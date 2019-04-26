By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Although it won’t exactly be high noon, a blazing shootout is planned today on the fertile plains of the Caney Valley High School baseball diamond.

At stake is simply this: Survival.

In the Class 2A baseball playoffs, that is.

The Caney Valley Trojans and Oklahoma Union High School Cougars are set to battle it out at 2 p.m. in the deciding game of their district playoff series.

Only the winner moves on to next week’s regionals.

A split on Thursday set up today’s rubber game rumble.

Oklahoma Union conquered in the first game, 6-3, and Caney Valley snapped back in the nightcap, 12-8.

You don’t want to miss the explosive details of each contest:

Cougars 6, Trojans 3

Greyson Epperson and Logan Key smashed back-to-back homers — with two outs in the seventh inning — to power OUHS to the come-from-behind win.

Through six innings Caney Valley owned a 3-2 lead and needed only three Oklahoma Union outs in the top of the seventh to hold on.

The Trojans almost succeeded.

With two outs and two on, Epperson dropped the ball over the left field fence to push the Cougars to a 5-3 lead.

Key came up next. After falling behind in the count, 0-and-2, he took a ball and then pounded a solo homer for an insurance run.

Caney Valley led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk garnered by Chase Brim. But, Brim would be left stranded at first and the Trojans had to eat the loss.

Trent Gagan and Daniel Barham each crushed bases-empty dingers for Caney Valley. Gagan finished with two of the Trojans’ five hits.

Luke Lakey pitched the distance for Caney Valley.

Mason Seigel and Dillon Ellis both contributed a double to the Cougars’ six hits.

Britten Epperson and Ellis took turns pitching for the Cougars.

Trojans 12, Cougars 8

Caney Valley didn’t stay down for long.

In another fierce dogfight, the Trojans scored five times in the top of the sixth to put the Cougars away.

Barham and Gagan each homered again for the second-straight game.

Brim delivered a triple and three RBI’s, while Gagan and Lakey each doubled.

Gagan racked up three RBI’s; Barham brought home two runs, followed by Bryre Kramer and Lakey with one RBI each.

Gagan also pitched the distance — in the definitive gritty effort. He allowed 13 hits, two walks and six earned runs, but persevered with warrior-like savvy.

Key clobbered a two-run homer in the sixth to add fuel to a rally bonfire for the Cougars.

But, Caney Valley ­which ia coached by Shayne Cramer — contained the blaze.

Jace Hollingshed added a double to the Cougar effort.