The rosters have been released for the 2019 Lake O' the Cherokees All Star basketball games.
Three Grove athletes have been selected for the game. Macee Barnes and Jaden Redus will represent the Lady Red, both playing for the white team, while Wrangler Beal will represent the Ridgerunners on the white team for the boys game.
Two Miami Wardogs will play, Grant Nolte and Terrance Krush. Tyler Madison is the lone representative from Jay.
The All Star Classis will be held at the James E. Sooter Activities Center at Vinita High School in Vinita on Thursday, May 9. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m. for the girls and at 8 p.m. for the boys.
Girls Teams Rosters
White Team
Macee Barnes, Grove
Haley Davis, Chouteau
Hailey Haskell, Welch
Harlie McKie, Oaks-Mission
Tigeris Quinn, Oaks-Mission
Jaden Redus, Grove
Madelynn Stutzman, Chouteau
Tarrah Stephens, Wyandotte
Ashley Wolfe, Colcord
Coaches: Mark Sherrell, Oaks-Mission and Robert Neill, Miami
Dark Team
River Jefferies, Vinita
Daryn Kelley, Vinita
Sydni Keys, Chouteau
Brittany Maxwell, Chouteau
Kyla Rogers, Adair
Dee Dee Satterwhite, Bluejacket
Maddie Schaper, Welch
Giselle Wilson, Chouteau
Coaches: Kelsey Barnwell, Salina and Danny Henson, Salina
Boys Teams Rosters
White Team
Wrangler Beal, Grove
Cole Caufield, Fairfield
Beau Curry, Vinita
Zack Farrar, Ketchum
Tanner Lambert, Vinita
Tyler Madison, Jay
Coy McGlasson, Bluejacket
Miles Monical, Ketchum
Grant Nolte, Miami
Tree Sanders, Oaks-Mission
Coaches: Jake Brown, Bluejacket and Marc Shaffer, Bluejacket
Dark Team
Brady Bendabout, Locust Grove
Chris Cooper, Salina
TJ Cummings, Oaks-Mission
Keenan Davis, Kansas
Gage Jahnke, Vinita
Terrance Krush, Miami
Matthew Littledave, Salina
Tucker Phillips, Kansas
Thatcher Smalley, Fairland
Heath Stewart, Salina
Coaches: Brandon Heath, Locust Grove and Parker Ballard, Locust Grove