By Tom Timmermann

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Paul Goldschmidt, who was supposed to get the day off, instead came into Wednesday’s game in the ninth inning and then hit a monstrous blast in the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

Goldschmidt hit a 2-2 pitch from Adam Conley 453 feet to left field, clearing the bleachers above the Marlins bullpen. It was his 14th home run of the season and his fifth career walk-off homer.

Daniel Ponce de Leon left after six innings with a 1-0 lead and a shot at his first big-league win, but the Marlins strung together three singles in the eighth to tie the game and send it to extra innings, tied at 1-1.

Ponce de Leon allowed just two hits in six innings, striking out six. He was relieved by Carlos Martinez, who retired the side in order in the seventh and then got the first two batters he faced in the seventh, though the second, Yadiel Rivera, sent Harrison Bader to the track in center to make the catch.

Two pinch hitters, Jorge Alfaro and Austin Dean, then singled, with Dean’s a broken-bat grounder to short that Paul DeJong couldn’t barehand for a play at first. Miguel Rojas then singled to right to tie the game. Andrew Miller came on for Martinez and got the out to get out of the inning.

The Cardinals looked to have the game in hand in the 10th when they loaded the bases with no one out. The Marlins brought in center fielder JT Riddle as a third infielder on the left side of second base, one of five overall. Reliever Sergio Romo struck out Bader on three pitches, then got Marcell Ozuna to hit a ground ball to Riddle near second, who started an 8-4-3 double play to end the inning.

After managing only one hit through five innings, the Cardinals got to a tiring Trevor Richards in the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

Dexter Fowler fisted a looper into shallow left field to drive in Bader, who was pinch running for Jose Martinez, who got things started with a single to center.

Through five innings, the teams had combined for two hits, one for each team. Curtis Granderson had a ground-rule double with one out in the first and finished the inning there. The Cardinals didn’t have a hit until Tommy Edman led off the fifth with a single to center. He got as far as third base with two outs when Matt Carpenter struck out looking.

Richards struck out eight Cardinals through five innings.

But in the sixth, he got into trouble. Martinez singled to center with one out and Bader pinch ran. Rangel Ravelo got his first big-league hit, a single to left to move Bader to third. And then Fowler, on Richards’ 108th pitch, drove Bader in.

Through five innings, Ponce de Leon allowed only one base runner after Granderson’s double, a leadoff walk to Granderson in the fourth. But he got Brian Anderson to hit into a double play and faced just one batter over the minimum through five innings. In the sixth, Miguel Rojas had a two-out double but Ponce de Leon struck out Granderson to get out of the inning.

———-

M’s beat Royals

SEATTLE (TNS) — The Royals looked poised for a series sweep after having won three consecutive road games and with young workhorse pitcher Brad Keller on the mound coming off his best run of starts this season.

Unfortunately, Keller didn’t make it through five innings for the first time all season, and the Royals fell well short of a series sweep.

After routing the Seattle Mariners by nine runs on Tuesday night, the Royals received similar treatment in an 8-2 loss in the series finale in front of an announced 16,228 at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Royals (25-49) finished their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record and collected their first road series win of the season with two wins in Seattle.

Royals starting shortstop Adalberto Mondesi did not play. He came out of Tuesday’s game with groin tightness, and he did not do any work on the field prior to Wednesday’s game. Nicky Lopez started at shortstop. Cheslor Cuthbert, Jorge Bonifacio and Lopez had two hits apiece.

Keller faced all nine batters in the Mariners’ lineup in the opening inning. He allowed two home runs, five hits a walk and struck out two. He threw 35 pitches just to get through the first.

He’d given up just four home runs the entire season (93 innings) and watched Mariners hitters take him out of the park twice in the same inning.

Keller gave up four runs within the first four batters of the first inning. Mallex Smith doubled, J.P. Crawford drew a walk, and Domingo Santana jumped all over the first pitch he saw from Keller and sent it over the left-center field wall for a three-run home run.

The next batter, Daniel Vogelbach, blasted a 1-2 pitch from Keller down the right field foul line and inside the pole for a solo home run. After a fly out and two more singles, Keller struck out the last two batters to end the inning.

Keller struck out the side in the second, all on swinging third strikes, after having started at the top of the lineup for the second time in two innings.

After the Royals got a run back in the third inning on an Alex Gordon RBI groundout, Keller ran into more struggles in the fourth. He gave up a leadoff single to Dylan Moore and then his back-foot slider to Smith actually hit Smith’s back foot.

Then J.P. Crawford’s RBI single drove in a run, Santana’s RBI single drove in another and Vogelbach hit a drive to left that Gordon had to get on his horse to track down. Crawford tagged and scored on the play to give the Mariners three runs in the inning with just one out recorded.

