By Phil Miller

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

HOUSTON (TNS) — If the past week is an indication of what Eddie Rosario can do “when the weather gets warm,” as he said, just imagine what the summer swelter might do to his offensive output.

Rosario reached out and deposited an 88-mph cutter from left-handed Astros starter Wade Miley into the Crawford Boxes in left field in the first inning Tuesday, a three-run homer that staked the Twins to an early lead. It didn’t last, though, as Houston won 10-4 to end the Twins’ winning streak at four.

It was Rosario’s sixth home run in the past seven days, and his 10th in the season’s first 21 games, making him the fastest Twin ever to reach double-digits. Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett hit his 10th home run in the 23rd game of the 1986 season, a franchise record that was no match for the hottest start of Rosario’s career.

“I don’t like hitting in the cold,” Rosario said. “When the weather gets warm, I can just hit. Stop thinking about the cold, and just hit.”

But the Twins’ road trip has been a showcase for more than just Rosario’s offense. In the fifth inning, the left fielder hustled to the corner and grabbed an Alex Bregman liner as it bounced off the scoreboard, then wheeled and fired it to second base in time to nail Bregman as he arrived at second base. That marked the third time on this trip that Rosario had contributed to an out on the bases, and his four outfield assists place him third in the AL.

Bregman’s hit, however, drove home two runs, the most crucial hit in Houston’s comeback from the early deficit that Rosario’s opposite-field homer had built.

Michael Pineda flirted with trouble throughout his start, allowing the Astros’ first batter to reach base in four of the six innings he started, and though a pair of double plays helped him limit the damage to one run through the first three innings, Houston’s potent offense finally erupted in the fifth.

Josh Reddick led off with a double and went to third on a Tyler White single, setting the stage for a three-run inning. George Springer, who entered the game with a career .353 average (6 for 17) against Pineda, sizzled a grounder into the left-field corner to tie the game. He came home to give Houston a temporary lead on Bregman’s single, with Rosario’s defensive play preventing the inning from getting worse.

Minnesota, largely held in check by Miley, the first left-handed starter they had faced all year, responded by tying the game as soon as Miley was lifted. Jonathan Schoop started the two-out rally with a double, and came home on Max Kepler’s single up the middle.

But the tie didn’t last long. Trevor Hildenberger, who so many times has entered a game with the bases loaded, this time loaded them himself, giving up a single to White and walking Springer and Jose Altuve.

Bregman followed with a sacrifice fly to Kepler, and after Adalberto Mejia took over, Michael Brantley made it a two-run lead with a single to left.

Then the Twins got an unexpected break: A Tyler Duffey curveball bounced in the dirt, and ricocheted off Mitch Garver’s foot and toward the right-handed batter’s box. Correa reached out and touched the live ball, and as runners moved up, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli charged out of the dugout to claim interference. The four umpires conferred and agreed, calling Correa out and ending the threat with no further damage.

The Astros added another run in the eighth inning when Yuli Gurriel scored on a throwing error by Duffey, who made another error trying to get Reddick out at second.

———

Cards rally in 8th

ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong hit an opposite-field solo homer to lead off the home eighth and Yadier Molina followed with a double to drive in Jose Martinez as the Cardinals scored twice and then held on for a 4-3 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers before a crowd of 38.474 Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Travis Shaw hit a solo homer, his second of the game, to lead off the ninth for the Brewers.

The series wraps up with a 12:30 p.m. game on Wednesday.

The Brewers had pulled even at 2-2 when Shaw hit a solo homer against reliever John Gant with two outs in the sixth.

The Cardinals had taken the lead at 2-1 with two outs in the fifth. After Matt Carpenter walked and then stole his first base of the season, Paul Goldschmidt delivered a hit to left-center to put the home team back on top.

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled even at 1 when Orlando Arcia led off fifth inning with a solo shot to center field.

It was just the second hit of the game for the Brewers against Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon.

The Cardinals took the lead in the second, getting singles from Marcell Ozuna, Martinez and Molina to lead off the inning. Ozuna scored and Martinez raced to third as Molina was thrown out at second base by center fielder Lorenzo Cain.

Cain kept it 1-0 when he ran down a Kolten Wong drive into the gap in right center to end the inning.

The Cardinals threatened again with two outs in the fourth as Martinez singled and Molina followed with a double into the left-field corner. But Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun made a nice running catch on a Dexter Fowler fly ball near the left-field line.

The visiting Brewers nearly scored in the first inning when Braun blooped a two-out single to right center. After right fielder Martinez came up short on a diving attempt, center fielder Fowler picked up the ball and fired a strike to Molina at the plate to easily retire Christian Yelich, who had walked with one out.

In the Cardinals’ first, Carpenter led off with a hit but Goldschmidt followed up by hitting into a double play.

The Cardinals outhit the Brewers 11-4 on Tuesday, getting three hits and two RBIs from Molina and two-hit games from DeJong (home run) and Martinez. Goldschmidt drove in the other St. Louis run.

