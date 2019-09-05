By Kerry Crowley

The Mercury News

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Paul Goldschmidt is a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger Award winner and one of the most physically imposing sluggers in all of baseball.

Kevin Pillar has never made an All-Star team, never received a MVP vote and never been the type of player opponents pitch around.

The Cardinals’ top power-hitter and the Giants’ top power-hitter went head-to-head on Wednesday in St. Louis. If it wasn’t David vs. Goliath, it wasn’t far off.

Goldschmidt had a chance to throw the last punch, but Pillar was the man who landed the final shot. That was the difference in a 9-8 Giants win.

With a two-run home run off Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos in the top of the eighth inning, Pillar gave the Giants (67-72) their third different lead of the night. His 440-foot home run landed far beyond the visiting bullpen at Busch Stadium and gave the club hope their losing streak would end at four games.

Goldschmidt came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with a runner on third and a chance to tie the game, but he whiffed at a 3-2 slider from Giants closer Will Smith to end the inning.

The Giants took a 4-0 lead in the third inning and a 7-4 lead in the sixth, but the first-place Cardinals twice clawed back on the shoulders of Goldschmidt, who has tormented San Francisco throughout his nine-year career.

Goldschmidt’s two-run triple off the glove of Giants rookie Jaylin Davis — who made his MLB debut Wednesday — in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 4-4 against Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.

When manager Bruce Bochy attempted to create a favorable matchup against Goldschmidt in the bottom of the sixth by using submarine-style reliever Tyler Rogers, Goldschmidt crushed the first pitch he saw into the right center field gap for a go-ahead, two-run double.

The first baseman’s heroics appeared destined to carry the Cardinals to a series-clinching win, but Pillar has earned the “Superman” nickname for a reason. After third baseman Evan Longoria singled against reliever Andrew Miller, Pillar extended his career-high with his 21st home run of the season to stun the Cardinals.

Bochy called on Smith to earn a four-out save after fellow left-hander Tony Watson made an incredible defensive play to record the second out of the eighth inning. With a runner on second and one out, Watson picked up a Kolten Wong bunt attempt between the mound and first base and raced toward the foul line.

The reliever made a full-extension diving tag on Wong, who was initially ruled safe at first base. After a 30-second replay, the call was overturned and Watson was giving the ball up to Smith.

The Giants’ offensive outburst was a welcome sight for a Giants club that watched Bumgarner struggle on Wednesday. Bumgarner has been one of the best pitchers in the National League since July 1, but he turned in his worst outing in more than two months against the Cardinals.

Bumgarner’s offense spotted him a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but St. Louis collected six extra-base hits and six runs in five-plus innings. Despite shaky command and fifth-inning struggles, Bumgarner earned a chance to redeem himself in the bottom of the sixth after shortstop Brandon Crawford slugged a two-out, three-run home run to put the Giants on top 7-4.

Bumgarner failed to record an out in the sixth, giving up a leadoff double to catcher Yadier Molina before rookie third baseman Tommy Edman knocked him out of the game with a RBI triple.

The six earned runs Bumgarner allowed matched a season-high, leaving the pitcher visibly frustrated on a night his offense came to life.

After scoring one run in the first 20 innings of their series, the Giants tallied four in the third against Cardinals reliever Tyler Webb. Rookie right fielder Mike Yastrzemski hit his 19th home run of the season to lead off the inning and they brought home three more runs on a wild pitch and a pair of singles.

Pillar picked up the first of his three RBIs on Wednesday with a single into left field before second baseman Corban Joseph recorded his first career hit as a Giant. The newcomer extended the Giants’ lead to 4-0 with a line drive into left center field on an 0-2 offering from Ryan Helsley, who took over for Webb after he retired just one of the five batters he faced.

———

Royals: 4 in a row

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Perhaps the Royals have once again found that late-season groove that will dull some of those growing pains that have characterized most of the season.

Last season, they collected 15 wins in the season’s final month. This year, they’ve started September with three consecutive wins and a four-game win streak going back to the final game in August.

After a walk-off win on Tuesday night, the Royals continued to build momentum with a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers in front of an announced 15,308 at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. The Royals clinched a series victory and can sweep all three games with a win Thursday.

