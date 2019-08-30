By Mike Tupa

Wesleyan Christian School head coach Curt Cloud couldn’t be happier in the aftermath of last week’s four-team scrimmage at his place.

The main benefit was having five more players showing up on Monday to play for the Mustangs — an increase of nearly 33 percent.

Cloud officially named Austin Cobb as his starter at quarterback — making this four-straight years for the gritty athlete at the position.

Parker Francis will line up at slot back, with Parker Francis playing tailback.

The receiver on the line will be Kaiden Fischer. Levi Harper also will be a target at tight end.

Tyler Heck and Ezra Hargis are penciled in at the guard spots, while Tyler Orphin is slated to play center.

The same eight also will play on defense, with Preston Francis, Harper and Cobb in the middle at linebackers.

Cloud said he expects Wellston to throw the ball out of the spread — or at least that’s what it did in the scrimmage.

The quarterback likes to run, which might prove a challenge, Cloud said.

“We may have trouble containing him a little bit,” the coach explained. “As far as him throwing the ball, I don’t think we’ll have a major problem. We have some kids on defense with speed. If we can keep him under 100 yards that will be good for us.”

The Mustangs are excited to begin play in the OSSAA as their own unit. Last year, WCS co-opted with Copan.

“We’re excited to be our own school, representing ourselves and filling our own team,” Cloud said. “People at the school are excited about it.”

Among the new players are Kade Kelley and Matthew Marquez, Cloud said.