Lefty Andrew Miller picked up the win after striking out two while pitching a 1-2-3 eighth for the Cardinals. Called up from Memphis, Ponce de Leon worked five strong innings, allowing two hits and while striking out seven.

Jordan Hicks allowed the ninth-inning homer to Shaw, but finished the game for the save.

Milwaukee also got a solo homer from Arcia. Reliever Alex Wilson took the loss.

———

Royals lose by 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The off-day and a temporary reset can’t get here soon enough for the Royals. Amidst the angst about the performance of the bullpen, the Tampa Bay Rays did the majority of the damage against the Royals starter for the second straight night.

The Royals fell behind by four runs in the first two innings on their way to a 5-2 loss in front of 8,298 at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night as Royals pitcher Homer Bailey had his worst start of the season.

The loss extended the Royals’ losing streak to five games, and dropped their record on the road trip to 2-7 with one game remaining.

The Rays announced prior to Tuesday night’s game that they’ll activate left-handed pitcher Blake Snell, last year’s American League Cy Young Award winner, and he’ll start the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

The “opener” duties for the Rays on Tuesday night fell to pitcher Ryne Stanek. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Bailey didn’t make it through two innings. He allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks in an inning plus against the Rays.

Bailey’s previous two outings were stellar, including the way he skillfully diffused the Bronx Bombers last week in Yankee Stadium. He’d come into the night having allowed just one run and five hits in his previous two starts (13 innings).

On Thursday night, he became the first Royals pitcher to hold the Yankees to three hits or fewer in at least six innings at Yankee Stadium since Yordano Ventura (Sept. 7, 2014).

However on Tuesday night, Bailey didn’t look anything like he had five days earlier. Bailey struggled to put pitches where he wanted to from the first batter.

He walked the first two batters he faced. Thanks largely to a double play turned by second baseman Whit Merrifield, Bailey got out of the first inning having given up just one run on a two-out RBI single by Joe Wendel.

Of the 38 pitches he threw in his inning plus of work, nearly half (18) were out of the strike zone. After striking out 27 batters in his first 23 innings of the season, Bailey didn’t register a strikeout on Tuesday night.

Before he got pulled in what was ultimately a three-run second inning, Bailey allowed a walk, back-to-back singles and another walk to load the bases with one run having already scored in the inning and no outs.

The final two runs charged to Bailey came with Jake Newberry on the mound. Newberry gave up an RBI single to Lowe and a sacrifice fly to Yandy Diaz. The Rays chased Bailey, worked through the batting order one and a half times and established a four-run lead in the first two innings.

The Royals offense, which came into the day having averaged 4.43 runs per game, lacked one of its hottest bats and a player who regularly makes as hard of contact as anyone in the majors in Hunter Dozier (back spasms).

During the previous eight games, Dozier went 10 for 24 (.417) with five runs scored, three doubles, four home runs, five RBIs and eight walks. He’d been hitting so well that Royals manager Ned Yost moved him into the cleanup spot in the batting order behind Alex Gordon.

Ray catcher Mike Zunino, who hit his first home run on Monday night and celebrated the birth of his first child on Friday, added another home run in the sixth inning off Royals recently recalled reliever Tim Hill.

The Royals scored on a solo home run by catcher Martin Maldonado in the sixth, and Adalberto Mondesi singled, advanced on a groundout and scored from second base on a wild pitch that caromed away from the catcher toward the visiting dugout.

———

A’s rock Rangers

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics got even Tuesday night on the strength of a six-run fourth inning in an 11-5 win over the Texas Rangers at the Coliseum.

The win improved the Athletics’ record to 13-13 before a warm-weather crowd of 10,496 as they seek a sweep in Wednesday’s getaway game and embark on a nine-game road trip. Texas fell to 12-10.

Frankie Montas (4-1) was the winning pitcher, and although he’s had more dominant games, the right-hander escaped a bases-loaded no out jam in the top of the fourth preceding the Athletics’ big inning in the bottom of the inning.

The Athletics broke it open with a six-run fourth inning against Rangers starter Lance Lynn (2-2) that included a broken bat RBI single by Ramon Laureano, two-run doubles by Josh Phegley and Marcus Semien, and a run-scoring single by Khris Davis.

That ended the day for Lynn, who departed having given up eight earned runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Matt Chapman’s solo home run (his seventh) in the first and an RBI grounder by Kendrys Morales following Stephen Piscotty’s leadoff triple in the second accounted for the A’s scoring up until then. Piscotty finished the game 4-for-5.

Montas gave up Nomar Mazara’s RBI double in the first and a run-scoring single by Asdrubal Cabrera in the second. His highlight was working out of a bases-loaded, no out jam in the top of the fourth — just before the A’s big uprising — by getting a third-to-home-to-first double play turned by Chapman and Phegley and a ground out by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

By the time manager Bob Melvin removed Montas in favor of Yusmeiro Petit, he’d given up nine hits, three earned runs (Logan Forsythe hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth) and thrown 107 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.

