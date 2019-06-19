By Scott Hanson

The Seattle Times

SEATTLE (TNS) —Two streaks came to an end Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park, but only the Kansas City Royals left happy.

The Royals knocked around Seattle Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi, got a pair of home runs and a career-high six runs batted in from Whit Merrifield and defeated the Mariners 9-0 in front of an announced crowd of 12,697. In the process, Kansas City clinched its first winning road series of the season.

For the Mariners, it ended their string of lose one, win one at 13 games.

The Royals ended the dubious distinction of being the only team in the majors without a road series win. Miami and Texas accomplished that last month, and the rest of the big leagues had done it in April.

Now, the road-challenged Royals have a chance for a sweep.

It was a tough start from the get-go for Kikuchi, with Kansas City opening the game with three straight hits that produced a pair of runs.

Jorge Soler pushed the Royals’ lead to 3-0, with a solo home run in the third, his third RBI of the game, and Merrifield hit a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 6-0.

Kikuchi was hoping to build off last week’s solid start when he allowed one run in five innings at Minnesota. Instead, he looked like the pitcher in the three previous starts before the game against the Twins, when he lasted just 3 1/3 innings in each game, allowing 16 earned runs in that 10-inning span.

Kikuchi pitched five innings, allowing the six runs on nine hits and two walks. His season ERA rose to 5.15.

The Mariners, meanwhile seemed locked in early on Royals starter Homer Bailey, who came into the game with a 5.37 ERA. Mallex Smith and J.P. Crawford opened the game with two loud outs, both driving Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio to the wall.

Bailey allowed the next two hitters to reach, but escaped harm, just as he did in the second inning after putting runners on first and third with one out. He got some good fortune when Mac Williamson hit a shot that Merrifield caught at first base before stepping on the bag for a double play.

The Mariners got two more runners on in the third, but the chances dwindled after that. Staked to the six-run lead in the fourth, Bailey settled down nicely, giving the sparse crowd little to cheer.

Bailey allowed five hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He threw 121 pitches.

The only suspense in the final innings was the margin of victory. That grew when Merrifield hit his second homer of the game, a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

The Mariners won’t have much time to dwell on losing consecutive games for the first time in two weeks, with the teams playing an afternoon game Wednesday.

—————-

Marlins rip Cards

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto struck out St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to finish a shutout seventh inning at Busch Stadium on Tuesday and cap a second stellar start to begin his MLB career.

By the time he left the game, an eventual 6-0 Marlins win, the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher from Pearl City, Hawaii, had already etched his name into the Marlins record book.

Yamamoto’s 14 scoreless innings (and counting) to begin his Major League career well surpassed the Marlins franchise record by a starting pitcher to open his career. Josh Beckett previously held the record with 10 scoreless innings in 2001 to start his career. Yamamoto will have a chance to extend the streak during his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Yamamoto, who the Marlins obtained in January 2018 as part of the Christian Yelich trade, gave up just two hits and two walks on Tuesday while striking out seven. He threw 99 pitches, 60 of which went for strikes.

And while his fastball wasn’t overpowering — he averaged 90.8 mph with the pitch and topped out at 93.2 mph — his sequencing and ability to command his off-speed and breaking ball pitches made up for his lack of velocity.

Yamamoto’s pitching breakdown on Tuesday: 33 four-seam fastballs (24 for strikes), 34 sliders (18 for strikes), 20 curveballs (11 for strikes), eight change-ups (six for strikes) and four cutters (one for strike).

He also had help from the offense, which snapped an 18-inning scoring drought when Starlin Castro hit a leadoff home run in the fourth inning. Brian Anderson hit a two-run home run in the seventh and the Marlins (26-45) added three more runs in the eighth to cruise to the shutout victory.

Yamamoto’s performance followed up a stellar MLB debut on Wednesday, during which he also threw seven shutout innings against the Cardinals at Marlins Park. Yamamoto gave up just three hits and a walk while striking out five in that game, a 9-0 Marlins win.

Yamamoto, the Marlins’ No. 17 overall prospect according to MLBPipeline, spent the season at Double-A Jacksonville and had a 3.58 ERA over 65 1/3 innings with 64 strikeouts this year with the Jumbo Shrimp before being called up. He is filling Jose Urena’s spot in the starting rotation with Urena on the 60-day Injured List for a herniated disc.

———-

Twins win in 17

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The Minnesota Twins had avoided a three-game losing streak all season long, a testament to how they have seized control of the AL Central with a potent offense and effective pitching.

