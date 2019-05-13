By Rick Hummel

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Cardinals spotted the Pittsburgh Pirates a three-run lead in the first inning Sunday but roared back for a total of six runs in the first and second. At that point, the Cardinals stopped scoring. Pittsburgh didn’t, erupting for five runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to pull out a 10-6 win, their third in succession in the finale of a four-game series.

A record paid crowd of 48,555 at the newest Busch Stadium enjoyed two-run homers by Paul Goldschmidt in the first and Jose Martinez in the second and nearly saw another Martinez homer in the ninth but left fielder Bryan Reynolds pulled it back.

It saw Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson rebound from a long, unproductive first inning to make it through the next five innings unscathed.

But right-hander John Brebbia, all by untouchable this season with an 0.83 earned run average, surrendered a three-run, game-tying homer to Josh Bell, who had four hits, in the five-run Pittsburgh seventh after reliever Tyler Webb had walked and hit the first two batters. The winning hit was a two-run pinch double by Adam Frazier off Brebbia after the Cardinals all but intentionally walked pinch hitter Melky Cabrera.

Manager Mike Shildt had gone to right-hander Brebbia to face the switch hitting Bell even though Bell had had seven of his nine home runs hitting left-handed.

“I wouldn’t mind flipping him over to the other side but we got a leadoff walk and a hit batter and you want to react to what you’re seeing,” said Shildt. “Brebbia’s been one of our better guys all year and he’s been good against lefties, too. It didn’t seem like Tyler his best stuff. It wasn’t about matchups as much as it was about stuff.”

The Cardinals’ loss was their ninth in 11 games and concluded a dismal 2-5 home stand.

But Shildt said, “I can confidently tell you that this is a group (of players) I have zero doubt about. It is an ebb and flow of the season. I don’t want to over-react and, again, I don’t want to under-react.

“We just weren’t able to bring it home. We had a couple of guys who have been very good for us who just didn’t have good days.”

———

Cole oils way for Phillie win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was May 12, 2006, when a 6-foot-4 left-hander from California named Cole came to a Midwest city to make his big-league debut for the Phillies.

Thirteen years to the day, it happened again.

Cole Hamels has gone on to have a stellar career, including leading the Phillies to a World Series title in 2008. There’s no telling what Cole Irvin will do from here, but he certainly made a strong first impression Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

For seven innings of a 6-1 Mother’s Day victory — and with about 20 friends and family members, including his mom, Sandy, in attendance — Irvin was both efficient and effective in shutting down the Royals, who entered with the second-worst record in the American League but nevertheless were two nights removed from slugging three home runs against Jake Arrieta in the series opener.

Irvin wasn’t overpowering, but then, he never is. A finesse lefty with a fastball that tops out at about 91 mph, he’s unafraid of putting the ball in play. His calling card in Triple A was filling up the strike zone, something he did well against the Royals. He threw a first-pitch strike to the first six batters and 22 of 27 batters overall.

In that way, Irvin fits right in with a Phillies rotation that features contact pitchers Jerad Eickhoff, Zach Eflin, Arrieta and even ace Aaron Nola. At a time when strikeouts are en vogue, they’re content to get weak contact and go deep into games, making life a lot bit easier on the bullpen.

Upon joining the Phillies on Saturday, Irvin joked that he had a modest goal for his big-league debut. He wanted simply to avoid what happened in spring training this year, when he threw eight consecutive balls to begin a start. After finally throwing a strike and receiving a derisive cheer from the crowd at Spectrum Field, he pumped his arm in the air in triumph.

“Hopefully we don’t have any more arm-pumping,” Irvin said, laughing.

Instead, Irvin breezed through the first inning on only nine pitches. He gave up a leadoff single in the second, then struck out the next three batters. And after allowing a run on a leadoff walk and a two-out single by Alex Gordon in the third inning, Irvin retired 12 of the next 14 batters.

After a week in Missouri, several Phillies hitters will be happy to see Citizens Bank Park on Monday. There were times when hits were scarce during the trip to St. Louis and Kansas City. But the Phillies were opportunistic, too, taking advantage of what the Cardinals and Royals gave them in the form of walks and defensive mistakes.

