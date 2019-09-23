By La Velle E. Neal III

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Nelson Cruz is a man of his word. He told Twins officials during spring training that he was going to reach the 40 home run level this season, and the 39-year old proved his swing is just as lethal as ever.

On the final home game of the regular season, Cruz swatted his 40th home run of the season to help the Twins beat the Royals 12-8.

It also was the 400th home run of his career, as he became the 57th member of that club. It highlighted an afternoon in which the Twins reduced their magic number for clinch the AL Central division title to three. Second place Cleveland will face the Phillies tonight in a nationally-televised game.

Also on Sunday, the Twins scored their 900th run of the season, set a club record with 331 two-out RBI on the season. Tyler Duffey ran his scoreless innings streak to 222/3. Jorge Polanco hit his 40th double of the season.

The Twins got two home runs from Miguel Sano in addition to Cruz’s milestone swat — and it looked like they would need them all. After taking a 6-0 lead in first inning, the highlight being a three-run shot from Sano, the Royals got a two-run homer from Nick Dini in the second to get within 6-2. Twins lefthander Martin Perez then took the mound for the third and gave up two doubles and a single to the first three Kansas City batters.

That lit the fuse for a three-run inning that got the Royals within 6-5. After Cheslor Cuthbert’s RBI single drove in run No. 5, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli popped out of the dugout to remove Perez.

In his last two starts, Perez has lasted a total of seven innings — but has given up a mind-boggling 18 hits. Over his last five starts, Perez has a 9.15 ERA, and that includes a Sept. 5 game at Boston where he held the Red Sox to one run over six innings.

Not the best way to earn a spot in the postseason rotation.

That left the bullpen with 20 outs to cover, but seven relievers combined to pull off the task while giving up two runs, a RBI double by Nicky Lopez in the fourth off Zack Littell and two bases loaded walks in the ninth by Sergio Romo, who had just replaced a struggling Fernando Romero.

Zack Littell, 6-0, got the win.

Meanwhile, the offense kept adding on. Sano hit his second home run of the game in third inning, giving the Twins a 7-5 lead. Then Cruz batted in the fourth against Royals reliever Gabe Speier. Speier centered a 93.7 miles per hour fastball, and Cruz feasted on it, driving it into the second deck in right.

The crowd erupted as the 421 foot blast disappeared into the crowd. Cruz pointed toward family members in the stands as he crossed home plate. Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Marwin Gonzalez were at the top steps of the dugout to congratulate him.

And, after a few moments in the dugout, he popped out to tip his hat as fans cheered for a curtain call.

The Twins scored twice in the seventh and got two bases loaded walks in the eighth to finish off the Royals. The Twins are 12-4 against Kansas City in the season series.

———

Rangers stop A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — No matter what the Texas Rangers were going to do Sunday afternoon at Oakland Coliseum, they were going to finish the road portion of their 162-game schedule with a dismal record away from home.

The best they could hope for was to match last season’s record, also dismal at 33-48, and they did behind five home runs and 12 strikeouts by Lance Lynn in an 8-3 victory over the Oakland A’s in road game No. 81.

By the way, the 2017 Rangers won only 37 road games.

For those who have been paying attention, the Rangers have had three straight seasons out of the playoffs and two in a row when they couldn’t even sniff October in September.

Finding a solution for the road woes is on manager Chris Woodward’s to-do list. Maybe there’s a number, which seems to be the answer to all baseball problems these days, but there’s likely more to it.

Players are human after all.

“We need to play better on the road. There’s no question,” Woodward said. “I don’t feel like we had fear on the road. We just didn’t execute as good on the road for some reason. I want to dig into some deeper reasons why. I want to see if there’s anything that stands out.”

The Rangers finished their final road trip of the season on a high note, snapping a seven-game losing streak

Shin-Soo Choo hit the first pitch of the game 461 feet, Willie Calhoun and Elvis Andrus also homered in the first, and Lynn allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

“When you have a young team, you have to play like that against playoff-caliber teams,” Lynn said. “We got slapped around the whole road trip until today, so it was a good bounce back.”

Calhoun homered again in the third, pushing his season total to 20, and Nomar Mazara connected in the fifth. Choo’s homer was his career-high 23rd.

The home/road splits might tell part of the story. As expected the Rangers hit better at Globe Life Park than on the road, and the pitchers are better away from their hitter-friendly home.

“I hit it far sometimes,” Choo said. “It surprised me, too. I hit good, but I wasn’t expecting the ball to go that far, especially to center field and the upper deck.”

