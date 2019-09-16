By Blair Kerkhoff

The Kansas City Star

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — One quarter was enough for the Chiefs.

Blanked in three of four periods Sunday, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes unleashed a furious second-quarter barrage and that was enough to coast to a 28-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

The Chiefs defense also came up big after an early stumble as the Chiefs improved to 2-0 for the third straight season.

Starting with the first play of the second period, all four possessions ended with a Mahomes touchdown pass as the Chiefs reversed a 10-point deficit.

Early on, Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum was rocking. This is the Raiders final year in Oakland with next year’s move to Las Vegas, and unless the Chiefs return for the playoffs, these AFC West rivals were playing their final game here. The Raiders honored old heroes Daryle Lamonica and Fred Biletnikoff before the game.

Plus, Oakland came into the game after a convincing victory over the Broncos on Monday night, and that momentum seemed to carry over.

The Chiefs came out cold. After scoring in a flurry last week in Jacksonville — seven scores on their first seven possessions — they came up empty on their first two Sunday.

Then came the second quarter.

On the first play after the break, Robinson slipped behind the defense and hauled in a 44-yard touchdown. The Chiefs were on the board, and they were far from finished in the quarter.

They had to go far with their next two drives starting at their own 5 and 6 because of penalties on punt returns.

No problem. Mahomes was just getting started.

He faced a couple of third downs, converting them with completions to Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce.

Another third third-down conversion wound up in the end zone. The Chiefs faced a third-and-20 from the 42 after an Austin Reiter holding penalty. But speedy rookie Mecole Hardman ran past the defense and under Mahomes’ next rainbow for his first NFL touchdown. The Chiefs had taken a 14-10 lead.

The next long drive didn’t take as long. Completions to Damien Williams for 32 yards and Robinson for 43 quickly took the Chiefs to the 20. On a second-and-17, Mahomes fed Kelce his first touchdown of the season, a 27-yarder down the sideline.

The flurry wasn’t finished, not after the Chiefs held the Raiders to a three-and-out.

The Chiefs got it back with 47 seconds left in the half and needed eight ticks to complete the amazing quarter. Robinson hauled in the touchdown down the left side.

The second-quarter summary: 28 points on four Mahomes touchdowns and 278 passing yards. All in 15 minutes.

For the game, Mahomes finsihed with 433 passing yards, surpassing 400 yards for the second time in his career.

The defense buckled down after the first two possessions. The biggest play was turned in by cornerback Baushad Breeland in the third quarter.

After the Chiefs failed to score on the opening possession of the third quarter, Carr led the Raiders on its best drive since the first quarter. Oakland reached the 4. But Breeland got good position on Tyrel Williams and collected his first interception this season.

One drive later, cornerback Charvarius Ward picked up his career interception. The Chiefs also came up with three sacks, by Chris Jones, Tanoh Kpassagnon and Kendall Fuller.

The defense played well nearly all day. The offense needed one big quarter.

———

Dallas rocks Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. (TNS) — One thing is seemingly clear two games into the 2019 season.

Even when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not perfect, he is still pretty darn good.

So forgive him if he didn’t match the 158.3 quarterback rating he fashioned in the season-opening victory against the New York Giants. Prescott will settle for another sterling performance and a 2-0 start following Sunday’s 31-21 victory against the Redskins.

Prescott completed 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a lowly quarterback rating of 123.5.

This game started with Prescott tossing an interception on the second drive of the game, resulting in a 7-0 deficit after a Redskins touchdown.

He then went off, leading the Cowboys to touchdowns on three consecutive drives with passes of 51 yards to receiver Devin Smith, 2 yards to tight end Jason Witten and 10 yards to Amari Cooper to blow the game open at 21-7 early in the third quarter.

How good was Prescott?

He completed 18 straight passes and was 14 of 14 in the second half. The 18 straight completions ties his career high and is the second most in Cowboys history behind Brandon Weeden’s 21 straight in 2015. It’s most for the team on the road.

Any questions?

Five things to from Cowboys victory against the Redskins:

—DAK PRESCOTT’S ENCORE AND STILL NICE

There was little chance Dak Prescott was going to match last week’s perfection on the road against the Redskins and a defense that is much better than the Giants. He had a tipped pick on the second drive of the game. The Cowboys had just one first down after their first three drives. He was four of six for 19 yards and an interception after the first quarter.

Then Prescott became Prescott again, leading the Cowboys to touchdowns on three drives with touchdown passes to three different receivers to make the score 21-7. The second one included a 42-yard run by Prescott and a stiff arm on cornerback Josh Norman, who questioned his abilities during the week, saying the Giants defense was making it easy on him.

When the Cowboys sealed the game with a touchdown run by Zeke Elliott to make the score 31-14, Prescott tied a career high with 18-straight completions.

He was 14 for 14 in the second half.

— ELLIOTT BACK TO NORMAL LOAD

The second game back from a 41-day hold out resulted in an increase in workload for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. After getting 13 carries for 53 yards in the opener against the New York Giants, Elliott rushed 23 times for 111 yards and a game-sealing touchdown against the Redskins.