Royals starting pitcher Jakob Junis, who made his 29th start of the season, gave up three runs in the second inning and then retired 13 of the next 14 he faced.

Junis (9-12) allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings plus one batter. Junis walked one, the final batter he faced, and struck out four. The fourth run he allowed scored in the seventh inning after he’d exited the game and the bullpen took over.

Jorge Soler hit his 40th home run of the season, the first player in Royals history to reach that mark. Hunter Dozier’s fifth-inning triple tied him with teammates Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi for the team lead with nine each. They’re all tied for the American League lead along with Seattle Mariners speedster Mallex Smith.

Ryan McBroom, who made his major-league debut and collected his first hit on Tuesday night, drove in the Royals’ first run on Wednesday. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

———

Judge leads Yanks

NEW YORK (TNS) — Another night of power in the Bronx, another victory for the Yankees.

Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres both homered and the Yankees’ parade of pitchers stifled the Texas Rangers in a 4-1 victory before 36,082 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

The Yankees won the series and are now 8-2 in their last 10 games after going 1-5 in their previous six contests.

They now hit the road for a 10-game road trip, starting with a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone held DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez out of the starting lineup, but his offense came up with all it needed while the bullpen did the rest.

The Yankees started Chad Green as their “opener,” and the right-hander yielded a hit in two scoreless innings before Luis Cessa took over on the mound.

Cessa cruised for three scoreless, getting some help from a nice defensive play by Judge in the process.

Ronald Guzman led off the fifth with a base hit to the right-field wall. He headed for second and Judge came up with a strong throw. Guzman overslid into second and let go of the base as Didi Gregorius applied the tag for the out.

Cessa retired the next two batters to end the inning.

The Yankees also gave him runs to work with. After Tyler Wade led off with the third with a ground out, Brett Gardner walked.

Judge then came up and drilled a Lance Lynn fastball over the right-field wall for his 20th home run of the season.

An inning later, Torres slugged a solo shot, his 34th homer of the year, to put the Yankees up, 3-0.

They added another in the sixth against Rangers reliever Taylor Guerrieri.

Mike Tauchman walked with one out and Austin Romine drove him in with a double down the left-field line.

The Yankees had a chance to add more, but Ian Gibaut struck out Judge looking with runners on the corners.

After Cessa’s three innings, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton each pitched a scoreless frame.

Cory Gearrin ended that run, though, surrendering a solo home run to Rougned Odor in the ninth inning.

Gearrin then struck out the next two batters to end the inning and seal the win.

So the Yankees continued to win, and they’re in position to get stronger for the final weeks of the season.

Boone said before the game that Gio Urshela, who’s batting .331 in a remarkable season, could be available to play Sunday against the Red Sox, the first day he’s eligible to come off the injured list.

Giancarlo Stanton traveled back to Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday and Boone said he’s going to start taking live at-bats this weekend as his rehab ramps up. If all goes well, the Yankees could possibly add Stanton back to the fold before the end of the regular season, but certainly for the postseason.

And the Yankees’ bullpen could also be on the verge of being bolstered. Dellin Betances, who hasn’t pitched this season because of a right shoulder impingement, is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Class-AA Trenton on Friday.

Luis Severino, meanwhile, is also closing in on a return.

In the coming weeks, Boone could have all those weapons ready — just as the postseason approaches.

———

Dodgers rip Rockies

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — It took the Los Angeles Dodgers four pitches Wednesday to match the National League record for home runs in a season. Joc Pederson’s leadoff blast in the Dodgers’ 7-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium was home run No. 249. Three innings later, Pederson broke the mark with a two-run shot for the Dodgers’ 250th home run in 142 games.

Pederson was a fitting record obliterator, a boom-or-bust slugger that has come to epitomize the era baseball has drifted into. And it’s been plenty of boom for Pederson lately. His home run in the fourth inning Wednesday was his fifth in his seven plate appearances since Sunday. He walked in one of the other plate appearances. He missed a home run by inches in the other, settling for a double.

His power display Wednesday helped supply enough run support for the teetering Hyun-Jin Ryu, whose alarming slide continued Wednesday. The left-hander allowed three runs on six hits over a season-low 4 1/3 innings. He issued a season-high four walks.

