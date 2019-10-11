By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Wesleyan Christian School’s colorful and multi-faceted offensive attack will be put to the test tonight against Class B power Davenport High School.

The two powerful eight-man football programs will clash at 7 p.m. at the John White Field in Bartlesville.

This will be the district opener for both teams.

WCS (3-1) is averaging more than 54 points scoring a game — but is giving up an average of 38-plus points.

Davenport is scoring nearly 40 points per game — but allowing less than 22 ppg.

“They’re going to run the ball a lot,” WCS head coach Curt Cloud said about Davenport. “They run a jet sweep.”

Davenport boasts about twice the number of players on its roster than WCS, but uses several of them both ways, Cloud said.

WCS will go to battle without lineman Tyler Orphin. Warren Biesiadecki will move over to center in his place.

WCS has been off two of the last three weeks.

“We’ve been able to work on more fundamentals and our passing game and timing,” Cloud said.

Even though Davenport is the definitive favorite, “we’re excited about Friday night and about what kind of chances we have to be successful,” Cloud said. “Hopefully, we’ll give them a run. … It would a huge upset to (win). But, we’ve been preparing that way, concentrating on what we can do to make it happen.”

WCS boasts a more consistent passing attack, the Davenport has more size, Cloud added.