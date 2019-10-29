By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

If some television executive decides to revive the M.A.S.H. series, he won’t have to look anywhere else but near the intersection of Oklahoma Highway 169 and E0070 Road.

‘X’ marks the spot for Oklahoma Union High School and pounds of bandages, ice packs, gauze, elastic wraps and other medical aids mark the football team.

But, despite their battalion of walking wounded, the Cougars just keep winning and chopping their way through the overgrown jungle of challenge toward the playoffs.

Despite playing last Friday without starting quarterback Mason Seigel, OUHS walloped Afton High School, 26-0, to take one giant step toward the playoffs.

In addition, Cougar coach Steve Trammell saw two starting tackles injured and replaced by two younger players in the third quarter.

Trammell played three different quarterbacks — with Jace Gilmore taking the majority of the snaps under center and Jayden St. Johnson throwing a touchdown — in place of Seigel.

Mason Pittman rumbled for two of the Cougars’ touchdowns, St. John connected with Baylor Nash for a 10-yard scoring aerial and Trinton Kuehn bolted into paydirt from five yards out.

Kuehn also racked up a two-point conversion.

Gilmore eclipsed the 200-yard mark, completing 11-of-15 throws for 143 yards, and rushing 16 times for 68 yards.

Nash accumulated 66 yards on six receptions.

“He continues to be a beast with the ball in the air,” Trammell said. “He caught a pretty ball from St. John, coming up, reaching up with his long arms and pulling the ball in.”

Despite their list of heroes, the battered Cougars (5-3, 3-2) had to grind out the win against an underdog Afton team (3-5, 1-4).

They led 6-0 at halftime and 12-0 going into the fourth quarter.

“They loaded the box on us and forced us to throw,” Trammell said. “We were able to make some throws and catches when we needed to.”

Despite the relative inexperience at quarterback, “we tried to run the offense,” Trammell said. “We were 75-to-25 run, which was a little heavy for us.”

OUHS’ effort was complicated by an unknown mishap to Gilmore.

“He played on a busted ankle,” Trammell said. “He kept saying, ‘I’m okay,’”

Trammell pulled Gilmore to the sideline and said he was till able to move well.

“He kept saying, ‘I’m fine,’” the coached continued. “If definitely slowed him down a little bit. He played through a lot of discomfort on Friday night and he was star on both sides of the ball as far as making plays.”

Other OUHS defensive standouts included Pittman at middle linebacker, Clay Gilmore and Kuehn at defensive ends, Levi Greenfield and others.

Greenfield “is a monster on the field,” Trammell added.

The change at quarterback resulted in a domino effect in the lineup, with players shuffled to unfamiliar positions, Trammell said.

“Right now we’re a M.A.S.H. unit trying to get healthy,” the coach concluded. “I feel like we have the talent to beat some of those upper echelon teams.”

Next up, Oklahoma Union plays host Friday to Colcord (7-1, 4-1). A victory would position the Cougars well.

into a shot at homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.