They entered Tuesday’s game with consecutive defeats — and it sure seemed like they were doing all they could to get that third consecutive loss.

They botched scoring opportunities, Mitch Garver was picked off third in the sixth, Eddie Rosario collided with Jake Cave in the 15th that enabled a fly ball to fall to the ground, then Rosario was doubled off second in the bottom of the inning. There was also a strikeoutfest in the middle of the game. Miguel Sano swung his way into a five-strikeout night.

But they managed to stick around, responding to one-run deficits three times and day turned into night and Tuesday turned into Wednesday.

And it was in the early morning that the Twins pulled off a 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox in 17 innings. Max Kepler’s hard grounder blasted through Boston’s five-man infield with the bases loaded, scoring Luis Arraez with the winning run.

It ended the longest game by innings in Target Field history. Timewise, the 5-hour, 45-minute game ties for the fourth longest in Twins history.

Arraez hit a one-out single to center in the 17th inning and was followed by Rosario’s double to right. That came after Rosario appeared to bunt at a ball while standing outside the batters’ box — the Red Sox objected, but Rosario was allowed to continue his plate appearance.

With runners on second and third, C.J. Cron was intentionally walked. The Red Sox went to a five-man infield, but Kepler hit Brian Johnson’s first pitch past Michael Chavis at first for his third run-scoring hit of the game.

Mookie Betts’ launched a Mike Morin pitch off the foul pole in left in the 13th to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. The Twins hadn’t scored since the eighth inning, so it looked like the deciding blow.

But Boston sent Hector Velasquez to the mound in the bottom of the inning, and was greeted with a home run by Kepler that re-tied the game at 3-3.

The Twins trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Kepler, who didn’t start in right but had earlier pinch hit for Marwin Gonzalez, delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to right, scoring Mitch Garver with the tying run.

Twins relievers were mostly stout on Tuesday. It didn’t start well, as Ryne Harper’s second pitch was belted into the right field seats by Rafael Devers for a home run that gave the Red Sox a temporary 2-1 lead, but they survived a Boston lineup that entered the game with the third most runs scored in the American League.

Twins righthander Michael Pineda gave up just one run over six innings and has given up just two earned runs over 112/3 innings. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, likely mindful that Pineda is in his first season following Tommy John surgery, removed him after the sixth despite Pineda having thrown just 80 pitches. Pineda left with the score tied 1-1 on Rafael Devers’ RBI single in the fourth followed by Cron’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning off Red Sox lefthander David Price.

———

A’s blast 6 HR’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The ball was carrying to center and right field Tuesday night at the Coliseum.

Was it ever.

The Oakland Athletics got home runs from six different players and Brett Anderson pitched seven innings with one earned run in a 16-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles before a crowd of 14,310.

The game was blown open in a 10-run sixth inning that included three-run home runs from Khris Davis (his 16th) and Stephen Piscotty (his ninth). Robbie Grossman also hit a two-run shot, his fifth in the sixth.

Ramon Laureano had four hits, including a three-run home run in the fourth, and other home runs came from Beau Taylor in the third, his first in the major leagues, and Chad Pinder in the seventh, a pinch-hit two-run home run that went out in left field. The others all left the park in center or right.

The Athletics go for a sweep of the series Wednesday with a 38-36 record, while the Orioles looked every bit as overmatched as their major league worst 21-52 record suggests.

Anderson (7-4) had one walk and two strikeouts, with the lone earned run coming on a solo home run to center by Jonathan Villar, his eighth, in the fifth inning.

Laureano’s three-run home run in the fourth inning gave the Athletics a 4-0 lead. It came after Matt Olson doubled to left center and Ynoa hit Khris Davis with a pitch. The A’s drew first blood agianst Ynoa when catcher Taylor hit his first career home run leading off the second. Like Laureano’s blast, it went over the fence in center field.

Baltimore’s Villar got in on the center field action with a solo homer leading off the fifth, and was followed by a single by Keon Broxton. Broxton got to second on a passed ball by Taylor and Rio Ruiz hit a one-hop smash to Marcus Semien at shortstop.

Semien went to third in hopes of getting Broxton but threw wildly to third, with the Orioles scoring their second run and cutting the Athletics’ lead in half.

The Athletics pushed the lead to 6-2 against Ynoa in the sixth when Laureano singled to left for his third hit of the game and Grossman hit one deep into the seats in right field for a two-run home run.

