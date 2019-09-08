COMMERCE — East Newton High School of Granby, Missouri, captured the title at the Commerce Lady Tiger Classic here Saturday, Sept. 7 with a 6-2 win over Leflore.

Winning pitcher Katie Kester limited Leflore to three hits. She struck out five and walked three.

Commerce finished third with a 16-3 win against Afton and the McDonald County JV nipped Bluejacket 9-8 with the international tiebreaker to claim fifth place.

East Newton broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of unearned runs in the third inning on a single by Kaitlyn Hailey and an error then tacked on single tallies in the fourth and seventh.

Alexis Schmidt had a solo homer and RBI double while Kenzie Massey and Hailey added two singles each for the Lady Patriots.

Katie Kester and Macy Bowman had a double each.

Leflore picked up two singles from Lindsay Watts and a triple by Shadie Crase.

Commerce 16, Afton 3

The Lady Tigers were up 8-3 heading into the top of the seventh when they doubled the score in a game that also counted in the Lucky 7 Conference standings.

Thirteen batters went to the plate for Commerce in the seventh, with a two-run triple by Morgan Connell the big hit.

Baylee King and Sunny Crawford each drove in a run with base hits and two other runs scored on errors.

The Lady Tigers missed out on a 17th run, but G Medina was cut down trying to steal home.

Crawford went 4-for-5 with a double.

Marisa Scott added three singles, Connell had a triple and single and Cali Wells delivered two singles.

Dawn Convirs, Ashley Barton and Baylee King also added singles.

Afton’s offense included two singles from Clarissa Rice, a double by Taylie Burrow and a single each from Tomi Betz, Mallory Wyrick and Libbi Barton.