By Derrick Goold

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SEATTLE (TNS) — During a recent conversation in the clubhouse with his team, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt sought to address what he believes has been holding back the offense, undermining its consistency, and minimizing even the snappiest rallies.

Singles are swell. Singles are good kindling.

But it takes lumber to bring the heat.

“Take your hacks,” he said he told his players. “Get your swing off.”

In the middle of their season and at the midway point of their trip along the West Coast, the Cardinals remain a middling offense, and Shildt traced it to a lineup that has lacked thump and needed a reminder that it’s OK to flex, even if it means a few more strikeouts. Their opponents, especially on this trip, have bruised them with home runs and also given Shildt all the evidence that he needs. Let loose. See what happens.

Tommy Edman happens.

Down two runs entering the ninth inning Wednesday night, the Cardinals loaded the bases on singles and tied the game on a sacrifice fly. Then Edman did big damage. The rookie mashed a three-run homer to send the Cardinals to a 5-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Edman’s pinch-hit blast, his second homer of the trip, was the only extra-base hit in a five-run ninth inning that left the Cardinals leaping in jubilation. Or maybe just relief.

Until their uprising, the Cardinals saw exactly the kind of start they always desired from sinkerballer Mike Leake. It was swift. It was expedient. It was relentless in its pace, full strikes, and empty runs. It was everything that wanted from the righthander when they signed him as a free agent before the 2016 season.

And it came at their expense.

Leake, who the Cardinals traded two years ago to Seattle, pitched 7 2/3 innings and offered the Cardinals little more than a leadoff double from Paul Goldschmidt. Leake struck out seven, did not walk a batter and outlasted Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright. The Mariners, one of many teams that have embraced the home run as the super-collider for their offense, got a solo homer from Dylan Moore for their first run, then added to the lead by scoring on a wild pitch. Both the runs counted against Wainwright in his five innings, though he did not let loose the wild pitch that allowed the second run to score.

That’s where the game stood at the beginning of the ninth. The Cardinals did what Shildt has watched them do often.

Jose Martinez singled. Goldschmidt singled. Tyler O’Neill walked. They had the bases loaded and still couldn’t crack that scoreboard with a crooked number. Dexter Fowler lashed a single that brought home the first run, and Goldschmidt outran the throw home on Yadier Molina’s lineout to tie the game. The Cardinals had found their way around the bases in the most laborious fashion to — only tie the game. Six Cardinals had come to the plate and they had produced the necessary two runs, but still two runs.

As if to prove Shildt point, Edman upended the game with a homer.

“We’ve got to do damage,” Shildt said, echoing what he told the team over the weekend in San Diego and again Tuesday. “We talked about it before the game. We’ve got to do damage. We play the game pretty well in a lot of phases. We try to manufacture and score runs that are there. We’ve got to put the ball out of the ballpark, and we’ve got to put the ball in the gap. Last night (Tuesday) was a good start to that.”

Wednesday was even better finish.

———

Angels topple Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — When a team uses five of their seven relievers in one game, most of them for multiple innings, chances are that a fresh arm will be coming up from the minor leagues the next day.

Such was Wednesday, when the Rangers recalled Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Nashville and optioned fellow right-hander Pete Fairbanks to Nashville.

Unfortunately for the Rangers, Matt Bush was not an option. He won’t be until late next season.

Bush, who was pitching at Double-A Frisco as he attempted to return from off-season elbow surgery, has a torn ligament in his right elbow and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

The Rangers were planning to promote Bush within the week, and were expecting him to give them another proven arm at the back of their bullpen.

Instead, the search will continue for a group of seven, or eight, relievers who can lock down games when the Rangers are ahead or keep them close when they fall behind.

“Every team would want to have seven or eight guys and say, ‘These are our guys,’ ” manager Chris Woodward said. “We knew that coming into the season. We were trying to figure out what pieces we were going to use moving, what we can use now, what we can get out of them right now.

“You look at guys like Fairbanks and Brett Martin and some of the steps forward that these guys have taken and the obvious times when they’re going to take a little step back because they’re young. It’s important that we keep the perspective that these guys are still trying to navigate their way through the big leagues.”

