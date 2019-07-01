By Derrick Goold

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — It took an error to get things going, a replay to keep things tied, and first base uncovered by a Padre to keep the inning alive. So of course the hit that would animate the Cardinals came from an unlikely source doing damage from an unlikely side of the plate.

Matt Wieters clobbered a two-out, two-run homer to the third deck on Petco Park’s signature Western Metal Supply Co. building to send the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory in the 11th inning Sunday.

Wieters had been hitless in 19 at-bats this season against left-handed pitchers before connecting against Padres reliever Brad Wieck.

Kolten Wong was on base for the homer only because the Padres didn’t have anyone covering first base when he was able to outrun his slow roller near the first base line.

The Cardinals scored five unanswered runs to avoid their sixth consecutive loss. One of the runs scored on an error. Two of the runs came on a two-out strike by Yairo Munoz. And the lone reason the Padres didn’t score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning was because a replay overturned the safe call at first that would have allowed the Padres to take a 4-3 lead.

Carlos Martinez struck out the side in order in the ninth inning to send the tie game to extra innings. Martinez’s final pitch was a 99-mph fastball past rookie shortstop sensation Fernando Tatis Jr.

Martinez got the win. Dominic Leone got the final two outs of the 11th inning for the save, his first since returning from Class AAA.

It took a little help from the Padres to spur the Cardinals toward the tying run. Paul Goldschmidt clipped an infield single and took second on Manny Machado’s error. When Tyler O’Neill lined a single to right field it was hard enough to get Goldschmidt to third base — but no farther.

Until right fielder Franmil Reyes couldn’t glove it.

The ball went off the tip of Reyes’ glove, and that miscue — ruled an error — allowed Goldschmidt to cruise home for a 3-3 game.

The Cardinals rallied from a 3-0 deficit by doing what they had so rarely done in the past week. No, not just scoring. But delivering with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals’ position players had gone 24 consecutive at-bats without an RBI with a runner in scoring position, and that lull stretched all the way back to the second inning Tuesday. The one hit they did have in that stretch — yes, they were 1-for-24 — was an infield single that didn’t produce a run.

The only runs produced with runners in scoring position over the previous three games was by pitchers.

Yairo Munoz ended the streak in the sixth inning when he connected for a two-out, two-run single up the middle. He brought home with one swing as many runs or more runs than the Cardinals had scored in any of the previous two games of the series. Munoz’s single also rescued the Cardinals who loaded the bases with one out and were on the brink of getting nada from that opportunity. O’Neill struck out with the bases loaded to put the inning in jeopardy.

The Padres built a 3-0 lead against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas by the end of the fifth inning. They started early. The second batter of their first inning, Eric Hosmer, poked a double to left field. Machado drilled a pitch for a two-run homer that traveled an estimated 406 feet into the left-field seats. The shot was Machado’s third homer in two games.

He became the third Padre with at least 20 homers this season.

In the fifth inning, Hosmer pulled a single to right field for an RBI that nudged the Padres, 3-0. That RBI single was Hosmer’s third hit for the game — but his first that justified the shift that the Cardinals placed on him. In his previous two at-bats, with the Cardinals scrunching infielders to the right side, Hosmer went to left for base hits.

———

Keller snaps back for KC

TORONTO (TNS) — Brad Keller got a couple games’ worth of run support in his start on Sunday afternoon, and it turned out he needed every bit of it to record his first win since May 22.

One fly ball lost in the sun looked like it would alter Keller’s entire day for the worse, but the Royals picked up their starting pitcher and made several defensive gems throughout the game to secure a 7-6 win in front of an announced 21,727 at the Rogers Centre.

The win assured the Royals won’t get swept in the series. They can earn a split with a win in the series finale on Monday afternoon.

Keller entered the day having received the sixth-lowest run support (3.78 runs per star) of any qualified starter in the American League. He gave up six, including a five-run inning, but was able to lean on his offense for one of the few instances this season.

The Royals gave Keller a one-run lead to work with in the second inning. It was nowhere near insurmountable, but it also gave Keller a solid starting point. Keller entered the day having received two runs or fewer in 10 of his previous 17 starts this season.

After a one-out single and a walk in the bottom of the second, it looked like Keller might cough up that lead right away. Then he got Brandon Drury to ground out to first base for the second out of the inning.

Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile, who was hitting .168, popped up a 3-2 pitch down the right field line but in play. Royals right fielder Jorge Soler came in on the ball, sunglasses on, and appeared to have settled under the ball.

However, at the last second his body language showed he’d lost the ball in the sun as he covered his head and stumbled as the ball bounced in fair territory for a two-run triple. After the triple, Eric Sogard hit an RBI single and Just Smoak hit a two-run home run that turned what could’ve been a scoreless inning into a five-run inning.

Keller’s pitch count also ballooned up to 46 pitches through two innings.

The Royals reclaimed a one-run lead in the top of the third inning thanks to five runs on four hits and two walks.

Humberto Arteaga and Whit Merrifield set the table with back-to-back walks. Nicky Lopez’s single loaded the bases, and Alex Gordon hit a two-run single through the hole between third base and shortstop. Hunter Dozier followed with an RBI single, and Soler’s RBI single tied the score 5-5 without an out recorded.

The go-ahead run scored from third when Cuthbert grounded into a double play.

Soler hit his 22nd home run of the season in the fifth inning, and Smoak hit his second of the day for the Blue Jays in the bottom half of the inning to make the score 7-6.

Keller made it through five innings, but he threw 101 pitches and gave up two home runs to the same hitter after having given up just six in 17 starts.

Kevin McCarthy (two innings), Jake Diekman (one inning) and Ian Kennedy (one inning, 11th save in 13 chances) provided stellar relief.

———

Rays rout Rangers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — Maybe Kevin Cash should get ejected every game.

Well, probably not.

But after home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman ejected Cash in the bottom of the second inning for arguing balls and strikes, the Rays went on to a 6-2 victory against the Texas Rangers before an announced crowd of 11,234.

Cash’s ejection marked only the ninth time in his Rays managerial career — and the first time this season — an umpire sent him to the showers early. Bench coach Matt Quatraro took over and the Rays erased a one-run deficit to improve to 48-36 and remain in second place in the AL East.

It’s the Rays’ first series win in their last six. They came into the weekend having lost three of their previous five series, tying the other two.

Nothing makes an interim manager look better than a great pitching performance and Quatraro got one from Blake Snell and a host of relievers.

Snell struggled in his last three starts, allowing 16 earned runs against the Angels, Yankees and Twins. On Sunday, he looked far more like the reigning Cy Young Award winner. Snell struck out 12 and allowed only three hits: a bunt single to Joey Gallo in the second, a single by Elvis Andrus in the fourth, followed by a mammoth home run shot by Gallo that struck Tropicana Field’s D-ring catwalk above right field.

Snell has not received strong run support from his teammates this season: 3.53 runs per nine innings before Sunday.

But the Rays answered Gallo’s homer in the bottom of the fourth, Kevin Kiermaier driving home Yandy Diaz on an RBI single and Willy Adames bringing home Kiermaier on a ground-rule double

Tommy Pham added a solo home run in the fifth.

The Rays tacked on two more runs in the eighth. Kiermaier had an RBI single, driving in Diaz. He then scored on a passed ball. Diaz went 3-for-4 in the game with three doubles and three runs scored.

Snell held up his end of the bargain through sixth with two more scoreless innings and the bullpen took over, allowing only one hit in the last three innings. Chaz Roe, Colin Poche and Adam Kolarek held the Rangers at bay in the seventh, Kolarek struck out the side in the eighth and Emilio Pagan closed out in the ninth.

The Rays play host to a three-game series against Baltimore starting Monday before the Yankees come to the Trop for a four-game series starting Thursday.

———

Rockies split with Dodgers

DENVER (TNS) — Before they exacted some revenge in their 10-5 win Sunday the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged from two losses to the Colorado Rockies slightly stupefied. All season long they had, for the most part, avoided the self-induced ugly inning propelled by defensive gaffes. But they endured one on Friday and another on Saturday. Both fueled defeats. Both left the Dodgers annoyed but confident they were just blips.

On Sunday, the Dodgers composed their own big inning — a six-run sixth — to overtake another Rockies outburst — a four-run fifth — and seal a series split in a game that plodded across four hours. They return to Los Angeles after a 3-4 trip with a 12-game lead in the National League West.