They did all of their scoring on Sunday in a fifth-inning rally that began with a one-out error by shortstop Adalberto Mondesi. Royals starter Jakub Junis walked three of the next four batters and was lifted from the game. J.T. Realmuto greeted lefty reliever Richard Lovelady with a two-run double, and Odubel Herrera followed with a two-run single to open a 6-1 advantage.

It made for a memorable debut for Irvin on a day that is reserved for the only two players named Cole in Phillies history.

———

Rockies blast Padres

DENVER — Nick Margevicius has hit a lull.

It can’t be dismissed.

The rookie is throwing pitches where he doesn’t want to, falling behind in counts, giving up loud hits.

But he doesn’t let games get away.

The 22-year-old left-hander, who a year ago was riding buses around the Midwest League in low-A ball, on Sunday showed remarkable poise once again in not crumbling when the game threatened to get away from him in a place where things can get away from pitchers in a flash.

Though the damage done against him propelled the Rockies to a 10-7 victory, Margevicius lasted five innings when it seemed he might be gone much earlier.

“Every single pitcher in baseball, including Cy Young winners, there are a couple (games) every year, they’re just thrown out, they’re not good,” Padres manager Andy Green said earlier in the weekend. “But he’s managed to keep us in games.”

Despite Colorado taking a 4-0 lead in the second inning, the Padres were theoretically in Sunday’s game all along — and certainly until the Rockies’ five-run seventh.

But their stunning power outage in the thin mountain air continued on a warm Mother’s Day — at least until it didn’t matter.

The average game at Coors Field this season before Sunday featured 13 runs. At least one team had scored more than five runs in 15 of the 19 games, and both teams surpassed five runs in 10 games.

The Padres threatened to make Sunday serious just once and headed for the airport and their upcoming two-game series in Los Angeles against the first-place Dodgers having scored two, four and seven runs here this weekend.

The final four of those runs came with two outs in Sunday’s ninth inning.

Enjoying their best collective week of the season offensively when they arrived here — having hit .269/.321/.500 and averaged almost six runs, two doubles and two homers over their previous seven games — the Padres’ bats deflated in the mile-high air.

In Friday’s 12-2 loss, their only extra-base hit was a groundball double by Franmil Reyes in the ninth inning. They hit two solo homers and a double in Saturday’s 4-3 victory.

Sunday, Manny Machado’s first-inning bloop double off his shattered pink bat and into a no-man’s land in shallow left field was the only hit by a Padres position player until consecutive two-out singles by Wil Myers, Austin Allen and Alex Dickerson and a double by Greg Garcia got the Padres to within 5-3 in the seventh inning.

The Padres in that inning drove Antonio Senzatela (3-2) from the game. After giving up three runs on four hits in his 6 2/3 innings Sunday, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA against the Padres and 1-2 with a 7.08 ERA in his other four starts this season.

The Padres’ rally ended with runners on second and third when Reyes grounded out to second base against Carlos Estevez, his sixth straight out since going 3-for-5 on Friday. At that point, he was hitting .404 with a 1.119 OPS over a stretch of 48 plate appearances.

The Rockies added five runs in the seventh off relievers Gerardo Reyes and Brad Wieck, making the Padres’ surge in the ninth simply a delay of the inevitable.

The four runs came on Myers’ one-out single, a two-out pinch-hit single by Manuel Margot, an RBI double by Garcia and a three-run homer by Reyes.

If anything, that outburst against Seunghwan Oh showed what was possible.

The game ended when Scott Oberg came in, walked Manny Machado and got Eric Hosmer on a lineout to center field.

The big damage against Margevicius (2-4) was done by Rockies leadoff hitter Charlie Blackmon, who drove in three runs with a pair of homers.

Blackmon launched a slider in the middle of the zone to the second deck of seats beyond right field for a homer that scored the final two runs in the fourth, and he sent an ill-advised 3-0 fastball down the middle to the Rockies’ bullpen.

Margevicius has been something of a marvel.