They weren’t done. Not even close.

After Piscotty grounded out for the first out, Jurickson Profar singled. Taylor forced Profar at second for the second out, and Semien kept his hitting streak alive at 15 games with a triple into the right field corner to drive in a run. Richie Martin booted Matt Chapman’s ground ball, with Semien scoring and it was 8-2.

lson’s single spelled the end for reliever Paul Fry, and Dan Straily was greeted by Davis, whose three-run blast to right center put the Athletics up 11-2. Laureano singled for his fourth hit, Grossman walked and Piscotty launched yet a third three-run home run for the Athletics to make it 14-2, capping a 10-run inning.

Aaron Brooks pitched the eighth and ninth innings for the Athletics.

———

Kerhsaw shines for LA

LOS ANGELES — On the fifth anniversary of his 15-strikeout no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies, a different Clayton Kershaw, an evolved version successfully adapting to the sobering constraints a decade of intense mileage on his arm, trotted out to the mound at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night while two special guests roamed behind home plate.

Four-year-old Cali and 2-year-old Charley Kershaw, his two children, both born after that historic evening in 2014, were being guided off the field as their father emerged to work.

They had thrown out the ceremonial first pitches on Kershaw’s bobblehead day commemorating his pitching masterpiece, momentarily seizing the spotlight. Their father took it from there, continuing his dominance of the Dodgers’ staunchest rival in their 9-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

“I tried to stay as focused as best I can,” Kershaw said of preparing with his children enjoying themselves on the field, “but a little pride there, for sure.”

He just wills his way to be efficient, to get outs,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “The pace of play is always good when he’s in there and I thought he was really good. He’s just getting to a good place. He really is. And it was fun to watch him.”

The Dodgers (49-25) welcomed Justin Turner back to their starting lineup after he was limited to a pinch-hit appearance in Monday’s loss as the club handles the third baseman with care while he nurses hamstring discomfort. The additional firepower Tuesday helped the Dodgers match Monday’s run total before recording an out.

First, Joc Pederson poked his 15th career leadoff home run — moving him into second place in franchise history — that barely cleared the left-field wall off right-hander Shaun Anderson. It was his 19th home run this season — all against right-handed pitchers — and came a day after he registered an infield single to snap an 0-for-29 skid.

Verdugo followed with a line-drive single, and he scored from first on Turner’s double down the left-field line, just beating shortstop Brandon Crawford’s relay throw with a headfirst slide. The Dodgers padded the lead again in the sixth when Chris Taylor’s safety squeeze attempt baffled the Giants. Max Muncy scored and Taylor reached base.

The Dodgers busted the contest open with a six-run seventh inning against the Giants’ bullpen. The final thump in the pummeling was a grand slam from Enrique Hernandez off right-hander Trevor Gott. Hernandez, who entered the game earlier as a pinch-hitter, had been snarled in a dreadful six-week slide featuring a .161 batting average and 32 strikeouts since May 4.

“Individually,” Roberts said, “I think those guys really needed it.”

Kershaw observed with glee from the Dodgers’ dugout, his night over after Kyle Garlick pinch-hit for him during the onslaught. His exit did not come without some late angst.

His outing appeared complete when Kevin Pillar cracked a liner to straightaway center field with two outs in the seventh. But Verdugo’s first steps were in and he couldn’t recover. The ball sailed over his head and to the wall. Pillar wound up at second base, becoming the Giants’ second runner in scoring position, and a nervousness abruptly filled the ballpark.

Crawford was the next batter standing between Kershaw and a scoreless outing. The count reached full and the uneasiness amplified. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat and his 100th pitch of the night, Kershaw reached back and fired an 87-mph slider to the top of the strike zone. Crawford tipped it back to the catcher for the strikeout to conclude another memorable performance.

“It doesn’t seem that long ago,” Kershaw said. “Your career goes fast. It’s a blink of an eye.”

———

Angels down Jays

TORONTO (TNS) — On the day the Angels reached .500 for the first time in more than two months, starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs walked into the Rogers Centre visiting dugout after the sixth inning of an eventual 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night in a huff.

Skaggs had just thrown his hardest pitch of the season, a 95-mph fastball, to the outer edge of the strike zone. Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. couldn’t catch up to it and struck out, marking the fourth straight hitter Skaggs had retired since the defense bailed him out of a jam an inning earlier. Skaggs had thrown only 72 pitches and scattered three hits. His curveball was coming out of his left hand sharper than it had all season. The deeper into the game he got, the more he resembled the pitcher who carried a 2.64 earned-run average through his first 16 starts a year ago.

