By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

BIXBY (TNS) — The first word out of Bixby coach Loren Montgomery’s mouth was drawn out and it said everything.

“Maaaaan,” Montgomery said.

There is no better way to describe the start of Bixby star receiver Brennan Presley’s senior season.

Highlight-reel catches that make ESPN. Jaw-dropping numbers.

Just past the midway point of the state’s high school football season, Presley has put on a complete show. He’s proven to be perhaps the steal of Oklahoma State’s 2020 recruiting class.

“I’m biased of course, but I think that he’s the best player in the state,” Montgomery said. ” At least that I’ve seen. He’s continued to do it each year. He’s a great player.”

OSU has offensive star power in its class to this point.

Four-star quarterback Shane Illingworth from Norco, California, and big receiver Matt Polk from Scottsdale, Arizona, lead the way. But Presley is off to such a dynamic start to the season, he shouldn’t be overlooked.

A 5-foot-8, 160-pound slot receiver, Presley was a late summer addition to the class. OSU pulled its offer from Myles Price, opening the door for Presley. He committed July 15.

The Cowboys were his first Power 5 offer. Perhaps, that catapulted him to his hot start.

Presley caught 17 passes for 237 yards and six touchdowns in a season-opening win at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, a team that features a plethora of Division I recruits. A week later, he caught two more TD passes and had three interceptions in a rout of Jenks.

Presley averaged 19.6 yards per reception in the first five games. He’s totaled 37 receptions for 726 yards and 12 TDs.

It appears he’ll fit right in with the Cowboys.

“They like to spread the ball out all over the yard,” Montgomery said. “I think he’s excited about it. I think he’s excited about getting the ball in space.”