Under the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s tentative Average Daily Membership numbers for 2019-20, Miami likely will remain in Class 4A for football.

The numbers are tentative because the OSSAA isn’t sure of figures that will be submitted by the Oklahoma City Public School District because of the closure of some high schools and redistricting of others.

ADM is the enrollment in grades 9 through 12 from the previous school year and are used to determine classifications and districts for the various sports and activities governed by the OSSAA.

According to an association release, the OCPSD will provide its actual attendance numbers from each of its high schools to the association no later than Sept. 5.

Once the numbers are crunched, the official ADMs will be released Sept. 10.

As a result, that will skew the release of spring baseball and soccer districts/classifications as well as basketball classes for all teams statewide.

According to Jacob Unruh, who covers prep sports for The Oklahoman, at least six OKCPS schools will factor into the final ADM totals.

He said Classen School of Advanced Studies (88th, 545.67) and John Marshall (108th, 428.55) would have the biggest affect. Students from the now-closed Centennial and Northeast will be combined with those two.

Northwest Classen (36th, 1154.78) and U.S. Grant (17th, 1809.22) also will have an impact, Unruh said.

Under the tentative numbers released Thursday, July 18, Miami is 93rd overall with an ADM of 523.15 — making it the fourth smallest school in the third cluster of 32-school groupings.

That’s a bump of 32.15 from the 2018-19 ADM, when its 491.00 was 98th overall among 480 schools that were listed.

ADMs (and overall ranking) of the other schools in the area include Wyandotte, 221.96, 199; Commerce, 207.74, 214; Quapaw, 172.88, 245; Fairland, 158.83, 254; Afton, 158.56, 255; Welch, 62.37, 423, and Bluejacket, 58.03, 431.

Wyandotte had a slight dip in its ADM (222.25 from the previous school year) but climbed from 203rd to 199.

Commerce is down 7.91, Quapaw is down 6.27, Fairland is down 2.45, Afton is down 11.95, Welch is down 23.31 and Bluejacket is down 12.15 compared to a year ago.

Grove’s ADM for 2019-2020 is 691.20 (68th), down from 704.58 (66th) in 2018-2019.

Numbers for Miami’s other District 4A-3 opponents include Wagoner, 651.14, 70th; Tulsa McLain, 584.40, 81st; Catoosa, 546.19, 87th; Oologah, 529.04, 91st; Cleveland, 510.12, 94th; Bristow, 488.55, 97th.

Broken Arrow continues to be the state’s largest high school with an ADM of 5032.83 and Union is second at 4632.01.

The smallest of the schools listed is Keyes at 9.51.