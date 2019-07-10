By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

A half-century ago this summer, a hearty group of local boys — most of them from Bartlesville high schools (College and Sooner) — banded together to elevate the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Injuns baseball team to its first-ever appearance in the American Legion World Series. The E-E is publishing a continuing series of articles this summer commemorating the step-by-step journey throughout the 1969 campaign.

The regular season started hot (7-0), hit a lull, and ended on a sizzling roll.

Game 31 (23-8)

Injuns 2, Salina 1

Where: Bartlesville

When: July 10, 1969

Donnie Shelton was installed back in the leadoff hole and contributed two singles — the Injuns had only three hits — in the thrilling win.

Bartlesville’s sizzling streak improved to 10-1 during an 11-game stretch.

In addition to Shelton’s robust bat, Bill Berryhill belted a single to round out Bartlesville’s hit total.

But, Injuns pitcher Dean Scullawl didn’t need a whole lot of run support.

Scullawl hurled the complete-game classic, growing stronger as the game got longer.

He faced only nine batters the final three frames — erasing the only baserunner during that stretch on a doubleplay.

The Injun offense gave him just enough run support — in the nick of time — after multiple squandered opportunities.

In the sixth inning, Scullawl and Donnie Shelton were both left stranded.

Bill Berryhill walked in the fourth inning but also remained upright when the frame drew to a close.

The Injuns finally found home plate in the fifth.

Dan Thornberry reached base on an error, moved up on Kent Martindale’s sacrifice and scored on Shelton’s fielder’s choice to tie the game, 1-1.

Berryhill smashed a ground-rule double in the sixth, but the Injuns didn’t cash in.

However, in the seventh, Thornberry walked, stole second and scored the walk-off run on Shelton’s single.

“The era of wooden bats was not conducive to scoring many runs,” Mike Yount — one of the key offensive cogs for the ‘69 Injuns — explained during a recent interview. “With the quality and depth of our pitching staff, we always felt that a one-run lead was as good as five, so we never hesitated to move runners over or execute a squeeze play.”