The Dodgers sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth. Edwin Rios, Enrique Hernandez and Russell Martin ignited the surge with consecutive singles off right-hander Chad Bettis. With the bases loaded, Bettis plunked Justin Turner, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot, with a fastball on the left elbow to push a run across and make it 4-4. Joc Pederson delivered a two-run single to give the Dodgers a 7-4 lead before Matt Beaty lashed a double to drive in another run.

They tacked another run on Cody Bellinger’s fielder’s choice groundball, which would’ve been an inning-ending double play had pitcher Jesus Tinoco not dropped the throw from second base at first base. Max Muncy capitalized on the gaffe with a run-scoring single to open a 9-4 lead.

The day began with Kenta Maeda continuing his unusual success at Coors Field. The right-hander is an outlier. He entered Sunday with a 3.00 earned-run average in nine appearances at the mile-high ballpark, including six starts. The ERA ranked second among active pitchers with at least 30 innings logged. Adam Wainwright’s 2.21 is first.

For four slow-paced innings, it appeared as though that number was going to drop. Maeda gave up one hit — a triple to Tony Wolters in the third inning — and issued two walks in the four inning. The fifth, however, began with trouble.

Garrett Hampson and Wolters each delivered singles before Ian Desmond struck out to bring up Charlie Blackmon for the third time. And despite his strong outing, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to pull Maeda rather than letting the left-handed-hitting Blackmon get a third shot at Maeda.

Before the game, Roberts said Julio Urias, the Dodgers’ left-handed long reliever, was ready to pitch three innings Sunday. But Roberts chose to insert Zac Rosscup, a left-hander that the Dodgers designated for assignment in November before the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays designated him for assignment this season. The Dodgers signed him to a minor-league deal and called him up Friday, hoping he could get left-handed batters out. On Sunday, he didn’t.

Blackmon reached base on an RBI infield single and David Dahl cracked a three-run home run to vault the Rockies ahead 4-3. That concluded Rosscup’s brief outing. Dylan Floro entered and allowed consecutive hits, but escaped via an inning-ending double play, keeping the Dodgers within striking distance to avoid their first three-game losing streak since mid-April.

———

A’s bury Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. — In the afterglow of a series-opening victory over the Oakland Athletics that extended a win streak to four games, it was easy for the Los Angeles Angels to picture at least splitting a four-game set.

But after too many innings got away from players who took the Angel Stadium mound, and too few hitters assembled productive performances, the Angels were left with a 42-43 record, a three-game losing streak and a 4 {-game deficit in the wild-card race.

“You win the first game of the series against the team you’re chasing, it’s unacceptable,” manager Brad Ausmus said after Sunday’s 12-3 defeat. “We need to play better than that, quite frankly. Any of us that put on that uniform and go into that dugout, we need to do a better job. We’re chasing Oakland, among other teams in the hunt. We just got back over .500 and we lose three in a row. We just have to be better. Simple as that.”

Tommy La Stella, elected by his peers as an All-Star reserve before the game, had three hits for the Angels. Teammate Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, his 12th since making his season debut May 7.

But Oakland’s Matt Chapman, a first-time All-Star like La Stella, and starter Chris Bassitt ensured no Angels achievement mattered. Chapman hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and a triple and three-run double in the seventh. Bassitt, who gave up two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, improved to 5-0 in 12 career starts with at least three runs of support.

Angels starter Andrew Heaney struck out eight on 104 pitches in six innings but surrendered five runs on six hits, including Chapman’s blast.

“Today was just kind of a slow, painful death,” Ausmus said. “It just kept spiraling in the other direction. It wasn’t a lot of fun to be there.”

The bloodletting by the A’s sapped the joy out of a team that planned a Western-themed travel day to start a weeklong sojourn to Texas, where the Angels will continue their 11-game stretch against American League West opponents with four against the second-place Rangers and three against the Astros.

“It’s not what you want to do, especially when we get back to .500 or above it and trying to go on a little run,” said Kole Calhoun, whose error in the seventh inning prolonged a seven-run rally by the A’s. “It sucks. But we’ve got a chance to go to Texas and Houston and hopefully finish on the right foot going into the (All-Star) break.”