Keller got out of the inning, but his outing ended after four innings with the Mariners up 7-1.

Keller had come of a stretch of five consecutive starts in which he posted a 2.83 ERA, averaged seven innings per start and struck out 22 and walked nine in 35 innings.

The Mariners scored one run against Royals reliever Brian Flynn in four innings.

Meanwhile the Royals offense which roared on Tuesday night got muffled by Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (8-6). Gonzales held the Royals to two runs on six hits and one walk in 6 2/3 innings.

Cam Gallagher’s RBI double in the seventh gave the Royals their second run and marked the end of Gonzales’ day on the mound.

———

Cubs dump ChiSox

CHICAGO (TNS) — Willson Contreras vaulted the Cubs into sole possession of first place in the National League Central by hitting a grand slam and a solo home run in a 7-3 victory Wednesday night over the White Sox at cold and damp Wrigley Field.

Contreras hit a grand slam in the first inning off Lucas Giolito (10-2) and smacked a solo shot in the third. Giolito lost for the first time since April 6 against the Mariners. He allowed a season-high six earned runs with seven hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. David Bote hit a solo homer in the fourth.

Jon Lester (6-5) survived a 32-pitch fourth inning. Leury Garcia led off the game with a home run off Lester.

The Cubs added an insurance run in the eighth as Addison Russell, who entered the game as part of a double switch, hit a single with two out and scored on a double by Kyle Schwarber.

James McCann hit his seventh home run for the Sox, and Yoan Moncada was 2 for 4 with a double and a triple.

The Cubs’ win put them a half game ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central.

The Cubs open a four-game series Thursday night against the Mets at Wrigley Field. The Sox are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Rangers in Texas.

———

Trout hits slam

TORONTO (TNS) — By the fourth inning of the Angels’ 11-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Mike Trout was already six RBIs and two home runs richer, putting together one of the best offensive performances of his career on Wednesday.

He crushed a grand slam in the fourth inning, his second of the season, after hitting a two-run homer in his previous at-bat. He sliced a bases-loaded single to left field that scored an insurance run in the ninth inning.

Trout’s seven RBIs marked a career high. It also extended his hot-hitting month of June. Trout is batting .322 (19 for 59) with seven home runs and 15 RBIs this month.

Trout’s surge comes on the heels of a month-long slump. For a span of 31 games, Trout batted a pedestrian .248 from April 23 to May 28. His production continued to climb, courtesy of the constant walks he drew and his superhuman ability to crack extra-base hits. But he didn’t feel like himself.

Trout is so far past that now. In three weeks, he’s batted 25 for 71 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs. The two-time American League most valuable player has been on such a tear that he has added 1.7 wins above replacement since May 28, according to Fangraphs’ version of the statistic. His 5.0 WAR is second only to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger.

The Angels improved to 38-37, one game above .500 for the first time since April 13.

———

BoSox bounce Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — On the bright side, Kyle Gibson does this every year — but only once.

Gibson tied his career high with five walks Wednesday, or more than he had issued in his past five starts combined. And against the defending World Series champions, the free passes had a predictable effect: lengthened rallies, higher pitch counts and ultimately, an 9-4 Boston victory to give the Red Sox two out of three games in the series.

Gibson had made cutting down on walks a priority for this season, his final one before free agency, and entered Wednesday’s homestand finale with a 7-3 record. But his control eluded him, and the Red Sox tagged him for a pair of three-run innings.

Gibson has walked five batters in a game six times during his career — once in each of the past six seasons.

Five consecutive batters reached base in the second inning, three on hits plus a pair of walks, and Brock Holt, Michael Chavis and Mookie Betts all drove in runs.

Three innings later, four of the five hitters Gibson faced reached base, ending his start after only 4 1/3 innings, his shortest appearance since April 11, 2018. Xander Bogaerts drove in a run with a double, Holt with a sacrifice fly and Chavis with a single that finally prompted Rocco Baldelli to reluctantly make a pitching change. That left the Twins bullpen, one night after being called upon to provide 11 innings of relief, with nearly five more innings to pick up.

The Red Sox added three more runs in the eighth inning off Sean Poppen, usually a starter at Class AAA Rochester but called up to eat some innings in relief after the Twins’ 17-inning victory Tuesday. He delivered in that regard, pitching the final four innings.

The Twins offense staked Gibson to an early lead, then rallied from a deficit to take the lead again. Eddie Rosario drove in a run in the first inning with a two-out single, though that inning might have been bigger had C.J. Cron not been thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on Nelson Cruz’s double.