Yet there was reliever Cam Bedrosian, warming in the Angels bullpen as Skaggs began his attack on the top of Toronto’s batting order for the third time.

Three outs later, Skaggs approached manager Brad Ausmus.

“Why is someone warming up?” Skaggs asked Ausmus. “This is my game. That shouldn’t happen.

“Hang up the phone.”

Ausmus was just guarding against the possibility of Skaggs allowing two hitters to reach base in what was then a one-run game. Bedrosian, the freshest arm in the bullpen and one of the team’s best relievers, could have doused a fire if right-handed hitters came to the plate representing the go-ahead run.

But Bedrosian never entered the game. Skaggs faced another four batters and retired them all on 15 pitches. By the time Skaggs struck out Rowdy Tellez to end his outing, rookie Ty Buttrey needed to get only two outs in the eighth inning before turning it over to Hansel Robles for the save.

Skaggs’ 7 1/3 inning outing was both the longest and best an Angels pitcher had assembled all season. The left-hander struck out six, gave up one home run on a change-up that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lifted over the left-field wall and issued no walks for the first time since April 12. His performance allowed the Angels to even their record at 37-37, good enough to climb to three games out of second place in the American League wild card race.

“I’m happy we got to .500,” Skaggs said. “That’s a huge hurdle for this team, and we can keep rolling.”

The victory would have been harder to come by without the aid of two key fifth-inning plays. Right fielder Kole Calhoun, who homered for a second straight game in the top of the inning to erase a 1-0 deficit, snagged Tellez’s single and threw out Randal Grichuk trying to advance to third. Two batters later, shortstop Luis Rengifo lunged to his right to glove a line drive, then tossed the ball to second base to catch Tellez off the bag and end the Blue Jays’ threat.

Skaggs didn’t allow a runner after that. His velocity kept humming around his standard 92 mph. He continued to throw his change-up and curveball to both sides of the plate.

When he finally relinquished the mound with one out in the eighth inning, Skaggs’ season ERA still hovered over 4.50. But what he accomplished Tuesday was enough to provide encouragement.

“Usually this time of year everyone is starting to feel like they have midseason form,” Skaggs said, “so I’m feeling pretty good.”

———

Yanks drop Rays

NEW YORK (TNS) — Cameron Maybin had just 60 home runs through a 12-year career before putting on a Yankee uniform this season. Maybin had hit home runs in consecutive games just three times in his entire career previously, but now has hit one in four straight games for the first time in his career.

Maybin scored the go-ahead run in a fifth inning rally and put a charge into one down the left-field line in the seventh inning for needed insurance in a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. Maybin finished with three hits and two runs scored; his second straight game with both of those statistics.

The Yankees seemed in danger of snapping their team home run streak at 20 straight games before Maybin’s seventh inning blast, his fifth of the season. In a lineup filled with sluggers, including newly acquired Edwin Encarnacion and the returning Giancarlo Stanton, it was Maybin, who may end up the odd man out from Aaron Judge’s expected return this season, which provided the biggest hit of the night.

Before the Maybin home run, the Yankees proved that they could string together base hits. Five singles, including four in a row, helped the Yankees attack the Rays bullpen for three runs in the fifth inning to take a lead they would not relinquish.

Encarnacion, acquired Saturday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, hit an eighth inning home run to right field for his first hit with the Yankees. It was his first home run in pinstripes and his 22nd of the season overall, leading the American League.

Attacking reliever Chaz Roe, the Yankees smacked singles with each of the first batters to face him. Trailing 2-1 at the time, eighth and ninth hitters Gleyber Torres and Maybin set the table for DJ LeMahieu, who hit a single for his 44th RBI to tie the game at two. The next batter, Luke Voit, laced a single to left field that scored Maybin and put the Yankees in front for the first time. Voit finished the night 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and that RBI, which gave the Yankees the lead for good. After Aaron Hicks struck out, a single by Gary Sanchez scored LeMahieu and extended the Yankees lead to 4-2.

Starter J.A. Happ labored through five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out three. Happ did not pitch his best, but still managed to scatter the Rays hits and keep the ball inside the park. It was the first outing for Happ without surrendering a home run since May 9, breaking a streak of seven straight starts.