But the batters were significantly worse on the road than they should have been and the pitchers were only marginally better than in Arlington.

Left-hander Mike Minor was one of the exceptions. He finished the season with a 2.99 road ERA and will take a 4.22 home ERA into his final start of the season Thursday.

Andrus has done more damage on the road, where he hit eight of his 12 home runs and has a slightly higher road batting average (.271 to .270) with six home games remaining.

“I don’t know if us not playing on the road is a collective thing,” Woodward said. “We’re so comfortable hitting at all ballpark, and when we get out of there it’s the Coors Field thing. I don’t know if that’s the case. Our pitchers should be more comfortable on the road, honestly.”

Hunter Pence, who looks more and more unlikely to play again this season, has a .297 average on the road and at home, but a .635 slugging percentage on the road as opposed to .464 at home.

Fellow All-Star Joey Gallo, also unlikely to play again this season, has a dramatic difference between his road (.211/.353/.492) and home (.301/.429/.717) splits.

He endured a long road hitless drought early in the season, and the effects of a slow start might have lingered.

“You have to have a short memory,” Andrus said. “The last thing you want to do is carry a game to the next game. At home we did a really good job of having a short memory and being able to turn the page quickly. Not playing well early in the year hurt us as a team, and we were not able to turn the page on the road.”

Among other potential factors is experience.

Young teams can have problems on the road as they visit new cities and ballparks for the first time. They don’t have the depth of knowledge about opposing pitchers, a disadvantage that works against them at home, too.

Veterans — like Minor, Andrus and Pence — are more comfortable away from home.

Whatever the issue turns out to be, and the Rangers recognize that it must be remedied.

“We knew it was going to be a new clubhouse this year, so I think it takes some time for everybody to feel comfortable,” Andrus said. “We didn’t perform well on the road, and it’s something to look to see what can we improved and be better for next year.”

———

Cards nix Cubs

CHICAGO (TNS) — The balance of Kris Bryant’s 2019 season could be in question after the Cubs third baseman suffered a right ankle sprain Sunday while unsuccessfully trying to avoid a double play in the third inning.

As for the Cubs, their declining chances of earning a playoff berth virtually vanished as quickly as the Cardinals’ two-run rally off Yu Darvish in the ninth inning that produced a 3-2 victory and officially eliminated the Cubs from catching the Cardinals in the National League Central.

With their season-tying sixth consecutive loss that dropped them seven games behind the Cardinals (89-67), the Cubs (82-74) fell four games behind the Nationals (85-69) and Brewers (86-70) for the two NL wild-card berths with six game remaining.

They also could be without Bryant for the rest of the season. Bryant, who has played with a sore right knee for the last three months, slipped on the outside part of the first-base bag and tumbled.

After laying on the ground for several minutes, Bryant walked off slowly with the help of a member of the medical staff and teammate Anthony Rizzo.

Preliminary X-rays taken at Wrigley Field were negative.

The agony was spread among his teammates and a crowd of 38,606 in the Wrigley Field season finale. The Cubs won 51 games at home but lost their final six games — including the final five by one run.

Sunday’s loss, played under damp conditions, left a large majority of the fans with a miserable feeling after Darvish limited the Cardinals to four hits on 96 pitches entering the ninth.

But pinch-hitter Jose Martinez hit a triple off the outstretched glove of center fielder Albert Almora Jr. Dexter Fowler tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

Tommy Edman lined a single to right. After not getting a strike call on the low, outside corner on a 1-2 pitch, Darvish allowed a tie-breaking double to Paul Goldschmidt.

———-

Astros overwhelm foe

HOUSTON —After George Springer launched a career-high three home runs to propel the Houston Astros to a 13-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels, the manager of the losing team was asked if he thought his squad was close to competing with the behemoths who had just secured their third consecutive division title.

Brad Ausmus’ answer was succinct.

“You never know,” he said, sitting in his Minute Maid Park office while the Astros sprayed bubbly and donned kitschy playoff apparel. Fortune “can turn over an offseason.”

Yet a few hours earlier, Ausmus acknowledged one person key to the Angels’ pursuit of postseason relevance: first-year pitching coach Doug White.

“I think he’s very good,” Ausmus said. “He’s definitely learning the in-game stuff just because he hasn’t done it as much. But the pitchers’ practice plan, the development (part), he really excels at. He’s got a ton of passion in what he does and toward the players he’s teaching.”

