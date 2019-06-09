By Mike Tupa
mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com
Although the field seemed strangely compact — compared to years past — a comfortable yet competitive ambiance descended on Saturday’s Phillips 66 Splash Club Stars of Summer meet.
The three-day swimming event is slated to wrap up Sunday at the Sooner Pool.
Scores of pool warriors — from the Splash Club, SwimTulsa, the Bixby Swim Club and elsewhere — gathered around the rim of the cool pool to engage in some sizzling competition.
Numerous Splash Club standouts carved out high finishes.
Following is a look at some of the highlights the first two days for the club:
Girls 9-10 100m fly
Daisy Droege led a swarm of teammates in this event. The Splash Club won the top five spots, led by Droege at :41.56 — nearly five seconds ahead of runner-up teammate Anna Young. Ashlyn Taylor finished third.
Girls 9-10 50m fly
Once again, the Splash Club claimed the top five spots, led by Taylor (:53.26) and Droege (:56.77). Young came in third (:58.61).
Girls 9-10 100m fly
Droege (2:13.46) swamped a SwimTulsa rival to come in first.
Girls 9-10 200m I.M.
Taylor (3:57.65) claimed first place, followed by Young (4:08.57) and Droege (4:09.14).
Girls 11-12 400m fre
Addie Howze (5:35.1) zipped ahead of the field to win by more than 12 seconds. Her teammate Lily Talbot (5:47.88) earned third.
Girls 11-12 1500m free
Howze (21:58.45) nailed down another gold medal performance.
Girls 11-12 200m breast
Calli Richards (3:08.25) and Annabelle Droege (3:21.54) swept the top two spots.
Girls 11-12 50m fly
Howze (:35.34), Ellie Cowan (:37.49) and Richards (:39.23) burst to the top three spots.
Girls 11-12 100m fly
Talbot (1:28.14) surged to supremacy but was challenged hard by Cowan (1:28.8).
Girls 11-12 200m I.M.
Cowan (3:01.67) spearheaded a hive of top-five finishers. Droege (3:05.07) came in second, followed by Macie Stapleton (3:05.6).
Girls 13-14 50m free
Emma Howze (:31.74) hammered to the wall first, while teammate Regan Patzkowski (:33.36) lodged in third place.
Girls 13-14 100m back
Howze (1:21.82) won again, followed by Patzkowski (1:24.18).
Girls 13-14 200m back
Howze (2:51.94) continued her golden assault. Teammate Julie Vilardo (3:18.9) harvested third place.
Girls 13-14 100m fly
Howze (1:22.28) made it four individual championships — but had to fend off Patzkowski (1:22.54) during the final few feet.
Girls 13-14 400m I.M
Vilardo (7:14.43) won.
Girls 15-and-up 50 free
Haley Downey (:28.5) led a 1-2-3 charge by the club. Sydney Perry (:29.37) came in second, followed by Delaney Shipman (:30.73).
Girls 15-O 100m free
Downey — a team captain for the University of Kansas women’s swim team — also triumphed, with 1:03.85, followed by Splash Club teammates June Harris (1:04.47) and Perry (1:07.77).
Girls 15-O 1500m free
Amanda LaFrancois (20:27.05) and Morgan Moore (21:57.5) powered to first and second.
Girls 15-O 100m back
Harris (1:13.77) won by a solid margin, followed by Erin Downy (1:55.11) and Perry (1:16.25).
Girls 15-O 200m back
Downey (2:38.41) mined another championship, while Aidan Howze (2:46.53) finished third.
Girls 15-O 200m breast
Downey (2:45.04) went unchallenged for the title. Howze (3:02.45) hustled to second while Moore (3:14.56) rounded out the top three.
Girls 15-O 100m fly
Downey (1:09.25) finished first a fifth time. Perry (1:14.28) trailed her in second.
Girls 15-and-up 200 I.M.
A head-to-head sisterly showdown defined the upper end of finishers. Haley Downey (2:30.42) came in first, followed by Erin Downey (2:41.74) and Sydney Perry (2:42.74).
Girls 15-and-up 400m I.M.