In the third inning, Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez walked Cruz and Miguel Sano, and Luis Arraez turned it into a run with a single.

And the Twins’ nightly home run show finally kicked in an inning later. Willians Astudillo, who arrived from Class AAA Rochester only a few hours earlier, crushed a Rodriguez pitch into the bullpen for his third homer of the season.

Then Max Kepler — the hero of the Twins’ lengthy Tuesday victory — joined in, belting a 405-foot home run into the seats in right field. Kepler jogged around the bases to score his 50th run of the season; it was also the 50th run he has driven in.

But Rodriguez settled down after those early problems, pitching into the seventh inning and mostly kept the Twins off-balance. The big left-hander struck out eight batters in the first six innings, including Sano twice and Jake Cave three times.

———

Braves rally late

ATLANTA (TNS) — Right when J.D. Davis was tagged out, it felt like the Mets missed a major chance.

With runners on first and second in the sixth inning, Wilson Ramos singled and Mets third-base coach Gary DiSarcina sent Davis around third to home. The throw made it home before Davis, who attempted to hurdle Braves catcher Tyler Flowers. Flowers tagged out Davis, then the next batter, Amed Rosario, struck out to end the inning.

That missed opportunity, which came in a tie game, might have otherwise been trivial, but the Braves hung three in the bottom half and it doomed the Mets. New York lost the game, 7-2, and dropped a winnable series, which might sting for a bit as it heads to Chicago for four games.

The Mets would have had the bases loaded with one out for Rosario if Davis had been held at third. Instead, Josh Donaldson blasted a go-ahead, two-run home run and Ozzie Albies shot a ball to the wall to score another, ending Steven Matz’s night.

That crucial Mets baserunning blunder came not long after Rosario drove in a run with a hit over Ronald Acuna Jr.’s head in center field — Acuna got a bad read off the bat — but was then thrown out trying to take third.

“We want to be aggressive,” manager Mickey Callaway said about the Mets’ baserunning. “We don’t want to run into outs carelessly, but we want to be aggressive.”

One of the worst parts about this loss for the Mets is that, through five, they had two runs on eight hits. The Braves, on the other hand, had two on two hits, the big one being Freddie Freeman’s two-run homer in the first that came a half inning after the Mets scored the first run of the game.

Yet, the Mets walk out of SunTrust Park with a series loss. They might think things could have been different against the first-place Braves, who have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

Atlanta’s Max Fried, who entered with a 4.11 ERA, held the Mets to two runs over six innings. A night after scoring in double digits, the New York bats had no answer. If you wondered whether Tuesday’s win could be a turning point, you now have your answer.

Stephen Nogosek made his major league debut in the bottom of the eighth for the Mets. He allowed two hits — a single and a dribbler — and exited with two outs in the inning. Nick Markakis then smoked a two-run double off Daniel Zamora and the runs were charged to Nogosek. They also made a Mets comeback near-impossible as New York had just three outs with which to work.

A series loss against a hot Atlanta team isn’t the worst outcome, but it may seem worse than it is because the Mets have four against the Cubs and another four against the Phillies before they return to Citi Field. And when they get back there, they host the Braves for a weekend.

This is the brutal part of the schedule. This is why it was so important for the Mets to handle Washington, Miami and Detroit, even St. Louis. The competition, as the Mets are finding out, isn’t getting any easier.

———

Nationals blank foe

WASHINGTON (TNS) — By day, they forced the issue on the bases and at the plate in a way that only teams with a magically disappearing offense tend to do.

By night, they faced Max Scherzer.

How do you think the Phillies fared on Wednesday?

Eighteen innings in two games spread out over roughly 9 { hours, and the Phillies came away with, well, nothing. They lost, 6-2, in the matinee opener, done in by Bryce Harper’s overaggressive baserunning and a couple of late home runs against a rookie lefty/novice reliever who wasn’t up to the moment, then fell, 2-0, in the nightcap against dominant Nationals ace Scherzer, broken nose and all.

Make it seven losses in the last nine games for the Phillies, who slid to four games off the pace in the National League East. They’re now as close in the standings to the third-place Nationals as they are to the red-hot division-leading Atlanta Braves. At 39-34, they are one game worse than they were through 73 games last season.

“It has been tough,” said right-hander Zach Eflin, who received almost as little support in the first game as Jake Arrieta did in the second. “But like I said a few days ago, this is going to happen throughout a season (to) the best teams in the game and the worst teams in the game. It’s really about how we bounce back. Nobody is pressing the panic button. We know we’re going to be just fine. It’s just one of those rough patches.

“It has been tough, but like I said a few days ago at home, this is going to happen throughout a season. The best teams in the game and the worst teams in the game, it’s going to happen. Like I said, it’s really how we bounce back. Nobody is pressing the panic button. We know we’re going to be just fine. It’s just one of those rough patches.”

