By Tyler Palmateer

The Norman Transcript

(TNS) — Oklahoma won an in-state recruiting battle over Oklahoma State for one of Oklahoma City’s top recruits.

Brynden Walker, a three-star 2020 linebacker from Bishop McGuinness, flipped his commitment from OSU to OU on Sunday, announcing the decision in a tweet.

May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit — Romans 15:13 ?? pic.twitter.com/I37OcVB5AM

— bwalk (@brynden_walker) June 30, 2019

He referenced his faith and thanked his mom and sister for their support through the recruiting purpose. Walker reiterated that there was a reason his path had a couple twists; he’d told 247sports in April that “there is no flipping for me.”

A chance to play in Norman wound up changing his mind.

“I’m a firm believer that God doesn’t make mistakes,” Walker wrote Sunday.

He’d been committed to the Cowboys since March 19, picking OSU over Texas, Kansas State and Texas Tech, among others. OU’s involvement increased over the next month and the Sooners extended an offer on April 19.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound rising senior is the son of Denard Walker, a former LSU and Tennessee Oilers cornerback.

Brynden Walker played defensive end and linebacker for McGuinness, which advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing 34-33 to Bishop Kelley.

He is OU’s 13th commitment from the 2020 class. OU’s group is ranked No. 20 nationally, according to Rivals.