The rested Yankees bullpen entered for the final four innings and did what they have done all season long. Adam Ottavino struck out a pair in the sixth inning to hold the lead. In the seventh, Tommy Kahnle walked his first batter before Travis d’Arnaud plated the run with an RBI double. Kahnle struck out a pair and left d’Arnaud stranded at second base to keep New York in front. Zack Britton entered in the eighth, allowing a leadoff hit before inducing ground balls to keep the Rays scoreless. Aroldis Chapman entered in the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to earn his 19th save.

The Rays used Ryne Stanek as an opener, who allowed a run on a single to LeMahieu, who came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Sanchez in the first inning. Ryan Yarborough relieved Stanek and pitched three great innings, allowing just one hit. Yarborough was relieved by Roe, who surrendered the lead to the Yankees in the fifth and earned the loss.

Stanton was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his first action in pinstripes since the opening series of the season at the end of March. Stanton battled a series of injuries, starting with a biceps injury and ultimately ending with a calf strain.

———

Homer lifts White Sox

CHICAGO (TNS) — Rookie slugger Eloy Jimenez haunted his former organization in the most timely manner possible Tuesday night by hitting a two-run homer off closer Pedro Strop to vault the feisty White Sox to a 3-1 victory over the Cubs before a stunned but entertained crowd of 41,192 at Wrigley Field.

Jimenez, who was dealt from the Cubs to the Sox as part of a five-player trade involving veteran left-hander Jose Quintana in 2017, smacked a 1-0 pitch well over the wall in left field after James McCann had singled.

After allowing a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber, Sox starter Ivan Nova limited the Cubs to three hits through five-plus innings. Relievers Aaron Bummer, Jace Fry, Evan Marshall and Alex Colome allowed only two hits in the final four innings.

Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels became the 38th pitcher in major league history to strike out 2,500 when he whiffed Nova to start the third.

But Hamels’ streak of consecutive scoreless innings dating to June 2 ended at 22 as the Sox tied the game in the sixth on a leadoff double by Leury Garcia, an infield hit by Tim Anderson and a throwing error by shortstop Javier Baez.

Much of the pregame buzz surrounded Jimenez. He was adored by his former teammates in the spring of 2017, and his 12 home runs and 27 RBIs in 47 games have validated his potential as well as the six-year, $43 million contract he received before playing his first major league game.

“He had a tremendous amount of pop,” Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo recalled. “He was a good kid in the locker room.

“It’s awesome that he was traded into the position he’s in, the deal that he has and that he’s able to play every day.”

Jimenez was traded at the All-Star break in 2017 after playing only 42 games for Class A Myrtle Beach because of a right shoulder injury suffered in spring training.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon was impressed that Jimenez has worked hard enough to remain an outfielder.

“He’s going to do it for a while in a very high-end way,” Maddon said.

The Cubs didn’t bow to Jimenez during his first at-bat at Wrigley in the first inning with the bases loaded. Hamels induced Jimenez to ground into an inning-ending double play, and Kyle Schwarber made the Sox pay by hitting the first pitch from Nova into the seats in left-center for a 1-0 lead.

Schwarber trotted around the bases without any fanfare after hitting his fourth career leadoff homer and his second in five games.

Maddon was asked before the game about how important is it for teams to believe they’ve turned the corner.

“In order to reach the long term, you’ve got to have those short-term goals met,” Maddon said.

So would the Sox, who earned a split of their four-game weekend series against the perennial American League power Yankees, view their two-game matchup as another steppingstone to success?

“Playing against us, absolutely,” Maddon said. “The group on the field has great potential,” Maddon said. “They have speed and power too. I’m happy for their ascent. It’s good for the city.”

Maddon and the Cubs believe the Sox would love nothing more than to continue their rise at the expense of their crosstown rivals who get more publicity and have been more successful in recent years.

“At the end of the day, we’re still playing baseball,” said Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, the best pitcher in town on the basis of his 10-1 record and 2.22 ERA. “It’s not too much different. But the two teams in Chicago adds a little fire to it. It should be a fun couple of days for sure.”

Giolito will face Cubs left-hander Jon Lester in the final game of this two-game series Wednesday night.

———

Tigers grind to win

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — This was not an aesthetically-pleasing baseball game, by any stretch. And the Tigers could not care less.

With a lot of help from the home team, the Tigers scratched across a run in the top of the eighth inning and snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night.