But while the depth of the Phillies’ pitching staff is being tested to a level that threatens to undermine the season, it has been the offense that has vanished at the worst possible time.

Nobody said facing the Nationals’ $350 million duo of Patrick Corbin and Scherzer would be easy. But the Phillies went 10 for 62 with three extra-base hits in the two games, the continuation of an 18-game stretch in which they are batting only .222 (130 for 586) and averaging 3.9 runs per game.

Up and down the lineup, almost nobody is hitting. Jean Segura is 2 for 20 on the road trip; Harper is 2 for 15; Rhys Hoskins 3 for 15. Other than Scott Kingery, the Phillies can’t seem to count on anyone for a big hit.

But as much as they were unable to get anything going at the plate, the Phillies were still very much in position to win both games in the late innings, a testament to how well their own starters pitched.

Eflin lamented a leadoff walk that led to a run in the sixth inning of the opener, but he still kept the deficit to 3-1 going into the eighth. That was when rookie lefty Cole Irvin gave up back-to-back home runs to Brian Dozier and Gerardo Parra to put the game away.

In the nightcap, Arrieta turned back the clock to 2015, when a midseason duel with Scherzer would’ve been must-see baseball. He held the Nationals to two hits through six innings, and if one of them hadn’t been Dozier’s solo homer on a full-count pitch with two out in the second inning, there would have been no offense at all to speak of.

Arrieta was brilliant, better than he had been since at least an eight-inning, two-run start in Milwaukee on May 25 and maybe all season. He got tons of weak contact, mostly on the ground, which is precisely how he looks when he’s at his best.

But Scherzer was dominant. The Phillies did their best to work deep counts and test his stamina. But with his eyes blackened from the ill-fated bunt that struck him in the face in batting practice one day earlier, he navigated through the big-name hitters in the top half of the order and dominated the weaker ones in the bottom half.

Scherzer had thrown 97 pitches when he came out for the seventh inning and gave up a leadoff double to Cesar Hernandez. Still, the Nationals’ bullpen barely stirred. Scherzer struck out Brad Miller and Andrew Knapp, then faced got to a 1-1 count against pinch-hitting J.T. Realmuto.

Pitch No. 116 was a 97-mph heater. Swinging strike.

And pitch No. 117? An 86-mph slider that dove downward and tailed away from Realmuto. Another swinging strike. And pandemonium at Nationals Park.

Nobody was surprised, of course. Scherzer has been doing this to the Phillies for more than a decade. In 19 career starts against the Phillies, he’s 10-3 with a 2.45 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings. Since joining the Nationals, he’s 9-2 with a 2.28 ERA in 17 starts against the Phillies. Washington has won 14 of those games.

———

Pirates dust off Detroit

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The laughter and glad tidings died abruptly.

The Tigers had barely stopped celebrating back-to-back home runs from Brandon Dixon and Harold Castro and a 7-1 lead when the Pirates’ scored seven unanswered runs and walked off with an 8-7 win Wednesday at PNC Park.

Lefty reliever Nick Ramirez bore the brunt of the attack. Before the game, manager Ron Gardenhire was talking about what a valuable addition he’d been to the bullpen. In fact, he nickname him The Big Ticket.

But on this night, The Big Ticket got cashed.

Ramirez inherited a 7-3 lead from starter Jordan Zimmermann and lost it in 1 1/3 innings. Starling Marte hit a two-run home run off him in the fifth inning and Bryan Reynolds whacked a three-run shot in the sixth.

Ramirez had allowed three home runs in 27 innings before Wednesday night, none in his last 14.

It started out as a battle between two veteran starting pitchers returning from lengthy stays on the injured list, and there was enough rust on each to choke an SUV.

The Tigers jumped all over Pirates right-hander Trevor Williams, who had been out with an injury to his right oblique and was making his first start since May 16.

They scored twice in the first inning. JaCoby Jones led off the game with a hustle double — aggressively taking second base on left fielder Corey Dickerson. He scored on a single by Harold Castro.

The Tigers broke out the big guns in a five-run third. After a two-run double by Niko Goodrum, Dixon and Castro hit 853 feet of home runs. Dixon’s blast went 453 feet to the deepest part of PNC Park, over the cut-out in left-center.

Castro followed with his first big-league homer, which traveled 400 feet into the bleachers in right-center.

Williams settled down and got nine straight outs before leaving after five innings. And the Tigers bats stayed dormant against three Pirates relievers, including former Tiger Francisco Liriano, who pitched two scoreless innings.