The Rangers fell behind early Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels, who scored four third-inning runs against right-hander Ariel Jurado. Mike Trout delivered the big blow with a three-run homer before the Angels prevailed 6-2, handing the Rangers their fourth consecutive loss.

All teams are at their best when their starting pitcher gets them into the seventh or eighth inning. A team is usually ahead when that happens or the game is close.

Either way, the better arms in the bullpen will be called upon. In the Rangers’ case, that’s Shawn Kelley, Chris Martin and Jose Leclerc.

That leaves four others in the Rangers’ currently bullpen configuration. Three of them made the MLB debuts this season.

Bush would have been dropped into the Kelley-Martin-Leclerc grouping and would have taken the vacancy created there when Jesse Chavez was moved to the starting rotation.

But an MRI exam revealed that Bush had a complete tear in the ulnar collateral ligament, as opposed to the small tear that was repaired late last season by inserting a brace into the ligament.

General manager Jon Daniels said that Bush was upbeat about having Tommy John surgery and mentioned that the death of Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs has helped put the injury in perspective for him.

Bush was taking the news much better than the Rangers.

“His mind-set in such a good place right now,” Daniels said. “It sucks on a human level for him. I feel for him. It’s disappointing.”

Daniels said last month that he would consider adding a veteran bullpen piece if the Rangers remain playoff contention. The trade deadline in July 31, and the Rangers are in a five-team mix for the second wild-card spot as the All-Star break approaches.

In the meantime, the Rangers will continue to shuttle relievers from Nashville as they are needed. Left-hander Kyle Bird, who opened the season on the Opening Day roster, is a candidate and so are right-handers Jake Petricka, David Carpenter and Kyle Dowdy.

Dowdy, who is on a rehab assignment, and Bird are on the 40-man roster.

Woodward said that it’s too early to consider Double A righties Joe Barlow, Demarcus Evans and Emmanauel Clase, though they could be options for a September call-up.

“We don’t really know what we have in a lot of ways because there’s just not a lot of experience,” Woodward said. “Obviously, with are core guys there is.”

———

Clevinger blanks KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger’s dominating performance against the Royals lineup left Royals starter Danny Duffy nearly no room for error.

Despite Duffy’s quality start on his way to reaching a career milestone of 1,000 career innings, he took the loss as Clevinger and the Indians’ bullpen completely shut down the Royals offense.

Clevinger (2-2) pitched six scoreless innings, allowed four hits and struck out nine to set the tone as the Royals dropped their third consecutive game, 4-0, in front of an announced 25,049 on Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday night. The Royals have been shut out six times this season.

The Royals, who’ve lost six of seven games, will try to avoid a three-game sweep in the July 4th matinee at home.

Clevinger improved to 7-0 in his career against the Royals after having entered the night with a 2.25 ERA against them in 11 previous appearances (10 starts).

Whit Merrifield (2 for 4) and Alex Gordon (2 for 3, walk) had two hits apiece for the Royals (29-58).

Duffy (3-5) went 6 2/3 innings, allowed five hits, five walks and two runs. He also struck out three. He gave up at least one home run in his fourth consecutive start. Each of his last three homers have come against his slider.

Duffy made it through the first two innings having thrown just 13 pitches (10 strikes), and he’d retired six consecutive batters to start the game. Four of those first six outs came on ground balls to the infield.

Roberto Perez gave the Indians their first hit and first run within the span of three pitches. Perez lined a pitch to the right-field corner for a triple on a close call at third base.

Two pitches later, Duffy uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Perez to score from third for the game’s first run on another bang-bang play at home plate.

Even after giving up a run in the third, Duffy didn’t reach the 30-pitch plateau until the fourth inning.

With one out in the fourth and a 1-2 count against the Indians’ most dangerous hitter, Carlos Santana, Duffy’s 1-2 slider lingered in the middle of the plate until Santana tagged it 388 feet to left field for a solo home run. Duffy ended that same inning by striking out Jason Kipnis swinging at a slider.

Duffy pitched into the seventh inning. A pair of two-out walks loaded the bases with Santana coming up, and Duffy gave way to reliever Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy got Santana to hit an inning-ending ground ball to first base to keep the score 2-0.

The Indians tacked on two more runs with two outs in the eighth inning off McCarthy on Perez’s two-run home run down the left field line that wrapped around the foul pole.

