embiid grabbed the rebound and missed the putback.

But he scored his first two points on a pair of foul shots minutes later to give the Sixers a 7-2 lead. The Cameroon native scored his first basket on a 3-foot hook shot with 3:07 left in the quarter. He converted a three-pointer to put the Sixers, 24-21, at the 2:04 mark.

Embiid finished the quarter with seven points on 2-for-6 shooting to go with three rebounds, three assists, and a block. He added 11 points in the second quarter, before being held scoreless in the third while missing all four shot attempts. Embiid added nine points in the fourth quarter.

For the game, he made 16 of 18 foul shots, including a pair to pull the Sixers within 102-100 with 2:17 left.

After the Jazz responded with a 4-1 run, Embiid split two free throws to pull the Sixers within 106-102 with 51.3 seconds left. Gobert fouled out on that play. Josh Richardson’s basket at the buzzer set the final score.

Richardson finished with a season-high 24 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 16 points. However, Al Horford had a tough night two days after scoring a season-high 32 points in Phoenix. The power forward finished with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Donovan Mitchell paced the Jazz (5-3) with 24 points.

———

Grizzlies maul Wolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TNS) — It was natural to think that the Timberwolves might have some trouble scoring without their top two point guards.

But they didn’t fall 137-121 to Memphis at FedEx Forum because of their offense. It was the other end of the floor that let them down.

The Grizzlies shot 57% for the game, 52% from 3-point range as they outpaced the Wolves 36-25 in the fourth quarter. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 31 points while dynamic rookie Ja Morant had 26.

Karl-Anthony Towns had some early rust in his first game back from a two-game suspension and finished 25 points and 13 rebounds on 8-of-19 shooting. Andrew Wiggins had 30, but the Wolves couldn’t contain Memphis in the fourth. Brooks began the quarter on fire and had 13 points within the first 5:23 of the fourth to put Memphis up 10. The Wolves could never regroup. Morant had a couple of nifty moves and by the time referees called Towns for a flagrant foul with 2:44 left and the Wolves down 14, the night was all but over.

The Wolves were down both starting point guards in Jeff Teague (illness) and Shabazz Napier (right hamstring strain) meaning they were going to have to employ some patchwork at that position. Rookie Jarrett Culver acquitted himself well in scoring 15 points and dishing out seven assists the Wolves used Jordan McLaughlin, fresh from G-League Iowa, and Wiggins at times to handle the ball.

The Wolves experienced peaks and valleys offensively in the first half while Memphis has mostly a smooth ride into the locker room. The Wolves claimed a 15-10 lead to open the game thanks to a hot start from Wiggins, who hit his first four shots. That helped compensate for a slow start for Towns, who was 1 of his first 6. But Memphis gathered itself and started exposing holes in the Wolves defense. Jae Crowder was a handful for the Wolves to contain, while Brooks and Brandon Clarke combined to go 8 for 11 in the opening 24 minutes. The Grizzlies went on a 17-2 run as the Wolves struggled and Towns was trying to find his rhythm.

The second unit without Josh Okogie was lacking defensively, and this is where Memphis did most of its damage with Clarke finding room to operate inside.

The Wolves mounted their answer to the Grizzlies in the second quarter as Towns finally started getting some shots to drop and Robert Covington picked up the slack from the outside. Covington his three triples while Towns started bullying Memphis defenders off the drive and getting layups. Memphis led at one point 44-28, but the Wolves went on a 15-4 spurt over the span of 4:15 to get back in it. Eventually, they would take a 53-52 lead. But Memphis’ hot shooting helped it build the lead back by the end of the half. The Grizzlies hit 8 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half compared to 9 of 24 for the Wolves and had a 72-64 lead at the half.

The third quarter was more even handed than the first two, with neither team making any significant runs against the other. It took a while to get through because both teams were in the bonus with more than eight minutes remaining. Culver looked more comfortable handling the ball and initiating the offense, following six points in the second quarter with eight in the third. The Wolves were able to hold the fort without him on the floor through the end of the third and beginning of the fourth. They stared the latter with a lineup of McLaughlin, Wiggins, Okogie, Treveon Graham and Noah Vonleh. But after Towns came back on, Brooks took over and the Wolves were playing catch up. They never did.

———

Raptors devour Kings

TORONTO (TNS) — The Kings took knockout blow after knockout blow from the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night; thing was, the Kings didn’t land any haymakers of their own.

The defending NBA champions slugged their way to a 124-120 win over the Kings behind 24 points from Kyle Lowry, 23 from Pascal Siakam and 21 from Serge Ibaka. Harrison Barnes had 26 points to lead the Kings while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 and Buddy Hield had 21. The Kings hit 20 of 43 3-pointers to hang with the Raptors.

But the Raptors knew how to close out a win. In the fourth quarter, Lowry drained 3s and Ibaka had a thundering dunk as the Raptors never let the Kings come within a basket of the lead.

Barnes hit a 3 with a minute to go to draw the Kings within four, but they were unable to get any closer.

The Raptors were red hot in the first half, shooting at a 70% clip for much of the first 24 minutes. They also hit 17 of 19 free throws. But for the first time this season, the Kings didn’t let the game get out of hand while the other team was rolling. Though they shot just 43% in the first half, the Kings trailed just 66-58. Pin that on offensive rebounds, as Sacramento nabbed seven offensive boards in the first half. Toronto, which made virtually every shot, had just two.