Zimmermann was making his first start since April 25. He lasted four innings, allowing three runs and five hits. All the runs came after two outs.

He nearly pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second inning, striking out No. 8 hitter Adam Frazier for the second out. That brought up the pitcher Williams, who lined an opposite-field single on the first pitch.

With two outs in the third inning, after a laborious nine-pitch battle, Dickerson lined a two-run double.

Zimmermann threw 75 pitches in his four innings, and it was clear he didn’t have a feel for his slider, a very important weapon for him. In the at-bat against Dickerson, he ended up throwing mostly fastballs and curveballs, eventually losing the at-bat with a curveball.

Before the game, Gardenhire wondered if Zimmermann, who has recovered from a UCL strain, would still have the extension on his delivery to get the sinking action on the slider. He did not. As a result, he threw 27 curves and just 15 sliders, off 30 four-seam fastballs.

The loss took the shine off a couple of encouraging performances. Nick Castellanos, who is showing signs of heating up at the plate, had three hits. Christin Stewart and Castro also had two hits.

But after producing seven runs and nine hits in the first three innings, the Tigers had two singles and no runners in scoring position after the third.

———

A’s rout O’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The Orioles held back the tide as long as they could Wednesday, but the Oakland A’s were not going to be denied. They have been hammering O’s pitching since early April and they closed the season series with an 8-3 victory at the Oakland Coliseum.

It was the eighth straight loss for the Orioles and — while it didn’t carry the sting of Tuesday night’s ugly 14-run blowout — it was another frustrating display of sub-par relief pitching against a team that can feast on it.

“That’s a playoff-tested offense,” said manager Brandon Hyde. “They’re more of a veteran group. They’re primarily right-handed with Olson, a lefty who can do a lot of damage. They’re professional hitters and they’re really good, and that’s why they’re a postseason team.”

The A’s won six of the seven games between the two teams and scored eight runs or more in five of the six wins. Since losing the first game of a four-game April series at Camden Yards, they have outscored the O’s 58-17.

For five innings, it looked like the finale of the three-game series might add another unsightly wrinkle to the Orioles miserable June. Oakland starter Chris Bassitt carried a no-hit bid into the sixth, before Jonathan Villar finally broke it up with a leadoff single.

To that point, the Orioles had managed only two base runners and one of them didn’t even get to first base. Bassitt hit first baseman Trey Mancini with a pitch and Mancini had to leave the game with a painfully bruised left elbow.

Thankfully for the Orioles, that was all it was, considering the way Mancini reacted at the plate and was holding his arm as he exited the field. The club certainly could not afford to lose its top hitter and presumptive All-Star for an extended period.

The Orioles already had suffered enough during their embarrassing 16-2 loss the night before, and halfway through Wednesday’s game they were facing the possibility of further embarrassment.

Meanwhile, the Orioles “opener” strategy worked pretty well. Jimmy Yacabonis started the game with two scoreless innings and rookie Josh Rogers came on to retire eight straight batters before the A’s offense finally got something going in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Rogers got the first two outs of that inning, but allowed a double to A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty and plunked infielder Chad Pinder with a pitch to set the table for No. 9 hitter Josh Phegley, who launched a three-run home run that broke the scoreless tie.

“Yak did a nice job,” Hyde said. “Worked out of trouble in the first and got two good innings out of him. Josh threw two good innings and just hung a slider 0-2, which we have done a lot. But, we gave the ball to our bullpen guys with a chance to win and didn’t do it.”

The Orioles answered in their next at-bat, but it wasn’t exactly a resounding rally. Villar opened the sixth with their first hit and Bassitt loaded the bases with a pair or one-out walks before Renato Nunez beat out an infield hit to score the first O’s run.

That was it for Bassitt, but not the Orioles. Reliever Ryan Buchter came on to face Rio Ruiz and walked him to force home another run and usher the O’s back into the game, albeit temporarily.

“We got into the sixth inning with our high-leverage guys ready to pitch out of the pen in a one-run game,” Hyde said.

Like Tuesday night, it was a decent baseball game until it reached a certain point and then the wheels came flying off. The A’s scored a run in the sixth and broke the game open with a four-run rally in the seventh, sending the Orioles off to begin a four-game series against the Mariners still looking for their first win in more than a week.

This time, it was right-hander Shawn Armstrong who took his lumps. He had allowed just three earned runs in 17 appearances as an Oriole, but gave up for earned runs in one-plus innings to let the game get out of hand.

Of course it wasn’t just the bullpen. The Orioles scored just seven runs and totaled 13 hits in the three-game series.

“We’ve got to turn the page,” Mancini said. “That was just not a great showing by us at all. And, we’ve got to find a way to come out and play a little crisper, a little better. And hopefully we can do that in Seattle.”