He effectively breezed through his first three big-league starts, going five innings twice and six the other time. He allowed a run in each game and total of nine hits and a walk.

He did it by staying ahead of batters, literally and figuratively. He kept them from demolishing his high-80s fastball by mixing in three other pitches. He attacked the strike zone as if he were Randy Johnson and the swings he got much of the time said his arsenal was sufficient.

He had not been awful in the four starts after that. But he lived on the edge, unafraid to use the walk strategically, work the corners and take what he was given.

Beginning with his April 16 start against the Rockies at Petco Park, in which he allowed five runs in the first three innings and was pulled after four, Margevicius allowed 11 runs on 22 hits and 12 walks in 20 1/3 innings over the four starts leading up to Sunday.

His line Sunday was notably similar to what he yielded to the Rockies last month in San Diego. The eight hits were one more than last time, the five runs and one walk the same and the five strikeouts two fewer.

———

Cubs brush past Brewers

CHICAGO — Jon Lester shook his head as he marched to the dugout in a cold rain Sunday night at Wrigley Field. Perhaps he was annoyed at being removed with two outs in the seventh inning, but Joe Maddon’s decision paid off in the Cubs’ 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Brandon Kintzler froze No. 3 hitter Jesus Aguilar with a tailing fastball that caught the outer edge of the plate to end the threat. Kris Bryant then mashed a two-run homer to give the Cubs a three-run cushion.

Kintzler completed the eighth and Steve Cishek closed out the victory, allowing the Cubs to improve to 24-14 and take a two-game lead on Milwaukee (24-18).

Bryant went 3-for-4, reaching base for the 22nd straight game, a career high. He homered for the fifth time in his past eight games.

Javier Baez added two hits and a walk as the Cubs won for the 12th time in their last 14 games. Lester improved to 3-1, allowing nine hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings.

The win capped an 8-2 homestand for the Cubs, who lead the NL Central by 2 games.

———

Ryu misses no-no, LA still wins

LOS ANGELES — A headline on Major League Baseball’s website this weekend described Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu as the game’s “most under-the-radar ace.”

Not anymore.

Ryu generated national attention and built anticipation throughout a dramatic afternoon in Dodger Stadium on Sunday, coming within five outs of a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals before Gerardo Parra one-hopped to the left-center-field wall for a double with one out in the eighth inning.

Ryu settled for eight innings of one-hit ball in which he struck out nine and walked one, and Corey Seager busted open a close game with his second career grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 6-0 Dodgers victory before 45,667.

Ryu, who threw a season-high 116 pitches, 79 for strikes, improved to 5-1 with a 1.72 ERA, establishing himself as an early front-runner for the National League Cy Young Award.

He got a rousing standing ovation after Parra, who hit a game-winning grand slam against the Dodgers on Saturday night, smacked a 90-mph fastball into the gap for his double and an even louder ovation as he walked to the dugout after the inning.

“It’s interesting how you look at Hyun-Jin now as a little bit of an outlier in baseball because of the pitch mix — he doesn’t light up the radar gun,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game, when asked about the marquee pitching matchup between Ryu and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg.

“The execution is high end as opposed to just beating guys in the zone with stuff. With Strasburg, you’re gonna see 97-98 mph and a really good changeup, but with Hyun-Jin, it’s more methodical, and it’s fun to sit back and watch it.”

Had Ryu completed the no-hitter, it would have been Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger who delivered the gem-saving play.

Strasburg appeared to notch the Nationals’ first hit with one out in the sixth when his line drive toward the right-field line bounced well in front of Bellinger.

But Bellinger, who nearly lost Wilfer Difo’s fly ball in the sun in the fifth, fielded the ball on one hop and fired a 92-mph strike to Max Muncy at first base for an out that was upheld after a 1-minute 5-second instant replay review.

The closest the Nationals came to a hit through five innings was a line drive that Kurt Suzuki hit right at third baseman Justin Turner in the second and a fly ball by Anthony Rendon that sent left fielder Joc Pederson to the warning track in the seventh.

