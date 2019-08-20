By Stu Durando

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

(TNS) —Dakota Hudson did not allow a hit in 6 2/3 innings of work and the Cardinals held Milwaukee hitless until two outs in the eighth inning to post a 3-0 win at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

Hudson (12-6) was removed with two outs in the seventh because he had thrown 111 pitches with four walks in addition to his seven strikeouts.

Giovanny Gallegos relieved and carried the no-hit bid into the eighth before Yasmani Grandal’s ground-rule double just inside the right-field foul line accounted for the Brewers’ first hit.

“I kind of tried to make guys swing at some pitches I didn’t want them to capitalize on so I kind of played smart and executed a lot of pitches and mixed my stuff,” Hudson said. “I felt today was probably the best I mixed my stuff all year.”

The win moved the Cardinals alone into first place, a half game ahead of the idle Cubs and knocked the Brewers three games out of first.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth inning and added one in the sixth on Paul DeJong’s 22nd home run, which struck the M on the Big Mac Land sign and knocked out the lighting. The ball remained lodged in the M.

“I don’t even know if that counts as Big Mac (Land),” DeJong said. “It’s almost there. Maybe a junior Big Mac. It’s pretty amazing how it stuck in the light. It’s probably something I’ll never be able to do it again.”

The Brewers finished with one hit against three Cardinals pitchers. Andrew Miller relieved in the eighth after Grandal’s double. Milwaukee eventually loaded the bases in the inning thanks to an inning-opening error on DeJong and an intentional walk issued to Christian Yelich.

However, Miller got Paul Moustakas to ground out to end the inning. Miller pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Matt Carpenter walked to start the Cardinals’ fifth-inning rally after picking up the team’s only hit in the first four innings. He went to third on a single by Yadier Molina.

Kolten Wong then grounded into a force play to score Carpenter and Hudson sacrificed Wong to second. Dexter Fowler’s single scored Wong.

Hudson had his second consecutive scoreless start after holding Kansas City without a run in six innings of his previous start. His pitch count made it clear he would not last more than seven innings, but when he walked Eric Thames with two outs, he was removed for Gallegos.

The closest the Brewers came to a hit against Hudson came when Trent Grisham hit a sharp ground ball up the middle with one out in the sixth. DeJong made a diving stop and threw out Grisham.

Double ends no-hitter

Yasmani Grandal doubled just inside the right-field foul line with two outs in the eighth inning against Giovanny Gallegos for the Brewers first hit of the game Monday night.

The hit also made things interesting at Busch Stadium, placing runners at second and third base for Christian Yelich, who was intentionally walked to load the bases.

But Andrew Miller got Mike Moustakas to ground out to second base to preserve the Cardinals 3-0 lead.

Orlando Arcia opened the inning by reaching safely on an error by Paul DeJong. Gallegos then got Ryan Braun to line out to center field and Trent Grisham on a fly ball to right before Grandal lined the ball down the line for a ground-rule double.

Hudson out with no-hitter

Dakota Hudson was removed with two outs in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium despite not allowing a hit to the Brewers. The Cardinals lead 3-0.

Hudson threw 111 pitches, including 64 strikes, and was replaced by Giovanny Gallegos after walking Eric Thames. He issued four walks and struck out seven.

Gallegos retired Ben Gamel on a grounder to second base to end the seventh.

The Cardinals scored two runs in the fifth inning and added a run in the sixth on Paul DeJong’s 22nd home run.

Brewers hitless through 6

Dakota Hudson has not allowed a hit through six innings at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals lead the Brewers 2-0 after scoring twice in the fifth.

Hudson has thrown 92 pitches and has six strikeouts with three walks. Paul DeJong saved a hit in the sixth with a diving stop of a sharp grounder up the middle by Trent Grisham to record the out.

Matt Carpenter walked to start the Cardinals’ fifth-inning rally after picking up the team’s only hit in the first four innings. He went to third on a single by Yadier Molina.

Kolten Wong then grounded into a force play to score Carpenter and Hudson sacrificed Wong to second. Dexter Fowler’s single scored Wong.

Carpenter with only hit

The Cardinals and Brewers have combined for one hit through 4 1/2 innings at Busch Stadium, and that hit belongs to Matt Carpenter.

Dakota Hudson has allowed two base runners, both on walks issued to Christian Yelich. He has struck out five in five innings.

Hudson has now allowed a run in his last 11 innings of work.

Carpenter singled with one out in the second inning but was stranded when Yadier Molina flew out to the warning track in left field and Kolten Wong ended the inning with a pop out to second base.