After carrying a league-best 1.45 earned-run average through his first 22 starts, Ryu has allowed 21 runs in 19 innings — a 9.95 ERA — over his last four outings. His ERA has climbed a full run during the span as his stock for the National League Cy Young Award has sunk.

The Dodgers (92-50) were able to absorb his outing Wednesday to sweep the Rockies (59-82) with seven runs in the first four innings after losing Ryu’s three previous starts. The victory reduced the magic number to seal their seventh straight National League West title to four. The earliest they can clinch is Saturday.

The 2000 Houston Astros, back before they switched leagues and Major League Baseball implemented testing for performance-enhancing drugs, had set the previous NL record of 249 homers. That team won 72 games. Home runs did not equal success during the steroid era.

The 2019 Dodgers, on the other hand, are riding their prolific power to the best record in the National League in a year when home run totals across the sport have skyrocketed. The Minnesota Twins, on pace for 100 wins, broke the all-time record of 267 on Saturday — before the calendar flipped to September.

MLB’s 30 clubs had combined to slug 5,833 homers — just 52 shy of the total compiled for the entire 2018 campaign — with more than three weeks remaining in the regular season entering Wednesday. They are on pace to topple the leaguewide record of 6,105 established in 2017.

“I’ve seen, collectively, more balls hit (out), as far as I’ve seen them, this year more than any year,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who hit 23 home runs over his 10-year playing career. “More times than not, I don’t think the ball has a chance to go out and it ends up being a homer. Players are getting bigger and stronger I guess.”

There are other theories for the hefty increase. Pitchers are throwing harder than batters are hitting them harder. A lack of variation between pitchers creates similar looks and makes it easier for batters. Striking out isn’t as frowned upon as it used to be, freeing batters to maintain an aggressive approach and swing in any count. Then there’s the ball, which Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted in June is different this season.

“There’s just so many marginal things that you could explain,” Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler said. “Maybe they all play a factor and it’s led to this.”

All season, pitchers across the sport, as they did in 2017, have maintained the ball is central to the uptick. If more evidence was needed, the triple-A level offered it with the end of its season this week. Last season, triple-A clubs compiled 3,652 home runs. This year, triple-A games switched to MLB baseballs for the first time and the home run total soared to 5,749.

“It just seems like you don’t have to put as much effort into your swing to get that home run result,” said Dodgers catcher Russell Martin.

Home runs have plagued good and bad pitchers alike. Astros right-hander Justin Verlander is the American League Cy Young favorite and threw his third career no-hitter over the weekend. He also has surrendered a career-high 33 home runs, tied for the third-highest total in baseball entering Wednesday. Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has already tied his career high of 23 home runs allowed.

“I’m just trying to avoid the balls-are-juiced thing,” Kershaw said. “At that point, it just sounds like you’re whining.”

Kershaw, at least, doesn’t have to face the Dodgers’ potent sluggers, an array that begins atop their lineup.

Pederson’s first home run Wednesday was his eighth leadoff homer, tying the franchise record he set last season. He has clubbed a career-high 32 home runs overall — all against right-handed pitchers. He is one of three Dodgers with at least 30. Justin Turner, who has 27, could make it four. A franchise-record 11 players have compiled double-digit home runs and Matt Beaty is two shy of joining the group.

The Dodgers have 20 games left to smash home runs and add to their record. Chances are they will hit plenty more.

———

Arizona sweeps

PHOENIX (TNS) — Chris Paddack’s march toward an even stronger future was lost in the work done by the other team’s rookie starter against the San Diego Padres’ plummeting offense and a loud grand slam gift-wrapped by Luis Perdomo.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ right-hander Zac Gallen did not allow a hit through 6 1/3 innings and just one through seven, and Ketel Marte made him a winner with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, as the Diamondbacks beat the Padres 4-1 to complete a three-game sweep.

Manny Machado’s single off Gallen with one out in the seventh was the first of three Padres hits Wednesday.