He was in on 28 of the Cowboys’ 30 first-half snaps. He played in 23 of 34 first-half snaps against the Giants.

The Cowboys did use backup Tony Pollard more against the Redskins, largely because of the hot day in Washington.

The Cowboys took the lead with the passing game but closed out the Redskins with Elliott on the ground.

— COWBOYS DEFENSE STILL NOT HAPPY

The Cowboys defense did it’s job against Redskins running back Adrain Peterson, holding him to 10 carries for 25 yards.

But that was largely because the Cowboys offense took over the game and took the running game out of the equation.

The defense failed to come up with at least two interceptions when they had the opportunity. It gave up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to keep the Redskins in the game longer than necessary. And then gave up a late touchdown pass with 2:17 to go in the game. They Cowboys recorded just one sack (defensive end Tyrone Crawford).

— COWBOYS SHUT UP JOSH NORMAN

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman made news earlier in the week when he questioned Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after he passed for 405 yards, four touchdowns and had a perfect quarterback rating against the Giants.

Prescott and the Cowboys receivers seemingly took their time picking on Norman. Devin Smith beat him for a 51-yard touchdown in the second quarter on a perfect throw from Prescott.

Prescott also hit him with a nasty stiff on a 42-yard run in the second quarter. Receiver Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper and tight end Jason Witten all caught passes when covered by Norman.

— DOLPHINS UP NEXT

The Cowboys come home for matchup against the hapless Miami Dolphins, who lost 49-10 in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens and 37-0 to the New England Patriots.

The Cowboys should make this an easy 3-0 start. The biggest intrigue in the game are the trade talks the Cowboys are having with the Dolphins about safety Minkah Fitzpatrick that possibly could include defensive end Taco Charlton.

The Cowboys did business with the Dolphins in the offseason in a trade for defensive Robert Quinn, who will make his season-debut against his former team after being suspended for the first two games for using a banned substance.

———

Bears escape Denver with win

(TNS) — The Bears offense scored its first touchdown of the season. Their defense recorded its first takeaway. And the Bears escaped Denver with their first victory, a 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro made a 53-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bears the win. It was his fourth make of the night. He previously made field goals from 40 and 52 yards and an extra point.

The field goal capped a wild final two minutes, including a 25-yard pass from quarterback Mitch Trubisky to wide receiver Allen Robinson with one second remaining to set up the victory.

Before that, Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders in the back right corner of the end zone and the ensuing two-point conversion pass to Sanders late in the fourth quarter put the Broncos up 14-13.

After the touchdown pass over Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Broncos elected to go for two but were called for a delay-of-game penalty. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus then missed the extra-point attempt, but Bears cornerback Buster Skrine was called for an offsides penalty.

The Broncos went back to the two-point try, and Sanders caught it again with Fuller in coverage.

But the Bears had 31 seconds to march down the field for the win.

Rookie running back David Montgomery’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:14 to play in the third quarter previously pushed the Bears ahead 13-6.

The Bears defense, playing against their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, went without a takeaway for three quarters. But as the Broncos were threatening with third-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the fourth quarter, Fuller made the defense’s biggest play of the season thus far.

He intercepted Flacco’s pass, intended for Sanders, at the 3. It was Fuller’s eighth interception in his last 15 games, dating to Oct. 14 of last season.

———

Texans hold on

HOUSTON (TNS) — Often Sunday, Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew saw his pocket close quickly with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt coming hard from the edge and pressure coming through the middle.

He still tried to provide a spark like he did last week after replacing injured starter Nick Foles and promptly completed his first 13 passes on his way to a record-breaking performance in last week’s loss to Kansas City.

But the Jaguars couldn’t avoid starting the season 0-2 after losing to the Texans 13-12 in their AFC South opener after Leonard Fournette was stopped short of crossing the end zone on the two-point conversion run.

With two minutes remaining, Minshew lived up to mania that has spreaded around the Jacksonville for the past week. He marched the 68 yards for a touchdown with 30 yards, throwing a 4-yard pass to DJ Chark in the corner of the end zone. Instead of kicking the point-after-touchdown kick to tie the score and possibly send it to overtime, Marrone opted for the two-point conversion. Fournette got a good surge, but he was stopped short.

But Minshew completed 23 of 33 passes for 213 yards, but he got hit hard and was sacked four times and lost a fumble deep in his own territory in the fourth quarter that led to a Texans’ Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Until early in the fourth quarter, Minshew’s successful drive came midway in the second quarter when he led the Jaguars on a 10-play, 47-yard drive that ended on Josh Lambo’s 40-yard field goal that tied the score at 3.

Still, the Jaguars receivers struggled to get separation until the fourth quarter. The offensive play-calling was too predictable, running too often on first down. The Texans game plan was simple — unravel the rookie quarterback with blitz packages and explosive pressure off the edge.

In addition to pass protection breakdowns, the Jaguars were their own worst enemy. They had too many miscues like in the third quarter when it appeared Leonard Fournette had a first down on a 3-and-1 play, but center Brandon Linder was flagged for holding.