———

Reliever Cam Bedrosian reported no symptoms of a concussion after a comebacker to the mound glanced off his glove and into his left temple. After being removed from the game, he was evaluated by medical personnel but did not submit to testing. The only reminder of the hit was a baseball seam-shaped mark under his eye. … Rookie left-hander Jose Suarez will be recalled Monday to start the Angels’ series opener against the Rangers. He is likely to remain part of the major league rotation until the Angels reinstate one or both of Matt Harvey (upper back strain) and J.C. Ramirez (Tommy John surgery) from the injured list after the All-Star break. … During this skid, the Angels left 20 men on base and went three for 17 with runners in scoring position.

———

Mets topple Braves

NEW YORK (TNS) — It seemed so fitting for the day. Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso, two of the Mets’ prized young players, had learned they had been selected as All-Stars hours before Sunday’s series finale.

And in the game, they showed why. Back to back, they saved the Mets, who had lost seven straight and were on life support (and still might be).

The spot was big and the stakes were high. There were two outs in the eighth inning and the bases were loaded. But the consistent McNeil, who always seems to one-up his last act, stepped up to the plate and flared a two-run knock into right off A.J. Minter to give the Mets a one-run lead.

The next batter, Alonso, doubled to left to score two more. Citi Field, which is full of fans who suffered through the last week, was loud. Alonso celebrated at second base as the crowd around him roared. The Mets started the eighth down two and left up three, thanks to McNeil, Alonso and Todd Frazier (who homered to lead off the inning).

The Mets beat the Braves, 8-5, to avoid a series sweep. They are still nine games under .500 and the schedule doesn’t get easier, but the opposite outcome would have been ugly.

The five-run eighth also took the bullpen off the hook — if only for a night.

On Sunday, Mets manager Mickey Callaway plugged in Chris Flexen, whom he said would probably receive more opportunity in high-leverage situations. Flexen got an out to escape a bases-loaded situation in a tie game in the sixth and all seemed well. But an inning later, something that feels like it happens every day occurred once more.

The Braves turned the game in three at-bats. Ronald Acna Jr. singled and Dansby Swanson doubled before Freddie Freeman brought both home with a double to left field. With the Mets down two runs, Flexen was yanked and, luckily for New York, Wilmer Font stranded Freeman.

Font tossed an important scoreless two innings, which allowed the Mets offense to have an opportunity to mount a comeback. The bats took advantage.

Noah Syndergaard, who on Sunday returned from a right hamstring strain, wasn’t bad for a guy who has been on the injured list since June 16. He limited the damage throughout his outing, never letting it spiral.

When he allowed an RBI double to Josh Donaldson in the first inning, it looked like Syndergaard might not be in for a great night. When Acuna hit a ball 437 feet in the third, you wondered if Syndergaard would begin to unravel. But he never did.

He ran into trouble in the sixth, when Johan Camargo dropped in a game-tying single. He then loaded the bases before being pulled, but he was not charged with another run because Flexen got a big out.

The Mets offense punched back early on Sunday. J.D. Davis laced a game-tying single in the first inning. The Mets eventually took a one-run lead in the third with Frazier’s RBI knock and Rosario’s sacrifice fly.

The Mets had been so good this season in scoring runs late, but recently they had not had the same magic.

On Sunday, two of their three All-Star selections may have rediscovered it.

———

Arizona tip-toes past Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — In their first 81 games this season, the Giants looked the part of a last-place team.

The club posted its third-lowest winning percentage (.432) at the season’s halfway point since 2000 and finished with a team batting average (.224) that checks in nine points below the worst full-season mark in franchise history. Giants starting pitchers compiled an ERA above 5.00 and the staff allowed 116 home runs in its first three months of games.

As the Giants opened their unofficial second half of games on Saturday, they provided fans with another reminder of why they’ve been stuck in the National League West cellar since the middle of May.

Catcher Stephen Vogt launched a three-run home run in the ninth inning to pull the Giants within a run, but the team’s late comeback effort came up short as sloppy defense cost San Francisco a chance to win in a 4-3 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

With seven shutout innings from starter Zack Greinke and four late runs from their offense, the D’backs defeated the Giants (35-47) for the seventh time this season.

“Greinke was good, he was himself,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We had our work cut out going against him, I mean he works ahead so well and changes speeds.”

Giants starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz enjoyed a solid night, but the D’backs broke a scoreless tie in the seventh against reliever Sam Dyson after capitalizing on a stunning error by Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar.