In their final turn at-bat, the Royals got a leadoff double from Merrifield and a one-out walk by Gordon, but Hunter Dozier lined out and Jorge Soler hit a broken-bat ground ball to second base.

———

Twins nip A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The Minnesota Twins were wobbling, hobbling and sputtering toward the All-Star break.

They were playing like they were feeling the effects of playing one 17-inning game, one 18-inning game and placing six players on the disabled list since June 18. No doubt, baseball is a grind, and there are inevitable stretches where rosters are challenged and visits to the hot/cold tubs increase.

But the good teams grind back, ad-lib and win with what they’ve got. The tubs had to idly sit for 12 innings before being used Wednesday night, but Mitch Garver ended the waiting with an RBI single in the 12th inning to lift the Twins over the Oakland Athletics, 4-3.

Garver started the Twins’ first rally with an RBI single in the sixth inning, then delivered the key hit in their last. Byron Buxton — who botched a suicide-squeeze attempt, then struck out in the seventh inning to douse one promising Twins rally — drew a one-out walk from A’s reliever Blake Treinen to start the 12th. Max Kepler also walked, putting runners on first and second.

Garver then singled sharply to left, with the speedy Buxton joyously diving across home plate with the ball barely back into the infield. Oakland escaped with no further damage, and Taylor Rogers came on to pitch the bottom of the 12th.

Matt Chapman reached first on an error by Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop and, with one out, streaked into third on Jurickson Profar’s single to left. Profar, however — after being called safe at second on the throw to third — was ruled out via replay. Granted that reprieve, Rogers struck out Mark Canha to end the game and pick up his 11th save in 14 opportunities.

The Twins clawed back from an early 3-0 deficit with single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, the last one coming on a two-out, two-strike home run by Jorge Polanco to tie the score. The home run, the Twins’ 161st this season, tied last year’s New York Yankees for the most home runs before the All-Star break in Major League Baseball history.

Kyle Gibson pitched the Twins into a 3-0 hole in the second inning, while A’s righthander Mike Fiers made it look easy as he retired the first 14 Twins batters he faced. But the Twins woke up in the middle innings and responded with two runs.

The seventh will go down as one big missed opportunity.

Luis Arraez led off with a single. Yusmerio Petit replaced him but gave up a one-out single to Ehire Adrianza.

Schoop followed with a bouncing ball to short that threatened to become a double play. Marcus Semien fed Franklin Barreto at second, but Barreto made a meal out of the play. First, he took his foot off second, so Adrianza was safe. Then he threw wildly to first, so Schoop was safe and Arraez scored to make it 3-2.

Adrianza was initially called out at second, but the Twins smartly challenged the call and had it overturned. Adrianza was placed at third.

The Twins promptly gambled with their new gift.

A squeeze play was called but Buxton, 1-for-13 since coming off the injured list at that point, missed a buntable pitch from Petit. Adrianza was caught in a rundown and tagged out. Then Buxton struck out as the Twins’ momentum wafted from Oakland Coliseum and out into the Bay Area.

———

Dodgers split series

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The chants of “M-V-P, M-V-P, M-V-P” descended from the stands with the Eagles’ “Hotel California” blaring in the background in the 10th inning Wednesday night.

The combination has taken a spot on this summer’s soundtrack at Dodger Stadium, signaling Cody Bellinger is approaching the batter’s box and the opposition is in danger. In the 10th inning Wednesday it meant the inevitable — another walk-off win for the Los Angeles Dodgers — was possible, that with one swing Bellinger, a front-runner for National League MVP, could supply another round of late-inning magic.

And Bellinger provided some more, hammering a fastball from Yoan Lopez into the right-field pavilion to give the Dodgers a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fifth straight walk-off victory at home. The five straight walk-off wins tie the major league record last done by the Oakland Athletics in 2004 and moved the Dodgers (59-29) to 36-9 at home. For Bellinger, it was his 29th home run and second on the night.

“I love the result and I can appreciate the drama, but we just don’t feel like we’re out of it,” manager Dave Roberts said. “You get to a point where you expect to win. When you’re at home and obviously when you’ve played through eight, you expect a walk-off. You just wonder, who is going to be the next hero? Tonight it was Cody’s night.”

The man of the hour agreed.