Wil Myers’ home run leading off the ninth inning against T.J. McFarland prevented a shutout, and Josh Naylor’s single drove McFarland from the game. Archie Bradley came in and walked Machado before Eric Hosmer grounded out to first and Hunter Renfroe grounded out to shortstop.

Gallen finished the seventh with strikeouts of Hosmer and Renfroe. That took him to eight strikeouts, one off his career high, and 103 pitches, also one off his career high.

Jake Lamb pinch-hit for Gallen in the bottom of the seventh and drew the second straight walk issued by Craig Stammen.

Perdomo replaced Stammen, had Jarrod Dyson load the bases on a slow roller up the third-base line and then served a 1-0 fastball in the center of the zone to Marte, who hit it 20 rows into the seats beyond right field.

The 24-year-old Gallen (3-4) became just the third pitcher in National League history to have not allowed four earned runs in any of his first 13 career starts.

The Padres, who won three of four in San Francisco before arriving in the desert, scored two runs in the final two games of the series here.

So, as has become a relatively frequent circumstance, the Padres were left to cling to the game’s big-picture implications as they build toward what they believe will be a better future and build up the stamina of one of their prized pitching prospects.

Paddack turned in his second consecutive strong start, if not as good as his last one because he was facing a better team and because he spent 25 pitches getting through a highly uncharacteristic third inning.

The 23-year-old right-hander finished with eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, having surrendered two of the four total singles the Diamondbacks would get off him in the sixth inning.

This is the kind of game Paddack would like to have continued fighting, the kind the Padres will almost certainly one day let him. The rest of the seasons are too important for it to be allowed now.

After throwing his 90th pitch of the night, a 95-mph fastball that Christian Walker watched for a called third strike, Paddack handed the ball to manager Andy Green, tapped catcher Austin Hedges on the chest and walked across the infield to the visitors dugout at Chase Field. There, he took his customary place along the railing and watched as Stammen stranded the two runners Paddack left him to end the sixth inning.

The Padres never set a hard innings limit for Paddack, just a range in which they were comfortable with him operating over his first major league season and a little more than three years removed from Tommy John surgery.

At 129 2/3 innings, which is just shy of 40 more innings than he threw in the minor leagues last season, Paddack stands on the precipice of that range.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s start-to-start,” Paddack said this week. “They just want me to be honest with them. They want me to tell them if something is bothering me or if something feels off. … That’s what it’s come down to — every week, they just want to make sure I feel good.”

Paddack allowed two hits in the first five innings, one of them a routine groundout had it not caromed off Paddack’s glove.

The final out of the first inning — a three-pitch strikeout in which Paddack painted three different corners — provided one example of the growth the team wanted to see as it extended his first big-league season as long as possible.

In addition to the fact that the more innings he pitches this season means a smaller leap to the 180 or more they expect from him in 2020, the Padres are looking for more precise adjustments from a pitcher they expect to be at or near the top of their rotation for several years.

Paddack threw just 12 strikes among his 25 pitches in the third inning. It was just the second inning all season he threw more balls than strikes.

The other time was the second of his season-low 2 1/3-inning outing against Boston on Aug. 23.

That game was the fourth in a stretch of poor starts in which he allowed 19 earned runs in just 17 innings.

He rebounded by allowing the Giants one run on five hits in seven innings last Thursday.

Paddack’s ERA sits at 3.54, and he has 137 strikeouts. Both pace the Padres starting rotation.

Will his 24th start be his last?

The Padres will check with Paddack on Thursday.

His march toward 2020 will proceed one direction or another after that.

“My biggest thing is I want to pitch the entire season,” Paddack said over the weekend. “I want to show them I can stay healthy. … The most important part is the offseason, making sure I give my body enough rest to get ready for that 180 days (of a season). No rehab protocol, just go be myself, go dominate the offseason, come into spring training ready to go.

“Now that I’ve had a year in the big leagues, this will be my first big-league offseason. A little more focus on the rest time. … I can’t wait. My main goal this year is I give my body enough rest to be ready to go in spring training to show them I can go 180 innings or more. I want the ball every time I get the chance.”

———

Murphy belts HR for A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — Oakland A’s rookie catcher Sean Murphy said before his major league debut on Wednesday night that he wasn’t as nervous as he thought he’d be.

