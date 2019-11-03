By Mike Tupa

That’s the piercing whistle of the Oklahoma Wesleyan University Lady Eagle basketball express as it blasts through the morning fog of its season.

A sweep this past weekend — a 100-57 rout of Randall University and a 72-58 gut-check against Bacone College — powered OKWU to a 4-0 record.

During their sizzling burst out of terminal, the Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents, 340-219.

It’s a smashing debut for head coach Grace Hadley during her first full season driving the engine.

Balance.

That’s the operative word that’s fueling the Lady Eagle thrust.

Four different players are averaging between 11.0 to 12.3 points per game — Brittan Garrett (12.3 ppg), Amanda Hart (11.8 ppg), Nicole Ickes (11.3 ppg) and Essence Tolson (11.0 ppg).

Tolson also is averaging a near double-double (9.5 rebounds per game). She also boasts a team-high nine steals.

Makayla Watkins (7.3 ppg) is shooting nearly perfect from behind the three-point line (7-of-8); Garrett is the most prolific long-range bomber (10-of-28, .357).

Garrett also has nailed 13-of-14 free throws — but that’ s not even the best among the regulars.

Ickes has yet to miss from the charity stripe (8-of-8); Hart has dialed in 9-of-10 from the stripe.

OKWU has displayed a pesky penchant for offensive rebounds — an average of 18.3 per game.

Watkins and Danae Goodwin are both averaging almost two seals per game.

Next up, the Lady Eagles hit the road on Nov. 13 for Ottawa (Kan.) University.

Following are summaries of this past weekend’s victories:

——

OKWU 100, Randall 57

Balance.

Garrett and Ickes both poured in 15 points to spearhead the offensive attack.

Three other Lady Eagles also scored in double-figures — Hart (13 points), Tolson (12) and Watkins (10).

Garrett dropped in four three pointers, followed by Ickes with three.

Tolson pulled down nine boards to flirt with a double-double.

She also tied with Ickes for the most steals (three).

River Jefferies came off the pine to contribute nine points and four boards.

As a team, the Lady Eagles drained nearly 50 percent of their three-pointers (14-of-31).

OKWU made its biggest impact on points off turnovers (25, compared to seven for Randall).

OKWU also racked up 25 second-chance points, 13 more than Bacone.

The Lady Eagles surged to a 55-22 halftime lead and never looked back.

——

OKWU 72, Bacone 58

Balance.

Hart and Tolson each rang up 14 points to pace another multi-headed attack.

Ickes came off the bench to hit 6-of-6 free throws and finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Cierra Johnson also provided a major punch by the reserves — nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from behind the three-point line.

OKWU appeared to be on its way to another rout-a-roonie after it accelerated to a 25-10 lead in the opening 10 minutes.

But, Bacone then stood its ground and outscored OKWU the next three periods, 48-47.

Tolson finished with a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) and also blocked three shots.

Watkins dished out six assists and made three steals. Ickes contributed five assists while Goodwin recorded six points, three assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

