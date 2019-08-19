Aug. 18, 1969

Local sports: Ken Bruno surged into the second-round lead at the Examiner-Enterprise City Championship golf tournament by three strokes with 145 (71-74). Martin Garber — who had led the first day — stood next at 148, followed by Glen Myers at 151. Jim Gray, Bob Earles, Dale Smith and Gene Witzel were tied in fourth.

Local sports: A trio of Phillips 66 Splash Club pool warriors journeyed to San Diego to compete in the National Junior Olympic Swimming Championships. They included Beth Carroll, Rod Dahlgren and Mike Staten, as well as coach Rick Hoover.

Local news: Osage County Commissioner L.B. May was surprised to have a road named for him. Frank Spencer made the announcement.

Sports elsewhere: Ray Floyd captured the PGA Championship title on a 35-foot putt to beat Gary Player. Floyd tallied 276, one stroke better than Player, followed by Bert Greene.

News elsewhere: President Nixon hosted the astronauts of Apollo 11 at a celebration in San Clemente, Calif. Approximately 1,500 people participated. California governor Ronald Reagan offered some remarks and astronaut Neil Armstrong elicited tears from the audience during an emotional speech.

Aug. 19, 1969

Aug. 19, 1969

Local sports: Ken Treadway of Bartlesville was voted as the U.S. Olympics Men’s Swim Committee Chairman for the 1972 Games. Treadway’s ‘day’ job was as the athletics and recreation director for Phillips 66. He had already had served as the U.S. Olympics Women’s Swim Committee Chairman. Treadway also was the founder in 1960 of the Phillips 66 Splash Club.

Local news: Two Bartlesville youth remained hospitalized following a one-car accident near Caney, Kan. Dale McKinney T. McKinney had been injured when they reportedly tried to pass a car that then pulled out to a pass another car.

Sports elsewhere: A NBA showdown was set between legendary big men Wilt Chamberlain and Lew Alcindor at the 11th Annual Maruice Stokes Benefit game. The 7-foot-2 Chamberlain owned NBA records for 100 points in a game and a season averaging 50.2 points. Alcindor was a 7-foot-2 rookie out of UCLA that experts felt was destined for superstardom. Some other players in the benefit included John Havlicek, Oscar Robertson, Dave Bing, Billy Cunningham, Wes Unseld and Walt Frazier.

News elsewhere: Hurricane Camille unleashed wins of 190 mph as it pummeled the Gulf Coast. The death toll had reached 14 and the Mississippi towns of Bay St. Louis and Waveland had become out of touch with the outside world. This was the strongest hurricane ever recorded.