By Drew Davison

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Willie Calhoun ignored the call at midnight.

Calhoun figured his mom would be on the other end, just wanting to chat. But his phone rang a second time early Wednesday morning, and he didn’t ignore it this time.

Good call on his part.

Triple-A Nashville manager Jason Wood informed Calhoun that he’d be joining the Texas Rangers in Kansas City later that day.

“I didn’t expect it honestly,” Calhoun said, “So that was pretty cool.”

Calhoun did something pretty cool himself several hours later, homering in his first big league at-bat this season. That provided a spark and helped the Rangers to a 6-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

The Rangers (18-22) snapped a five-game losing streak, and will have a chance to win their second series this month in the three-game series finale against the Royals (15-28) on Thursday.

Rangers starter Mike Minor allowed one run on eight hits over five innings, and the bullpen turned in four shutout innings. Nomar Mazara matched his career-high with four hits, and Ronald Guzman drove in three runs, including a two-run blast in the sixth inning.

But the story of the night was Calhoun making his season debut, taking the roster spot of shortstop Elvis Andrus (right hamstring).

Manager Chris Woodward spent most of his pregame news conference talking about Calhoun and how well he’s been playing at Triple A. Woodward ranked among the most excited to see Calhoun in the clubhouse, and had a simple message for the young slugger.

“I don’t want him to think that he has to dominate for 10 days,” Woodward said. “But I know he’s going to think that because he’s a human being.”

Well, as Calhoun’s thinking may go, the only way dominate 10 days is by dominating Day 1. And that’s what he did batting second as the designated hitter.

Shin-Soo Choo opened the game by reaching on a hit by pitch, and Calhoun stepped to the plate. He fouled off two consecutive pitches before belting a 1-2 curveball from Kansas City starter Jorge Lopez into the right-field seats.

Calhoun added a single in the seventh inning for a multi-hit night.

That, precisely, is what Woodward and the organization want to see from the man acquired two seasons ago in the Yu Darvish trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“If you get a strike, take a rip at it,” Woodward said. “That’s what you’re here to do. You’re here to hit.”

The home run served as a good way for Calhoun to start his 2019 campaign. He wasn’t happy when the Rangers demoted him to Triple-A in spring training, but he’s back in the big leagues for now.

Calhoun did his part in Nashville, batting .302 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. He reached base safely in each of his last 16 games either by hit or walk before his promotion.

Calhoun mentioned studying and replicating his 2017 swing as a reason for his early-season success.

“I think I finally figured something out with my swing, so I think that’s what’s been helpful for me,” Calhoun said. “I just got away from myself the last year and a half, two years. I saw some things I wasn’t doing last year and the year before, and I’ve been doing it in Triple-A this year.”

Asked to expand on specifics, Calhoun said: “Without giving it away, I just think I’m swinging at more strikes, not really chasing balls. This is the best I’ve felt since 2017.”

Calhoun had 30 home runs in the minor leagues during 2017, and added another when he made his big league debut later in the season. But he combined for just 11 home runs with the Rangers and Triple-A last season, but has already gone deep nine times this season.

Asked about his approach now that he’s returned to the majors, Calhoun kept it simple and said: “Don’t put too much pressure on myself.

“Just have fun and just play the same game I was in Nashville.”

———

Braves blank Cards

ATLANTA (TNS) — That euphoric feeling ensuing from the Cardinals scoring 17 runs, or 14 runs, both of which they have done in the past week, apparently is of the 24-hour variety.

When the Cardinals scored 17 in beating Pittsburgh last Thursday, they scored two runs in the next two games, both losses. After the Cardinals scored 14 runs in beating Atlanta at SunTrust Park on Tuesday, they failed to score Wednesday, falling 4-0 to Braves right-hander Mike Soroka, whom they were facing for the first time.

This was the 10th loss in 13 games for the Cardinals, who have scored one run or none in seven of those games.

Soroka, who hasn’t allowed more than one earned run in any of his six starts this season, allowed three hits, walked three and hit one over seven innings. Two of the walks and the hit batsman came in the third inning, an inning Soroka escaped when Paul Goldschmidt grounded sharply into a double play.

Soroka departed after seven innings and right-hander Dan Winkler relieved to throw seven straight balls to Matt Carpenter and Goldschmidt, with Winkler slipping and falling on ball three to Goldschmidt.

With the mound a bit wet, the grounds crew was summoned and spent five minutes adding dirt. When play resumed, Winkler threw another ball, walking Goldschmidt, too, and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker had seen enough.