Much more of this and it will be American League pitchers getting nervous.

Murphy, the highest-rated position player in the A’s system, turned on a 95-mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels right-handed reliever Jake Jewell in the fifth inning and sent it 409 feet over the right-center field fence at the Coliseum.

The ball left the park with an exit velocity of 105.8 mph, but in Murphy’s second at-bat in the majors this was quite an entrance.

Just 12,597 fans were on hand to see Murphy’s memorable debut in a 4-0 victory over the Angels.

The A’s hit three home runs, also getting a solo home run in the second inning by Jurickson Profar, his 19th of the season, and a two-run shot in the fifth by Marcus Semien, No. 26.

The A’s (80-58) remained in a tie with Cleveland for the second wild-card spot, one-half game behind Tampa Bay.

A’s right-hander Tanner Roark pitched shutout ball through 6 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits before being lifted for Yusmeiro Petit.

Roark (9-8), acquired by the A’s from Cincinnati on July 31, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his six starts with Oakland. He is now 3-1 for the A’s.

A’s pitchers benefited from some nice defense, including two tough catches in left field by Profar, who typically plays second base, and a make-it-look-easy back-handed play at third by Matt Chapman.

———

BoSox upend Twins

BOSTON (TNS) — Any optimism that Jose Berrios had escaped his second-half slump, had been energized by a pennant race and refreshed by an extra day off, lasted exactly one pitch Wednesday.

Mookie Betts saw Berrios’ fastball, sized it up and devoured it, launching the pitch into the front row of the Green Monster seats. And just like that, the scuffling, ebbing Berrios was back. The Twins’ two-time All-Star resumed his post-All-Star recession, reignited speculation about what’s wrong, and remained winless in Fenway Park, this time absorbing a 6-2 loss that felt much more lopsided.

As if to punctuate that fact, Betts struck again in the second inning, this time blasting a first-pitch curveball far deeper over the wall, this time with two runners on base. It was the second time in a month that an opponent had homered off Berrios in both the first and second innings; Danny Santana did it in Texas on Aug. 17.

And while Berrios limited Boston to a couple of singles as he regrouped for two innings, his night ended quickly in the sixth, when Brock Holt led off with a single, Mitch Moreland walked, and Christian Vazquez served a double down the left-field line.

Berrios was lifted for Ryne Harper after throwing 101 pitches, and his bumpy September night fit right in with most of his August nights, too: Five official innings, eight hits, and six runs.

The Puerto Rican righthander made the AL All-Star team in July on the strength of a 3.00 ERA; in 10 starts since appearing in that game, Berrios owns a 5.37 ERA, and has allowed 66 hits and 22 walks in 57 innings. He’s now 0-3 in Fenway Park, too.

If any pitcher looked like an All-Star on this night, it was Eduardo Rodriguez, the Red Sox lefthander whose first inning also revealed the sort of night he would have. Rodriguez used a changeup to whiff Max Kepler, blew a fastball by Jorge Polanco for another strikeout, then got Nelson Cruz looking on another inside fastball.

From there, Rodriguez, who has allowed 22 home runs this season, limited the Twins to nothing but singles. He departed after allowing five singles in seven shutout innings, striking out eight and inducing two double plays. The Twins left the bases loaded in the fourth inning after a pair of Rodriguez walks, but Willians Astudillo flew out to right to end the Twins’ biggest threat.

Only after the lefthander departed did the Twins’ power-hitting lineup finally show up. After a Nelson Cruz single to open the eighth inning, Eddie Rosario, who had not homered since Aug. 18 — 60 at-bats ago — connected off Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier, his 28th homer of the season.

The Twins’ outfield, already shorthanded by the injuries to Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez, was reduced further when Max Kepler experienced soreness in his upper chest. The condition is not considered serious, the Twins said, but Kepler was removed in the eighth inning in favor of rookie Ian Miller, who made his major-league debut.

The Twins’ AL Central lead was reduced by a game when Cleveland held on for an 8-6 victory over the White Sox. Minnesota’s lead is now 5{ games, with the Indians due at Target Field this weekend.