On the next play, left tackle Josh Richardson was called for a false start and after an 8-yard scramble by Minshew, Logan Cooke was on the field again for his sixth punt of the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Minshew made a beautiful 30-yard throw to DJ Chark, but the play was nullified when right tackle Jawaan Taylor was called for holding. Then, Minshew was sacked and lost a fumble that gave the Texans the ball at the Jaguars’ 20. In four plays, the Texans turned a tight 6-3 game into a 13-3 lead after Watson’s 2-yard run that came after a missed tackle by defensive tackle Marcell Dareus.

When the Jaguars turned to their second option, Fournette mostly ran into a loaded box of defenders. He did what he could

However, Minshew’s lone successful drive came midway in the second quarter when he led the Jaguars on a 10-play, 47-yard march that ended on Josh Lambo’s 40-yard field goal that tied the score at 3. Mindshew’s best throw on the drive was an 18-yard completion to Chris Conley on a slant route. But he was sacked on the next play before Fournette ran for 14 yards to keep the drive going.

The Jaguars managed to make it a one score game with just more than six minutes remained in the game after Lambo’s 32-yard field goal put the Jaguars within 13-6.

———

Rams hold off Arizona

BALTIMORE (TNS) — A week after Lamar Jackson led an unstoppable offense with his arm, the Ravens leaned on his legs to grit out a 23-17 win Sunday over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jackson finished with a game-high 120 yards on 16 carries, the most rushing yards by a Ravens player this season, to help guide the team to a win in its home opener and its first 2-0 start since 2017. Jackson had just three carries for 6 yards in a Week 1 blowout of the Miami Dolphins in which he finished with 324 passing yards, five touchdowns and the franchise’s first perfect passer rating.

This win didn’t come so easily. The Ravens led 17-6 at halftime, but their lead shrank to three early in the fourth quarter. Stopping rookie quarterback Kyler Murray proved difficult, as the No. 1 overall draft pick finished 25-for-40 for 349 yards. The Ravens’ saving grace was their red-zone defense, which stopped three Arizona drives inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line, leading to field goals on each.

But when the defense needed to stiffen, it did. The Ravens forced back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, and a 41-yard completion from Jackson to rookie Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (86 yards) on third-and-11 with about three minutes remaining helped salt the game away.

Overall, Jackson finished 24-for-37 for 272 yards and two touchdowns. His seven passing touchdowns through two games are more than he had all last season. Tight end Mark Andrews had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, finishing with eight catches on nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Instant analysis

— Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: The Ravens made it out of their home opener with a win and 2-0 record but it wasn’t nearly as convincing as last week’s win in Miami. There were plenty of miscues on both sides of the ball. A delay-of-game penalty on fourth-and-1 in the red zone prevented the team from creating some distance and scoring a much-needed touchdown in the fourth quarter. The secondary had multiple lapses in coverage, allowing Cardinals receivers to run free down the field all game. That’ll need to be cleaned up for next week against the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, even if Kansas City will be playing without Tyreek Hill.

— Mike Preston, columnist: The Ravens won and are 2-0, but they were sloppy. They made a lot of mistakes on offense and had some costly penalties. There was a lot of miscommunication in the secondary for the second straight week. The Ravens looked like another regular NFL team Sunday, but they got the win. That’s the most important thing.

— Peter Schmuck, columnist: The Cardinals showed up looking to rain on the Ravens’ home opener, and they were able to maintain the suspense until the final three minutes, thanks to some nifty throws by Kyler Murray. The Ravens offense shifted gears and Lamar Jackson ran up some serious yardage while continuing to show that he can throw the ball effectively under most any circumstance. Future Ring of Honor guy Terrell Suggs returned to little fanfare and wasn’t much of a factor. All in all, a good — but not resounding — victory.

— Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens needed the Lamar Jackson of of 2018 to fuse with the Lamar Jackson of 2019 today, and he delivered. When he’s passing and running as well as he did today, this offense will be tough to stop. The defense needs some patching up ahead of next Sunday’s trip to Kansas City.

—Childs Walker, reporter: Lamar Jackson bailed the Ravens out of an uneven offensive performance with his individual running brilliance. That and his superb chemistry with tight end Mark Andrews, who has become the Ravens’ go-to receiver on essential passing downs. Perhaps we jumped the gun in declaring the secondary the strength of this team. Without cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, the Ravens consistently lost downfield battles with Cardinals receivers and looked discombobulated for much of the second half. The Ravens’ offensive line also delivered a subpar effort, setting back drives with penalties and creating little inside running room for Mark Ingram II. Though the Ravens did what they needed to in the end, this performance was a wake-up call for anyone who assumed the they’d steamroll through the season based on their blowout of the Miami Dolphins.

———

Falcons edge Eagles

ATLANTA (TNS) — With things looking kind of bleak, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan tossed a short screen out to wide receiver Julio Jones on a fourth down and 3.

After picking up a nice block from left tackle Jake Matthews, Jones took off on a 54-yard touchdown and became the franchise’s all-time leader in career receiving yards, passing his mentor Roddy White, as he lifted the Falcons to a 24-20 victory over the Eagles on Sunday night before a raucous crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons kicked away a 17-6 lead and could not stop a 13-play, 73-yard touchdown march. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz scored from a yard out with 3:13 to play.