Nothing on the field suggests White is deserving of such confidence. This Angels staff is on pace to post some of the worst marks in franchise history. Many of his charges have struggled to translate his teachings on the mound, falling into mechanical ruts that have waylaid promising seasons. After Sunday’s meltdown, Angels pitchers had allowed 255 home runs, the third-highest total in baseball. No other team in franchise history had allowed more than 228, a record set by the 2000 Angels.

The Angels also own a 5.11 ERA, the third-highest in team history — with six games remaining.

But White’s impact is more profound than the numbers indicate. When he was hired in November, White was tasked with pushing the Angels into the world of analytics, an area in which the franchise had fallen behind. White, a pitching coach in some capacity since 2003, was a good match because he’d spent the four previous seasons working in Houston’s sophisticated system.

White has earned praise from pitchers for his ability to distribute the advanced, and often unwieldy information in easy-to-understand ways. Left-hander Dillon Peters, who came to the Angels from the Miami Marlins in a trade last offseason, has learned from the data White culled from the Rapsodo radar devices and Edgertronic cameras how to throw his low-90s fastball with more effectiveness. “It’s really nice to have part of my game develop in that fashion,” said the 27-year-old Peters, who has a 4.81 ERA in 63 2/3 innings. “It’s been awesome in terms of learning and changing the way I approach the game, just because of what the numbers dictate or tell us.

“I’ve taken everything that I’ve heard and what they tell me is important and tried to put it in to change my game positively. … All of this is about getting better, too. If what I’ve gone through this season is gonna help me get better, then I’m trusting the process.”

Of course, there have also been growing pains. Rookie Jose Suarez, 21, struggled so mightily to adjust to White’s suggestions that he fell into poor habits on the mound. He began tipping his pitches to opponents.

But in a two-inning, one-run outing Sunday, Suarez believed his mechanics came closer to what he used when he jumped from high class A to triple A in 2018. “I was uncomfortable because we changed a lot that worked for me last year,” Suarez said in Spanish. “There was a lot for me to focus on, like my glove placement and the way I set up. It was a little tough. But a lot of people told me this first year is about me learning to adjust. Next year should be better.”

The Angels certainly did not expect White, who didn’t work in the major leagues until the Astros promoted him to bullpen coach in 2018, to work miracles. Doing so became impossible once injuries and the death of Tyler Skaggs destroyed the pitching staff.

The Angels only hoped White would help pitchers fulfill their potential.

He has time left to do that.

“I definitely think it will be smoother (next year), not only because he’s got a year under his belt,” Ausmus said, “but because he’s got a complete offseason to plan. To have some actual scheduling time will be a huge benefit.

“I know we didn’t get the results, in terms of wins and losses,” he added. “And even more finite numbers you can dig into weren’t all there. But if you put a coaching staff together you aren’t going to see immediate results all the time. Sometimes there is a growing period, a learning period, not only for the coaches, but for the players to understand the drills and skills they are trying to implement.”

———

Dodgers get 100th

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Dodgers’ 100th win of the season was much like many of the 99 that preceded it.

There was strong starting pitching, in the form a seven-inning, three-run, eight-strikeout outing from Hyun-Jin Ryu. There was an offensive explosion at the plate, the Dodgers’ lineup detonating again in a five-run fifth inning.

And there were synchronized screams of “MVP!” showering from the stands as Cody Bellinger rounded the bases, his go-ahead grand slam having brought Dodger Stadium to a tremor.

The only twist to the Dodgers’ 7-4 defeat of the overmatched and last-place Colorado Rockies, which gave the club its eighth 100-win campaign and second in the last three years, came via Ryu.

In 117 career games and 254 career plate appearances, Ryu had never hit a home run. That changed when he connected with a two-strike Antonio Senzatela fastball over the plate, sending it over the wall in right-center to tie the score with one swing.

Ryu rounded the bases for the first time with a plodding gait. He ducked through a frenzied dugout celebration, protecting himself from the pounding of pats on the back. He plopped down on the bench and tried to catch his breath. For once, the gelatinous starting pitcher known for his deliberate pace looked gassed. The rest of the Dodgers lineup came to life.

In the next at-bat, Joc Pederson drew a walk. Gavin Lux and Justin Turner followed with singles. With the bases loaded, the Rockies turned to the left-handed reliever Jake McGee to face Bellinger. The second pitch of the at-bat, a center-cut fastball, was deposited into the right-field pavilion.