———

Indians nip ChiSox

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Following the Indians’ win on Monday night, one that included a series of defensive miscues and a truckload of walks, Indians manager Terry Francona said he was obviously happy with the win, but it wasn’t exactly the most well executed game his club had played this season.

Wednesday’s game, too, didn’t go as planned as the night wore on, but the Indians did enough to outlast the rebuilding Chicago White Sox, 8-6, at Progressive Field.

The Indians built an 8-2 lead in the seventh but quickly watched it evaporate, as the White Sox beat up on the Indians’ bullpen.

With starting pitcher Shane Bieber out of the game, Jose Abreu belted a two-run home run off Nick Goody that cut the Indians’ lead to 8-4 in the eighth.

All-Star closer Brad Hand entered in the ninth, but he couldn’t finish the inning. Leury Garcia singled and was followed by Tim Anderson, who drilled a two-run home run to cut the lead in half, 8-6.

Abreu then singled and Yoan Moncada walked to put the potential tying run on base. James McCann singled up the middle to load the bases with one out and send Hand to the showers in favor of Nick Wittgren.

Oscar Mercado then saved at least two runs and possibly three with arguably the best defensive play, considering the moment, of the Indians’ season. Eloy Jimenez drilled a ball to deep center field that appeared as if it was going over Mercado’s head. Mercado tracked it down and in stride made a leaping grab to hold all three runners at their base.

With new life thanks to Mercado’s catch, Wittgren struck out Ryan Goins to end it, allowing the Indians to collectively exhale for the first time in several innings.

The Indians (81-59) jumped on White Sox (61-78) starter Ivan Nova to build a quick lead, then added to it.

Francisco Lindor led off the first inning with a single and was followed by Mercado, who doubled. Yasiel Puig grounded a ball to the left side to score Lindor but Mercado was caught in between second and third and tagged out.

The White Sox put together a two-run second inning against Bieber, but the Indians scored the next seven runs.

They tied it in the bottom half of the inning after Franmil Reyes doubled and scored on a double play off the bat of Roberto Perez. An inning later, Carlos Santana doubled to center field to score Mercado and put the Indians on top 3-2.

Mercado singled home a run — his third hit within the first four innings — after Perez and Yu Chang had each singled in the fourth.

In the fifth, Reyes again showcased the kind of opposite-field power that made him such a valuable trade target at the deadline, belting a two-run home run to right-center field that extended the Indians’ lead to 6-2. Reyes is now slugging .789 within the last two weeks, ranking him sixth in baseball over that time.

With two outs and two on in the seventh, Chang singled to left to score both Reyes and Jordan Luplow to extend the lead to 8-2.

Bieber turned in another strong outing in his All-Star season, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine in seven innings.

———

Bucs win thriller

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Garrett Cooper almost did it again.

With the Miami Marlins locked in a tie ballgame late against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cooper turned on a slider and sent it over the center-field wall at PNC Park for a go-ahead home run.

But the cushion from Cooper’s seventh-inning home run was only temporary, as the Pirates capped a three-run ninth-inning with a Bryan Reynolds walk-off, two-run single against Jose Urena to escape with a 6-5 victory.

Elias Diaz led off the decisive ninth inning with a solo home run. Kevin Kramer walked and Adam Frazier followed with a double to put runners on second and third and set up Reynolds’ game-winner.

It spoiled a terrific offensive night for Cooper and Starlin Castro, who combined for seven hits — including four doubles and two home runs — and drove in all five runs for the Marlins (49-89).

They hit back-to-back two-out doubles in the first to open scoring. Castro and Cooper each proceeded to hit a two-run homer in the fifth before Cooper’s go-ahead home run in the seventh.

The past two days have been a welcomed power return for Cooper, who had hit just one home run over his past 42 games before the Marlins arrived in Pittsburgh.

As for Castro, Wednesday was the latest stellar offensive performance down the stretch this season. The 29-year-old infielder is hitting .337 since July 23. Wednesday was Castro’s third four-hit game in that span — and the first of his career in which all four went for extra bases (three doubles, one home run).

Only three other players in Marlins history have had a game with four extra-base hits: Gary Sheffield (1994), Miguel Cabrera (2003 and 2005) and Christian Yelich (2017).

