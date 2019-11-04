By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer team boasts plenty of lopsided victories this season — the Eagles have crushed their foes by four-or-more goals in nine of their 14 victories.

But, on Saturday they proved they could win a close one, too.

Snapping back from a 1-0 deficit at halftime, the Eagles powered past a stubborn Kansas Wesleyan crew, 3-2, in a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference clash in Bartlesville.

The KWU Coyotes ripped a goal with 16:54 left in the first half to grab a rare lead against OKWU, 1-0.

Minute after minute the score remained the same, looming larger and larger.

Not that OKWU didn’t wage a ferocious battle. The Eagle offense spent more time around the Coyote goal box than a flock of ravens zeroing in on bloated carrion.

But, KWU goalie Victor Andrade and his defense deflected and held off salvo after salvo after salvo throughout the first half.

The first 20 minutes of the second half reflected the same pattern — the Eagles went to vault only to come away with their pockets empty.

But, that all changed when the foot of OKWU’s Julio Belo kissed the ball and it smacked into the back of the KWU net with 33:49 remaining.

Less than 10 minutes later, high-powered Eagle attacker Khesanio Hall ripped the ball past the goalie to push the Eagles in front, 2-1.

But, KWU peeled off the steel wool blanket of adversity and answered with a tying goal, with just 4:47 left.

Overtime seemed a certainty.

But, the Eagles — who are coached by Jamie Peterson — had one remaining bolt of lightning remaining. Stefan Lukic scored — just as time expired — to elevate OKWU to the 3-2 victory.

The triumph upped OKWU’s overall record to 14-3 and conference mark to 10-1.

But, the Eagles are still one win — or a Friends (Kan.) University loss — away from clinching the conference crown.

Friends (13-2-1) is 9-1-1 in the conference, with one game remaining, and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Eagles.

OKWU will look to win the title with a win Tuesday at home against McPherson (Kan.). Starting time is 7:30 p.m.

Note: Matheus Ferreira recorded two assists and Hall one in the Eagles’ win Saturday. … Alex Vidizzoni went the distance in goal against KWU. KWU only took two shots on goal, both of which resulted in scores.