Right-hander Luke Jackson emerged and quickly closed down the inning by getting Paul DeJong to rap into a double play and fanning Marcell Ozuna.

The Braves were the only National League team Cardinals starter Michael Wacha never had beaten and he still hasn’t in three decisions. Wacha played a big part in the Braves going ahead 1-0 in the third.

Ronald Acuna Jr., had much to do with it, too, as he stole second base after singling to left to lead off the inning. Wacha walked Freddie Freeman with one out and froze Josh Donaldson on a third strike changeup.

But with the Cardinals’ defense shifted toward right for left-handed-batting Nick Markakis, Acuna took off for third, Wacha stepped off the rubber and tried to lead third baseman Carpenter, who was scrambling back to the bag. But Wacha threw the ball in the outfield and Acuna scored the first run.

Atlanta moved ahead 2-0 in the fourth as rookie Austin Riley, just brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett, drilled a 90-mph high fastball by Wacha 438 feet into left-center field for his first hit and first homer in the majors. He had hit 13 home runs in his last 18 games in Class AAA.

Charlie Culberson cracked a two-run homer off John Gant in the eighth, matching the number of runs Gant had given up in his first 24 innings this year.

A fan running onto the field — and all around it — gave the Cardinals a reprieve with two out in the ninth. And then Jackson closed out the game with a Dexter Fowler groundout after fanning the first two men in the inning.

———

Tigers fall

DETROIT (TNS) — Before Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire tipped his hand.

The Tigers were going to try some new things against former ace Justin Verlander, anything they could to get him off his game.

“It’s never worked before,” Gardenhire deadpanned.

The game’s outcome was seemingly decided before it started: The Astros, one of baseball’s best teams, brought Verlander to the hill, with an offense that was sure to wreak havoc on the two-man, left-handed rookie tandem of Gregory Soto and Nick Ramirez, both on three days’ rest.

The Tigers lost, 5-1, but the game was more competitive than that.

Verlander dominated the Tigers, allowing one run on two hits in seven innings, and the Astros scratched out five runs. They took the lead on an Alex Bregman solo home run in the top of the first and never lost it.

With the win, Verlander is 2-1 against the Tigers in his career. He has won both of his starts at Comerica Park.

As expected, he was too much for the Tigers. The lone run he allowed came on JaCoby Jones’ third home run of the season, a monster shot to left in the fourth inning. Verlander struck out nine batters, walked two and lowered his ERA to 2.38. The Tigers only threatened once, when they loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth, but Niko Goodrum lined out to second base.

For the first time, the Tigers used an “opener” in Wednesday night’s game, with rookie left-hander Gregory Soto pitching the opening innings, followed by fellow rookie lefty Nick Ramirez. The experiment — out of necessity, given the Tigers’ lack of starting pitchers — went OK: Against a strong lineup, Soto gave up two runs in two innings and Ramirez allowed two runs, one earned, in four.

With Verlander in control, the Tigers loaded the bases in the fifth after Josh Harrison tripled, followed by back-to-back walks. With many top pitchers, teams only get one opportunity to break through. For the Tigers, this was theirs. But with two outs, Goodrum smashed a line drive which Houston second baseman Aledmys Diaz leaped to catch to end the inning. In the next inning, shortstop Ronny Rodriguez and third baseman Jeimer Candelario made errors, leading to an add-on run for the Astros.

———

Brewers win

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Andrew McCutchen ran toward the center-field wall, tracked the fly ball, and reached out his glove.

It seemed to be a routine catch for the second out in the fifth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Brewers Wednesday night. But the baseball smacked McCutchen’s glove, plopped to the Citizens Bank Park grass, and provided a reminder that nothing seemed to feel routine for the Phillies defense.

McCutchen’s mishap, which allowed a run to score, would be the lone error the Phillies made. But it was not their only defensive shortcoming. Jake Arrieta allowed five runs and four of them seemed to have been avoidable. The Phillies, who have played solid defense this year, seemed to turn the clock back to last season.

Their defense was sloppy, their starting pitcher was not crisp, and their bats went quiet for another night. They will need to win the series finale Thursday to salvage a split against the challenging Brewers, whom the Phillies will visit next weekend.

The Brewers scored three times in the third inning after the Phillies were mixed up by a pair of ground balls.

Cesar Hernandez fielded a grounder by Christian Yelich but threw to first instead of second, where he would have been able to pick up Lorenzo Cain for the inning’s first out. Rhys Hoskins could not get to first base in time and the runner was safe.

Ryan Braun, the next batter, hit a grounder with the bases loaded to third baseman Sean Rodriguez, who seemed to freeze after retrieving it.