———

Pads sweep Brewers

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Manny Machado hit a 403-foot single and a 75-foot single on Wednesday.

Both figured prominently in the Padres completing a wholly successful homestand with an 8-7 victory over the Brewers.

The decisive blow came when Franmil Reyes broke a two-week home run drought with a three-run blast in the seventh inning, providing the final margin.

Craig Stammen got the final four outs to earn his third save, as closer Kirby Yates was unavailable after saving the previous three games.

The three-game sweep of the Brewers, which accounted for the entirety of the Padres’ Petco Park stopover between road trips, moved the Padres above .500 for the first time in 10 games.

Reyes’ 20th home run of the season was just his fifth with a runner on base and fourth with runners in scoring position.

The 423-foot shot to center field came after Machado reached base on a single when his pop fly fell between four Brewers infielders and Hunter Renfroe walked. It was Reyes’ first hit in 19-at bats with runners in scoring position and his first homer in that situation since May 12.

It came after former Padre Yasmani Grandal gave the Brewers a 7-5 lead with a three-run homer off Gerardo Reyes in the top of the seventh.

And it came on a day when Machado hit the fourth-longest single in the major leagues this season.

His blast in the second inning caromed off a small lip that rises just inches above the back side of the wall along two short sections in left-center field and bounced back into play. (The lack of any mention of that portion of wall in the Petco Park ground rules meant it is in play.)

Fernando Tatis Jr. had scored from third base on the hit, but Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain picked up the ball and threw it to shortstop Orlando Arcia, who relayed it to third baseman Travis Shaw, who tagged Eric Hosmer as he jogged by.

Hosmer continued on his way to the plate and was in the dugout by the time the umpires convened in the infield. After a brief discussion, a crew chief review commenced.

At the end of a 2 {-minute review of the replay, Machado was left standing on second base and crew chief Fieldin Culbreth pointed to the dugout and signaled that Hosmer was out. Machado was given a single, because Hosmer was tagged out before third base.

Earlier, Hosmer’s first home run in 14 games gave the Padres a 2-1 lead before an out was made in the first inning.

The Brewers, who had taken a 1-0 lead on Ryan Braun’s two-out homer in the first inning off Matt Strahm, scored twice in the third to tie the game 3-3.

Franmil Reyes singled to start the bottom of the third and was forced out on a grounder by Francisco Mejia. Greg Garcia followed with his third triple in eight at-bats and scored on Manuel Margot’s single that made it 5-3.

The Brewers got to 5-4 in the fifth inning on Christian Yelich’s major league-leading 27th home run of the season.

Strahm has allowed two home runs in each of his past five starts. Of the 22 runs scored against him in those five games, 13 have come via a homer.

Matt Wisler would replace Strahm at the start of the sixth inning and pitch a scoreless inning.

Brad Wieck allowed two singles before getting the first out of the seventh. Gerardo Reyes came in and got Braun on a fly ball before Grandal sent a fastball in the upper middle portion of the plate an estimated 379 feet to right field.

———

Phillies lose to Nationals

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Bryce Harper hesitated, ever so slightly, as he rounded second base and headed for third. And that hesitation — a fraction of a second, really — told you everything you need to know about how things have gone for the Phillies lately.

This is what is looks like when a team is pressing.

The Phillies entered Wednesday having lost five of seven games. They hadn’t played since Sunday either, when they got blown out of Atlanta. So when the rain finally cleared out of Nationals Park on Wednesday and the Phillies trailed by one run in the sixth inning of the matinee opener of a day-night doubleheader, Harper pushed the envelope and tried to go first-to-third on Scott Kingery’s ground-ball single up the middle.

Nationals center fielder Gerardo Parra barehanded the ball and came up throwing. If not for the slight pause, maybe Harper would have beaten the throw. Then again, maybe not. Either way, the play was risky given the situation. Rather than first and second with nobody out for Rhys Hoskins, Harper made the first out of the inning at third base.

The play became a footnote to the final outcome, as lefty Cole Irvin gave up back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and turned a two-run deficit into a 6-2 loss. But it encapsulated the last few weeks for a Phillies team that is seemingly coming undone thanks to a rash of injuries, a shortage of pitching and an offense that tends to come and go.

“Ultra-aggressive baserunning play. Really liked it,” manager Gabe Kapler said between games. “Out by this much, by a hair. If he doesn’t have that very slight hesitation, which he knows, he’s safe at third base. Not questioning the decision at all. I really think he’s safe if he doesn’t hesitate.”

