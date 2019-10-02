By Mike Tupa

Speed and depth in football can be a devastating combination.

Pawhuska High used its advantage in both to romp past the Barnsdall High Panthers, 60-12, in a battle of unbeatens Friday night, in Pawhuska.

The Pawhuska Huskies improved to 5-0 and 3-0 in District A-5 — just one win away from clinching a playoff spot for the second time in two years, and two or three victories shy of clinching homefield advantage in the postseason first round.

Barnsdall fell to 4-1, but still boasts a winning record (2-1) in district play, compared to 1-2 at this time a year ago.

In Friday’s showdown — also, ostensibly, with the Osage County championship on the line — the Panthers had no answer in shutting down 220-pound Huskie quarterback Bryce Drummond.

Drummond — who had already accounted for 18 touchdowns (nine rushing, nine passing) in the first four games, erupted for 373 yards of total offense against the Barnsdall.

The husky Huskie signal caller completed 19-of-26 passes for 328 yards and five touchdowns, and also ran for 45 yards and a score. Not only that — he caught a two-point conversion.

But, Drummond was just one of Pawhuska’s finely-honed weapons.

Mason Gilkey grabbed four receptions for 129 yards and four touchdowns, Easton Kirk and A.J. Soliano each tallied a score in the aerial game, and Cade McNeil ran for a score.

Easton Kirk rushed for three two-point conversions. J.T. Waddle ran for another two-pointer.

Drummond’s younger brother T. Drummond threw for one touchdown.

Second-year Huskie head coach Matt Hennesy said the game plan of wearing down Barnsdall bore fruit.

“We came out and executed,” he explained. “We played so fast. We knew Barnsdall does not have a lot of depth and we thought if we could go fast we could wear them out.”

Barnsdall scored only once on the Pawhuska first-string defense, Hennesy noted.

On defense, the Huskies paid special attention to Barnsdall receiver Heath Moles.

“We tried to do a good job on defense and still trying to make sure we knew where number seven (Moles) was at. A lot of times we doubled him. We preached effort and swarming to the football.”

Moles scored both touchdowns for Barnsdall, on passes from Joe Cole, who finished with 193 yards throwing on 10 completions.

Barnsdall tailback Michael Marin ran for 105 yards, while Cole gained 81.

“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney said.

He also noted that Pawhuska punter Kirk twice pinned Barnsdall inside its five-yard line.

“Our kids battled,” Sweeney said. “I think the second half we did some more things right.”

Defensive coverage issues on Pawhuska’s athletic receiving corps was a factor, Sweeney added.

Barnsdall didn’t complete a pass in the first quarter and failed to contact with Moles or Braden Kelley in the end zone, he added.

Pawhuska, meanwhile, is on a special run.

Despite the wealth of talent in their mix, the Huskies have remained focused.

“Luckily, our kids aren’t selfish,” Hennesy said. “They don’t care who does well as long as we win.”

Pawhuska will face its third-consecutive grueling test — following wins at Morrison and against Barnsdall — when it travels Friday to Tonkawa to take on the Class A defending state champion Tonkawa Buccaneers. Last season, Tonkawa edged Pawhuska, 13-12.

Barnsdall will be in action Thursday to host the Owasso jayvee, a replacement game for a team that dropped out of the district.