Harris (5:46.81) secured another first place showing while LaFrancois (6:25.36) finished third.
Boys 8-U 50m free
Evan Howze (:42.18) and Vidhur Kariminlla (1:10.58) came in first and second.
Boys 8-U 100m free
Jack Wells (1:33.71) led a top-three sweep. Howze (1:37.13) came in second, followed by Kariminlla (2:45.6).
Boys 8-U 100m back
Howze (1:41.83), Wells (1:52.35) and Kariminlla (3:03.79) claimed the first three spots.
Boys 8-U 200m back
Kariminlla (5:51.2) came in first.
Boys 8-U 50 fly
Howze (:47.94) won.
Boys 8-U 100m fly
Howze (1:52.16) motored to first, followed by Wells (2:08.67).
Boys 8-U 200m I.M.
Howze (3:50.22) won.
Boys 9-10 50m free
Dillon Mehta (:40.67), Grayson Ellis (:44.72) and Maxwell Stuart (:45.41) came in first, second and third.
Boys 9-10 100m free
Andrew Pu (1:34.29) powered to the championship, followed by Mehta (1:34.44).
Boys 9-10 100m back
Pu (1:56.96) topped a mob of teammates that took the top seven spots. Ellis (1:58.51) came in second, followed by Nick Du (1:58.9).
Boys 9-10 200m back
Blace Williams (5:23.81) won.
Boys 9-10 200m breast
Mehta (4:29.72) won.
Boys 9-10 50m fly
Mehta (:56.58) rocketed to first, followed by Du (1:00.32) and Ellis (1:04.36).
Boys 9-10 100m fly
Ellis (2:15.19) harvested first place, followed by Pu (2:16.98) and Du (2:21.14).
Boys 9-10 200m I.M.
Mehta (4:03.53) seized another top finish, followed by Ellis (4:21.59).
Boys 11-12 50 free
Cody Lay (:32.61) left the rest of field behind, followed by Sam Conrad (:32.99).
Boys 11-12 100m free
Lay (1:14.15) and Conrad (1:15.31) again boasted the two top spots.
Boys 11012 400m free
Conrad (5:40.47) strong-armed first place while Lay (5:44.33) came in second.
Boys 11-12 1500m free
Conrad (22:11.53) and Lay (22:39.06) finished first and second.
Boys 11-12 100m back
Lay (1:26.03) fashioned another championship while Camden McDonald (1:30.72) came in third.
Boys 11-12 200m back
The club rocketed to the top six places, led by Conrad (3:04.92), McDonald (3:06.39) and Andrew Almond (3:11.31).
Boys 11-12 200m breast
Ethan Peterson (3:35.76) left a golden swath, followed by Conrad (3:36.39).
Boys 11-12 50m fly
Lay (:39.1) and Conrad (:39.14) finished first and second.
Boys 11-12 100m fly
Conrad (1:30.37) and Lay (1:30.49) against dominated the top two places.
Boys 13-14 100m back
Griffin Craig (1:15.47) grabbed first place while Luke Olsen (1:24.35) came in third.
Boys 13-14 200m back
Griffin (2:36.04), Jarrett Moore (2:46.88) and Olsen (2:53.11) finished first, second and third.
Boys 13-14 100m fly
Jesse Espinal-Cruz (1:09.06) cruised to first place, while Craig (1:15.67) came in third.
Boys 13-14 200m I.M.
Espinal -Cruz (2:38.92) claimed another title, followed by Craig (2:47.67) and Olsen (2:52.85).
Boys 13-14 400m I. M.
Espinal-Cruz (5:26.4), Moore (6:02.07) and Olsen (6:23.92) finished first, second and third.
Boys 15-O competition
SwimTulsa’s Danny Sibley dominated with an incredible six championships in nine events.
The Splash Club’s highest finishers included Will Englehart (second, 1500m free; second, 200m I.M.), Preston Willis (second, 200m back; third, 100m fly; third, 100m back), Gabe Rolfson (second, 200m breaststroke, third, 1500m freestyle) and Tanis Salzyn (third, 200m back).