When Zach Eflin starts, the Phillies’ offense usually goes quiet. It was the case once again, with Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin — the offseason free-agent target that the Phillies might most regret letting get away — holding them one run on four hits in seven innings.

The Phillies have scored fewer than four runs in nine of Eflin’s 14 starts. Seven days after he lost a 2-0 decision to the Arizona Diamondbacks, he left with a 3-1 deficit after six innings, once again falling prey as much to a lack of a support as anything else.

Eflin gave up an unearned run in the first inning on a rally aided by Kingery’s error a third base. He gave up another run in the fourth on a double by Matt Adams and a two-run RBI double by Parra.

Kapler shrugged off the idea that Harper’s over-aggressiveness was a product of the Phillies struggling to score runs, citing the star right fielder’s daring style earlier in the season, too, and insisting that “it’s more just his personality on the bases.”

But after Harper got thrown out and the Phillies’ rally fizzled, the Nationals padded their lead against Eflin in the bottom half of the inning on a leadoff walk by Juan Soto and an RBI double by Brian Dozier.

“I’m really unhappy about the walk to Soto after going 0-2, then giving up a stolen base and a base hit,” Eflin said. “That’s just bad baseball on my part. It can’t happen. I really preach to myself not to give up free bases and then letting him steal, and it’s downhill from there.”

Irvin, a starter until the last few days, seemed to be a curious choice to pitch the ninth inning of a two-run game. But Kapler explained that lefty Jose Alvarez was ready to pitch if the Phillies had tied the game, while Irvin was the choice with a deficit.

“We have pitchers on our roster that we have to trust,” Kapler said. “We trusted Cole there.”

Irvin fell behind in the count against both Dozier and Parra, who went deep to stretch the margin to 6-1. Irvin remains a candidate to make a start either Saturday or Sunday at home against the Miami Marlins, although he has gotten hit hard in his last two appearances, both relief outings.

“He’s the type of pitcher who has to pitch ahead in the count,” Kapler said. “He has to be very, very aggressive. Put hitters on their heels and put them away. When I say, ‘put them away,’ I don’t mean he has to strike batters out. The idea is to get into an 0-2 or 1-2 count and continue to stay on the gas pedal and put hitters on their heels. He wasn’t able to do that today.”

The Phillies jumped to a 1-0 lead when Kingery went deep in the first inning. It marked Kingery’s ninth home run in his 123rd at-bat this season. He hit eight homers in 452 at-bats last year.

But the Phillies didn’t do much else against Corbin, who was riding a three-start losing streak. He struck out seven of eight batters between the second and fourth innings and completed the seventh inning in his best start since a four-hit shutout of the lowly Miami Marlins on May 25.

———

Yanks broom Rays

NEW YORK (TNS) — CC Sabathia’s farewell tour has had a couple of detours. Like the three-game losing streak, ending with a short and ineffective start against the White Sox less than a week ago.

That’s all forgotten now.

What’s fresh in the minds of the Yankees and their fans is Sabathia’s milestone performance against Tampa Bay on Wednesday. His 250th career victory, a 12-1 win in which he allowed one run and three hits in six innings, was a turn-back-the-clock effort by the 19-year veteran who has decided that this will be his last season.

Granted, Sabathia doesn’t throw much heat anymore, but he can more than hold his own for up to six innings when he has a feel for his other pitches.

He had the feel as the Yankees completed the sweep of second-place Tampa Bay and extended their winning streak to five games, in anticipation of Western Division-leading Houston coming in for a four-game series that begins Thursday night.

Sabathia (4-4) struck out seven, including a run of four straight that began in the third inning and ended with the first out in the fourth. He finished by striking out Brandon Lowe, the last batter he faced.

Of course, CC benefitted from a six-run first inning, featuring a three-run homer by Gary Sanchez, his 21st of the season. Sanchez later doubled in a run in the seventh inning — another six-run inning that was highlighted by an RBI single by Edwin Encarnacion and a grand slam by Gleyber Torres that further excited the matinee crowd of 41,144.

As for Sabathia, he leads all active pitchers with 3,043 strikeouts; 250 wins; 3,533 innings pitched, and 315 quality starts.

The first inning was a nightmare for reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He had no command of his pitches, walking four in one-third of an inning and throwing only 19 strikes in his 39 pitches.

An infield single by DJ LeMahieu and a walk to Luke Voit were signs of concern before Sanchez drove a 3-1 pitch into the right-center-field seats for a 3-0 Yankee lead.

The Yankees weren’t done, but Snell (4-6) was after he walked three of the next four batters. Relief pitcher Colin Poche wasn’t much better. His 2-2 pitch hit Gio Urshela in the leg and forced in a run. LeMahieu, the best hitter in the majors when runners are in scoring position, delivered a two-out, two-run single up the middle, the exclamation point In the six-run outburst.