The duo’s performance also temporarily preserved a quality start for rookie Robert Dugger.

Dugger, obtained as part of the Dee Gordon trade in December 2017, gave up just three runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks in six innings.

He got himself out of a few jams, too.

The 24-year-old right-hander induced a pair of double plays in the first and second. He left the Pirates (61-78) empty handed after they loaded the bases with one out in the third by getting Jose Osuna to flyout to shallow right field and Melky Cabrera to hit a line drive to shortstop Miguel Rojas.

Dugger has held opponents to just five runs (two earned) over 13 innings in his last two starts.

Adam Conley and Ryne Stanek threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings before Urena gave up the game.

———

Reds beat Phillies

CINCINNATI (TNS) — They’re all must-win games now for the Phillies. With 3 { weeks left in the season and a three-game deficit in the chase for a wild-card spot, there’s no margin for error. Not anymore.

But whenever Aaron Nola starts, well, what’s more urgent than must-win? Let’s just say victories are imperative.

So, when Nola allows five runs and doesn’t reach the fifth inning — outcomes that hadn’t occurred since the middle of June until they reared their heads Wednesday night — it somehow feels more damaging to the Phillies’ playoff chances than when any of the other four starters throws a dud. It feels downright crippling, actually.

Nola put the Phillies in a five-run hole here at Great American Ball Park, and despite a valiant comeback to tie the game in the seventh inning, the bullpen gave up two late home runs in an 8-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies slid three games behind the idle Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card berth in the National League.

The Cubs are on pace for 88 wins. For the Phillies to match that total, they must finish 16-8 in their final 24 games. Nola is scheduled to start five of those. If they go 5-0 in those starts, they would still have to go 11-8 in games started by other pitchers.

Is it any wonder that the Phillies continue to discuss calling up 23-year-old top prospect Spencer Howard for a late push? Howard strengthened his case Wednesday night with double-A Reading by holding Trenton to one run on two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts in seven innings in an Eastern League playoff game.

Adding injury to the insult of having their modest three-game winning streak snapped by a shorthanded Reds team, the Phillies lost left fielder Corey Dickerson in the fifth inning to a sore left foot. Dickerson has been among the team’s hottest hitters, going 20-for-55 (.364) in his last 13 games. He was expected to be reevaluated after the game.

Jose Iglesias snapped a 5-5 tie with a solo homer off reliever Jose Alvarez in the seventh inning. Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen added a two-run shot against Blake Parker in the eighth to stretch the margin to three runs.

It was evident almost immediately that Nola lacked his best stuff. His seventh pitch, a fastball over the heart of the plate, got smacked for a solo homer by Joey Votto. His 30th pitch, a curveball without enough bite, got hit for a triple off the center-field wall by Brian O’Grady, an Archbishop Wood product.

Nola gave up a total of seven runs in his previous four starts combined. Facing a Reds team that was missing slugging third baseman Eugenio Suarez (bruised hand) and rookie center fielder Nick Senzel, a late scratch with a sore right shoulder, Nola allowed four runs in the second inning alone and dropped the Phillies down a 5-0 hole.

The big deficit prompted manager Gabe Kapler to lift Nola for a pinch-hitter in the top of the fifth inning. It marked the first time since June 15 that Nola didn’t complete at least five innings in a start. But Logan Morrison validated Kapler’s decision by clocking a two-run homer.

Two batters later, after Dickerson singled and left the game, J.T. Realmuto slugged a two-run homer to draw the Phillies within 5-4.

And rookie left-hander Cole Irvin, of all pitchers, kept it there. Pressed into his first action since getting called up as part of the Phillies’ expanded roster, Irvin retired Votto, rookie sensation Aristides Aquino, and Tucker Barnhart — the Reds’ No. 2, 3 and 4 hitters — on a total of five pitches in the bottom of the fifth.

Jay Bruce, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Reds, tied the game with a pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning. It was his 137th career homer at Great American Ball Park, second only to Votto (152). It also marked the first time in 61 years — since Rip Repulski and Bob Bowman on Aug. 13, 1958 against the Pirates — that the Phillies hit two pinch homers in a game.