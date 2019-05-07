Grove's track and field team competed in the 5A Regional Track meet on Saturday, May 4.

The meet was held at Tulsa Union High School. The Ridgerunners finished in sixth place overall with 63 points, while the Lady Red placed fifth with 74 points.

Lady Red

The Lady Red won four of fifteen events, including the 4 x 800 meter relay, the 800 meter run, the 100 meter hurdles and the pole vault.

100 meter dash - Rosa Sharrock ran a 14.32 to tie for seventeenth in the preliminaries. Valarie Riley finished in twenty-third in prelims, with a time of 15.30. Saidee Merrill placed twenty-fifth in prelims, running a 16.01.

200 meter dash - Sade Monfort placed fifteenth in preliminaries with a time of 29.98. Riley ran a 32.38 to place twentieth in prelims and Merrill finished in twenty-first in the prelims with a time of 34 flat.

800 meter run - Rory Geer won the event with a time of 2:25.89. Kayle Bearpaw placed eleventh with a time of 2:45.39.

1600 meter run - Katelyn Cohea finished in seventh with a time of 5:58.07.

3200 meter run - Jazzmine Aguilar placed eighth, running a 13:53.80.

100 meter hurdles - Anastasia Pace won the event with a time of 15.94.

4 x 400 meter relay - The Lady Red placed sixth with a time of 4:26.39.

4 x 800 meter relay - Grove won the event with a time of 10:10.38.

High Jump - Elyssa Teel placed third in the event, clearing 4-08.

Pole Vault - Hannah Dozier won the event with a height of 9-00. Kaylee Shepherd finished in second, clearing 8-00.

Discus - Ashley Edwards placed tenth, throwing an 88-04.

Shot Put - Deirjaye Davis finished in second with a distance of 35-11. Macie Bearpaw placed thirteenth with a throw of 27-03.5.

Member of the Lady Red team will be in action Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, at the State Track Meet in Moore.

Ridgerunners

Grove two of seventeen events at the meet, but also earned eighteen top ten finishes.

100 meter dash - Matt Bush finished sixteenth in the preliminaries with a time of 12.59. Sam Pospsil places twenty-first in prelims, running a 13.38.

200 meter dash - Eli Threlkeld placed tenth in preliminaries with a time of 24.33. Austin George finished in twenty-third, running a 26.60.

400 meter dash - Josh Jessup finished in ninth with a time of 54.61. Kadin Forbis placed tenth, running a 54.64. Ian Pace ran a 56.90 to finish in fourteenth.

800 meter run - Joel Martin finished in fourth with a time of 2:07.31.

1600 meter run - Dakota Rickey ran a 5:03.75 to place eleventh. Braden Wharton finished in twenty-second with a time of 6:08.59.

3200 meter run - Jace Getz placed eighth with a time of 11:04.53.

110 meter hurdles - Greg McCurdy ran a 17.15 to place fourth. Carter McCarthy placed fifth with a time of 17.55.

300 meter hurdles - Caleb Haidsiak finished in second with a time of 42.68. McCurdy finished in seventh with a time of 44.93 and Mason Baxter placed ninth, running a 46.11.

4 x 100 meter relay - Grove placed ninth in the preliminaries with a time of 48.67.

4 x 200 meter relay - The Ridgerunners ran a 1:38.79 to take seventh.

4 x 400 meter relay - Grove finished in fourth with a time of :39.95.

4 x 800 meter relay - The Ridgerunners won the event, running an 8:32.49.

High Jump - Pace placed eighth, clearing 5-08.

Long Jump - Derek Hardy took seventh, jumping 18-05.

Pole Vault - Anthony Lucky won the event with a height of 12-06. Kai Sarwinski finished in third with a height of 12-00. Austin Lucky placed sixth with a height of 9-06.

Discus - Josh Wright placed fourteenth with a distance of 100-10.

Shot Put - Wright placed tenth, throwing a 39-03.5. James Phillips finished in fifteenth with a throw of 36-02. Avin Fitzgibbon threw a 30-11 to place twenty-fourth.

Members of the Ridgerunner team will join the Lady Red at the State Track Meet on Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, in Moore.

Girls Team Scores

1. Durant High School 143

2. Claremore High School 119

3. Glenpool High School 96

4. Tahlequah High School 82

5. Grove High School 74

6. Pryor High School 57

7. Thomas Edison High School 30

8. Coweta High School 18

9. (tie) McAlester High School 12

9. (tie) Tulsa Memorial High School 12

Boys Team Scores

1. Tahlequah High School 129

2. Claremore High School 127

3. Durant High School 94

4. Glenpool High School 91

5. Thomas Edison High School 67

6. Grove High School 63

7. Coweta High School 41

8. McAlester High School 25

9. Tulsa Memorial High School 8

10. Pryor High School 6