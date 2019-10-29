MIAMI — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M rodeo team captured first place in a rodeo hosted by Oklahoma State University, Oct. 10-12.

NEO claimed the men’s title at the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Central Plains Region event with 595 points, outdistancing Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Southwestern Oklahoma State University, which had 367.50 and 295 points, respectively.

In addition to the team success, NEO freshman Ross McGuire was named the men’s all-around champion.

McGuire, an ag business major from Webbers Falls, earned his top spot with a second-place finish in tie-down roping and a third-place finish is steer wrestling.

Adding to the total, sophomore McKade Wickett, an ag business major from Muldrow won the average in tie-down roping.

Sophomores Dawson Turner and Ben Piazza won the team roping average, posting a total score of 12.5 seconds.

NEO riders Mason Couch, Dawson Appleton and Rio Esquibel also secured several top-five finishes.

“It’s exciting for the team to win as many top placing as we have had, and to win the overall men's team title at the OSU rodeo was such a huge success for our team,” said Kolby Ungeheuer, NEO rodeo head coach. “It such a great accomplishment for a two-year college to win a team title over the other four year schools.”

The previous weekend NEO traveled to Durant to compete in the Southeastern State University Rodeo.

The NEO men’s team came out strong in calf roping, with McGuire winning the average and Hodges claiming second.

Esquibel also took third-place in team roping.

The NEO women’s team also earned some points, with sophomore Kassidy McGee, an agriculture major from Lenapah, claimed third-place in barrel racing.

Pathways senior Kaitlyn Ricke, a business major from Lawton, finished fifth in barrel racing.

“We've had a couple great weeks of rodeo competition,” added Ungeheuer. “I am very proud of all of them, and look forward to them finishing the fall season strong.”

The rodeo team is on the road this week for the final fall rodeo of the season in Alva for the Northwestern Oklahoma State University Rodeo.

The rodeo team is also preparing to host the annual NEO Alumni/Recruiting Rodeo on Saturday, Nov. 2.

For more information, contact Gentry Hutchison at 918-540-6368.