Ryu’s no-hit bid nearly ended in the fifth when Difo hit what appeared to be a routine two-out fly to medium right. Bellinger fought the sun for the entire time the ball was in the air, thrusting his glove hand above his head to shield his eyes and crouching like a catcher as he made the difficult catch.

Washington got its only other baserunner in the fourth inning when Ryu issued a rare walk to Brian Dozier after falling behind 3-and-0. It was only Ryu’s third walk this season — compared to 54 strikeouts — and his first at home since he walked San Diego’s Franmil Reyes on Aug. 26, 2018, a span of 66 1/3 innings and 10 starts.

Ryu retired the next 12 batters before Parra’s hit.

The Dodgers did not have a hit off Strasburg through three innings, but they did have a run. Bellinger led off the second with a walk and got a huge jump to steal second base. Bellinger took third on Alex Verdugo’s grounder to second.

The Nationals, knowing Seager’s struggles at the plate — the shortstop entered Sunday with a .225 average, two homers and 12 RBIs — and the quality of Ryu’s stuff through two innings, brought their infield in. Seager responded with a sacrifice fly to deep left field to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead.

Turner delivered the Dodgers’ first hit, a soft single to center field with one out in the fourth. Turner took third on Bellinger’s single to left-center, with Bellinger advancing to second on the throw.

Verdugo followed with a chopper over the mound that the 6-foot-5 Strasburg could not reach with a leap off the mound. Second baseman Dozier made a nice grab and off-balance throw to first for the out, but Turner scored for a 2-0 Dodgers lead.

———

Indians edge A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Athletics concluded one of the most eventful homestands in recent memory on a down note Sunday, losing 5-3 to the Cleveland Indians at the Coliseum before a Mother’s Day crowd of 18,891.

Daniel Mengden (0-1), in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, left with the score tied, one out and two on in the sixth inning but ended up the losing pitcher when Ryan Buchter surrendered a three-run home run to Roberto Perez.

Jefry Rodriguez (1-2) gave up three runs in six innings for the Indians before departing in favor of Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand.

The Athletics fell to 19-23, with the Indians improving to 21-18.

In their four wins on the homestand, the A’s had a no-hitter by Mike Fiers and three walk-off wins — all with raucous on-field celebrations.

The Athletics got within 5-3 in the sixth inning on a solo home run to right by Matt Olson, his first of the season after missing 34 games following surgery on his right hand to remove the hamate bone. Olson came up in the eighth inning with Khris Davis aboard and two outs but struck out against Wittgren.

Mengden departed after 5 1/3 innings, having given up five hits, four earned runs with four walks, four strikeouts and having thrown 100 pitches.

Athletics manager Bob Melvin sent Mengden out for the sixth, and after Carlos Santana flied to right, Carlos Gonzalez and Jordan Luplow had consecutive singles. That brought on Buchter, who got Jake Bouers to line out to second before Perez hit a first-pitch three-run home run to left center to give the Indians a 5-2 lead.

The Athletics tied the score at 2 in the third inning against Rodriguez on a pair of two-out run-scoring singles, the first by Jurickson Profar and the second by Stephen Piscotty.

Mengden’s rough first inning started with a single to right by Francisco Lindor and a walk to Mike Freeman. Santana then doubled off the right field fence, with Piscotty nearly catching the ball, to drive in Lindor. Luplow brought home the second run with a sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Mengden was still struggling to find himself but caught a break when Leonys Martin attempted a two-out steal of third and was thrown out by catcher Josh Phegley to end the inning.

———

Giants win

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants have reached the quarter pole and the club is nowhere close to hitting its stride.

There’s frustration, there’s disappointment, and even confusion, but there are also moments the team can celebrate.

A come-from-behind Mother’s Day victory over the Reds qualified as one of those moments. Thanks to a go-ahead single from Kevin Pillar to drive in Pablo Sandoval in the bottom of the eighth, the Giants secured a 6-5 win to salvage the finale of a three-game set with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Giants notched a pair of come-from-behind victories in Cincinnati last weekend and overcame three separate deficits against the Reds to win Sunday’s game. A two-run Sandoval homer erased a 2-0 first inning deficit, a two-run, pinch-hit home run from Brandon Belt wiped out a 4-2 seventh inning Reds lead and a RBI groundout from Mac Williamson allowed the Giants to tie the game in the eighth after the Giants fell behind 5-4.