The Tigers, who had squandered a 4-1 lead, took advantage of a walk, hit batsman and a botched double-play ball to score the go-ahead run.

With the bases loaded and one out, Pirates reliever Kyle Crick got Brandon Dixon to hit a ground ball to second baseman Adam Frazier. Instead of flipping the ball to his shortstop at second base to start the double-play, he tried to tag Christin Stewart, who was running to second.

He missed the tag and barely got Dixon at first. Nick Castellanos, who walked to start the inning, scored from third.

That left it up to the back end of the Tigers bullpen.

Things got mighty dicey in the eighth against Joe Jimenez, who needed 31 pitches to get through the inning. He gave up a hit, a hit batsman and a walk, but with the bases loaded and two outs, he got pinch-hitter Corey Dickerson to ground out to shortstop Niko Goodrum.

It wasn’t any cleaner for closer Shane Greene in the ninth, either. He gave up a single and a walk. So with one out, the ever-dangerous Josh Bell strode to the plate. Bell had already homered in this game.

But what do you know, Greene got Bell to bounce into a 1-6-3 double-play.

The Tigers middle relievers didn’t fare as well. The Pirates scored two unearned in the seventh inning to erase a 4-2 deficit, blighting a strong start by lefty Daniel Norris.

It started, as it so often does with an error. Right-handed reliever Victor Alcantara had a one-out ground ball bounce off him. He recovered in plenty of time, but his throw was low and Miguel Cabrera, making his first start at first base since the end of May 31, could not scoop it.

Jung Ho Kang ended up on second base, then went to third one a ground out. Manager Ron Gardenhire called on lefty Daniel Stumpf to face left-handed pinch-hitter Colin Moran. Moran singled to make it 4-3.

Gardenhire then went with right-hander Buck Farmer against right-handed Kevin Newman — triple, tie game.

The late-inning drama overshadowed Norris’ resolute six-inning effort.

Composure isn’t typically the first trait that comes up when describing Norris. Fiery, athletic, animated, competitive, absolutely.

Composure? That’s usually a little farther down the list.

Not so on Tuesday night.

He allowed four hits, one a 419-foot home run by Bell (his 20th homer and 66th RBI) and got 10 ground-ball outs. Bell, who is slugging a Major League Baseball best .640 on off-speed pitches, hit a change-up with an exit velocity of 108 mph.

Flash forward to the sixth inning. Norris, protecting a two-run lead, was over 80 pitches and nearing the end of his night. He got ahead of Bell with a couple of 90-mph fastballs and showed him a slider and a curveball for good measure.

But with the count even, Norris, undaunted by what happened in the third inning, challenged him with another change-up. He struck him out swinging. Norris got five swings and misses total, four of them with the change-up.

Norris was in one other jam, in the fifth. Catcher Elias Diaz, who threw out two Tigers’ base-stealers, singled and scored on a triple by Kang. Kang hit a missile into right-center. Center fielder JaCoby Jones made a valiant, all-out dive for the ball but couldn’t get to it.

Norris, though, didn’t rattle. He got Adam Frazier on a shallow fly to center, struck out pinch-hitter Jose Osuna and after a walk to Newman, he got Bryan Reynolds to ground out.

He left after six innings with the two-run lead intact.

The Tigers offense was contained to the third and fourth innings.

It’s a wonder Castellanos’ hands weren’t bleeding, given how much extra batting practice he took before the game. But whatever he did seemed to work. After walking the first inning, he laced a two-strike double to the gap in right-center field in the third inning to score the Tigers’ first run.

He came around to score on Cabrera’s single, putting the Tigers up 2-1. It was Cabrera’s 1,665th career RBI, putting him two back of Sammy Sosa for 27th all-time.

Cabrera started the game at first base, and since this is the Tigers last game in a National League park, perhaps for the last time this season.

“He didn’t want to sit two games out and just pinch-hit,” Gardenhire said before the game. “He had a day off Sunday and we were off Monday, so this was the perfect time to do it. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but we’ll probably let him sit tomorrow.”

The Tigers were gifted two more runs in the fourth inning. After a lead-off single by Dixon, Harold Castro put down a sacrifice bunt. Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller threw it away, putting runners on second and third.

John Hicks followed with a routine ground ball to third (exit velocity off the bat 78 mph) that went through third baseman Kang, scoring two runs.

