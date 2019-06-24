By Shawn McFarland

The Hartford Courant

CROMWELL, Conn. — Even with a never-before-done six-stroke lead after three rounds, Sunday at the Travelers Championship wasn’t going to be a breeze for Chez Reavie.

That’s fine, though, because nothing has been easy for the 37-year-old Kansas native, who saw much of his lead slip away before holding on for a four-stroke victory, shooting 1-under 69 for a four-day total of 17-under 263.

Reavie wasn’t heavily recruited out of high school. He wanted to play at Arizona State and follow golfers like Paul Casey and Matt Jones. He had to “hound” the head coach, as he put it, to even earn a roster spot.

He turned professional in 2004 and finally made it onto the PGA Tour in 2008. He won his first event that year as a rookie, the RBC Canadian Open. Knee surgery hobbled him in 2011, and he played the 2012 season on a medical exemption. He finished 135th on the money list that season and had to go to Q School in order to get his tour card back.

Left wrist surgery kept him out for 2013 and 2014. He was in a full arm cast and couldn’t golf, or do much of any physical activity. His doctor told him that it was 50-50 that the surgery would be a success and he’d be able to play golf again.

So, no, Sunday wouldn’t be easy, either. He played himself into a safety net on Saturday, shooting 28 on the back nine with seven birdies to become the three-day leader at 16 under. But he was paired with Keegan Bradley, a New England native who had been coming to this tournament since he was 10, someone who had always dreamed of winning here.

“I knew Keegan was going to come out firing today,” Reavie said.

He did, on the back nine. He was 1 under on the front nine, then birdied 10, then 11 and then 13, all while Reavie stayed at even par on the day. The six-shot lead over Bradley shrunk to five shots, then four, then three, then two. The pro-Bradley crowd jeered at Reavie on the 10th hole. Some cheered on the 15th hole, when Reavie’s birdie putt was left slightly to the right of the hole.

Bradley birdied, cut the lead to one stroke, and fist-pumped in the direction of a crowd that he had won over long before the day had begun.

“It was just another test I had to go through today,” Reavie said.

Both parred 16, though things finally broke Reavie’s way on 17. Bradley hooked his tee shot far left. His second attempt overshot the green and landed in the rough. He settled for a three-put, double-bogey.

Reavie birdied, while Bradley stood behind him, head down.

It was over.

Reavie’s lead was back up to four strokes. The momentum that Bradley had built up for the past two hours had crashed and burned, as Reavie saved himself with a clutch putt, and won the 2019 Travelers Championship.

“I was fortunate enough to stay patient, make that putt on 17 and give myself a cushion on 18,” Reavie said. “I was nervous. I think I was more nervous this morning when I was just sitting in the hotel room, with my mind wandering, going through the round, different possibilities and stuff. But once I got out here and started warming up on the range, I was very comfortable.

“Once it went away, it was time to play golf.”

Bradley admitted that he was surprised to be in the position he was in late on Sunday given Reavie’s gaudy lead.

“Well, the back nine, this course is birdiefest,” Bradley said. “Man, some tough shots on the back side. You’ve got to execute. If you don’t, you’re hitting it out of bounds or in the water, is in play on every hole. Proud of the way I played.”

Zack Sucher, who led after two rounds, shot 67 and tied with Bradley (67) for second at 13 under. Vaughn Taylor, who birdied his last five holes, shot 65 to finish fourth at 12 under. Paul Casey, last year’s runner-up, shot 65 and finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 11 under. Defending champion Bubba Watson (71) finished 2 under, tied for 51st.

“The last two days, I’ve never had anything like that. So it was awesome. So much fun,” Sucher said.