By Des Bieler

The Washington Post

(TNS) — Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot and injured in the Dominican Republic, according to reports that emerged Sunday evening.

Ortiz’s father told ESPN that his son was wounded at an entertainment center in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo. According to El Día, Ortiz was with a group of friends at a nightclub when he was shot. The 10-time all-star, who is from the Dominican Republic, was taken to receive medical care.

A Dominican TV station and ESPN reported Ortiz was shot in the back. ESPN reported that Leo Ortiz, David Ortiz’s father, said his son was resting following surgery and that no organs were damaged in the shooting. Doctors expect a full recovery, he said.

In a statement provided to The Post, the Red Sox said that Ortiz’s family “has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region.”

“We have offered David’s family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts,” the team said.

Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said via the Associated Press that the man who shot Ortiz was detained and beaten by patrons at the nightclub. He said authorities are waiting for the gunman to receive treatment for his injuries before they question him.

A standout for the Red Sox on the field and their emotional leader in the clubhouse, Ortiz helped the franchise break its 86-year drought with a World Series win in 2004. The team won two more championships with him, including in 2013 when he was named MVP of the World Series. He retired after the 2016 season.

As news of the incident involving Ortiz spread, current and former MLB players took to social media to express their support for “Big Papi.”