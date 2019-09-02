By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Dewey High School’s girls cross country team stampeded to third place in the one-mile race at last weekend’s Sapulpa meet.

Freshman Kayah Weathers opened her prep running career with a Top 10 finish — she came in 9th (7:03) — to lead the Dewey charge.

Lady Dogger veteran Lauren Black came in 11th overall (7:10), followed by senior Jayme Guilfoyle (13th, 7:18), freshman Mallory Jones (17th, 7:26), freshman Destiny Cornelius (21st, 7:47) and Kylie Rodriquez (22nd, 7:55).