The Dodgers cruised to the century mark from there. After Ryu allowed a two-run homer to Sam Hillard in the top of the seventh, one of two home runs he allowed in an otherwise unblemished 95-pitch outing, Corey Seager and Will Smith answered with solo shots in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Dustin May pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Kenley Jansen limited the Rockies to one run in the ninth.

The Dodgers saluted their home crowd, which climbed to a franchise season record of 3,974,309, as they exited the field, but didn’t treat their 100-win milestone with any extra importance. September wins are practically superfluous now, with the Dodgers’ spot in the postseason already secured. For a franchise haunted by the letdowns of October’s past, their results next month are the ones that will matter.

———

Indians rip Phillies

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Oscar Mercado on Friday night hinted that the Philadelphia Phillies might want to be a bit afraid of him, too, and not just Francisco Lindor. They didn’t listen.

On Sunday night, Mercado made sure they did, as his go-ahead, three-run home run propelled the Indians to an 10-1 win over the Phillies at Progressive Field.

The Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day lost to the Boston Red Sox, which pulled the Indians into a tie with the Rays for the second wild card spot with six games remaining. The Indians are off on Monday before a couple of three-game series road series, one against the Chicago White Sox and one against the Washington Nationals, with their season hanging in the balance.

The Indians (92-64) and Phillies (79-75) entered the bottom of the fifth tied 1-1. Greg Allen and Roberto Perez reached base thanks to back-to-back errors on the Phillies, the latter on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Ryan Flaherty attempted a sacrifice bunt attempt of his own, but this time Phillies starter Vince Velasquez fielded it cleanly and took the easy out at third to get the lead runner. Lindor then grounded out for the second out.

That’s when Mercado stepped to the plate. Instead of, as he said, being a bit afraid of him, Velasquez went right after him with a couple pitches that caught the middle. The last one, a fastball up in the zone, was belted by Mercado for a go-ahead, three-run home run that put the Indians on top 4-1. Mercado raised both arms to the crowd as he ran toward first in what is one of the biggest nights of an already stellar rookie season.

Mercado has also been one of the hotter hitters in the American League the last few weeks. Prior to his monster home run, considering the stakes of the playoff chase, Mercado was carrying a .329/.393/.562 slash line in September.

Two innings later, Francisco Lindor added an RBI single on a ball lined into right field before Yasiel Puig put the game out of reach. Puig stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and a drilled a ball into the right-center field gap to score all three runs. Carlos Santana, on first base, scored on a bang-bang play in which Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto couldn’t hold onto the ball.

Franmil Reyes a few batters latter hit a two-run home run to right field, his 36th of the season and ninth with the Indians. He also almost hit Slider, the Indians’ mascot, who was standing on the right-field wall.

Indians starting pitcher Adam Plutko allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and received some help from Carlos Carrasco.

Carrasco, who has looked more comfortable in his bullpen role lately, entered in the top of the fifth of a tied game with two runners on and two outs. He got Realmuto to ground a ball to the left side, which was turned into an inning-ending, 6-4-3 double play to escape the jam. Carrasco went on to throw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

———

Padres win

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — A.J. Preller envisioned a top-of-the-rotation piece when he signed Garrett Richards, in the midst of Tommy John rehab, to a two-year, $15 million last December.

Sunday served as a reminder of the reality of that promise: The 31-year-old Richards has quite ways to go to return to form.

Making just his second start with a reconstructed elbow, Richards lasted just 1 2/3 innings before the Padres eventually walked off a 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks on Seth Mejias-Brean’s second career homer in the 10th inning on Sunday at Petco Park.

The win gave interim manager Rod Barajas his first victory.

Two of the four runs Richards allowed crossed the plate in the second when Adam Jones pulled a 95 mph fastball over the heart of the plate over the wall in left after Richards walked the leadoff hitter. He walked a second batter before exiting the game.

Richards allowed four hits and walked two batters in the start, with 25 of his 38 pitches landing for strikes.

His two strikeouts arrived in the first two hitters of the game as Abraham Almonte and Josh Rojas swung through pair of bottom-of-the-zone curveballs.

None of the six curves that Richards threw in last week’s debut in Milwaukee fetched a swing-and-miss.

Nick Ahmed tripled immediately after Jones’ 17th homer and scored on Carson Kelly’s single. Almonte later doubled in the fourth run of the inning and Rojas walked with two outs to force Barajas into a second-inning pitching charge.

Rallies in the fourth and sixth innings spared Richards his second loss in as many big league starts since returning from his July 2018 Tommy John surgery.

Richards has allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings with the Padres. He has struck out seven.