Shildt talks about Carpenter

After fielding multiple questions about Matt Carpenter’s production and his contributions to the Cardinals this season, manager Mike Shildt did a little translating Monday afternoon.

Since returning from a foot injury and a 2-for-26 rehabilitation stint, Carpenter has hit .200. He remained in the lineup for Monday night’s game against Milwaukee, hitting sixth.

“Your question is ‘how soon are you going to cast him aside?’ essentially on some level, and I understand it,” Shildt said to a reporter. “It’s about production. But even when he’s not at that elite performance level, just historically his performance level is so dramatically strong.

“He’s starting to set career records for this organization. That can’t be ignored. But we have guys playing well and production is important, and we’re not going to turn a blind eye to that either.”

Carpenter is 1-for-13 in the last four games with the hit being a home run at Cincinnati. He also drew two walks in that game and showed signs of the type of hitter Shildt has come to expect, he said.

But the veteran has had trouble getting any traction in 2019 and enters Monday night’s game hitting .213 with a .312 on-base percentage and .366 slugging percentage. He has 11 home runs with 33 RBIs.

Talking about Saturday’s game, Shildt said, “It was more like Matt Carpenter … and felt like he was in a good place. That’s what we’re going to need to see — continued hitting the balls he can handle and putting that short swing on it.”

“I don’t want to get too wrapped up in the shift and whether he’s hitting into it or away from it,” Shildt continued. “The fact is, guys are throwing balls in on him. They’re cutting it in on him, sinking it in on him. That’s why he’s hitting it off his foot.”

Edman’s first look at Brewers

Coming off of his third three-hit game in his last six starts, Tommy Edman will face the Brewers for the first time despite having been with the Cardinals since early June.

He enters the series hitting .271 after sinking to .241 on Aug. 7. Edman is seeing a lot of pitchers for the first time, but not seeing division rival Milwaukee during this long stretch is odd.

“It’s a little different seeing guys in person and being able to be in the box against them and know what the pitches look like, not just on the screen,” he said. “It will be interesting to see what those guys look like and not just on TV.”

Hudson on the mound

The Cardinals will field a usual lineup with Dexter Fowler at the top of the batting order when they start a three-game series with Milwaukee at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

The Cards are tied with the Cubs for first place and the Brewers enter the series two games behind.

Dakota Hudson, who is 11-6, will be on the mound for St. Louis. Hudson pitched six scoreless innings in his last start at Kansas City and picked up the win.

Cardinals’ lineup

1. Dexter Fowler, CF

2. Tommy Edman, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Marcell Ozuna, LF

5. Paul DeJong, SS

6. Matt Carpenter, 3B

7. Yadier Molina, C

8. Kolten Wong, 2B

9. Dakota Hudson, P

Brewers’ lineup

1. Trent Grisham, CF

2. Yasmani Grandal, C

3. Christian Yelich, RF

4. Mike Moustakas, 3B

5. Keston Hiura, 2B

6. Eric Thames, 1B

7. Ben Gamel, LF

8. Orlando Arcia, SS

9. Zach Davies, P

Rangers rally from 6 down

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Shohei Ohtani drilled a bases-loaded, broken-bat line drive right where Texas’ second baseman stood on the dirt at Globe Life Park, and parlayed it into a double play in the 10th inning Monday night.

One inning later, Luis Rengifo shot a 108-mph missile into the glove of the Rangers’ right fielder. Both hard hits ended the last threats by the Angels, who were doomed to an 11-inning, 8-7 loss after blowing a six-run lead.

The collapse was completed when reliever Noe Ramirez rushed his throw after fielding a high chopper over the mound. By the time the ball bounced wide of first base and trickled into foul territory, Jose Trevino had scored from third and Isiah Kiner-Falefa had barreled down the first base line with a walk-off single.

All the Angels could do was lament their inability to stay ahead of hitters — they walked nine — and difficulty tacking on runs.

“They hit them on the screws,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Rengifo’s (goes) eight feet either way, it’s probably a double or triple.”

The Angels entered the game hot. They scored seven runs in two innings, carrying momentum from Sunday’s 15-hit pummeling of the Chicago White Sox into a stifling 98-degree evening. Mike Trout started the first-inning parade with a single and scored on Justin Upton’s double. Kole Calhoun’s single drove in Ohtani, who reached after Trout on catcher’s interference. Albert Pujols knocked in three with his 19th home run of the season.

Rangers starter Kolby Allard struggled so mightily to command his fastball that manager Chris Woodward asked a reliever to warm up in the bullpen with just one out.

