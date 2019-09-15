By Mike Tupa

Pawhuska Journal-Capital

Imagine a cyclone shaped like a hydra — four or five deadly heads each spewing maximum destruction in every direction.

Now you can get a decent idea about how Barnsdall High School’s offense must have appeared Friday night to the Drumright High School players.

Here’s some examples of the damage inflicted by several different Barnsdall Panthers offensive stars:

Boom!

Michael Marin explodes for 130 yards and three touchdowns — on just eight carries.

Crunch!

Joe Cole racks up 250 total yards on the ground and through the air and scores three touchdowns.

Slam!

Heath Moles hauls in four receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Slash!

Braden Kelly catches and runs for 56 yards, boots a 31-yard field goal and hits on 4-of-6 extra points.

Crash!

Even the offensive linemen get in on the fun — Chance McGill, with a touchdown on two carries; and Cash Perrier and Matthew Lucas, with a two-point run apiece.

Barnsdall carried home a 59-0 win on the long drive back from Drumright — while improving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in district play.

“Probably just execution on both sides of the ball,” veteran Barnsdall head coach Kylee Sweeney said about the biggest positive of the night.

Barnsdall’s defense also mowed down Drumright with a feisty ferocity that leveled everything in its path.

Keegan “Sledgehammer” Marin racked up 11 tackles — five for loss — and registered a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Perrier produced eight tackles — three for loss.

Lucas and Cole amassed seven tackles apiece — and Lucas recorded two sacks.

Sweeney praised the work of defensive coordinator Wade Corder and the other coaches in sharpening up the defense into blade-sharp effectiveness.

“I thought our defensive pursuit to the football was outstanding,” Sweeney said. “I was happy with the overall effort and hustle. We did not come out flat.”

Barnsdall didn’t waste much time in taking control. On the Panthers’ first offensive play, Michael Marin broke loose for a 47-yard touchdown scamper. He also would score on runs of 15 and 35 yards.

The Panthers would finish the night with 427 yards of total offense on just 33 plays.

Barnsdall started the year at 3-0 for the fourth-straight season of Sweeney’s tenure.

Next up, Barnsdall plays host on Friday to Hominy.