He then tossed a two-point conversion to tight end Zach Ertz to put the Eagles ahead 20-17, for their first lead of the game.

On the ensuing drive and staring an 0-2 start in the face, the Falcons eased up to their 46, but had to go for it on fourth down. With the game on the line, Jones and Ryan connected for some football magic to lift the Falcons to 1-1. The Eagles dropped to 1-1.

The Falcons weren’t in the clear, until Vic Beasley came up with a sack on third down forcing a fourth and 14 from the Eagles’ 39 with 1:29 left. Wentz connected with Nelson Agholor for a 43-yard gain to move to the Falcons’ 18.

Keanu Neal and Isaiah Oliver stopped Ertz short of the first down to seal the victory.

Jones finished with five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Jones has 10,868 yards receiving, surpassing White, who had 10,863.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley had eight catches for 105 yards.

Ryan, who threw three interceptions, is 11-1 in home openers.

The Falcons were opportunistic as they scored two touchdowns off of the three turnovers they created to open a 17-6 lead in the third quarter.

The Falcons, in their home opener, needed to play much better after an listless performance in the 28-12 loss to the Vikings.

The run defense shut down the Eagles and cornerback Desmond Trufant came up with two interceptions.

Trufant, who didn’t have an interception last season, had his last pick 23 games ago against Seattle in a 34-31 win on Nov. 20, 2017.

Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary left the game with a knee jury with 8:10 left in the second quarter. He returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons are already without first-round pick Chris Lindstrom, who was placed on injured reserved after suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot against the Vikings.

McGary was injured on a running play on first down-and-10 from the Falcons’ 36. Running back Devonta Freeman picked up four yards on the play. Ty Sambrailo went in at right tackle for the Falcons.

Falcons punter Matt Bosher, who normally handles the kickoffs, did not against the Eagles. No injury was announced.

The Eagles played most of the game without wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin).

Turnovers played a role for both teams.

The Eagles made a field goal and a touchdown off two Ryan interceptions. The defense forced a punt.

This was Ryan’s 176 career start and just his 10th game with three interceptions. Ryan didn’t have two interceptions in any game last season. The last time he threw three in a game was in a 20-17 win over the Saints on Dec. 7, 2017.

———

Bills send Giants to 0-2

NEW YORK (TNS) — The shortcomings and ineptitudes of the Giants were on full display Sunday as they lost to the Bills, 28-14, in their home opener at MetLife Stadium. Their offense, defense and special teams all faltered for a second week in a row. And this time, it came in front of the home fans who have seen such folly for the past several seasons and voiced their displeasure with boos early and often.

The Giants insisted that the mistakes they made in the opener against Dallas were correctable, but they did little to correct them. They fell to 0-2 to start the season for the sixth time in seven years. The Bills are 2-0 with both wins at MetLife Stadium (they beat the Jets here in Week 1).

Eli Manning’s career record as a starter fell to an even .500 at 116-116.

The Giants opened the scoring with a touchdown on their first drive as Saquon Barkley ran in from the 27. The Giants, shorthanded at wide receiver, ran the ball effectively five straight times on the drive.

The Bills scored the next three touchdowns. Josh Allen ran it in from the 6 on a designed keeper to tie the score, Devin Singletary ran in for a 14-yarder to put Buffalo ahead 14-7, and then the Bills embarked on a 98-yard drive that ended with a 14-yard run by Isaiah McKenzie to go ahead 21-7 with 7:30 left in the first half.

The score remained there until the fourth quarter when Eli Manning hit TJ Jones for a 5-yard touchdown pass. Two plays earlier Manning hit Cody Latimer to convert a fourth-and-2 and get to the Buffalo 6. That brought the Giants within a touchdown, 21-14, with 11:56 left. The Bills answered with a touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run from Frank Gore to go ahead 28-14 with 5:53 left. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Dexter Lawrence for hitting the long snapper on a Bills’ field goal attempt extended that drive and allowed the lead to swell to 14 points rather than 10.

———

Rams hammer Brees-less Saints

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The sizzle in the highly anticipated matchup between the Rams and the New Orleans Saints lasted less than one quarter Sunday at the Coliseum.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was forced to leave the game because of a hand injury suffered during his team’s second series, and the Rams shut down the Saints in a 27-9 victory before 71,460.

Jared Goff passed and ran for a touchdown, Todd Gurley ran for another and Greg Zuerlein kicked two field goals as the Rams improved to 2-0 by defeating the Saints in a rematch between the teams that played in the NFC championship game last season.

Last season’s NFC title game, won by the Rams in overtime, will forever be known for the controversial non-call by officials on an obvious pass-interference infraction by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Sunday’s game included another controversy involving officials, this one involving a fumble the Saints believed they returned for a touchdown.

Brees, the NFL’s all-time passing yardage leader, was injured when his right hand apparently hit the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald on a third-quarter pass.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Brees, but could not get the Saints into the end zone.

Goff completed 19 of 28 passes for 283 yards.

Gurley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries. Malcolm Brown rushed for 37 yards in six carries.

