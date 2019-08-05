By Mike Tupa

One of the Bartlesville’s most significant sports contributors — both as an athlete and a coach — might not be a household name.

But, Tracie Gillette has been a major force in local athletics — first as a magnificent volleyball player at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, followed by coaching stints at Bartlesville High School and OKWU — for a quarter-century.

Gillette — who first arrived in Bartlesville in the 1990’s as OKWU Lady Eagle recruit Tracie Anderberg — is on the verge of coaching the Lady Eagle spikers for a 10th season.

“I coached a decade at the same place where I played volleyball and I still love it,” said Gillette, who just 15 victories away from her 200th win at OKWU.

Back in the early 2000’s, Gillette took charge of the Bartlesville High volleyball program and guided the team one season to a rare state tourney appearance.

A few years later she assumed leadership of the OKWU over-the-net fortunes.

She’s been blessed by — and helped develop — several outstanding spiker talents during her nine years at OKWU.

Graduation losses exacted a rugged toll last season on OKWU, which fell to .500 (17-17) — far below Gillette’s standard expectations.

She admitted — reluctantly — the 2018 campaign might have evolved into a rebuilding endeavor.

But, Gillette has set her sights higher in 2019 — despite a massive infusion of 13 freshmen into the mix.

“I feel like we have a lot to prove,” Gillette said.

To bolster that determination, Gillette hit the recruiting trail hard to try to bring in instant experience, in the form of ready-to-contribute junior college transfers.

She felt like she struck gold in that effort.

Her Tranquilizing Trio of fresh junior talents include Laine Alves (Barton Community College), Karlye Wagner (Neosho Community College) and Bobana Marusic (Lincoln Land Community College).

The 5-foot-9 Alves ripped 160 kills, 28 aces, 101 digs and made 104 sets during 35 matches last year for Barton, which is located in Kansas. She hails from Brazil.

Wagner stands 5-11 and attended Claremore-Sequoyah High School.

She competed in 36 matches, delivered 117 kills, 49 digs, 11 blocks, 15 assists and four service aces. She averaged 1.14 kills per set for Neosho, which also is located in Kansas.

Marusic — who hails from Serbia — was listed at 5-foot-8 as a sophomore for Lincoln Land, which is located in Illinois.

During the 2018 season, she played libero and appeared in all 44 matches. She made 157 sets, 57 service aces, 547 digs and 32 assists. She also delivered three kills.

She led Lincoln Land in sets, digs and aces.

Lincoln Land advanced to the national tourney; her junior college coach referred to her as a “fearless defender,” Gillette said.

Those three college volleyball veterans will augment Gillette’s most battle-tested returnees, Kenadee Valdez and Ellisangi Matos Torres.

Valdez — who two years ago was named the top volleyball freshman in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference — pounded 192 kills and racked up an attack percentage of .221 last season. She also made 37 digs and blocked 33 shots.

Torres also played in all 34 matches and racked up 197 digs, 27 kills, 525 assists and 21 service aces.

Among the many freshmen arriving in the calvary are left-handed hitter Gabi Moore (Texas), Kathryne Parrish (Catoosa High School) and Lauren Stephenson (Piedmont High School).

Stephenson — who Gillette said is listed at 6-foot-2 — also was named to the 2019 Class 5A All-State girls soccer team by the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association. She could provide a major addition to OKWU’s front row.

As a southpaw banger, Moore will present a challenge for opposing defenses to contain, Gillette noted.

Parrish earned All-State kudos as a high school senior.

OKWU is set to open practice on Aug. 12.

OKWU’s first tourney will provide Gillette all the measuring-stick she needs to witness her team’s early-season acumen.

That action is planned for Aug. 23-24 in Hutchison, Kan., at a KCAC-themed competition.

But OKWU will face four non-conference foes at the tourney — Haskell, Mt. Mercy, Southwestern Assemblies of God and John Brown University.

The Lady Eagles’ first home match is slated for Aug. 28 against Cottey College.