The rookie Allard eventually settled. He gave up a second-inning RBI triple to Ohtani, who ran from home to third in an astounding 11.09 seconds, and a subsequent run-scoring single to Upton before retiring 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. Allard outlasted Angels starter Dillon Peters despite trailing by six runs after two innings.

“He faced the entire lineup in the first inning and then he ends up giving them five innings,” Ausmus said, “so give him credit.”

Peters labored early and often. In a 31-pitch first inning, the young left-hander allowed the Rangers to load the bases. He limited the damage to one run — rookie second baseman Rengifo could not cleanly field a two-out ground ball, and Shin-Soo Choo trotted home easily — but still struggled to find a rhythm. He had thrown 84 pitches, yielded a solo homer and walked three by the end of the fourth inning.

Peters lasted at least six innings in his previous three outings. On Monday, he did not record an out in the fifth before bequeathing a bases-loaded situation to Luis Garcia.

“I should’ve been able to go deeper in that game and execute a pitching plan with a lead like that,” Peters said. “My pitch count got up and I didn’t do my job as a starting pitcher. I put the arms on the staff a little bit in jeopardy with not being able to go deep into that game.”

An easy victory eventually slipped from the Angels’ grasp. Garcia, who had been charged only one run and allowed one of four inherited runners to score in his last five games, gave up a two-run double. He walked the next batter. A double play and strikeout helped the right-hander escape the jam.

Fellow reliever Taylor Cole also got in trouble but created luck of his own after issuing a two-out walk, throwing a wild pitch and plunking Rougned Odor in the sixth. He emerged from the inning unscathed. Rookie Ty Buttrey pitched a clean seventh inning, keeping the Angels’ 7-5 lead intact.

Cam Bedrosian did not follow suit. Consecutive hits by Elvis Andrus, Hunter Pence and Odor keyed a two-run rally.

Bedrosian, whose 0.64 ERA in the second half was the third-lowest among qualified major league relievers, blew his first lead since July 7.

The Angels drew three walks from Rangers reliever Jose Leclerc in the ninth inning, but could not cash in.

Rengifo popped out with the bases loaded to end the threat.

About 12 hours before teams were expected back at the stadium to play Tuesday’s split doubleheader, Rengifo returned to the plate in the 11th with a two-out opportunity.

Pujols had drawn a walk and showed off some latent speed by stealing second base. Rengifo worked a 3-and-1 count against Rafael Montero. He drilled a middle-of-the-zone fastball into right field only to watch it snagged for the final out.

So it went for the Angels, who stranded 12 runners as they dropped their 11th of 17 games in August.

“Frustrating day overall,” Ausmus said.

Royals add to O’s woes

BALTIMORE _ Left-hander John Means could not have seen that coming.

The Orioles’ All-Star rookie was attempting to snap out of a three-game losing streak and looked like he was going to do it grand style, carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning against a Kansas City Royals team that has struggled almost as much as the Orioles this season.

But the no-hit bid would end right there, wilting under a hail of base hits that sent him packing before he could record another out, the Royals erupting like so many other opponents in the late innings on the way to a 5-4 victory before an announced crowd of 11,659 at Camden Yards.

Means (8-9) didn’t need that, not after failing to get out of the fourth inning three straight times, allowing 13 earned runs over 10 2/3 innings during those games and falling back to .500 for the first time since early May. What he needed was some early run support, but was clinging to a precarious 1-0 lead when it all began to unravel.

It was an unlikely pitching duel to begin with. Royals right-hander Jorge Lopez was also trying to figure things out after bouncing back and forth between the starting rotation and the bullpen and failing to win in any of his 11 previous starts.

He allowed just a pair of hits over five innings, including a long RBI double by DJ Stewart, and left the game at that point trailing by that run. But six straight Royals hitters reached base in the top of the sixth and Means was done for the night.

Second baseman Nicky Lopez led off with a solid single to left to end the no-hit bid and catcher Nick Dini bounced into what seemed destined to be a force play at second base until a flip throw by shortstop Jonathan Villar glanced off the glove of Hanser Alberto for an error. Means allowed singles to the next three batters and left with the Orioles trailing by two runs.

Villar greeted Royals reliever Jake Newberry with a leadoff homer in the sixth to make it a one-run game, but Lopez and Dini hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh to extend the Kansas City lead.

The two homers allowed by the Orioles brought them to the brink of tying the major league record for homers allowed during the season. The next loud sound you hear will be No. 258, tying the 2016 Cincinnati Reds for single-season home run futility.

