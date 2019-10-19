By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER (TNS) — Oklahoma State crumbled in the second half of a 45-27 loss to No. 18 Baylor on homecoming Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Here are five takeaways from the loss that dropped OSU to 4-3 on the season:

1. A flashback, but worse

Spencer Sanders moved left, then cut back to his right, looking for an open receiver or a running lane.

Instead, the ball was poked out of his right hand by Baylor defensive tackle Chidi Ogbonnaya and scooped up by linebacker Terrel Bernard, who went 20 yards for a touchdown that gave Baylor its biggest lead of the day at 38-27.

After an OSU turnover on downs and a 73-yard run by Jamycal Hasty, the Cowboys’ hopes for a rally were in bad shape.

Then Sanders fumbled again on a scramble with just over two minutes left. One game after Sanders turned the ball over five times in a 10-point loss at Texas Tech, the freshman quarterback gave it away three times — two of them in far more crucial situations.

Late in the first half, Sanders was intercepted in the end zone when the Cowboys had a chance to take a 20-10 lead just before halftime.

2. Second-half sag — again

The Oklahoma State defense gave up a quick touchdown on Baylor’s first possession of the game, but stiffened to only allow a field goal the rest of the half.

But as it did two weeks ago against Texas Tech, the Cowboy D couldn’t come up with many answers after halftime. Quarterback pressure and coverage in the secondary both faded, creating big plays in the passing game.

Baylor had only 213 yards in the first half, but had touchdown drives of 83, 93 and 75 to take a 31-27 lead early in the fourth quarter.

3. Getting aggressive

OSU coach Mike Gundy has a reputation in the minds of some outsiders as being too conservative in certain situations, particularly late-half and fourth-down situations.

But the coach turned the tables on Saturday.

OSU got the ball on its own 18-yard line with 1:27 left in the second quarter. Baylor had no timeouts, meaning three run plays into the middle of the line would have gotten OSU to halftime with a 13-10 lead.

But the Cowboys came out throwing, and drove down the field smoothly, with the help of a 41-yard run by Hubbard. The aggressive decision only backfired when Sanders’ fade to Jordan McCray was intercepted in the end zone.

In the third quarter, OSU’s first offensive series appeared to stall quickly, but Gundy dialed up a fake punt with Tom Hutton throwing to backup tight end Dayton Metcalf, which went for 20 yards and kept a drive alive that resulted in a touchdown.

With some one-on-one opportunities with its outside receivers, OSU went back to the fade route that has always held a special place in the Cowboy offense. But the play hasn’t been used much this season.

OSU saw the good and bad, with Sanders and McCray connecting for a first-quarter touchdown, then the late first-half interception on the same call.

4. LD for the TD

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard finished with 171 yards and two touchdowns, but the biggest rushing play came shortly after the Cowboy star trotted to the sideline.

His backup, junior LD Brown, went to his left, broke a tackle, juked out of another and hit the jets, going 68 yards for a score.

At the time, it gave OSU a 27-24 lead before the late collapse.

5. Galloway still out

Oklahoma State remained without left tackle Dylan Galloway, who suffered a right leg injury at Texas on Sept. 21.

In his absence, Teven Jenkins started for the second straight game at left tackle, with Bryce Bray at Jenkins’ usual right tackle spot.

In other injury news, junior defensive tackle Sione Asi suited up for the first time since the second week of the season. Defensive end Tyler Lacy remained out for the third straight game.