The play could have yielded two outs had he thrown to second to start a double play or perhaps even a rare triple play if Rodriguez had stepped on third base, tagged Gio Gonzalez, who was standing near the third-base bag, and thrown to first base. He instead threw home and the play yielded just one out.

Two batters later, Jesus Aguilar stroked a two-run single.

Starter Jake Arrieta was not without blame. He started the third inning with consecutive walks, including a leadoff pass to Gonzalez, the opposing pitcher. But he seemed to do enough to escape the inning.

Jean Segura homered in the first and Nick Williams scored in the seventh on a single by McCutchen. That is all the Phillies could do. They went 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position and had two extra-base hits a night after scoring just one run.

Bryce Harper started after his knee cleared a pregame test despite being a bit swollen after he banged it a night earlier while making a diving catch. It was Harper’s 42nd straight start, and manager Gabe Kapler said before the game that Harper was not risking further injury by playing.

Harper went 1 for 4 and made another diving catch in right field. He drove a ball to the warning track in the first inning for a loud out and then stroked a two-out double in the third inning.

The two swings offered some promise as Harper tries to work himself out of a prolonged funk. They were also the first and third hardest-hit balls by a Phillies batter. The second hardest-hit ball was a groundout by Arrieta. It was that kind of night.

Arrieta struck out five, walked four, and allowed five hits in six innings. He recorded 17 of his 18 outs via either groundouts or strikeouts. Arrieta had success inducing grounders with his sinker, and his groundball rate — 51.9% — is the ninth highest among major-league starters.

But, in the third inning, he learned that keeping the ball on the ground was not the best course of action because nothing seemed to be routine.

———

Reds outlast Cubs

CINCINNATI (TNS) — Home runs by Addison Russell, Albert Almora Jr. and Kyle Schwarber weren’t enough for the Cubs in a 6-5, 10-inning loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run home run off Carl Edwards Jr. in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Reds rallied for the victory. The Cubs wasted an 11-strikeout performance from starter Yu Darvish.

The Cubs stranded Kris Bryant at third base to end the top of the 10th, and the Reds responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Joey Votto drew a walk off Brad Brach and advanced to third base on a single by Suarez that skipped past third baseman David Bote.

With the bases loaded, the Cubs employed a five-man infield, but Yasiel Puig launched a single off the wall in right-center for the game-winning hit.

Suarez’s homer occurred after left-hander Kyle Ryan allowed a single to Votto to start the inning.

The Cubs bullpen started to wobble after Darvish was pulled after 5 1/3 innings and 97 pitches. Russell made an accurate relay throw to easily nail Jesse Winker for the final out of the sixth after left-hander Mike Montgomery allowed a double to Derek Dietrich.

Brandon Kintzler allowed a home run to Jose Iglesias to start the seventh, shortly after Daniel Descalso hit a sacrifice fly to expand the Cubs’ lead to 4-2.

Russell hit a two-run home run in the second to give Darvish a 2-1 lead. Almora hit a solo homer in the fourth, and Schwarber’s homer in the top of the eighth gave the Cubs a 5-3 lead.

———

Rays hang on

MIAMI (TNS) — For only one run being scored over more than three hours of play, the Rays had to lot to unpack as they packed for New York with their lead in the AL East intact following a 1-0 win over the cross-state Marlins.

Indicative of how it’s been going for them lately, rookie catcher Anthony Bemboom, who had every reason to celebrate after rapping his first major league hit to drive in the only run, was one of three players who were injured during the game. And, potentially, most seriously as the Rays improved to 26-15, just ahead of the Yankees, who swept a doubleheader from the Orioles.

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was hit on the right hand while pinch-hitting in the fifth, stayed in initially but ended up getting an X-ray, which was negative. He was listed with a right hand contusion and is day to day.

Third baseman Yandy Diaz had to make an awkward stop rounding third when a Willy Adames ground ball was deflected but then smothered in shallow left in the sixth and coach Rodney Linares switched from sending him to holding him. Diaz was checked initially then left the game an inning later with left ankle discomfort and is also listed as day to day.

Bemboom, whose double gave the Rays the 1-0 lead in the second, left after six innings with left knee soreness, and was to be further evaluated after the game.

That was a wicked turn of events, before a Marlins Park gathering of 5,947, second smallest of their season.

Earlier when Bemboom got his hit, his parents, Debbie and Greg, were not only watching after returning home to Minnesota after attending his debut, but took and then tweeted a video of their reaction, with the text: Wouldn’t miss it #gluedtotheipad

It was as awesome as you’d expect, as they were watching nervously, staring intently at their iPad and then clapping, throwing their arms in the air and celebrating.

