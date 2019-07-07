By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

While Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater slugged it out in the presidential campaign, the Beatlemania flooded America from coast to coast and Arnold Palmer mastered the field in Augusta, a collection of 14 local boys and their coaches wrote a glorious new page in Bartlesville sports history.

Beginning in early August, this combustible contingent of baseball warriors swarmed to the 1964 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Never before — nor since — has Bartlesville produced such a potent diamond force of 12-year-olds and younger.

But, the story didn’t end when the boys arrived back to Bartlesville to an adoring citizenry.

Five years later, three players from this Little League juggernaut — Donnie Shelton, Bill Berryhill and Jimmy Lee — would help boost the Bartlesville American Legion baseball team to the 1969 American Legion World Series in Hastings, Neb.

For sheer national spotlight and spunkiness, this era of Bartlesville youth baseball stands apart.

In addition to Lee, Berryhill and Shelton, the rest of the Bartlesville Little League National League All-Star powerhouse included Jay Henton, Bill Roller, Kent Beougher, Gregg Beougher, Matt Osburn, Mike Bordelon, Chuck Brecht, Alex Dingman, Mike Purkey, Cris Cross and Tom Neff.

Lee and Purkey handled almost all the pitching duties, with Berryhill doing yeoman’s work at catcher.

Cleo Beougher served as the manager, with Ken Pryor as his coach.

Fittingly, during a big chunk of August 1964, the news headlines on the front page of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise trumpeted the peril of Hurricane Cleo imminent clash with Florida.

Bartlesville boasted its own Hurricane Cleo — of the baseball variety — that would sweep through its competition with destructive force.

After winning the Oklahoma Little League title, the Bartlesville N.L. All-Stars left on Aug. 13, 1964, for Jefferson, Iowa, to play in the Little League Divisional tournament.

Bartlesville cruised through the divisional before grinding past a team from Menasha, Wis., 2-1, in the championship game.

Lee snapped off a complete-game two-hitter with eight strikeouts to energize Bartlesville.

Shelton’s two-run homer — with Lee on board — provided all the scoring Bartlesville would need.

Roller and Berryhill also contributed singles during the game and Purkey earned a walk.

Wisconsin produced only one base runner the final three innings — and Berryhill gunned him out on an attempted steal, with Gregg Beougher administering the tag.

With the divisional title in its backpocket, the Bartlesville squad next headed to Indianapolis to play in the regional tournament.

In their opener, the Bartlesville N.L. All-Stars blanked Gary (Ind.), 2-0, with Purkey tossing a one-hitter. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out nine batters.

Bartlesville scored in the first inning when Berryhill tripled and dashed home on a passed ball.

In the fifth inning, Gregg Beougher singled, sent to second on an error, advanced to third on a groundout and crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice by Berryhill.

Bartlesville then knocked off the Ohio representative — from Cuyahoga Falls — in another thriller, 1-0, in the regional title game.

Lee twirled a complete-game four-hitter, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

The N.L. All-Stars squandered a first-inning scoring opportunity when Roller and Purkey were left stranded.

But, in the fifth inning, Bartlesville scored the only run Lee would need — or get.

Henton started off the winning rally by poking a single. He then pilfered second and hoofed it to third on Gregg Beougher’s single.

Berryhill followed by hitting a grounder the resulted in Henton scoring the winning run. On the play, Cuyahoga Falls tried to record the out at home, but the catcher appeared to not realize there was no force in play and neglected to tag Henton.

Then it was on to Williamsport for Bartlesville N.L. All-Stars, who were the northern champions.

They opened up as a heavy underdog against the boys from Monterrey.

As it turned out, Bartlesville was its worst enemy.

Normally unflappable and flawless on defense, Bartlesville made four errors in one inning, leading to six Monterrey runs.

Monterrey beat Bartlesville, 7-2.

Purkey started on the bump before giving away to Berryhill as a reliever.

Bartlesville did all its scoring in the fifth inning.

Shelton led off with a single to light the fuse. Neff followed with a base hit.

Two batters later, Henton singled home Shelton to break up the shutout. Gregg Beougher then ripped a single to plate Neff.

Bartlesville boys quickly shook off the disappointment of the loss. According to an observer with them, they were in the nearby swimming pool within 15 minutes after the defeat.

In their second game at the World Series, the Bartlesville N.L. All-Stars eliminated LaPuente, Calif., 3-1. LaPuente was the three-time defending World Series champs.

Lee started off slowly, giving up singles to the first two batters. But, he threw only eight balls to the remaining 21 batters he faced in the game.

Bartlesville scored in the fourth inning on Shelton’s sacrifice fly to plate Berryhill.

An inning later, Roller lifted a Texas Leaguer to right to drive home Kent Beougher. Roller came home a few minutes later on Purkey’s single.

The Bartlesville N.L. All-Stars next faced Valley Field, Quebec, Canada.

Bartlesville won, 6-4, to wrap up fifth place in the L.L. World Series.

Purkey stayed on the bump the entire route, throwing a four-hitter, with four walks and five K’s.

But, several Bartlesville batters struggled against the Canadian pitching — 15 of the N.L. All-Stars went down on strikes.

Bartlesville opened its scoring on Lee’s two-out triple — scoring Berryhill and Purkey — in the first inning. Lee then scored on an error.

Two innings later, Berryhill spanked a leadoff homer to push Bartlesville’s lead to 4-0.

Canada tied the score, 4-4, in the fourth inning.

Bartlesville then won it in the final frame.

Shelton led off the rally by reaching base on an error, followed by Neff’s base hit.

Bordelon then reached base on a fielder’s choice — with all hands safe — to load the bases.

A wild pitch sent Shelton skittering home with the winning run. Moments later, Gregg Beougher singled home Neff for an insurance run.

The Bartlesville team stuck around an extra day to watch Staten Island (N.Y.) beat Monterrey, 4-0, for the World Series crown.

Then it was home for the Bartlesville N.L. All-Stars, who were treated to a parade, organized by Phillips.

As mentioned, the seeds of this accomplishment would blossom into future greatness.

In addition to having three of its players on the historic 1969 Bartlesville American Legion team, a group of the players also would help College High School win the 1969 state high school baseball title.