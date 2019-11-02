Back in 2012, I pursued the opportunity to interview Lou Brissie, by telephone.

Several years earlier, I had heard about this hero’s remarkable story. I took advantage of my sportswriters’ status to track down his contact information and hear from him the first-hand account of his ordeals both on the baseball diamond and in World War II.

Born in 1924, Brissie was just 17 when the Pearl Harbor attack happened.

He also was a promising baseball prospect, looking forward to his chance to compete on the highest level.

But, he enlisted at age 18 into the U.S. military — although his parents had refused twice to give him permission.

“Even today, I have a deep appreciation for the career military people, and for the people who know when they sign on a dotted line, they are committing everything, including their life, to do their job. ... They are a special group.” Brissie told me.

Fast-forwarding to late 1944, Brissie suffered a horrendus injury — during an artillery barrage — that nearly destroyed one of his legs.

Imploring the doctors not to amputate it, Brissie endured numerous operations to be able to recover enough to try to fulfill his baseball dream.

He succeeded during the 1947 season in minor league ball to the extent the Philadelphia A’s called him up to pitch late in the 1947 season.

Brissie — who had to wear a metal brace on his leg — made the A’s roster to start the 1948 season — and drew the Opening Day pitching assignment against Boston Red Sox.

In the sixth inning, he faced Ted Williams, who smashed a line drive up the middle — and right off Brissie’s brace and injured leg.

Brissie immediately collapsed as if he had been shot, as the ball caromed away.

Instead of going for a double, Williams pulled up at first, called timeout and was the first person to run to the mound to check on Brissie, who was in agony that few of us will ever experience.

Brissie told he joked with Williams about why the Splendid Splinter hadn’t tried to pull the ball.

Then Brissie passed the test of manhood and of unfathomable courage.

He pulled himself to his feet, climbed back on the mound and continued to pitch.

When it was done, Brissie owned a complete-game 4-2 victory.

Brissie went on to pitch through the 1953 season and finished with 44 career wins.

He later served as the National Director of the American Legion Baseball program.

As Veteran’s Day approaches, I believe it’s significant to look back on the lives of sports’ warriors like Brissie that stepped to the plate during a deadly competition with freedom on the line.

I remain profoundly grateful for the chance to talk to him.

He passed away in 2013, about 18 months after our conversation.

Blast from the past

An excerpt of an E-E article from 2003.

For the first time in at least the past few years a Bartlesville YMCA Bruin seventh-grade football team will be battling for a postseason championship, coach Troy Edwards reported.

Edwards and his staff will lead his Bruins into the Indian Nations Conference postseason tournament title contest Saturday at Jenks.

The Bruins will take on the Union Red team at 6 p.m.

Bartlesville advanced to the semifinals the hard way — through the losers bracket.

In fact, it was the Union Red bunch which sent the Bruins to the losers bracket in a semifinal meeting last Saturday.

On Monday, the Bruins advanced past the Jenks Silver team in the final elimination game.

Jenks Silver actually was disqualified mid-way through the game for an illegal player.

“They discovered halfway through the second half he was 15 pounds too heavy to carry the ball,” said Edwards. “He had scored all three of their touchdowns.”

Edwards said the Bruins had beaten Jenks Silver during the regular season in double overtime.

Airon Durant set up Bartlesville’s lone touchdown Monday with a 72-yard return of the opening kickoff.

Durant was brought down at the Jenks Silver six-yard line. Quarterback Clay Jenkins then ran the ball in from there for the Bruins.

The Bruin seventh-grade team is last surviving Bartlesville YMCA squad in the playoffs.

Edwards said he’s certain a Bruin seventh-grade team has not been in a championship game for at least the past three or four years