Pillar and Sandoval were two of the Giants to break out pink bats on Mother’s Day and after breaking a three-game losing streak with big hits, neither player may want to give them up.

The Giants’ late-inning theatrics took place on day that started with controversy for the franchise.

No one anticipated the Giants to gallop their way to a playoff berth, but the team’s performance through the first quarter of the season has disgruntled its fan base and led to unease in some corners of the clubhouse.

Before ace Madison Bumgarner took the mound on Sunday, manager Bruce Bochy and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi addressed comments pitcher Derek Holland made Saturday after Holland was told he’ll move from the starting rotation to the bullpen.

Holland said he has “no idea what they’re doing” in reference to recent front office decisions, a critique Bochy and Zaidi wished Holland had kept in-house. While both Bochy and Zaidi have dozens of people inside the organization to keep happy, the duo acknowledged it’s more difficult to do so when the Giants are losing.

“We’re not where we want to be,” Bochy said pregame. “You look at the struggles on both ends, we still feel we can get this thing right. We can hang in there and get some consistency to the point where we can get on a roll and get back to winning baseball.”

A recent-three game skid featured continued struggles from the club’s starting rotation, as every starter outside of Madison Bumgarner and Jeff Samardzija have failed to meet expectations. The pitching staff has been at its worst in the first inning, and even Bumgarner wasn’t immune to adversity at the outset of Sunday’s game.

Miscues by Erik Kratz cost Bumgarner a pair of unearned runs in the opening frame against Cincinnati, as Kratz committed catcher’s interference, allowing Nick Senzel to reach to start the game. A passed ball and an error by center fielder Kevin Pillar didn’t help matters, but Bumgarner limited the damage to two runs thanks to an outfield assist from Pillar, who fired a strike to the plate to retire shortstop Jose Iglesias to end the inning.

The Giants didn’t face a deficit for long as first baseman Pablo Sandoval launched an opposite-field home run off Tyler Mahle in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 2-2. Prior to Sunday’s game, the Giants had been outscored 40-3 in the first inning of games this year, but Sandoval put the team on equal footing with the Reds with his fourth home run of the season.

After Belt’s homer tied the game in the seventh, reliever Reyes Moronta loaded the bases with no outs before Tony Watson walked in a run. Base hits from Evan Longoria and Sandoval started the eighth inning rally, which was capped off by Pillar’s single that landed a few feet in front of Senzel in center field.

———

O’s avert sweep

BALTIMORE — The Orioles were stinging from two lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Angels when the rain finally relented Sunday and both teams took the field for the final game of the weekend series at Camden Yards.

The nearly three-hour delay and the unseasonable chill didn’t figure to make this day any more pleasant than the previous two nights, but left-hander John Means chased the clouds away — at least figuratively — with a strong six-inning performance, and the Orioles hammered out a 5-1 victory before an announced Mother’s Day crowd of 16,387.

Orioles pitchers had been victimized by two-time Most Valuable Player Mike Trout on Friday night and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Albert Pujols on Saturday, but they swung back with four home runs in an offensive performance that featured contributions from the top of the lineup to the bottom.

Chris Davis returned to the cleanup spot for the first time since last Aug. 27 and was quick to celebrate with a home run off rookie starting pitcher Griffin Canning in the second inning. It was Davis’s fifth homer of the year and second of the series.

Rookie Stevie Wilkerson also hit a solo homer in the second inning to give Means a two-run lead before he had surrendered his first hit, which came just minutes later when Trout hit a towering home run to center field to lead off the third.

This time, however, the Orioles flipped the script from the first two games, during which the Orioles answered early home runs in kind before watching the Angels pull away.

It would be the Orioles pulling away to help assure Means of his fifth victory.

Dwight Smith Jr. gave him some room to breathe with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and Pedro Severino launched a two-out solo shot in the sixth. It was Smith’s eighth homer of the year and increased his team-leading RBI total to 27. It was the fifth for Severino, who seems determined to prove he is not a defense-only catcher.