“I think it’s just pretty crazy what we’ve been doing,” Bellinger said. “There’s not too many words you can say to describe it. Being part of it is special.

“I was just ready to hit a good pitch. I was feeling good at the plate today and just tried to take advantage of it. He just threw me one that I could handle.

“I was feeling good today. When you’re feeling good, you try to take advantage of those days.”

The latest edition of late-game theater began in the ninth inning with the Dodgers down by a run after Kenley Jansen gave up a home run to Carson Kelly in the top of the inning.

Enrique Hernandez crushed a fastball from Greg Holland off the wall in right field for a double. Two pitches later, Matt Beaty smacked a line drive down the first base line to score Hernandez and knot the game at 4-4. Beaty took second base on a wild pitch that bounced in front of home plate and past catcher Kelly with Justin Turner pinch-hitting.

Turner struck out looking at a 3-2 pitch he thought was outside, bringing Russell Martin, another pinch-hitter, to face Yoshihisa Hirano. Martin walked and so did Joc Pederson, loading the bases for Alex Verdugo.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo decided it was time to check on his reliever before it was too late, allowing Verdugo’s walk-up song — Vicente Fernandez’s “Volver, Volver” — to breathe, stoking the crowd once again. They thought another walk-off win was inevitable. Instead, Verdugo grounded into an inning-ending double play.

“Even leading up to that, to tie the game in the ninth inning was big. With what Walker (Buehler) did tonight, there was a lot of good things,” Roberts said. “Just the at-bats we took against Holland and Kike leading off that inning, Beaty getting him over, all that stuff that led into that, set the stage for Cody. That’s why he’s an MVP.

“Definitely exhilarating. We’re going to enjoy this like the other five consecutive walk-offs. Reset tomorrow.”

Making his first start since he was named a National League All-Star, Buehler resembled one. He wasn’t as dominant as his last outing at Dodger Stadium, when he compiled a career-high 16 strikeouts without a walk in his first career complete game, but he held the Diamondbacks to three runs across seven innings. He threw first-pitch strikes to 26 of the 30 batters he faced. All were either a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball or cutter. Peppering the strike zone with that frequency helped produce nine strikeouts without a walk.

But Merrill Kelly, while not matching Buehler’s ability to overpower, matched Buehler for six innings. The right-hander retired 12 straight hitters after surrendering three runs in the second inning.

Bellinger generated the first of the three runs with a 436-foot blast to dead center field. The home run was Bellinger’s 28th, tying him with Gil Hodges and Duke Snider for the most home runs before the All-Star break in franchise history. Los Angeles tacked on two more runs on back-to-back RBI singles by Buehler and Pederson to take a 3-0 lead.

“I didn’t set goals,” Bellinger said. “I was feeling positive and confident going into the season and into spring training, but I did not expect to do this. I don’t think anyone would expect to do it. But, like I said, I was feeling pretty good in spring training, so I just tried to translate that into the season.”

Arizona began chipping away at the lead in the fourth inning. Christian Walker hammered a 97-mph fastball over the wall in center field for a two-run homer, continuing his atypical power flashes against the Dodgers. It was Walker’s 15th home run this season and fifth off Dodger pitching. Seven of his 21 career home runs have come at the expense of Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks tied the score in the seventh inning with another two-batter burst. The second iteration came with two outs, beginning with Jarrod Dyson’s double down the left-field line. One of the fastest players in baseball, Dyson sprinted home on Ketel Marte’s single to shallow right field, easily beating Bellinger’s throw.

The score remained knotted until the ninth inning, when Jansen entered after a five-day layoff. He retired the first hitter, Nick Ahmed, with one pitch, inducing a fly ball to center field, before Kelly’s homer.

———

Giants wrap up sweep

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Kevin Pillar’s eyes did not deceive him.

If it looked like San Diego Padres reliever Luis Perdomo was operating in slow motion through his delivery, Pillar didn’t have to wait long for confirmation.

Perdomo tip-toed through his windup, lobbed a ball to the plate and watched as his pitch clanked off the top of Pillar’s left cleat.

If the plunking caused any pain, Perdomo and the Padres were the only ones who felt it. The bizarre hit-by-pitch ignited a four-run sixth-inning San Francisco Giants rally that gave the club a lead it would never relinquish en route to a 7-5 victory and the team’s first three-game sweep of the season.