With one out and a runner on first, D’backs right fielder Adam Jones hit a pop up to shallow right center field that appeared to be a routine play for a pair of Giants outfielders. Both Pillar and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski ran toward the ball, but Pillar made a last-second decision to call off Yastrzemski and take charge on the play.

“He just had a long ways to go and he just dropped it,” Bochy said. “You don’t see it very often, but it’s going to happen.”

Jones’ flyball hit Pillar’s glove, but dropped to the grass, sending Tim Locastro to third base and Jones to second. After Dyson kept the D’backs off the board by inducing a one-out groundout, third baseman Eduardo Esobar hit a flare to left center field to give Arizona the lead.

The type of error fans are more accustomed to seeing on a Little League diamond cost the Giants a run at the major league level, and it wound up hurting the club. Arizona tacked on three more runs against Mark Melancon in the seventh inning, including one unearned run after shortstop Brandon Crawford committed a throwing error.

The D’backs didn’t hit any balls in the air against Melancon, but four different grounders turned into base hits as Arizona’s hitters found every hole on the field.

“They’re not pretty runs, but they count,” Bochy said. “That was the difference in the game.”

For the third time this month, Pomeranz completed five innings without allowing an earned run. After giving up eight runs in 1 1/3 innings in his final start in May, Pomeranz allowed just nine runs across five starts in the month of June.

Following his disastrous outing in Baltimore on May 31, Pomeranz moved his arm slot up and immediately found more success. The left-hander became much more deceptive as he struck out at least seven hitters in three of his five June starts after striking out three batters or fewer in four of his last five outings before the calendar turned.

“Earlier in the year, I felt like I would reach back and throw the ball good, it just wasn’t getting by the guys,” Pomeranz said. “I think right now just changing that shape on the fastball with a little higher arm slot, I have been able to get it by guys and get a lot more swing and misses.”

With 18 strikeouts in his last 10 innings, Pomeranz has reestablished himself as a capable option in the Giants’ rotation and potentially set himself up to help a contender during the final months of the season. Though some teams might be scared off by Pomeranz’s 6.25 ERA and inability to pitch deep into games, his latest mechanical tweak has created some trade intrigue that didn’t exist a month ago.

“The shape of my fastball has been totally different,” Pomeranz said. “Before I was getting some tail on my four-seam. I would try to go glove side and now it’s almost going the opposite way which is what I’m used to. It helps them not barrel up the ball. I think that’s been a big part of the change.”

It’s unlikely any team would be willing to part with a high-level prospect for Pomeranz, but because he’s owed less than $1 million for the remainder of the year, the veteran is a cheap alternative to some of the more prominent pitchers who will likely become available through trades in July.

If contending clubs do inquire about Pomeranz, his likely role with a potential playoff team is as a long reliever or even as a middle-inning lefty specialist.

———

ChiSox edge Twins

CHICAGO (TNS) — Lucas Giolito, James McCann and Jose Abreu will represent the White Sox at the All-Star Game.

Sunday against the Twins, each showed why there deserved to be selected.

Giolito pitched five scoreless innings before exiting after a lengthy rain delay.

The Sox held on for a 4-3 victory in front of 27,244 at Guaranteed Rate Field to take two of three in the series from the first-place Twins.

Giolito, who will be an All-Star for the first time, allowed one hit and struck out four to improve to 11-2. He lowered his ERA to 2.72.

The game featured a rain delay of 2 hours, 54 minutes.

The Sox led 2-0 before the delay thanks to a two-run homer by Yoan Moncada in the third inning off of Twins starter Lewis Thorpe. It was Moncada’s 14th homer of the season and he finished with three hits and scored twice.

Thorpe pitched well in his big-league debut, allowing the two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Sox extended the lead with two runs in the sixth off of reliever Tyler Duffey. McCann and Jon Jay knocked in the runs with singles.

McCann, also a first-time All-Star, had one hit and is batting .319 with nine homers and 28 RBIs. He became the first Sox All-Star catcher since A.J. Pierzynski in 2006.

Abreu singled and scored in the inning. He had three singles. The first baseman is a three-time All-Star. He has a .268 average with 19 homers and 60 RBIs.

The Twins scored three in seventh to get within a run. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and Miguel Sano drove in a run with a single. The Twins had runners on first and second with one out later in the inning, but Aaron Bummer struck out Jonathan Schoop and Byron Buxton to get out of the jam.