Wildness cost Sabathia in the fifth inning after he walked Ji-Man Choi and Daniel Robertson, the Nos. 8 and 9 in Tampa’s lineup, with one out. He retired Travis D’Arnaud, the former Met, on an infield pop-up, but Tommy Pham ruined his shutout bid with a bloop double into right field. With runners on second and third, Sabathia escaped further damage by retiring Austin Meadows on a fly to medium left field.

When Sabathia struck out Lowe to end the sixth inning, Torres and several other teammates were waiting for him by the dugout to shake his hand for a job well done.

Sanchez’s homer extended the Yankees’ streak of consecutive games with at least one home run to 22. The franchise record is 25, set by the 1941 Yankees, In the middle of Joe DiMaggio’s record 56-game hitting streak.

The Yankees have not been shut out in 155 consecutive games, the second-longest in club history. But they’ve got a long way to go to overtake the 1931-33 Yankees, who in a two-year span weren’t blanked for a major league record 308 consecutive games.

The second-place Rays came to town a half game behind the Yankees, but left a season-high 3 { games back. They’ve lost seven of nine games and still must play Oakland and Minnesota as part of a 10-game, 11-day road trip.

The Yankees are 7-2, including 5-1 at Yankee Stadium, against the Rays. Which is nothing new for Tampa Bay. The Rays have lost 10 of their last 13 games against the Yankees and are 6-19 at Yankee Stadium since the start of the 2017 season. They have lost 14 of their last 15 series in NYC and have lost 14 straight series openers in the Bronx.

————-

Dodgers rout Giants

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Rich Hill needed 15 pitches to retire the side in order in the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 9-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night. He recorded two strikeouts. He threw only four balls. It was, on the surface, an encouraging sign for a pitcher previously haunted by early troubles this season. Hill entered the outing with a 7.00 earned-run average in the first inning across nine starts.

But something wasn’t quite right. Hill visibly labored during the 1-2-3 frame. After throwing a curveball for a called strike to Donovan Solano, he looked away in frustration and walked around the mound. The situation was odd enough for third baseman Justin Turner and second baseman Enrique Hernandez to inquire from their positions. Hill shook them off. Two pitches later, he threw an 82-mph changeup, which is rare for Hill. He later threw a similar 83-mph pitch.

The 39-year-old left-hander slung three more curveballs. He exhaled heavily after one, wandering back around the mound to recoup before throwing another pitch. He finished the inning by striking out Tyler Austin. It was his final pitch of the night.

Hill returned to the mound for the top of the second inning, after Chris Taylor had provided him a 3-0 lead with the first of his two home runs, and threw one warmup pitch. He immediately looked into the Dodgers’ dugout shaking his head. Moments later, he was walking off the field and the Dodgers were left to figure out which reliever to insert.

The Dodgers initially described Hill’s injury as “left forearm tightness.” But before the start of the fourth inning, they clarified that it was “discomfort,” not “tightness.” The substitution did nothing to quell the angst surrounding the Dodgers’ 50th victory of the season.

After the game, the Dodgers announced that Hill will have an MRI on Thursday and that he will go on the injured list.

Confusion followed Hill’s departure. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts originally summoned left-hander Caleb Ferguson to replace Hill. The bullpen gate was opened for him, but before he emerged he was called back. Instead, right-hander Dylan Floro took off his jacket and trotted out to the mound for the emergency appearance.

Floro logged two perfect innings, commencing an impressive performance by a beleaguered bullpen. Floro, Yimi Garcia, Ferguson, Pedro Baez and Joe Kelly combined to limit the last-place Giants (31-41) to two runs on three hits across eight innings. Hill’s early exit, as a result, did not have an immediate negative impact. It could, however, affect how the Dodgers handle Thursday, which they previously planned to split among relievers, starting with Julio Urias and Ferguson.

The offense complemented the bullpen’s effort with its second straight nine-run outburst. The Dodgers knocked Drew Pomeranz around, tallying seven runs in 4 1/3 innings against the left-hander. Taylor went three for four with a double and his first career multi-homer game. Four of his seven home runs this season have come off Pomeranz. Cody Bellinger slugged a two-run homer in the seventh inning, his 24th home run this season, and Kyle Garlick contributed a solo shot for the first home run of his big-league career.

The Dodgers never had to sweat the outcome. After two hours and 47 minutes, they had drubbed the Giants for the second straight night and won 50 of their first 75 games for the first time in 42 years. But what happened in the first few minutes, an injury that could knock the Dodgers’ vaunted starting rotation off its equilibrium, resonated the loudest.