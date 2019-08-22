By Mike Tupa

Mother Nature has likely neutralized Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s men’s soccer opener today.

The Eagles — ranked No. 6 in the nation (NAIA) — are slated to play host at 7 p.m. to Vanguard (Calif.) — which is ranked No. 11.

But, OKWU head coach Jamie Peterson said during a Wednesday night interview rains might force the match to move to the Rogers State soccer field in Claremore.

Regardless of where the action takes place, this clash will draw a national spotlight and provide a shining measuring-stick for both programs.

Peterson and the Vanguard coach had struck up an acquaintanceship at the NAIA nationals and on national committees, which led to the unusual California-Oklahoma early-season battle.

“They were looking for some top competition,” Peterson explained about Vanguard’s trek east.

After taking on OKWU, Vanguard is slated to journey north to play Missouri Valley, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Peterson — starting his 10th year in charge of the program — has guided the Eagles to phenomenal success throughout the 2010’s, including several consecutive years of qualifying for the nationals.

The Eagles come into tonight’s test fresh off a preseason win last week against Mid-America Christian, 1-0.

“I didn’t think we played particularly well, but we defended pretty well,” Peterson said. “Having a clean sheet (shutout) in preseason is something we can build on.”

Peterson also spread the playing time out liberally in the exhibition, in order to give his younger players a deserving look.

But, in tonight’s campaign debut, Peterson will go with his ‘A’ lineup.

It begins with Alex Vidizzoni at goalie, one of the new starters for the Eagles.

Up on the top at forward will be Alberto Picchi, who scored the lone goal in the exhibition against Mid-America Christian.

“It came off a free kick,” Peterson said. “It was a nice ball that curled over the wall.”

Alex Lozano returns at one of the wings and Stefan Cvetanovic — one of last year’s leading goal scorers in the nation — is slated to play center-mid, along with Matheus Ferreira.

Julio Belo and Jorge Garcia Fernandez are part of the back line defense.

Former Bartlesville High School star Spencer White is pushing for more varsity minutes, Peterson said.

“He had a great week of training this past week,” the coach explained. “He’s putting his name in the conversation. He’s pushing for a starting spot. I think with a few more games under his belt he’s going to be right there.”

White excelled in a scrimmage against NEO A&M, including scoring a goal and make an assist, Peterson said.

Another former Bruin, Felix Aranda “had a great preseason,” although he’s not slated to suit up in tonight’s opener. “He’s very energetic and slides around on the field.”

Peterson — who also was on the Eagle basketball staff during the run to the 2009 NAIA-II national championship — said he believes soccer “has a way of breaking down barriers, where you can have a great dialogue with the players … about life.”

Soccer features many life experiences that can carry on into future endeavors, he added, and he wants to have a positive impact on college-aged players.