Receiver Cooper Kupp caught five passes for 120 yards, including one 66-yard play during which he broke five tackles. Receiver Brandin Cooks caught three passes for 74 yards, including one for 57 yards and another for a two-yard touchdown.

The Rams led, 6-3, at halftime but Wil Lutz tied the score with a 52-yard field goal with 9 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Rams answered with a long drive highlighted by Goff passes to Cooks, Kupp and Robert Woods and tight end Gerald Everett, setting up Todd Gurley’s four-yard touchdown run that put that Rams ahead, 13-6.

The Rams defense came alive on the ensuing series, linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive lineman Michael Brockers sacking Bridgewater on consecutive plays to force a punt that JoJo Natson returned to the Saints’ 26.

Three runs by Brown and a Goff pass to Everett moved the ball to the two-yard line. Goff’s pass to Cooks on a slant route increased the lead to 20-6.

Lutz added another field goal early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 20-9.

But Kupp’s 66-yard catch and run set up Goff’s one-yard sneak for a 27-9 lead.

Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards. The Rams limited running back Alvin Kamara to 45 yards in 13 carries.

The Rams led 6-3 at halftime as neither team could take advantage of opportunities inside the 15-yard line.

The Rams had the early momentum after safety John Johnson, who intercepted a pass in the NFC championship game in overtime, came up with another acrobatic interception.

Goff connected with Cooks for a 57-yard pass that moved the ball to the Saints’ 11-yard line. But a Gurley run was followed by a penalty and two passes to Everett that came up short of a first down, forcing the Rams to settle for Zuerlein’s first field goal.

On the ensuing series, the Rams pressured Brees on a third-down pass that fell incomplete. But Brees was injured on the play and did not return.

They appeared primed for a chance to take the lead after end Trey Hendrickson knocked the ball from Goff on a pass with about six minutes left in the first half. End Cameron Jordan picked up the ball and ran more than 70 yards for what the Saints thought was a touchdown. Officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, but the Saints challenged the call.

Upon review, it was declared a fumble, but the play was ruled dead at the Rams’ 13-yard line.

The Saints moved to the 48-yard line but the Rams stopped Kamara on fourth and one.

———

Wilson salvages win

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — When Chris Carson again lost his grip — and threatened Seattle’s control of the game — the Seahawks put the ball back in the hands of their best player.

And on a day when he threw both blocks and dimes, Russell Wilson also saved the Seahawks from a potentially unfathomable defeat, leading a final drive that allowed Seattle to escape with a 28-26 win over the Steelers here Sunday.

Wilson earlier led three straight scoring drives in the second half that appeared to have Seattle on the verge of a comfortable win, up 28-19 with under six minutes remaining.

But Carson lost a fumble for the second time on the day that gave the Steelers a first down at the 3 and a touchdown a play later, cutting the lead to 28-26 with 5:54 remaining.

Wilson then completed passes for gains of 11, 4 and 7 yards while running twice for gains of 10, 9 and 15 yards to run the time off the clock. And in a typical Pete Carroll move, he brought Carson back on the field for a fourth-and-1 play at the Steelers 33 with two minutes remaining.

The drive capped an almost-perfect day for Wilson, who completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns and who again outdueled future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger.

Well, sort of. Roethlisberger played only the first half before leaving with an elbow injury.

Backup Mason Rudolph came on and made some heady plays to keep the Steelers in it. But Seattle’s defense made a key stop that appeared to have the game salted away before Carson’s fumble added some unexpected drama.

The win gave Seattle its first 2-0 start since the Super Bowl season of 2013 and its first win in Pittsburgh since 1999.

And it was also a win that in many ways felt like Seahawks football, with Seattle mostly dominating other than when it wasn’t shooting itself in the foot in the first half.

Seattle outgained the Steelers 426 yards to 261 and had 152 yards rushing.

The Seahawks had mostly themselves to blame for being behind 10-7 at halftime.

Seattle outgained the Steelers 202-103 and moved into Pittsburgh territory on four of six drives.

But Seattle got only one TD out of those yards with penalties moving the Seahawks back on three drives when they had moved past the 50.

Seattle also essentially gifted the Steelers’ their only TD of the half when Carson fumbled the ball away (a Pittsburgh penalty negated a return of the fumble for a touchdown) at the 22 and the Steelers then too advantage of a pass interference penalty on Mychal Kendricks on third down to set up a 1-yard score by James Conner.

The Seahawks drove 75 yards for a TD to tie the game following Conner’s score, getting some help from the Steelers when a personal foul penalty on Daniel McCullers on a field-goal attempt extended the drive. McCullers was called for hitting snapper Tyler Ott.

Seattle scored on the next play on a 14-yard pass from Wilson to Will Dissly.

Roethlisberger was injured at some point during the Steelers’ final drive of the first half.

Rudolph, a second-year player out of Oklahoma State, entered for the first series of the third quarter, which is when the game immediately began to turn Seattle’s way.

Rudolph’s second pass was high and off the hands of Donte Moncrief, bouncing far enough that McDougald was able to dive and catch it at the sidelines at the 40.