The Giants (39-47) had gone more than a full calendar year since securing a three-game sweep, but with 30 runs in three days at Petco Park, Bruce Bochy’s squad finished off a stretch of 20 games in 20 days with an 11-9 record.

San Francisco has now scored at least seven runs in four consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 16-19, 2006, when they put up a combined 29 runs in games started by Padres pitchers Chan Ho Park and Jake Peavy and Dodgers righties Brad Penny and Greg Maddux.

Perdomo’s streak of 14 1/3 innings without surrendering an earned run came to an abrupt ending after the hit by pitch. While the reliever appeared confused as to whether Pillar was granted time by home plate umpire, a tiny shred of uncertainty was all the Giants needed to pounce on the Padres.

Donovan Solano, Pablo Sandoval, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater followed Pillar’s hit by pitch with RBI hits to give the Giants a comfortable three-run advantage.

Solano, Belt and Slater all deposited hard-hit balls into the right center field gap, but Sandoval hit a flyball that should have been a routine play for center fielder Wil Myers. Instead, Myers lost the ball in the lights and Sandoval chugged into second base with his 17th double of the season.

With a 430-foot, two-run blast into the Giants bullpen in the top of the third, Longoria became the first Giants player since Jarrett Parker (Sept. 25-27, 2015) to homer four times in a three-game series. Since 2000, only two other Giants players have hit at least four home runs in a three-game series as Barry Bonds accomplished the feat in four different series while Ellis Burks did it once.

Longoria’s home run was the longest he’s hit this season according to Statcast as it traveled 18 feet farther than the 412-foot homer he hit off the top of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in Tuesday’s victory.

Two pitches later, left fielder Alex Dickerson crushed a 422-foot solo shot into the right field bleachers to give the Giants a 3-2 lead.

Longoria and Dickerson became the first Giants teammates to hit back-to-back home runs since Alen Hanson and Chris Shaw homered in consecutive plate appearances on Sept. 3, 2018 at Coors Field in Denver.

Dickerson came up with the Giants trailing by a run and another chance to do damage in the fifth inning, but the Poway, Calif., native and former Padres outfielder bounced into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play with the bases loaded. A base hit would have taken starter Shaun Anderson off the hook for a loss, but Anderson had to wait until Solano delivered a game-tying RBI double in the four-run sixth for that to happen.

Solano’s double extended his hit streak to 10 games as he notched his first 10-game hit streak since Sept. 19-30, 2012, when he was with the Miami Marlins. The six-plus year stretch in between 10-game hit streaks is the second-longest for an active player in the majors as Texas Rangers catcher Jeff Mathis went slightly more than seven years between 10-game hit streaks.

Another offensive outburst and a strong night from the Giants’ bullpen helped the club overcome a shaky outing from Anderson, who gave up four innings in a four-inning start that marked the shortest of his brief career.

———

White Sox take twinbill

CHICAGO (TNS) — Jose Abreu hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 9-6 to complete a sweep of Wednesday’s doubleheader in epic fashion.

Zack Collins drew a one-out walk to start the rally and moved to second on a single by Leury Garcia. Abreu hit the winning homer with two outs off of Nick Ramirez. It was his 20th long ball of the season.

Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell each homered twice for the Sox in front of 23,161 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cordell hit a solo homer in the fifth. His two-run shot in the seventh brought the Sox within 5-4. Moncada tied the game with a sacrifice fly later in the seventh.

The Tigers took a 6-5 lead in the 10th with an RBI single by John Hicks. Moncada tied the game again with a solo homer.

Moncada had three RBIs; his first homer came in the first.

The Sox won the first game 7-5 in Dylan Cease’s debut. Tyler Alexander made his big-league debut in the second game for the Tigers, allowing two runs and five hits while striking out four in five innings.

Nicholas Castellanos had four hits and three RBIs to pace the Tigers. Castellanos singled twice, doubled and hit a two-run homer.

Sox starter Ross Detwiler allowed four runs, two earned, and eight hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked one.

———

Bucs win close

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Cubs pulled out all the stops Wednesday night and were two outs away from snapping a three-game losing streak and moving into a share of first place in the National League Central with the Brewers.