———

Nats lose again

MIAMI (TNS) — It was a routine that has become all too familiar for the Washington Nationals, starting way back in spring, now stretching into the final days of a regular season marked by their bullpen and the messes it creates.

The Nationals’ starter, this time Austin Voth, exited with a two-run lead at Marlins Park on Sunday afternoon. Then the bullpen gave up four to the Miami Marlins in the seventh, collapsing once again, making it fair to wonder how this team can survive with such shaky relievers. The latest disappointment led to a 5-3 loss to the last-place Marlins. Hunter Strickland gave them life by allowing a leadoff homer in the decisive seventh. Wander Suero, pitching for the third straight day, was charged with the final two runs and his ninth loss.

By failing to sweep the Marlins, Washington is now tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League’s top wild-card spot. The Chicago Cubs are four games back after suffering their sixth straight loss. Washington is set up to appear in the wild-card game Oct. 1, barring a serious meltdown this week, but a nagging question has not gone away: Which relievers can Manager Dave Martinez count on when the pressure builds?

“You see guys come in one day and be really good for us and get big outs for us. The next day it just doesn’t happen,” Martinez said. “Let’s just get consistent. We got a few games left. Let’s come back tomorrow and take another lead, and I trust all those guys in the bullpen. They know what’s at stake.”

The Nationals had nudged ahead by scratching across a run in the first and two in the fourth. The last one came in when Voth poked his first career hit into center and brought Brian Dozier around from second. The 27-year-old right-hander had allowed a run in the first after Magneuris Sierra tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. Yet that was all Miami got off Voth in his five innings of work.

Voth mostly leaned on his mid-90s fastball and his curveball because a cut keeps bothering him on his right pointer finger. That makes it hard to throw his slider or change-up for strikes. At one point in the outing, as his pitch count climbed toward its total of 81, Voth was throwing only fastballs and showing his off-speed stuff as a decoy. But the fastball-curve combination was enough to hold a lowly lineup in check.

Those are the pitches that helped him twice earn the fifth starter spot this season. They are also the pitches that could help him sneak onto the wild-card game roster as a reliever. The Nationals will spend the next week taking stock of what they have, from their depth starters, bench and, of course, their bullpen. Martinez is still figuring out who he can trust in the sixth and seventh innings, even in late September, even after the Nationals tried to address those spots with three trade deadline acquisitions.

Daniel Hudson and Sean Doolittle, who didn’t appear this weekend, promise to be his top high-leverage relievers for however long this team plays. But the rest of the bullpen remains a complete question mark. Suero allowed two inherited runners to score in a win here Friday. Fernando Rodney gave up a four-run lead before the Nationals rallied for another victory Saturday. Now it was Strickland and Suero’s turn, their chance to prove something, but they couldn’t get the job done.

“Throw strikes and just get outs,” Martinez said, visibly frustrated, when discussing Sunday’s meltdown. “The biggest thing is getting outs. When you give up a run, you give up a run, but we just got to get outs. We got to get outs late in the game.”

Strickland, acquired at the deadline for big spots, turned in a clean sixth inning Sunday. But he gave up that leadoff homer in the seventh before plunking Lewis Brinson. Martinez was most frustrated with the hit batter. Strickland is frustrated because he can’t get ahead in counts. Suero entered, threw away a pickoff throw for the second time in three games and struck out Curtis Granderson to steady the inning.

But he had trouble with his command outside Granderson’s at-bat. He walked Sierra before giving up a two-run double to Jon Berti. Tanner Rainey came in, looking to put out the fire, and allowed an RBI triple to Starlin Castro before the inning was over. And Suero’s erratic cutter was at the center of another defeat.

This has happened a few times in the second half. Sometimes Suero’s cutter is sharp, and sometimes it’s “too big” and the movement confounds him. He feels like his adrenaline may be too high on the mound. He cited fatigue as another possible factor for the cutter’s inconstencity. The 28-year-old added that his workload, a team-high 75 appearances after this one, is not an excuse. He just has to figure it out, and fast.

“It just sucks,” Strickland said of his performance. “There’s no other way around it, no other word for it.”

“Maybe my release point, I just don’t know,” Suero said, a few lockers over from Strickland, of what goes wrong with his cutter. “Once I get in the game, at times, it changes.”

Once it was over, and once the Nationals didn’t help themselves in the wild-card race, three different relievers had given up the Marlins’ last three run-scoring hits. That’s not a typical losing formula for most teams. The problem for Washington - on Sunday, yes, but more so moving forward - is that it’s still so far from an anomaly.