The Seahawks needed only six plays to cash in with a 12-yard pass from Wilson to Dissly, his second TD reception of the game to make it 14-10.

But the key play came a snap before, when Nick Vannett took a hard hit but held on to a Wilson pass for a 13-yard gain on third and 10.

On the next drive, Smith-Schuster easily got behind Seattle safety Lano Hill. But the ball hung up just enough for Hill to recover to make the tackle at the 16. Seattle stopped the drive there and the Steelers had to settle for a Chris Boswell field goal that made it 14-13 with 6:21 to play.

Seattle responded with another scoring drive, this time moving 75 yards capped by a 37-yard TD run by Rashaad Penny. The play came on third-and-2 with Penny evading a tackle attempt by Pittsburgh’s Anthony Chickillo at the line and then breaking free over the right side getting an escort from Wilson, who threw blocks on Steelers defensive backs Sean Davis and Terrell Edmunds to clear the way.

The Steelers cut the lead to 21-19 with 11:16 left.

But the Steelers went for two and failed when Rudolph found no one open and Hill intercepted his desperation pass.

That decision and Seattle’s stop proved critical when the Seahawks scored on their next drive.

They did so by taking advantage of the league’s new policy of allowing pass interference to be reviewed. Seattle appeared set to have a third-and-20 at its own 27 after a Wilson pass for Lockett deep down the middle was incomplete.

But just as the snap for the next play the challenge flag flew.

This time, Carroll got the win with the officials deciding Edmunds had “materially” interfered with Lockett’s attempt to make the reception.

Wilson the hit Metcalf with a 28-yard TD with 7:15 left that appeared to have the game just about wrapped up.

———

Packs hold off Vikes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TNS) — Kirk Cousins threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter to blunt a Vikings comeback Sunday as the Green Bay Packers held off the Vikings 21-16 at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings rallied from a 21-point deficit, trailed by five, and were in position to take a lead with five minutes remaining in the game. But on a first-and-goal from the Green Bay 8, Cousins scrambled right and threw a pass into a crowd in the right corner of the end zone that was intercepted by Kevin King.

In 2012, the Vikings ran for 240 yards at Lambeau Field — with 210 of them coming from Adrian Peterson — and lost a chance to take a late lead after Christian Ponder threw an end zone interception intended for Kyle Rudolph.

On Sunday, Rudolph could only watch as Cousins lofted a back-foot throw for Stefon Diggs. King cut in front of Diggs and came down with the underthrown ball for an interception that would stand as the Vikings’ final missed opportunity on a day full of them.

“There’s no justification (for the pass),” Cousins admitted. “There were plays to be made. We kept thinking something was going to break … that was the frustrating part.”

The Packers went three-and-out, and the Vikings took over on their own 24, but were forced to punt. The Packers ran the clock down to 14 seconds before punting into the end zone. The Vikings had a last, desperate chance with five seconds left from their own 25 but a hook-and-ladder play failed.

Cousins found Stefon Diggs on a 45-yard scoring pass in the third quarter as the Vikings got within 21-16. Diggs was penalized for taking off his helmet on the field after scoring, and Dan Bailey’s 43-yard extra point attempt was blocked.

Cousins was 14-for-32 for 230 yards and had three turnovers.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 34 for 212 yards and had no turnovers. He led the Packers to touchdowns on their first three possessions.

Rodgers hit Jamaal Williams with a 15-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive and, after Bailey missed a 47-yard field goal try, the Packers drove 68 yards and Rodgers connected with Geronimo Allison for a 19-yard score.

Cousins was sacked by Kenny Clark and fumbled the ball away on the Vikings’ next possession, and Aaron Jones scored on a 2-yard run for Green Bay to make it 21-0.

Dalvin Cook’s 75-yard touchdown run in the second quarter got the Vikings on the board, and Bailey kicked a 31-yard field goal before halftime to cut Green Bay’s lead to 11. Bailey’s kick came after the Vikings had a touchdown pass from Cousins to Diggs overturned because of offensive pass interference by Cook.

Cook rushed for 154 yards on 20 carries.

———

Pats steamroll Dolphis

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (TNS) — All eyes were on Antonio Brown inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The All-Pro receiver made his Patriots debut on Sunday amid controversy. Brown is facing some serious allegations from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who’s accused the receiver of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit.

According to the NFL Network, Taylor is going to meet with the NFL on Monday as the league investigates the allegations. This investigation, however, didn’t stop Brown from playing on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots coaching staff didn’t waste any time getting their newest receiver involved in the game plan.

Brown’s debut wasn’t flawless, but the receiver finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown to help the Patriots in their 43-0 thumping of the Miami Dolphins. The 31-year-old played 20 offensive snaps on Sunday.

Tom Brady (20/28, 264 yards and two touchdowns) didn’t waste any time getting his newest receiver involved in the offense. Brown led all Patriots players with eight targets on Sunday.

Brown was on the field during the team’s second offensive play. Brady immediately threw to the receiver, who ran a slant from the slot over the middle, for a gain of 18 yards. On the Patriots first drive, where Sony Michel put them up 7-0 with a 1-yard touchdown run, Brady’s first three pass attempts went to Brown, who caught all three for 36 yards.

