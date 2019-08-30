By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School bolted to third place — out of 46 squads — at Owasso Rams Charge Relays cross country meet Thursday.

Bartlesville’s relay team recorded a time of :31:43.32, finishing behind only Lincoln Christian (:31:03.32) and Tulsa Union (:31:18.42).

Metro Christian (:32:51.62) came in fourth.

The race kicked off Bartlesville’s cross country season.

Among the Bruins on the third-place relay team were Spencer Hales, Max Williams, Dayton Austin and James Boudreaux.

Bartlesville entered a total of eight four-man relay crews on the boys’ side.

The second-fastest Bartlesville team — consisting of Nick Hales, Evan Gunter, Michael Brockman and Freddie Rocha — came in 10th overall (:34.12.34).

On the girls’ side, Bartlesville’s ‘A’ relay squad came in eighth place overall out of 35 girls teams.

Bartlesville head cross country coach David Ayres said earlier this week his seven fastest girls, according to the team’s time trials, included Jillian Skalicky, Elena Fries, Ledi Mull, Emma Loyd, Grace Ontiveros, Ryann Barham and Jenna Gunter.