But their struggles reached a new low when the Pirates rallied for two runs off closer Craig Kimbrel to seize a 6-5 win at PNC Park.

Kimbrel allowed a walk to Elias Diaz, and Jung Ho Kang hit a fly ball just out of the reach of right fielder Willson Contreras for a double. Second baseman Addison Russell’s throw to home plate on a grounder by Adam Frazier arrived too late to prevent the tying run from scoring, and Corey Dickerson hit a fly ball to left deep enough to score Kang.

Victor Caratini hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the seventh inning off Francisco Liriano that gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead.

Contreras, who played right field because of a back injury suffered by Jason Heyward, made a strong throw to Caratini at home plate to nail Melky Cabrera to end the eighth.

Pirates first baseman Josh Bell hit an RBI double in the fourth and a homer off Yu Darvish in the sixth. Bell is 6-for-12 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in the first three games of this four-game series.

———

Yanks, Mets split

NEW YORK (TNS) — Another starting pitcher will inevitably be delivered to 161st Street and River Avenue, sometime before the July 31 trade deadline.

But for now, the Yankees rotation is at least whole again.

Just off the injured list, Domingo German might have wanted a do-over on his first pitch of the game — bashed for a home run by Jeff McNeil.

From there, the right-handed German cruised through six innings and reminded everyone at Citi Field just how important he’d been to their first-half run.

“We feel like he’s sound and ready to go,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of German before Wednesday night’s sharp performance in a 5-1 victory against the Mets.

So, this year’s Subway Series is in the books, with each club earning a home-and-home split of the four games.

And German (10-2) picked up where he left off earlier this year, delivering six innings and striking out six without issuing a walk.

He gave up just the one run — a first-pitch ambush by McNeill — on five hits and restored the AL East-leading Yankees’ momentum as they head to Tampa Bay for a four-game holiday weekend series against the second-place Rays.

“They’re important games,” Boone said. “Against a divisional opponent, especially the team that’s closest to us in the standings, I mean those essentially take on double importance in a lot of ways.”

One day after their MLB-record streak of consecutive games with a home run ended at 31, the Yankees received back-to-back solo homers by Didi Gregorius and Gio Urshela to open a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Gleyber Torres had two RBI singles — one in the first inning and one in the seventh — while DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge (RBI) opened the game with doubles off lefty starter Jason Vargas.

Just named the AL’s Player of the Month for June, LeMahieu’s string of six straight multi-hit games had ended with Tuesday’s 0 for 4.

So, he started another streak on Wednesday with two doubles.

The added victory for the Yankees (55-29) against the Mets (39-48) on Wednesday was seeing the life on German’s arsenal during an efficient, 80-pitch performance before 43,323 fans.

German hadn’t appeared in a big league game since June 7 at Cleveland, when the discomfort in his left side became too much to manage.

Until that point, German hadn’t notified the club of the problems he’d been experiencing since a May 26 start at Kansas City.

By that date, German with a 9-1 record and 2.60 ERA — had been the biggest revelation on a staff that still hasn’t seen ace Luis Severino (shoulder/lat) pitch an inning this year.

German was finally diagnosed with a strained hip flexor, though Boone said “it’s tough to say” how much the condition impacted his three starts prior to going on the IL.

Over that span, German had yielded 14 earned runs in 14.2 innings on 21 hits — seven of them home runs.

“Was it partly because he was feeling a little something in there? I don’t know. It didn’t seem like the symptoms were necessarily there throughout the whole time,” Boone said.

———

Braves blast Phillies

ATLANTA (TNS) — As the sixth inning unfolded on a hot, sticky Wednesday night, there were signs that Nick Pivetta was nearing the end of the line. Still, the Phillies starter was one pitch away from getting off the field with only a one-run deficit.

If only that pitch hadn’t been a hanging slider.

With Juan Nicasio ready and waiting in the bullpen, Pivetta gave up a three-run home run to Atlanta Braves rookie slugger Austin Riley that broke open the game and sent the Phillies to a series-evening 9-2 loss at SunTrust Park.

It was the second homer of the game — and the ninth in the last four starts — against Pivetta, and it spoiled a milestone night for Phillies star Bryce Harper, who simultaneously recorded a career milestone hit (his 1,000th) and home run (his 200th) when he took Braves starter Bryse Wilson deep in the top of the sixth.