The receiver played four of the Patriots 10 offensive snaps in this first series. After completing the 18-yard pass, Brady hit Brown for a 10-yard gain near the left sideline. After a 10-yard run by Michel, with Brown run blocking, Brady hit the wide out for a gain of eight yards to get to the 10-yard line.

Brown was on the field during a second-and-goal play from the 5-yard line, but the play was nullified due to a defensive holding penalty. Michel scored two plays later at 7:46 of the first quarter.

Brown played five of the Patriots next 12 offensive snaps on the team’s second and third drives. He wasn’t targeted in either drive. Brown took a handoff in the third series, on a second-and-2 play call, rushing for five yards to move the chains. That drive, however, ended with Stephen Gostkowski missing a 48-yard field goal.

In the first half, the Patriots were mainly using Brown in 11 personnel groupings, which is when an offense has three receivers on the field with a back and tight end. Any time the Pats were in 21 personnel, which uses two receivers and two backs or a fullback and back, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon were the receivers on the field.

Brown didn’t play all the offensive snaps when the Pats had three receivers on the field. The veteran split time with Phillip Dorsett. When he was on the sideline, you could find Brown standing next to Patriots receivers/special teams coach Joe Judge. When the offense was on the bench, he was usually seated in between Edelman and Gordon, which was one person away from Brady.

Following that first drive, Brown’s usage declined, but his production didn’t. In the Patriots fourth series, the team ran six running plays in a row before Brown score his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform. At 1:19 of the second quarter, Brown lined up in the left slot and Brady hit him for a 20-yard touchdown as the receiver made a nice back-shoulder catch.

Brown jumped in the crowd following the touchdown. Then he did a fun handshake with Josh Gordon followed by a leaping chest bump with James White. On that play, the offense was in a 10 personnel set (four receivers, one running back). The snap marked Brown’s first in that offensive grouping as his previous 11 snaps came in the team’s three-receiver set.

Gostkowski missed the extra point and the Pats led, 13-0, heading into halftime.

The Brady-Brown connection wasn’t perfect. Through the Patriots first two drives in the third quarter, Brady went 0-for-4 when targeting Brown. The first incomplete pass was broken up by Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe as it looked like Brown got a slow release off the line of scrimmage.

The second pass was thrown in the end zone, but out of bounds. Brady went to Brown back-to-back times in the end zone on that same drive. On one incomplete, it looked like there was miscommunication on the route Brown route. On the fourth, Brady’s pass was underthrown and broken up by Rowe. Gostkowski finished that drive with a 28-yard field goal at 8:45 of the third and the Pats led, 16-0.

Brady put the Patriots up 23-0 at 2:18 of the third quarter with a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Brown was on the field for two snaps on that drive, but didn’t see a target. Brown wouldn’t catch another pass in this game.

Of course, after back-to-back pick-6s by Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins, and a James White touchdown, the Patriots were just fine.

We’ll see if Brown is following the NFL’s investigation this week.

———

49ers maul Bengals

CINCINNATI — A 2-0 start to the season became sweet reality Sunday for the 49ers traveling party.

How they ruined the Bengals home opener with a 41-17 rout will make the NFL take notice beyond an undefeated record. This 49ers win was way more convincing than their 31-17, season-opening victory at Tampa Bay.

Jimmy Garoppolo rebounded and threw three touchdown passes for the first time in a 49ers uniform, and further complementing the offensive onslaught was a 244-yard rushing attack.

Defensively, the 49ers dominated from the first snap, as Arik Armstead recorded the first of four sacks on Andy Dalton.

Potentially big trouble did arise in the form of a Joe Staley leg injury. Staley, their 13th-year left tackle, had to be carted off from the Bengals sideline with a lower-leg injury, and that left rookie Justin Skule the massive responsibility of protecting Garoppolo’s blind side.

Another injury worth noting: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sustained an elbow injury Sunday. The Steelers make their first-ever trip to Levi’s Stadium in the 49ers home opener next Sunday.

Here are the studs and duds from the 49ers’ first 2-0 start since 2012, when that Super Bowl-bound season also included a week-long layover in Youngstown, Ohio, which is where this team sequestered itself ahead of Sunday’s rout:

STUDS

Jimmy Garoppolo: He finished 17-of-25 for 297 yards with three touchdowns, one interception, no sackss and a 131.2 passer rating. After his first pass produced a third-down conversion to Kyle Juszczyk, he found Marquise Goodwin wide open for a 38-yard touchdown 47 seconds into the game. The other touchdown passes went to Raheem Mostert (39 yards) and Deebo Samuel (2 yards). Even Garoppolo’s second-quarter interception didn’t cost the 49ers points (Bengals missed a field goal).

Arik Armstead: Taking advantage of left tackle Cordy Glenn’s absence, Armstead powered his way past Andre Smith to sack Andy Dalton on the game’s first snaps. DeForest Buckner and D.J. Jones tagged Dalton down at the Bengals 4.