Means was coming off the best performance of his brief major league career. He pitched seven innings and allowed just a run on three hits against the Boston Red Sox last Monday. He gave up a run on four hits over six innings this time, dropping his ERA to 2.33 — by far the best in the Orioles starting rotation.

He has recorded a victory in three of his past four starts and four of his past five appearances. Means and right-hander Andrew Cashner (4-1) have accounted for nine of the Orioles’ 14 victories.

The bullpen also held the Angels very much in check. Left-hander Paul Fry and right-hander Shawn Armstrong each threw hitless innings before closer Mychal Givens threw a perfect ninth in a non-save situation.

The Orioles finished the homestand with a 3-5 record after splitting two games of a rain-shortened series against the Tampa Bay Rays and losing two of three to the Red Sox. They open a seven-game road trip on Monday night with the first of three games against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

———

Tigers tweak Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Too bad it wasn’t Father’s Day.

Martin Perez, just returned to Minnesota after witnessing the birth of his new son Martin, pitched well on Mother’s Day. But Daniel Norris was even better, and the Twins had to settle for a split of their four-game series with the Tigers after a 5-3 loss at Target Field.

Perez (5-1) who hadn’t allowed a run in his last 15 innings and hadn’t absorbed a loss all season, surrendered both of those streaks by leaving a couple of mistakes in the strike zone. Nicholas Castellanos golfed the first one, a low curveball, into the second deck in left field for two runs, and Brandon Dixon pummeled the second one, a cutter in on the hands, into the upper deck next to the foul pole.

Perez gave up only two other harmless hits, but the Tigers added a couple more runs off reliever Trevor Hildenberger, and survived the Twins’ comeback attempts late in the game.

Daniel Norris kept the Twins off second base until the fifth inning and off the plate until the seventh, when Ehire Adrianza launched a home run of his own. That ignited a rally off Detroit’s bullpen, which retired only two of the six batters it faced that inning. Jake Cave doubled, Byron Buxton singled him home, and Willians Astudillo, hitting in the leadoff spot for the first time in his career, doubled.

A Jorge Polanco popup left the rally up to Nelson Cruz, who was unable to bat due to a sore left wrist. Mitch Garver pinch-hit and slugged what looked like a long, game-tying home run into the left field corner — but it hooked to the left just a few feet in front of the foul pole. Garver eventually drew a walk off lefthander Daniel Stumpf, as did Marwin Gonzalez, but right-hander Buck Farmer struck out C.J. Cron to leave the bases loaded.

The Twins put two runners on in the eighth against Joe Jimenez, too, when Adrianza walked and Buxton doubled, but Astudillo popped out to end that threat. Shane Greene gave up a two-out single to Gonzalez in the ninth but got Cron to pop up to earn his AL-leading 15th save in 15 tries.

———

Yanks romp past Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Masahiro Tanaka was a master of efficiency on Sunday afternoon, zipping through seven innings against the Rays.

Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell struck out 12 batters in just 5 2/3 innings, but the Yankees came away with a 7-1 win before 25,025 fans at Tropicana Field.

By taking two of three games in the weekend series, the Yankees (24-16) moved to within a half-game of the AL East-leading Rays (24-15).

And the Yankees broke open a close game in the ninth, with all four runs scoring after a 43-minute delay.

A partial power outage caused the lights to go out in MLB’s only remaining domed stadium.

Thairo Estrada was batting with an 0-and-1 count against Rays reliever Austin Pruitt when the dome went dark.

When play resumed, the Yankees rookie infielder sent Pruitt’s 0-and-2 pitch into the right field seats for his second home run of the year.

Following an intentional walk to Luke Voit that loaded the bases with one out, Gio Urshela lashed a two-run double to right and Brett Gardner delivered a sacrifice fly.

Urshela had struck out in each of his first four at-bats on Sunday.

The Yankees broke through off Snell in the fifth on back-to-back two-out doubles by Austin Romine and Mike Tauchman (RBI) and an RBI single to right by DJ LeMahieu.