———

Mets rout Braves

ATLANTA (TNS) — If it’s possible to have a must-win game in June, this one felt like it fit for the Mets. It seemed like they thought so, too, because they delivered a blowout like the one Atlanta handed to them on Monday.

The Mets drilled the Braves, 10-2, on Tuesday at SunTrust Park, where Pete Alonso and Jacob deGrom starred. Perhaps this taste of success will boost morale and lead to something else. Maybe it is just another event in the cycle of inconsistency for New York this season.

Alonso hit doubles in his first two at-bats — one drove in a run — and blasted a two-run home run in his third as he eventually notched his first career four-hit game. He finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two walks.

With 10 strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings, DeGrom tallied his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season, the 36th of his career. He allowed back-to-back solo shots to Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and while those ended his night, they were unimportant because the game was basically over by that point.

The Mets, now 35-38, needed this after Monday’s blowout. Their situation perhaps looked as bleak as the forecast — thunderstorms were projected — because the Braves had won 10 of 11. Plus, Atlanta sent Julio Teheran to the mound, and he came into this one having posted a 2.35 over 26 games against the Mets.

Led by Alonso, New York tagged Teheran for six runs over four innings. Four were scored in the third. After Alonso drove in a run, Michael Conforto doubled another home. One more scored on a groundout before Amed Rosario punctuated the explosive frame with an RBI single.

DeGrom, meanwhile, kept dealing. With a strikeout of Dansby Swanson in the fourth inning, the righty jumped up to seventh on the Mets’ all-time strikeout list.

Knocking out Teheran early could also give New York an advantage in Wednesday’s series finale because the Braves’ bullpen had to piece together a game that already looked to be out of hand — though you never really know with this Mets bullpen.

Speaking of, there was a shake-up before the game. The Mets placed Jeurys Familia on the injured list with a Bennett lesion, which is like a bone spur. They also demoted Drew Gagnon to Triple-A Syracuse. It remains to be seen whether those moves will bolster the bullpen, but on Tuesday, New York didn’t have to find out.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway also announced that outfielder Brandon Nimmo would be shut down for a month.

The offense kept adding to the lead. The Mets scored two in the sixth before Conforto left the yard in the eighth to make it 9-0. For good measure, Jeff McNeil sent a solo shot into the seats in the ninth.

Tacking on runs is something New York has struggled with at times this season, so even if the insurance didn’t matter on Tuesday, it was still encouraging. The Braves used three relievers after Teheran exited.

Up and down, up and down. It’s been the theme for the 2019 Mets.

The Mets haven’t been able to find any consistency this season. They’ve had a few different low points, and Monday felt so brutal that it seemed like it could have snowballed into a situation much worse. But they showed some fight a day later as they look to stay afloat.

———

Game postponed

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer broke his nose, the team announced Tuesday, but a CT scan revealed no further damage. Scherzer was taken off-site to undergo tests after he was hit in the face by a ball that came off his bat while he was bunting during batting practice before the team’s scheduled game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.

Following a two-hour rain delay, the game was postponed for the second straight night and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sept. 24. The teams were already set for a split doubleheader Wednesday after Monday’s game was wiped out by rain.

It is uncertain whether Scherzer will make his scheduled start Wednesday.

Scherzer’s face was bloodied as he headed toward the dugout following the incident. He was soon spotted walking through the clubhouse, in the direction of the trainer’s room, with a towel pressed against his face.

Washington’s rotation was already up in the air for the rest of this rain-shortened series and is now even less clear following a second consecutive postponement.

Patrick Corbin, originally scheduled to start Monday, then set to start Tuesday, is now slated to pitch Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader. The Nationals’ starter for the second game remained to be determined as of Tuesday night.

Stephen Strasburg had been scheduled to face the Phillies on Thursday, in what is now the finale of a three-game series, but even that can’t be considered a certainty now. Scherzer could pitch as soon as Wednesday if team doctors deem it safe. The Nationals could also go with Erick Fedde or Austin Voth.

Voth, who is 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 12 starts for Class AAA Fresno, was traveling to Washington on Tuesday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, but he doesn’t necessarily have to start Wednesday.

Because of the doubleheader, the Nationals don’t need to option a player to make room for Voth on the 25-man roster. And since he will be here for the games either way, he could be used as an extra arm if the Nationals decide to go with Corbin, Fedde or Scherzer (health permitting).

Voth’s strikeout rate has risen considerably in Class AAA. The 26-year-old right-hander would have almost certainly been announced as a starter if Scherzer was able to pitch Wednesday and Corbin had appeared Tuesday. The weather and Scherzer’s broken nose are complicating factors.

