Haley Downey wears some super-strong shoulders.

Despite supporting the heavy weight of team responsibilities on her back, Downey still swam faster than ever for the University of Kansas women’s swimming team.

From day one of the 2018-19 school year, Downey wore the massive mantle as the team captain — a singular honor for a junior — and she sported it well.

“One thing that was really cool, I got to be a captain this past year,” Downey said during an interview last week. “I felt like I had a much bigger role in other people’s journeys. … So, that was really run. I got to watch them grow throughout the year.”

Despite being a big fish in the program, Downey’s results certainly didn’t flounder.

She placed second in the Big 12 Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke, including breaking the school record that she already held.

She also won the 100 breaststroke in a meet in October, and placed second in several others.

In the 200-yard breaststroke, she placed first in one meet and in the top three in six other competitions.

Downey burst to second in both the 200-yard and 400-yard individual medley races during the Kansas Classic in November.

In the 400-meter individual medley, she finished first at the William Jewel meet.

Downey built on a stellar sophomore season (2017-18), that had seen her make the All-Big 12 First Team, as well as the conference academic first team, and set several personal bests.

Downey is now back inside the family walls resting up — sort of — for her senior year at Kansas.

“It’s really fun to be back home and train in the pool I’ve trained in since I was 12, and be with Chad (Bartlesville High/Splash Club head coach Chad Englehart) again.”

Downey has already made a big splash this summer away from Lawrence.

During the Phillips 66 Stars of Summer meet last month, Downey rejoined the Phillips 66 Splash Club; she burst to more than a half-dozen meet championships.

“I enjoyed getting a perspective off all the younger kids coming up,” Downey said about the three-day competition at the Sooner Pool. “And, it was refreshing to have a change of pace from college.”

Downey said her focus during the Stars of Summer watery battles — at which she was going up mostly against high school competition — was “a lot more on times and place.”

Downey said she challenged herself to swim hard and to record good splits at the Splash Club meet.

She is focused on achieving a couple of major objectives this coming school season — to qualify for the NCAA championship meet and to qualify for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

Downey has experienced the latter.

Back in the summer of 2015, the summer of transition between high school and college, she made the cut for the 2016 swim trials and performed strongly in her heat.

“I’m going to try to make it (the 2020 trials) this summer,” Downey explained. “There are a couple of meets coming up, the sectionals in Jenks and the nationals as well. I’ll just taper and hopefully let it rip. I know I’ve been training enough to do it.”

As far as the NCAA’s, Downey barely missed out this past school year.

She suffered disqualification in both the 200 breaststroke (false start) and 200 individual medley at the conference meet.

“The Big 12 was a super fun meet … but I didn’t perform as well as I wanted to,” she explained.

Downey carried the double burden of personal and team disappointment.

But, displaying the character that has defined her competitive and academic pursuits, Downey re-energized her attitude.

She surged to second place in the 100 breaststroke, missing out on first place by just a half-second.

“Even though I had some ups and downs I was able to bounce back,” she said.

Downey set both a school and personal record in the event.

Downey’s grittiness and upbeat outlook throughout the season earned her one of the team’s primary postseason honors — the Karen Dionne Most Inspirational Member Award.

Dionne — who also attended Bartlesville High and swam for the Splash Club, as well as to compete for the University of Kansas — suffered a career-ending and life-changing injury in 1986 but has used her experiences to counsel and work with others with similar injuries. Dionne also earned a degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Kansas.

Another sideline to Downey’s season was the competition with teammate Kate Steward in the breaststroke — a spirited and friendly rivalry that extends back to their years as Bartlesville High School teammates.

Steward — a freshman for the Kansas team — established a new team record in the 100 breaststroke, during the regular season.

Both in high school and in college, the pair has broken each other’s school/state records — often at the same meet.

Downey, Steward and another former Bartian on the swim team, Greta Olsen, helped begin a girls swimming dynasty at Bartlesville High.

Beginning in 2015 — Downey’s junior year — Bartlesville has captured five straight girls swimming state titles.

Olsen — who is Downey’s cousin — and Steward were members of four of those championship teams (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

In early 2019, Downey’s younger sister Erin Downey helped spearhead Bartlesville to a fifth-straight state title.

Next up, Erin will be joining Haley, Steward and Olsen on the University of Kansas swimming team.

“With my sister it will be harder to step back,” Downey said about next year when she will be a senior and Erin and a freshman. “I think I will want to be super protective of her. I’ll want her to have some of the same experiences that I’ve had. …I think with Greta and Kate, I was more willing to give them space and let them find their own way. “

Downey has been finding her own way toward graduate school.

She is working toward being a physical therapist, which will mean three more years of schooling after she finishes up her degree.

Meanwhile, Downey is absorbed in the college experience.

“I’m enjoying the classes,” she said. “I’m taking the classes that I’m interested in. … It’s also awesome all the freedom you get in college.”

And, of course there’s one more year of swimming left.

Once again, she will serve as captain.

The primary pressure of leading the team is to meet expectations to perform and to help the other swimmers achieve success, Downey explained.