Harper’s homer instead became a footnote, as the Phillies slid back to 5 { games behind the division-leading Braves, who are on pace to win 94 games. The Phillies must go 49-27 the rest of the way to reach 94 wins.

Arm-chair managers will suggest that manager Gabe Kapler stuck with Pivetta too long, and maybe he did. After all, two of the three batters ahead of Riley — Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis — recorded exit velocities of 100.6 mph and 103.5 mph, respectively, on a one-out single and a sinking line drive that was caught by diving center fielder Scott Kingery.

Two pitches later, Riley hit Pivetta’s slider over the center-field fence with an exit velocity of 101.3 mph to stretch a 3-2 lead to 6-2 and finally bring Kapler out of the dugout.

But when Nicasio entered to face the bottom of the Braves order, he didn’t fare any better. He gave up back-to-back doubles by Ozzie Albies and Tyler Flowers and a two-run homer to pinch-hitting Matt Joyce, three hits that registered exit velocities of 99.9 mph, 109.9 mph, and 99.3 mph.

The Phillies manhandled Wilson the last time they faced him, scoring four runs on five hits and four walks and knocking him out after only 3 1/3 innings on March 30 at Citizens Bank Park.

Seems like eons ago, doesn’t it?

This is a different Phillies offense now, one that sorely misses injured leadoff man Andrew McCutchen and is too prone to going quiet for too long. And although Wilson is still the same pitcher, he fared much better this time around.

Never mind that Wilson threw mostly fastballs — 63 of them, to be precise, out of 86 pitches. He kept the Phillies at bay, allowing little more than Harper’s milestone home run. Through five innings, in fact, they had only two hits, both of which were singles.

Wilson completed six innings and allowed two runs on five hits to pick up his first major-league win in only his third career start.

The Phillies didn’t do much against the Braves bullpen either. They were retired in order in the seventh and eighth innings and were unable to score in the ninth after a leadoff walk by Harper and a two-out single by Jay Bruce.

———

O’s tip Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — Since permanently joining the Orioles’ rotation in late April, left-hander John Means has pitched like an All-Star. On Wednesday, with that title formally bestowed upon him, he lived up to it.

And in the top of the ninth inning at Tropicana Field, his teammates looked the part, too. After another dominant outing from Means, the Orioles struck for six runs in the top of the ninth against Tampa Bay Rays closer Jose Alvarado in a 9-6 victory to salvage the finale of the three-game set.

Means matched his career high with seven innings, allowing two earned runs, striking out five and walking none. Named Sunday as the Orioles’ representative in next week’s All-Star Game in Cleveland, Means, a 26-year-old rookie, concluded his first half with a 2.50 ERA, the second lowest among American League pitchers with at least 80 innings pitched.

He was left with a no-decision, exiting in a 3-3 tie. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless eighth, diving to tag Tampa Bay’s Kevin Kiermaier to keep him from scoring the go-ahead run and enduring an injury scare on the play. Richard Bleier replaced him for the ninth, allowing three runs before Shawn Armstrong entered to get the final out.

The Orioles scored their first run of the ninth without a hit, as pinch-hitter Anthony Santander walked, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a wild pitch and beat out a throw home on Pedro Severino’s grounder to shortstop with the infield in.

Jonathan Villar followed with an RBI triple, then came home when catcher Mike Zunino couldn’t hold onto another throw from short. Catcher Chance Sisco’s infield single preceded Renato Nunez’s three-run home run to break it open, his team-leading 19th.

Entering play with the third-worst batting average in baseball on pitches 95 mph and over at .210, the Orioles’ went 3-for-6 against Alvarado’s heat in the ninth. Their six runs in the inning were a third of the 18 they had scored in the ninth in their first 85 games combined.

As well as the game ended for the Orioles, it began strongly, too. Means retired the first seven Rays before Joey Wendle’s clean single up the middle disrupted his perfect start. After Guillermo Heredia followed with a bloop single, Travis d’Arnaud hit a grounder to third baseman Rio Ruiz. Ruiz’s first instinct was to head toward third base for a forceout, but he decided to instead throw across his body toward second base. The ball took a bounce second baseman Hanser Alberto couldn’t corral, and Wendle trotted home. Means retired the next two batters to keep the Orioles down only one.