There were other helping hands as the Rays protected the 1-0 lead.

Jalen Beeks, who took over after a one-inning opener stint by Ryne Stanek, allowed two singles in the fourth, but struck out Rosell Herrera to end the fourth.

After Emilio Pagan came on with two outs in the fifth and allowed two on, second baseman Brandon Lowe smothered a Starling Castro grounder up the middle and made the throw to end the inning.

Pagan created more trouble by allowing a walk and a double to start the sixth, but got himself out of it. He got Jon Berti looking at strike three, Herrera on an infield pop-up and Martin Prado on a called third strike.

Chaz Roe allowed a two-out double to Jorge Alfaro in the eighth and then balked him to third, but retired Berti on a pop-up to end it.

Bemboom was in the lineup because the Rays wanted to use as many lefty hitters as they could against Marlins starter Jose Urena.

“I’m sure he’s excited,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, doing some good crystal ball work. “I liked his at-bat the other day. He came in swinging at the first pitch. Aggressive. We want to see that.

“We want to that (first) hit. Hopefully it comes with some guys on base.”

Getting used to the Rays pitchers has been his primary task, and he has taken input from them, injured catchers Michael Perez and Mike Zunino, pitching coach Kyle Snyder and others, specifically in how he sets up.

“Communication is huge,” Bemboom said. “Talking with Snyder and the pitchers about what they like to do in certain situations. … I want to give them a good presentation, as close to the best presentation that they’re used to as I can. Whatever makes them comfortable I’m going to do, try to make it as seamless of a transition as I can.”

Bemboom said his overall transition is easing after his harried, and flight-delayed, arrival on Friday, and that the reality of being in the major leagues has started to set in.

“A little bit,’ he said. “After that first day it was a little bit of a whirlwind but it’s slowing down a little bit for me and starting to feel a little more normal for me.”

The chartered flight and the luxury hotel was a bit different. As were the dozens of congratulatory messages from family and friends.

“Quite a bit,” he said. “I haven’t had my phone blow up like in quite a while, if ever.”

The Rays headed to New York after the game for a day off Thursday and then the second part of their back-to-back weekend series with the second-place Yankees.

———

Nationals roll

WASHINGTON (TNS) — ‘Cause you had a bad day …

You’re taking one down …

You sing a sad song just to turn it around …

When Mets manager Mickey Callaway went out to the mound to pull Wilmer Font in the bottom of the third inning on Wednesday, “Bad Day” by Daniel Powter played on the Nationals Park speakers. The song fit perfectly.

Font allowed three first-inning runs and never recovered on Wednesday. He gave up five in just 2 1/3 innings, dooming the Mets in a 5-1 loss that snapped a three-game winning streak.

Font became the third Met to allow at least three earned runs in the first inning this season, joining Steven Matz (eight) and Jason Vargas (six).

This is how Wednesday’s game began:

— Walk

— Bunt single in which the lead runner beat a throw to second

— Ground-rule double that scored a run

— RBI groundout

— RBI single

By then, Washington led 3-0. The Mets have received great outings from their starters lately, but this was an exception.

When Font left the game, New York trailed by four runs. He had allowed six hits and issued two walks. Victor Robles homered off Font for his second homer of the series and fourth against the Mets this season.

What made Font’s start even worse was that his counterpart stifled the Mets offense. Washington left-hander Patrick Corbin held New York to just four hits over eight innings, striking out 11.

On a night the Mets bats were silent, Font never gave them much of a chance. Not only did the Nationals tee off on Font, but they made him work. He walked Corbin in the second and had thrown 50 pitches through two innings.

Font didn’t fool anyone, either. Out of 63 total pitches, he only earned three swinging strikes. The ball flew off the Washington bats at an average of 96.5 mph, according to Statcast.

The Mets acquired Font on May 6 as they needed pitching help. They traded away Neraldo Catalina, a right-handed pitching prospect who hasn’t yet debuted in the minor leagues.

Before Wednesday, Font held a 6.39 ERA over parts of five seasons. He had made just six starts, including one with the Mets in which he allowed two runs over four innings in San Diego. And even though New York starters earned another day of rest with Sunday’s postponement, Mets manager Mickey Callaway decided to stick with Font over Zack Wheeler.

It is possible that Wednesday was Font’s last start with the Mets, if only for now. Matz threw a bullpen on Wednesday, but Callaway said it remains to be seen whether he would be in line to start within the next few days. New York still had to evaluate how Matz felt after the bullpen. There should be answers soon.

