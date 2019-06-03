By Jerry Tipton

Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky.(TNS) — On Friday, the Southeastern Conference gave its member schools permission to mix rabid spectators and alcohol. With fans already having an ingrained dislike of referees (vividly demonstrated by the death threats some Kentucky fans directed at John Higgins two years ago), might this give reason for, uh, sober reflection?

Longtime college basketball referee John Clougherty offered two examples of alcohol-related problems that he encountered in his career.

For the first, he declined to say where the incident happened.

“We came off the floor one night at a civic center,” he said of the crew of referees that worked this game, “and got doused with beer. By the time, we got to the locker room, our entire clothes were just soaked with beer.”

Why did he think this happened?

“Because the home team — (in a close game punctuated by a review at a sideline monitor) — went from having a win to having a loss,” Clougherty said. “And we knew we were in trouble trying to get off.”

The other incident came with a game he worked at Memphis.

“As I came off, I had a guy confront me, bump me and push me,” Clougherty said. “And he was intoxicated … .

“People act differently toward coaches, players and referees when they’ve had too much to drink. And that happened to me. That’s happened to every referee.”

If it happened to another retired referee, Don Rutledge, he denied it. He said he never had such a problem. But he conceded the possibility.

“I would hope it doesn’t hurt anybody,” Rutledge said of the SEC permitting its schools to offer alcohol to all fans attending games. “But I’m sure the first time it does, somebody will say, ‘See what you did!’ I think that would be a bit unfair.”

Barry Mano, the president of the National Association of Sports Officials, said that referees depend on security officials to maintain order at games.

“Their job might get a little tougher,” Mano said of security personnel working future SEC games. “I don’t expect it to make our job much tougher.”

To review, the SEC announced Friday that its schools will have the option to sell beer and wine to all fans beginning Aug. 1. There will be restrictions: sales must be made at stationary locations (not from vendors in stands), limits will be placed on the number of drinks sold and sales must be cut off at the end of the third quarter in football, at the under-12 minute television timeout of the second half in men’s basketball and the top of the seventh inning in baseball.

What will Kentucky do? School president Eli Capilouto issued a statement saying Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart would lead an effort over the next several months to determine whether to expand alcohol sales beyond what’s already permitted in private boxes.

Of course, even limiting sales at games is no guarantee. During a UK football game last season, an alcohol-related car accident outside Kroger Field resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

Alcohol has been available for all fans at many college games across the country. Kenny Klein, Louisville’s senior associate athletic director, said his school has been selling alcohol (including spirits) at its games for more than 36 years.

“We may have had a few alcohol-related incidents over the years, but it would be a small number,” Klein wrote in an email. “Our concessionaire trains their staff well. We have security personnel monitoring, both uniformed and undercover. We cut off sales at a certain point, and we have no-alcohol sections in football.”

A state law in North Carolina bans public colleges and universities in the state from selling alcohol to fans at games. However, earlier this spring, North Carolina’s House of Representatives passed a bill that would permit such sales. The bill has moved to the state Senate for consideration.

So why is the SEC joining the trend toward expanding alcohol sales? Rutledge and Clougherty offered a theory.

“You can bet they’re doing it for money,” Rutledge said. “They’re going to make money doing that. And to draw fans. You know the SEC is down in attendance. They need to get people coming back to the stadiums. And maybe that is one way of doing it.”

Added Clougherty: “They’re always looking for additional revenues.”