They did not trail long. In the top of the fourth, Alberto reached with a one-out bunt single, then Chris Davis singled up the middle. Ruiz more than made up for his error with a three-run home run, his first homer since May 16.

The Rays got a run back on Mike Brosseau’s first major-league home run, as he took a Means changeup away and managed to send it over the left-field fence. They nearly tied it in the fifth, when Heredia doubled and a Villar error put runners on the corners. When Tommy Pham took off for second, Sisco faked a throw to second, prompting Heredia to break for home. After a brief pickle, Means tagged him out a few feet from home.

The lead couldn’t hold in the sixth, an inning that proved problematic for the Orioles throughout the series. Yandy Diaz doubled off Means and scored on Avisail Garcia’s single. Garcia was caught at second as the Orioles executed a cutoff play that has been rare for them in a season of fundamental struggles, then Means retired the final five Rays he faced.

Means ended his first half by pitching at least five innings in 13 straight starts. In his past 10 starts, he has a 2.37 ERA, allowing no more than two earned runs in any of those outings.

———

Nats down Marlins

WASHINGTON (TNS) — There was only one All-Star on the mound at Nationals Park on Wednesday. Just three days earlier, MLB announced the rosters for the 2019 All-Star Game and, with every team required to have at least one player in the game, Sandy Alcantara was surprisingly picked to represent the Miami Marlins.

Stephen Strasburg, who started for the Washington Nationals in their 3-1 win Thursday, unsurprisingly was not selected, although he is one of the best starting pitchers in the majors when he’s at his best. When Alcantara travels to Cleveland next week to play in his first All-Star Game, he’ll be surrounded with luminaries, an experience the Marlins think can only benefit the rookie’s rapid development.

“As kids, I think probably all of us that played watched the All-Star Game, and it’s because it’s more of a spectacle and the best of the best are there,” manager Don Mattingly said. “It can really help lift your confidence. Hopefully you take that into your season. You continue your improvement knowing that you’re not as good as your going to be. Hopefully he keeps that attitude.”

For more than five innings in his final start before he heads to Progressive Field, Alcantara went pitch for pitch with a three-time All-Star. Strasburg went 7 1/3 innings and for the first five of those innings Alcantara matched him. Only the penultimate batter Alcantara faced could crack him. Second baseman Brian Dozier belted a two-run home run on Alcantara’s 102nd pitch of the game for the right-handed pitcher’s only blemish in front of 25,483 in Washington and it was all the Nationals needed to beat the Marlins (32-52) for the fifth time in nine days.

In its last 14 games, Miami is 0-5 against Washington (44-41) and 7-2 against everyone else. Even another strong start from Alcantara (4-8) couldn’t prevent what has become inevitable.

Alcantara mostly avoided trouble throughout his entire start. He only gave up four hits and two of those came in the sixth inning. Before the sixth inning, Alcantara’s only other major bit of trouble popped up in the fourth inning when he issued a pair of walks and Miguel Rojas committed a rare error at shortstop with one out, but Alcantara quickly regrouped and collected two of his four strikeouts to escape a bases-loaded jam.

Aside from the home run, Alcantara’s only other serious issue were the four walks, the last of which immediately followed Dozier’s homer and forced Mattingly to pull his starting pitcher after 5 2/3 innings — only the second time since May he failed to go at least six innings.

As good as Alcantara was for most of his outing, Strasburg (10-4) looked even more like the pitchers Alcantara will share the field with Tuesday in Ohio. The righty, who entered Thursday with the fourth most strikeouts in the National League, carved through the Marlins for 7 1/3 innings. He allowed only two hits and struck out 14 batters, including three on nine pitches in the fourth for the first immaculate inning of his career. He only walked two batters and left in the eighth with two runners on after striking out Brian Anderson, who pinch hit with a chance to give Miami a late lead.

Although Rojas gave the Marlins another bit of life with a single off Fernando Rodney to load the bases immediately after Strasburg exited, the relief pitcher got outfielder Harold Ramirez to ground into a double play to end the threat. Washington could then hand the ball off to Sean Doolittle, who held off Miami for his 19th save of the season.