———

Yanks broom O’s

NEW YORK (TNS) — J.A. Happ wasn’t expecting Aaron Boone’s sixth-inning mound visit.

And the veteran lefty couldn’t imagine he was about to exit Wednesday’s first game at Yankee Stadium after just 64 pitches.

“I just wanted to make sure he remembered we had a doubleheader today,” Happ said of the quick conversation with his manager.

Ahead by two runs, the Yankees had a very well-rested bullpen, due to consecutive rainouts on Monday and Tuesday.

“The four guys that came in were about as nasty as I’ve seen all year,” Happ said after Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman closed out a 5-3 victory against the last-place Orioles.

“At the same time, I still would have rather stayed in there.”

Somehow, Orioles starter David Hess lasted a full six innings despite yielding four solo home runs — two by Gleyber Torres.

Torres homered again in the nightcap, another solo shot that boosted the Yankees to a 3-1 win and a doubleheader sweep before 41,138 fans.

Domingo German had another top flight start, yielding one run over seven innings and improving his record to 8-1.

Luke Voit broke out of his recent slide with an RBI double in the third and an RBI single in the seventh.

In outdueling Andrew Cashner (4-2), German survived a pivotal seventh-inning spot.

After defensive replacement Brett Gardner made a sliding catch in left field of a Hanser Alberto sinking liner, a German wild pitch moved runners to second and third.

German issued a walk to load the bases but got Joey Rickard on a force play for the third out.

Luis Cessa helped out by pitching a scoreless eighth and Chapman recorded his second save of the day.

In the opening game, Gary Sanchez hit a monstrous first-inning shot that sailed over the Yankees bullpen in right-center and Cameron Maybin homered to right in the second inning, his first as a Yankee.

And that powerful beginning instantly put Boone at ease.

“It felt a little odd to me at first,” Boone said of the 3:05 p.m. start before just a smattering of fans.

Monday’s rainout necessitated Wednesday’s single-admission doubleheader. Tuesday’s rainout will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 12.

“I thought the energy and the focus was really good and they performed,” Boone said. “(It was) a weird start, sparse crowd after having a couple days off.

“(I) really like the way the guys came out.”

———

Homers lead Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Byron Buxton and Jason Castro hit two-run home runs Wednesday afternoon, and the Twins held on for an 8-7 victory over the Angels at Target Field.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (6-2) had his 22 1/3 inning scoreless streak — fifth longest in Twins history by a starter — end, but won his sixth consecutive game, tying a career high.

The Angels entered the ninth trailing 8-4, but scored twice off Trevor Hildenberger before Mike Morin entered with a runner on. He gave up two singles before hitting Mike Trout to force in a run, but got Shohei Ohtani to ground out to end the game.

After the game, Hildenberger was sent to Class AAA Rochester. After starting the season with 11 scoreless appearances, Hildenberger has given up at least two runs in six of his past eight appearances.

It was a day where more power in the bullpen could have helped. Most of the Twins power in the lineup, as their 76 home runs are the most by a Twins team through 42 games. This year’s crew is on pace to hit 293 home runs, which would shatter the club record of 225 hit in 1963.

Perhaps the long balls are becoming a hit with fans, as an announced crowd of 31,919 — their second largest crowd of the season — attended the game. That included more than 4,000 in walk-up sales.

The Twins also hit some balls well that just didn’t clear the fence, like Ehire Adrianza’s drive to center in the second that went to the wall for a two-run double to open the scoring in the second inning. Jorge Polanco tripled and Eddie Rosario added a double. Good things are happening when the Twins go airborne.

The Twins nearly hit for the cycle in the fifth, getting a two-run home run by Buxton, Polanco’s triple, Rosario’s RBI double, then a sacrifice fly by Willians Astudillo as they moved out to a 6-1 lead. The Angels kept pecking away, getting a two-run home from Jonathan Lucroy in the sixth.

Adrianza led off the sixth with a single, and Castro followed with a drive off former Twins minor leaguer Luke Bard that landed in the seats in left for a two-run homer and an 8-3 lead.

The Angels cut it to 8-4 in the seventh and got two men on in the eighth with Ohtani at the plate. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli didn’t take any chances, bringing in reliever Blake Parker. And Parker struck out Ohtani to end the inning.

But Hildenberger, struggling lately, got the ball in the ninth and, with three earned runs and only one out, saw his ERA soar to 8.36. The Twins will announce a corresponding move tomorrow, when they start a seven-game road trip in Seattle.