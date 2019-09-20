KETCHUM — Commerce rolled to a pair of wins in District 2A-6 play here Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Scoring 10 times in the second and third innings, the Lady Tigers blasted Ketchum 13-3 in the first game.

Then in the nightcap, they used a pair of six-run innings to roll 17-2.

A story in Friday’s News-Record only had information on the first game.

Commerce improved to 6-6 in District 2A-6 and 14-11 overall. Ketchum is 5-19 and 1-10.

The twinbill was created because the Aug. 30 game here was rained out.

Commerce 17, Ketchum 2

The Lady Tigers overcame a 2-1 second-inning deficit by scoring four times in the third.

They broke the game open by putting together a pair of six-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings.

Morgan Connell and Baylee King each had a double and single while Sidney Hailey and Giselle Gutierrez picked up two singles each.

Sunny Crawford, Marisa Scott and Cali Wells each had a single.

Connell and Crawford drove in three runs each and King plated two.

Commerce 13, Ketchum 3

Ketchum grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the second but the Lady Tigers went on top for good in their half of the second, a two-run single by Sunny Crawford the key hit.

Then in the third, the Lady Tigers generated six more runs.

Ten runners went to the plate, with a base hit by Gutierrez driving in two runs.

CHS scored its final two runs in the fourth frame.

Sunny Crawford went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Lady Tigers.

Katy Crawford doubled and Hailey, Morgan Connell, Wells, King and Gutierrez each had a single.

Ketchum had only three singles against the King.