Closer Alex Colome earned his 18th save in 19 chances.

———

Phillies rebound

MIAMI (TNS) — Bryce Harper arrived Sunday afternoon at the top step of the Phillies dugout, tapped his fist against Gabe Kapler’s, and felt a showering of sunflower seeds pour over him.

It took just one swing — a booming homer in the eighth inning of a 13-6 win over the Marlins — for Harper to provide the Phillies with a needed sense of relief. A day after blowing a six-run lead, they watched Sunday’s nine-run advantage trim to just four. It felt all too familiar.

But then Harper jumped on a first-pitch fastball from Marlins reliever Jeff Brigham, sent it 385 feet to left field, and brought the lead back to six. The energy Harper felt when he returned to the dugout must have felt a bit different than how it felt when he left to bat.

The Phillies entered Sunday with 13 losses in their last 19 games. They watched all June as a first-place lead become a first-place deficit. It was the last day of June, but time already seems to be fading. The Phillies needed to win Sunday. Harper made sure of it.

It was the type of swing the Phillies needed in order to leave Miami with the energy they arrived here with on Friday. And it provided the win the Phillies hope can create a spark. June was miserable, but it ended with a win. The first week of July should help determine where the Phillies stand.

They open a three-game series on Tuesday in Atlanta and then head to New York for three games before the All-Star break. The final stretch of the season’s first half will decide if the Phillies moved on from their June troubles.

Jake Arrieta struck out six batters, walked one, and allowed four runs in six innings. He kept the Phillies afloat long enough for them to score seven runs in the sixth inning. Jean Segura had three hits, Brad Miller had two RBIs, Scott Kingery stole third and home in the same inning, and J.T. Realmuto had two hits.

Harper’s homer gave him four RBIs and he came a few feet from a grand slam in the sixth. His ball rocketed off the left-field wall, drove in a run, and placed Harper on second base but Jake Arrieta and Jean Segura were both standing on third base.

Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro threw to third, believing he had the first out of the inning. Arrieta instead sprinted home. He barged into Alfaro, who had not moved out of the baseline, and was awarded home. The Phillies saved an out, picked up a run, and a seven-run inning continued.

The Phillies sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth inning and the first five reached base. Brad Miller, who homered in the fourth, singled in a run. Arrieta dropped a single into left to bring home two more. Harper’s double scored two, Segura dove to score on a wild pitch, and Rhys Hoskins added a sacrifice fly.

It was the type of inning that could make a win feel near. But then the Marlins, just like they did on Saturday, responded. They tagged Arrieta for three runs in the bottom of the sixth, but even then a win still felt safe. And then J.D. Hammer allowed two runs in the seventh. Sunday was beginning to feel a lot like Saturday.

The Phillies had lost five-straight games to the Marlins. Dropping a nine-run lead would be a brutal way for loss No. 6 to come. They just needed one swing.

———

Scherzer K’s 14 in win

(TNS) — In his first start as an opposing pitcher in Washington, D.C., facing the Nationals, the team he established himself in the major leagues with, Zimmermann faced right-hander Max Scherzer, who was on a mission.

Scherzer made history that day at Nationals Park, striking out 20 Detroit Tigers in a Nationals 3-2 win.

That Tigers lineup consisted of many All-Stars, including Miguel Cabrera, J.D. Martinez, Justin Upton and Victor Martinez.

The lineup they trotted out on Sunday afternoon, in Scherzer’s first return to Comerica Park since he left in free agency after the 2014 season, was decidedly worse. But the game wasn’t a runaway like many predicted.

Scherzer struck out 14 batters over eight innings of one-run baseball earning the win in the Nationals’ 2-1 victory over the Tigers in the series finale. Zimmermann put up a fight, throwing solid six innings for a no-decision.

After Brandon Dixon tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, Anthony Rendon responded with a go-ahead home run in the top of the eighth, a solo shot to right field.

Rendon’s home run came against righty Joe Jimenez, who continues to ride an up-and-down roller coaster this season.

Against a good Nationals lineup, Zimmermann allowed one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Scherzer — likely headed to the Hall of Fame one day — was decidedly better, posting his fourth consecutive double-digits strikeout game. It was his eighth of the season and 90th of his career. He allowed one run on four hits and walked none, throwing 86 of his 115 pitches for strikes.

