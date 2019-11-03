By Mike Tupa

Wesleyan Christian School’s football team produced a promising start in its final opportunity to leap back into the chase for the playoffs.

But, the athletic Prue High School Rockets took advantage of some defensive woes by the Mustangs to rob the momentum and begin to slowly pull away.

When it was all done, Prue walked off the field as the 54-7 victor.

“I was pretty impressed with their athletic ability,” WCS head coach Curt Cloud said.

Austin Cobb tallied WCS’ lone touchdown, streaking to the end zone on a long run, followed by Chris Ryan’s extra-point.

But, prior to Cobb’s scoring burst, Prue had already powered to a 28-0 lead.

After the Mustangs trimmed the lead to 28-7, “We had a couple of turnovers and it got out of hand,” Cloud said.

Mustang tailback Preston Willis, who has been recovering from a toe injury, played but still wasn’t at 100 percent, Cloud said.

“He played a little gimpy. … He was probably a little hard on his toe, playing as much as he did,” Cloud said.

Parker Francis also played with a sore hip, Cloud said.

Except for Ezra Hargis, “We had everybody back,” the coach continued. “I think we got out of the game pretty healthy. We just didn’t make the plays we needed. They made plays and we didn’t.”

WCS emerged from the contest with a 3-5 record overall and 0-4 in District B-7 play.

“We’ll have to regroup and have a good Senior Night next Friday (against Olive) and try to end on a win,” Cloud said.

Cloud knew prior to last Friday’s kickoff his Mustangs eyed a major challenge against the Rockets (7-2, 3-1).