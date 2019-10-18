By Mike Tupa

The Bixby Spartan hurricane blew through Custer Stadium and exited with a 61-14 victory Thursday night against the Bartlesville Bruins in Class 6A-II football action.

The unbeaten — and top-ranked — Spartans stormed to a 47-0 halftime lead. Bartlesville made valiant comeback push in the third quarter to score two touchdowns.

The passing of Ben Winters and rushing of Laken Clowdus — as well a strong defensive effort — keyed the rally.

With the loss, Bartlesville fell to 1-6 on the season and 1-3 in District 6A-II-2.

But, the playoffs are still within sight — if the Bruins were to win out in their remaining three regular season games.

They next head to Ponca City for an Oct. 25 battle.

Bixby improved to 7-0 and 4-0.

Doggers and Ironmen

Dewey and Nowata, meanwhile, continued their march toward mid-November action.

Actually, the Nowata Ironmen clinched a postseason berth by routing Chouteau, 42-20.

Emmett Sells hauled in a scoring aerial from Trenton Smith for one of Nowata’s scores.

Nowata (4-3) won its fourth straight and improved to 4-0 in District 2A-4. Thursday’s win set up a showdown next week between Metro Christian and Nowata for the district crown.

Dewey snapped back from an embarrassing loss last week to clobber Haskell, 44-28. With the win, Dewey improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in District 2A-3.

Dewey needs just one more district win to nail down a postseason spot — and perhaps another couple of wins to earn homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Dogger offense needed to throw less than 10 passes in Thursday’s victory. The rushing game — keyed by Kale Carner and Colby Henley — dominated the action.

Carner ran for three touchdowns.

Pawhuska still perfect

The Huskies improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in District A-5 with a 46-12 thumping Thursday of Hominy.

But, the Hominy Bucks proved to be stubborn. They trailed Pawhuska by just 10 points at halftime, 16-6.

“In the second half, we changed our defense up and we started getting them off the field,” Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy explained.

So close for Barnsdall

The Panthers fell against a very strong Pawnee squad, 24-20.

Barnsdall led most the way.

Barnsdall fell to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in District A-5, but is still in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Others

Wesleyan Christian School, Oklahoma Union, Caney Valley and South Coffeyville/Copan all suffered defeats on Thursday, Oklahoma Union and WCS by slim margins.