The two solo shots also insulated the Royals when the Orioles tried to stage a rally in the bottom of the seventh. Alberto led off the inning with a double and scored on Stewart’s second run-scoring hit of the game. The O’s went on to load the bases with two outs, but Anthony Santander flied out to left field to end the threat.

Rio Ruiz added a solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to one. Villar singled to bring Trey Mancini to the plate representing the winning run, but he flied out to center field to end the game.

Rockies win in 10

It wasn’t always pretty, and it sure wasn’t easy, but joy returned to LoDo this weekend, topped off by Colorado’s comeback win Sunday.

After closer Wade Davis melted down in the ninth, the Rockies rallied for a 7-6, 10-inning victory over Miami to complete a three-game sweep and notch their fourth consecutive victory.

The game-winner came off the bat of Garrett Hampson, who dumped a one-out single to left off Jeff Brigham with the bases loaded to score Yonathan Daza in the extra inning. The Marlins were playing with five infielders in an attempt to cut off a Rockies run, and the left-field grass was wide open.

Hampson, who collected the first walk-off RBI of his career, wasn’t thinking about grounding into a rally-killing double play. He just wanted to get the ball to the outfield, despite a few nerves.

“There was a little bit of everything, but you just have to slow the game down as best you can,” Hampson said. “It’s kind of like the thing when you are on the first tee box when there is a lake to the right. You aren’t going to tell yourself, ‘Don’t hit it right.’ You are going to stick it in the fairway. You are going to stick to the positives.”

Colorado sent the game into extra innings by rallying for two runs in the ninth inning off Ryne Stanek. Ian Desmond drew a walk and advanced to third base when second baseman Isan Diaz booted Tony Wolters’ grounder. Charlie Blackmon’s single scored Desmond, and Wolters scored on Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly to left, tying the game 6-6.

Davis, inserted back into the closer role when Scott Oberg was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a blood clot in his right arm, continues to struggle at Coors Field, where he has a 10.79 ERA. The right-hander was charged with a blown save and all three runs in the ninth. Davis issued a leadoff walk to Jorge Alfaro, then gave up a double to Lewis Brison and a run-scoring single to Neil Walker.

Enter Carlos Estevez, who was tagged for a sacrifice fly to center by Diaz and served up an RBI double to Brian Anderson. Estevez, however, with the help of an on-the-mound pep talk from manager Bud Black, reeled in the Marlins in the 10th inning.

Nolan Arenado slugged two home runs, including a go-ahead, two-run shot in the eighth inning, to put Colorado ahead 4-3. With Blackmon perched on first after drawing a walk, Arenado waited on reliever Austin Bryce’s 1-0, 82 curveball and drove it just over the left-field wall for his team-high 30th home run. Arenado has four multihomer games this season and joined Todd Helton (six seasons, 1999-2004) and Vinny Castilla (six seasons, 1995-99, 2004) as the only Rockies players with five or more seasons of at least 30 home runs.

Rockies rookie starter Peter Lambert, still without a win since his second big-league start June 11 against the Chicago Cubs, pitched six workmanlike innings. The Marlins reached the 22-year-old right-hander for three runs on six hits. Manager Bud Black was pleased that Lambert never let the game spin out of control.

Miami took a 1-0 lead out of the chute with a leadoff single by Diaz and an RBI double by Starlin Castro. The Marlins followed a similar scoring formula in the fourth inning, scoring a run on Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double and Harold Ramirez’s bloop single to right. Ramirez added another run-scoring single in the sixth.

“It’s about trying to minimize (damage),” Lambert said. “That first inning, they had a single and a double, and it could have turned for the worse really quickly, but I made some really good pitches.”

Miami right-hander Jordan Yamamoto came to Coors Field with some baggage, carrying an 8.28 ERA over his previous five starts. But save for the home runs he served up to Arenado and Blackmon, he handcuffed the Rockies, striking out a career-high nine and giving up just two runs on four hits across 5 2/3 innings.

Colorado’s early runs were individual affairs. Arenado ripped a two-out, solo homer to right in the first off of Yamamoto. Arenado’s home run was his first opposite-field shot of the season.

Blackmon cut Miami’s lead to 3-2 in the sixth with a leadoff homer off Yamamoto. Blackmon’s 445-foot no-doubter to right was his 26th homer.

Nationals stop Pirates

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Fans were still walking over the Roberto Clemente Bridge - black hats on, cheap tickets in their pockets, empty seats waiting inside the nearing stadium - when the Washington Nationals took over PNC Park.