———

Pacers beat Wizards

INDIANAPOLIS (TNS) — The Washington Wizards might never reach full strength this season, given the uncertainty of John Wall’s return from his Achilles’ injury. Wednesday night, however, the Wizards’ roster was their most robust to date - with a veteran scorer activated and the 10-deep rotation they projected in the preseason.

And even after getting a strong offensive night from their franchise star, the Wizards still lost, 121-106, to the Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards leaned into the version of themselves that struggles with basic defensive principles. Although the Pacers attempt more midrange jumpers than most teams, Washington allowed them to tee off from the 3-point arc.

“[Doug] McDermott,” Coach Scott Brooks said, singling out the Indiana role player who made 4 of 6 3s for 19 points off the bench. “We probably made three or four different mistakes on him for wide open 3s.”

Despite Indiana’s aversion to drawing fouls, the Wizards rolled out the welcome mat at the free throw line.

“We were just not being smart,” rookie Rui Hachimura said. “We were just giving free throws. We got to fix that.”

And even with the Pacers playing on the second night of a back-to-back, after traveling in from Charlotte, the Wizards (2-5) looked like the team with the heavy legs, digging themselves a 25-point deficit.

“It was just a point we couldn’t get stops,” Bradley Beal said about the Pacers’ 44-point second quarter.

In a sense, the 2019-20 Wizards made their debut in Indianapolis. All the players who were considered to play an active role in the outcome of the season were healthy and active for the first time. Still, it wasn’t enough.

Beal, the team’s leading man in assists, favored scoring over facilitation. He led the Wizards with 30 points, 21 in the first half, and finished with five assists. The Wizards’ starting frontcourt of Hachimura and Isaac Bonga went scoreless. Hachimura pulled down eight rebounds but missed his five shot attempts and finished as a minus-19 for the game.

Even so, scoring wasn’t exactly the issue. Holding on to possessions proved to be more difficult than usual.

Through three quarters, the Wizards had compiled 17 assists against 15 turnovers.

“We want to play with pace but in some spots we got playing too fast,” CJ Miles said. “Some spots, we were just sloppy, being lazy. Not playing aggressive enough and making plays.”

Despite the sloppy offense and 38.9 percent shooting, Washington trimmed into the lead several times in the fourth quarter. Each time, Indiana responded. Whether it was Aaron Holliday hitting consecutive 3-pointers or center Domantas Sabonis (13 points, 17 rebounds) bullying his way in the paint, the Pacers (4-4) kept a firm grip on the game.

Indiana had crafted an identity as a midrange shooting team, attempting the second-most shots in the league from that distance at 18.9. But against the Wizards, the Pacers stepped back and drilled 12 3-pointers.

The Pacers also entered last in free throw attempts and went to the foul line only seven times during its Tuesday night loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Against the Wizards, they were 21 of 26 at the line.

Despite the forwards’ lack of production, the Wizards still had five players in double figures, including another strong night from Thomas Bryant (20 points and 11 rebounds).

Ahead of the season, depth might not have been the adjective most people would have used to describe the young Wizards. But after seven games, the team has several players averaging double figures and just welcomed back Jordan McRae, who missed the previous four games following surgery to repair a fracture in his right ring finger. When combined with the recent additions of Troy Brown Jr. and C.J. Miles, McRae’s return gave the Wizards another veteran wing player with scoring ability. This could become a good problem to have - if the Wizards can jell with haste.

“We’re like a brand new team and a couple guys just came back and started playing. So, we still don’t know how we’re playing,” Hachimura said. “Everybody can score. Everybody can [play] defense. We got to stick together. We’re not playing together right now, obviously. I can see and I can feel when I play.”

Although Wall has moved well during his individual workouts, he still might not return to play in his 10th season. So, this is how the team could likely look going forward. Sans Ian Mahinmi (Achilles’), the Wizards appeared as healthy as they will get this season. Against the Pacers, it didn’t matter.

———

Pistons rip Knicks

DETROIT (TNS) — The Detroit Pistons remain undermanned.

But it was two Pistons newcomers who came to the rescue Wednesday night against the New York Knicks.

Markieff Morris scored 22 points and outdueled his twin brother while Tony Snell was a perfect 9 for 9 for 24 points in leading the Pistons to a 122-102 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

Andre Drummond continued his stellar early-season play with 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals as the Pistons (4-5) had 37 assists on 44 made field goals.

The Pistons’ frontcourt combined for 63 points in helping to overcome the absences of Blake Griffin, Derrick Rose, Reggie Jackson and Tim Frazier.

Marcus Morris, the former Piston who endorsed his brother signing with the Pistons, scored 20 points for the Knicks (1-7).

The Pistons’ ball movement was excellent, and Snell was the beneficiary in playing his best game with the Pistons since he was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in June.

Snell was 6 for 6 from 3-point range as the Pistons shot 55.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Six Pistons had five or more assists.

Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson took a blow to the head and exited the game with concussion-like symptoms.

The Pistons performed well offensively in the first half, shooting 56.8% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range in taking a 64-59 lead at halftime.