Marquise Goodwin: He slipped wide open down the left side of the field, snagged Garoppolo’s pass at the 15-yard line, trotted into the end zone for his first touchdown of the season (38 yards) and celebrated with an Olympic-esque long jump. He had three catches for 77 yards, after just a 7-yard reception in the opener.

Matt Breida: Highlighting his 121-yard effort was a 34-yard, reverse-field, avoid-defenders run to the Bengals 15-yard line (on third-and-1) is one of the best we’ve seen in years. It followed Breida runs of 4 and 7 yards, and that set up Jeff Wilson’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 21-7 lead.

Ronald Blair: He had a sack on the Bengals first series after halftime. He also showed up big in a first-half series, recording tackles behind the line of scrimmage against running backs Joe Mixon (minus-2 yards) and Giovani Bernard (minus-3 yards).

Nick Bosa: That right ankle injury doesn’t seem to negatively impact him, nor his snap count. He narrowly missed at least three sacks, including one in the second period in which Andy Dalton flagged for throwing beyond the line of scrimmage.

Kwon Alexander: Hey, he lasted past the first quarter, and he keyed a strong defense with his tackles, swagger and speed. Mixon and Bernard weren’t making it to the next level. He made his first interception as a 49er by covering Tyler Eifert and getting down field 74 seconds until halftime, after Nick Bosa flushed Andy Dalton the pocket.

Special teams: Mitch Wishnowsky’s second-quarter punt was caught by 49er D.J. Reed at the Bengals 3 with 4:42 remaining. Raheem Mostert and Emmanuel Moseley had excellent tackles in coverage earlier. Robbie Gould tacked on a field goal just before halftime for the 24-10 lead.

Deebo Samuel: His first career touchdown came on a 2-yard reception as he broke open on the right side of the end zone. That made amends for a drop late in the first half. He had five catches for 87 yards, two carries for 7.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) huddles with his teammates before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

DUDS

K’Waun WIlliams: He was the goat for the Bengals game-tying touchdown drive in the first quarter, first allowing a 47-yard completion to a wide open Tyler Boyd and then unable to cover tight end Tyler Eifert on a 1-yard touchdown catch. Williams also had a holding penalty declined on that drive as the Bengals still completed a third-and-7 pass for an 8-yard conversion. He missed a tackle on the second series, but he made six tackles by halftime, including a touchdown-saving one on John Ross.

Solomon Thomas: He committed a late-hit, roughing-the-passer penalty after Dalton completed a pass (for no gain) with Nick Bosa grabbing at Dalton’s right ankle. His persistence paid off in the second quarter by hustling to tackle a scrambling Dalton for a 1-yard sack.

Dee Ford: A knee injury led to his “questionable to return” status after halftime. He’s not a dud as much as this is concerning news for a player who missed three weeks of training camp for treatment on his knee.

Richie James: He managed just 13 yards on a kickoff return, so the 49ers second possession started at their 16-yard line.

Mike McGlinchey: He committed a false-start penalty to back the 49ers up to the 20-yard line, then almost allowed a sack to Carlos Dunlap on the next snap.

Ahkello Witherspoon: Kudos to him for nearly making a pick-six in back-to-back games, but after dropping the second-quarter offering, he reverted to his soccer skills and punted the ball into the stands for a delay of game penalty.

Tarvarius Moore: Got juked at midfield on a 34-yard reception by John Ross.

———

Lions nip Chargers

DETROIT — Darius Slay didn’t look anything like a Pro Bowler for most of Sunday, but he came up with the biggest of plays when his team needed it most.

Slay intercepted a poorly thrown pass by Philip Rivers in the end zone with 1:03 to play to give the Detroit Lions a win in their home opener, 13-10, over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Slay, a Pro Bowler each of the last two seasons, committed three penalties in the first three quarters and gave up six catches to Keenan Allen before he made a perfect play on Rivers’ underthrown pass.

With the Chargers trailing by three points and backed into a third-and-19 after a delay-of-game penalty, Rivers made an ill-advised pass to Allen in the front corner of the end zone.

Safety Tracy Walker was coming over top with help, but the pass fluttered right into Slay’s arms.

The Lions, coming off 27-27 tie against the Arizona Cardinals, needed Slay’s defensive heroics and a smile from the special-teams gods to improve to 1-0-1.

Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 30 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.

He led the game-winning touchdown drive one series before Slay’s interception, marching the Lions 69 yards in eight plays. Stafford hit Marvin Jones for a 4-yard pass on fourth-and-1, and on the next play found Kenny Golladay down the middle of the field for a 31-yard touchdown.

Golladay had a game-high 117 yards receiving on eight catches for the Lions, who took their first lead of the game with 7:21 to play.

Austin Ekeler had 133 yards from scrimmage and scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, but he also lost a fumble on the goal line after Slay was called for pass interference in the end zone in the third quarter.

The Chargers squandered two other scoring drives in the second half when fill-in kicker Ty Long missed field goals of 39 and 41 yards. Long, the Chargers’ punter, was handling kicking duties for the second straight week with Michael Badgley out injured.

Rivers finished 21 of 36 passing for 293 yards for the Chargers (1-1).

The Lions, who survived a missed field goal and extra point by Matt Prater, visit the Philadelphia Eagles next week.