Voit raced home from third on a wild pitch in the eighth, surviving a Rays challenge and given the Yanks a 3-1 lead.

Zack Britton pitched out of his own jam to complete a scoreless eighth inning after Tanaka used just 73 pitches over his seven innings, earning his first win since April 20.

Tanaka (3-3) gave up one run — a sixth-inning solo homer by Austin Meadows — on five hits, with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Chad Green struck out the side in the ninth, his first appearance since April 23, when he was optioned to the minors to work on his command and mechanics.

———

BoSox bounce M’s

BOSTON — At least the Mariners won’t have to come back to Boston for a makeup game in September.

But there were few other positives for the team on Sunday as a disastrous road trip concluded with an 11-2 loss and three-game sweep to the Red Sox.

It was a fourth straight loss for the Mariners as they finished the 10-game road trip with just two wins and fall to 20-23 on the season.

How bad was the series? The Red Sox outscored the Mariners, 34-8.

After watching the first two games of the series on his phone while attending his daughter’s college graduation from Ole Miss, manager Scott Servais got to suffer through Sunday’s game in person.

With rain failing from first pitch to the final out at varying levels from light drizzle to steady drops, the two teams slogged through 8 { innings in sloppy that might’ve led to a postponement or delayed start in the first days of the series. But on a getaway day finale, they pushed through the rain, safety and clean play be damned.

For three games at Fenway, the Red Sox hitters turned nearly every at-bat into a pitch-filled battle where surrender was not an option. It was the same thing the Mariners hitters did to opposing pitchers early in the season. Now Seattle’s pitchers got to endure that struggle to get outs while keeping their pitch counts down.

Marco Gonzales, one of the Mariners’ most efficient strike throwers, couldn’t combat the Red Sox approach, which was aided by the rigidly tight strike zone of home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, who wasn’t calling strikes even an inch out of the zone.

Throw in the now-expected but still shameful Mariners defense to prolong innings and you arrive at a four-inning, 95-pitch start for Gonzales where he allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with three walks and three strikes.

The Mariners gave Gonzales a 1-0 lead before he threw his first pitch. Mitch Haniger drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on J.P. Crawford’s double off the green monster and scored Edwin Encarnacion’s sacrifice fly.

It was a sign of things to come when it took Gonzales eight pitches to strike out Andrew Benintendi and nine pitches to get Mookie Betts to ground out for his first two outs. He wouldn’t get that third out until 23 pitches later.

J.D. Martinez smashed a solo homer to tie the score at 1. Gonzales walked Xander Bogaerts, gave up a soft single to Rafael Devers to put runners on the corners. He appeared to have the second out when Michael Chavis hit a pop behind first base. However, Shed Long overran the pop up and when he tried to stop and correct himself to catch, hit spikes couldn’t grab in the saturated grass. Long slipped and fell, watching the ball land behind him for an RBI “single.”

With Chavis batting, catcher Omar Narvaez made a careless attempt at a pitch inside, missing it easily for a run-scoring passed ball.

When Gonzales finally got Christian Vazquez to pop out to end the first inning, he’d thrown 40 pitches and the Mariners trailed 3-1.

The second inning was marginally better for Gonzales. He needed only 25 pitches to get through it. But with two outs, Jay Bruce got a late jump on a fly ball off the bat Betts and then dropped it for an error, allowing Benintendi to score from first to make it 4-1.

Gonzales worked through the next two innings scoreless despite another misplayed pop up in the third inning and a leadoff double in the fourth inning.

The Mariners trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning on Narvaez’s solo homer to right field. For a rare moment in the series, the Mariners were in a competitive game.

But the bullpen didn’t allow it to stay that way.

Rookie Parker Markel, who got called up from Class AAA Tacoma on Sunday and was making his big league debut, gave up two runs in the fifth inning after getting two quick outs. Markel got hurt by Wolcott, who missed what appeared should’ve been a called strike three on Bogaerts, who later walked and started the rally that include three consecutive hits after the walk.

Boston scored three more runs off Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth off Mike Wright when Martinez smashed a two-run homer for his 11th career multihomer game.