It took just a few moments, and one loud swing, for the Nationals to fill a dull atmosphere with their own noise. Adam Eaton parked a solo homer into the first rows beyond right field. It accounted for the first run of many in Washington’s 13-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. And, as a matter of course, it triggered another dugout dance party.

The Nationals’ post-homer raves have become tradition, and social media catnip, and all too common in the past week - if you ask their opponents. They tied a club record with eight home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. They hit four more Monday, three in the first two innings, to bury the Pirates to kick off a four-game series. The Nationals are five games back in the National League East and, at 68-56, 12 games over .500 for the first time in two seasons under Manager Dave Martinez. They have scored 13 or more runs in four of their past five contests. Raw power goes a long way.

“It settles everybody down; here we go,” Martinez said of celebrating that early in the game. “And you can tell, they start having fun and loosening up a little bit.”

Now back to the dugout in the top of the first.

Once Eaton homered on the eighth pitch from Pirates starter Trevor Williams, the celebration was waiting for him. A runway was cleared between the front and back stairs. Gerardo Parra, in his pink-tinted glasses, began jumping up and down. So did Aníbal Sánchez, who is supposedly to blame - or praise? - for all the bad dance moves these past few months. Parra and Sánchez, longtime friends from Venezuela, both veterans who don’t play every day, are the ringleaders. Then the hitters take it from there.

So Eaton skipped down the steps, hopped toward his teammates and took off his red helmet to use as a prop. He shook the helmet around his body as the yelling got louder and louder. That’s when the Pirates’ home crowd, a very light one, became subject to the racket. Because the ballpark was so quiet, and already sunk by an early home run, the Nationals’ shouts of “Hey! Hey! Hey!” could be heard in the upper sections. Loud and clear.

“If you write a book on it, you’ll become a millionaire. That’d be great,” Eaton said when asked to explain this offensive explosion. “No, we don’t know. You just keep putting good at-bats together and kind of feed off each other.”

Matt Adams added a two-run blast later in the first to make it 4-0. He then jumped onto the back of Ali Modami, the Nationals’ ace batting practice pitcher, and Modami ran them through the dance line. Trea Turner cracked a three-run shot in the second - 419 feet to left - and bent to a knee while pointing to the sky, reminiscent of sprinter Usain Bolt. The Nationals kept growing their lead, up to 8-0 by the end of the second, 10-0 after three and 11-0 through four. And Joe Ross, starting for the Nationals, was cruising until a comebacker struck his right shin.

Ross exited in the bottom of the fourth, the reason that it wasn’t all good for the Nationals on Monday. Pirates first baseman Josh Bell ripped a sinker right back at the 26-year-old right-hander. After it found his leg, appearing to catch him below the knee, Ross skipped in front of the mound to try to make a play. Ross retired the first eight batters he faced and was well into a fourth consecutive strong outing. His final, shortened line was 3 1/3 innings, three hits, no walks, two strikeouts and, most likely, a very big bruise.

X-rays were negative on Ross’s shin after the game. Martinez characterized it as a “contusion” and added that Ross will be further evaluated Tuesday morning. Ross has made a strong case to remain in the rotation instead of Erick Fedde once Max Scherzer returns, but his health could make the decision simpler. Javy Guerra relieved him Monday and set down all 10 batters he faced.

“It looks pretty sore, but I’ll be all right,” Ross said. “I wish I could have stayed in the game, but it wasn’t looking very likely.”

This all comes amid leaguewide debate about “juiced” baseballs. Home runs are flying out more than ever. There were 313 hit in the past week alone, the most ever between a Monday and a Sunday, and 303 in the week before that. But that doesn’t take away from how well the Nationals are swinging. All that matters in the end, and in the pennant race, are that runs and wins pile up.

Eaton smacked his 11th home run of the season and now has one in three consecutive games and four of the past five. Adams reached 20 in his 59th start. Turner is up to 13 homers despite missing six weeks with a broken right index finger. Asdrúbal Cabrera crushed a two-run homer in the ninth for good measure, and that gave Washington a franchise-record 16 homers in its past three games.

The Nationals’ 43 runs in their past three games is the highest three-game total in baseball this season and a club record. Their 62 runs in their past five is the highest five-game total of the year and the most since a stretch by the New York Yankees in 2007. If Washington’s hitters are benefiting from a fluky ball - and to some measure they are - they are doing so better than any other team.

Just ask the Pirates. Ask those fans on the bridge if they could hear the noise.