Perhaps motivated against his former team, Zimmermann pitched well. He was in command throughout and relied heavily on his slider, which served as his out pitch throughout. Zimmermann only threw 89 pitches before giving way to the bullpen, likely to leave a good taste in his mouth from the start. His only blemish was allowing an RBI single to Kurt Suzuki with two outs in the fourth inning.

Just when it seems Jimenez — the Tigers’ set-up man — has turned the corner, he allows another game-changing home run. An All-Star last season, Jimenez has received trade interest from enough teams, but performances like Sunday’s — and the overall up-and-down nature of his career to this point — make it increasingly unlikely the Tigers will find the value they deem necessary to trade him by the July 31 deadline.

Scherzer’s return to Comerica Park carried decidedly less fan fare than that of the other future Hall of Fame pitcher, Justin Verlander, who also departed Detroit in recent years. But when both were in the same clubhouse, Scherzer took Verlander’s crown as the best pitcher in baseball and was equally — if not more so — influential to the Tigers’ American League Central Division championship teams of yesteryear.

———

Reds multiply Cubs’ woes

CINCINNATI (TNS) — Frustration engulfed the Cubs in an 8-6 loss Sunday to the Reds at humid Great American Ball Park.

A dropped fly by left fielder Kyle Schwarber set up a three-run home run by Eugenio Suarez in the first inning off left-hander Jon Lester, who proceeded to retire the next 14 batters.

A promising rally for the Cubs ended in the third when a fan reached up in a failed attempt to catch a foul fly by Anthony Rizzo with runners at second and third with Reds left fielder Phillip Ervin charging. A replay review called Rizzo out for spectator interference, and Rizzo had to be restrained by two teammates.

After Schwarber hit a three-run home run to cut the Cubs’ deficit to one in the seventh, the Cubs advanced the tying run to third before Willson Contreras hit a grounder to third that he thought initially hit his foot.

But the umpires ruled that the ball never hit Contreras’ foot, resulting in an inning-ending groundout.

Ervin, meanwhile, hit a pair of soft two-out RBI singles to right, including a hit during a four-run eighth.

Jason Heyward, who robbed Nick Senzel of a home run in the seventh, ripped a three-run home run on an 0-2 count with two out in the ninth.

With the loss, the Cubs (14-15) suffered their first sub-.500 month since posting a 12-16 mark in May of 2017, and they lost their fifth consecutive road series.

———

Indians blank O’s

BALTIMORE — After a pair of buoyant, 13-0 wins over the Cleveland Indians, the Orioles found that their production — and luck — had run out in a 2-0 loss in Sunday’s series finale as Cleveland starter Shane Bieber shut them down for the second time this season.

Bieber, who struck out 15 in a shutout of the Orioles on May 19, reprised that performance with eight innings of three-hit, shutout ball with 11 strikeouts before an announced 20,048 at Camden Yards, taking the molten-hot Orioles offense and dipping it in water to quickly cool it as if he were smelting iron.

Once he left, the Orioles loaded the bases in the ninth against closer Brad Hand with singles by Jonathan Villar and Trey Mancini and a walk by Chance Sisco, but outfielder Anthony Santander struck out to end the game.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Just faced a really good pitcher today that kind of carved us up.”

Even so, the two preceding wins meant the Orioles on Saturday clinched their first series win since April 22-24 against the Chicago White Sox and end the home portion of their first-half schedule at 11-31.

Only Dwight Smith Jr., Rio Ruiz, and Stevie Wilkerson had hits off Bieber, and even if it wasn’t a winning performance for right-hander Gabriel Ynoa, his 5 1/3 innings of six-hit, one-run ball was an improvement after allowing six runs and seven runs in his previous two starts, respectively.

“I thought Ynoa, that was his best start,” Hyde said. “I thought he threw the ball great. I thought his velo was ticking back up. Threw some really good change ups. It’s mainly a left-handed lineup and did a really nice job pitching in and out, using his change up. Lot of ground balls, kept the ball (down), threw strikes. Did a great job.”

Left-hander Paul Fry pitched a scoreless inning of relief before Carlos Santana had his second run-scoring hit of the game off Orioles reliever Shawn Armstrong, with Ynoa ceding the first. Left-hander Richard Bleier recorded the last four outs for the Orioles.