Washington did get some good news on the injury front before Tuesday’s postponement. Ryan Zimmerman, who is still recovering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, ran the bases and is expected to do so again Wednesday. This is his last step before the Nationals can schedule a rehab assignment, which could come soon, barring a setback. Zimmerman went on the injured list April 28 and has called this recovery one of the more frustrating processes of his career.

“That’s it; he’s done everything,” Manager Dave Martinez said when asked whether running the bases is Zimmerman’s final hurdle. “And he looks good. He ran straight. Had him run uphill, because I guess that’s a huge thing for your plantar fasciitis, and he did that and was OK.”

———-

Pads win

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Logan Allen’s change-up took several weeks to round into shape. All the growing pains that followed after a disastrous spring had cast him into the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League proved necessary developments for a pitcher who had been largely fast-tracked through the San Diego Padres’ minor league system.

“Honestly, if I did get that spot out of spring training, I would have been crushed,” the 22-year-old Allen said in the home dugout at Triple-A El Paso a few days before his call-up. “I was not ready.”

He looked ready Tuesday.

The Padres’ seventh-ranked prospect celebrated his big league debut with seven shutout innings and even his first hit, the rally-starter in a 4-1 win over the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers at Petco Park.

The two teams were locked in a 0-0 game in the fifth when the right-handed-hitting Allen flipped a 96 mph fastball from Brandon Woodruff into right field. There, Christian Yelich threw the souvenir toward the Padres dugout as Allen marked the occasion with his first sugarcane “chop.” Later, he scampered home with the game’s first run on Mike Moustakas’ throwing error as his parents, Dale and Norman Allen, cheered in the stands along with 14 friends and family members who flew in for the occasion. Big brother Philip, the source of Allen’s inspiration during his climb to the majors, watched from home alongside five nurses at the family’s home in Asheville, N.C.

From the second-level owner’s suite behind home plate, a more striking figure clapped with approval: professional wrestler, actor and sometimes rapper John Cena.

The two struck a friendship after a chance meeting at a Tampa restaurant two Januarys ago and a friendly wager was drawn up: Allen owed Cena $1 if he did not reach the majors.

More than two years later, Allen warmed up on the Petco Park mound to the tune of Cena’s “The Time is Now” and then lived up to his billing as one of the best pitching prospects from the game’s deepest farm system.

He struck out five batters, walked two, scattered three hits and exited after seven frames innings with a 4-0 lead.

The change-up that evaded him during an awful big league spring training (12.54 ERA) and early into an up-and-down stay in the Pacific Coast League (5.15 ERA) fetched the first two strikeouts of his career in back-to-back at-bats — Jesus Aguilar and Orlando Arcia — in the third inning. Three of his ground-ball outs produced 10 double plays, none bigger than the one that got Ryan Braun to bounce to shortstop to end a sixth inning that began with the first two Brewers reaching base.

Allen fetched the first out when he got Yelich — the reigning NL MVP and the favorite to repeat — to fly out to right. After Fernando Tatis Jr. started the inning-ending double play, Allen unleashed a ferocious fist pump as he bounced off the mound.

The next inning, given a 4-0 lead on Francisco Mejia’s two-run homer, Allen struck out the side and left to a standing ovation — including one from Cena in Allen’s No. 54 jersey — after throwing 56 of his 90 pitches for strikes.

Allen was even in line for the win because he singled off Woodruff (6 IP, 4 ER) in the fifth and scored when Moustakas, after snaring a liner to third off Eric Hosmer’s bat, threw wildly trying to double-up Tatis at first base.

The throw sailed over Aguilar’s outstretched glove, allowing Allen to score from third. Manny Machado’s ensuing ground-rule double opened up a 2-0 lead and Meja’s sixth-inning homer doubled the Padres’ advantage.

Mejia was hitting .365/.411/.746 with four homers in 18 games at Triple-A El Paso, where he had caught several of Allen’s starts. He was called up Monday and, with Allen on the mound, started Tuesday in place of Austin Hedges, whose batting line has shrunk to .185/.251/.315 through 51 games of his fifth season with the Padres.

The Brewers’ lone run crossed the plate in the eighth on a wild pitch after Trey Wingenter walked Aguilar to start the inning. Kirby Yates turned in a scoreless ninth to convert his MLB-leading 26th save.