The Athletics also scored two runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Laureano and a Rangers infield error and again in the eight on Chad Pinder’s run-scoring single.

Petit had 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Ryan Dull pitched the last two innings, giving up a two-run home run to Danny Santana in the ninth.

———

Yanks tip Halos

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels keep telling themselves it’s early, that the offense will come around, especially when injured slugger Shohei Ohtani returns in early May, that the rotation, which former manager Mike Scioscia always called “the heartbeat of the club,” would start pumping out quality starts, that the wins would follow.

“It’ll turn,” pitcher Matt Harvey said. “We’re good here in the locker room. Everybody is positive and staying focused on the task at hand. We’ll be fine.”

The Angels are not fine. In fact, they are a six-game win streak short of mediocrity after Tuesday night’s 7-5 loss to the depleted New York Yankees before 38,016 in Angel Stadium.

The Angels have lost nine of 11 games since they won six straight over Texas and Milwaukee from April 5-10. They are 9-15 and in last place in the American League West, six games behind Seattle.

They have plenty of fight in them, though. They rallied to trim a 7-1 deficit to 7-5 in the eighth inning when Justin Bour crushed his fourth career grand slam, a 435-foot shot to right-center field, and put two more runners on with no outs when Andrelton Simmons doubled to right-center and Albert Pujols walked.

But a team that erased all of an eight-run deficit against Seattle last Thursday night could not come all the way back Tuesday night.

Yankees reliever Luis Cessa struck out Brian Goodwin and got Kevan Smith to bounce into an inning-ending double play that third baseman Gio Urshela started with a lunging stop of Smith’s grounder to his left.

Zach Britton retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for the save.

Nine of the Angels’ 15 losses have been by two runs or fewer.

“We’ve been putting a lot of good at-bats against some pretty good arms in the bullpen,” outfielder Peter Bourjos said. “It’s a sign of a good offense. I think the offense will continue to get better, and I think we’ll be on the right side of these things.”

The Yankees racked up 14 hits, including a triple, double and two singles by Brett Gardner and a pair of solo home runs by Luke Voit, to extend their win streak to five games.

New York right-hander Domingo German was dominant through 6 2/3 innings, allowing one unearned run and four hits, striking out five and walking one to improve to 4-1 with a 1.75 ERA in five starts.

After Monday night’s 14-inning loss to the Yankees, in which the Angels needed eight innings from their relievers, it was important that starter Chris Stratton not only pitch effectively but deep into the game.

He did neither, lasting five innings in which he gave up four runs and nine hits, including two homers, struck out six and walked one. He fell to 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA.

Stratton put the Angels in an early hole when he hung a 77-mph curve to Voit, who drove his sixth homer of the season and second in two nights against the Angels over the center-field wall for a 1-0 Yankees lead in the first.

New York increased it to 2-0 in the second when Mike Ford singled to right, Mike Tauchman walked, Thairo Estrada hit a one-out single to right for his first major league hit to load the bases and Tyler Wade hit a run-scoring grounder.

Stratton pitched around traffic in the third and fourth but could not prevent the Yankees from doubling their advantage in the fifth. Gardner singled to left with one out, and Ford slammed his first big league homer, a two-out, two-run shot that traveled 419 feet to right field, to make it 4-0.

The Angels cut the deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Goodwin doubled, Tommy La Stella reached on an error and David Fletcher hit an RBI grounder.

The Yankees tacked on two more runs in the seventh on Gleyber Torres’ RBI single and Austin Romine’s RBI groundout for a 6-1 lead, and Voit homered off reliever Sam Freeman in the eighth.

Fletcher sparked the Angels’ eighth-inning rally with a single to left. Kole Calhoun singled to right and Mike Trout walked ahead of Bour’s slam.

———

M’s drop Padres

SAN DIEGO — With a bunt single, a double and a home run, the San Diego Padres accomplished in a span of seven pitches Tuesday night the jump-start they had been seeking all season.

It led to a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners in the opener of a two-game series at Petco Park.

The first of Franmil Reyes’ two homers gave the Padres a 3-0 lead in the second inning, the biggest lead they’d had that early in any of their 24 games.

The Mariners scored twice off Nick Margevicius in the fifth inning, his last one of the night.

A solo homer by Reyes and two-run shot by Austin Hedges made it 6-2 in the sixth. Hedges’ homer sailed in and out of Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith’s glove and over the wall.

The Padres’ biggest offensive output in 10 games began with Wil Myers’ bunt to the left side on the first pitch of the second inning. Myers scored on Eric Hosmer’s line drive double to right-center field. Reyes followed with his homer to left-center.

It was the first time the Padres scored three runs within the first two innings of a game this season. It was the second game in a row they built a three-run lead in the first three innings, and they are 4-0 in the games in which they have done so this season.

It was a struggle much of the night for Margevicius (2-2), but the rookie allowed just the two runs despite quintupling his previous high with five walks.

Brad Wieck pitched a scoreless sixth. Craig Stammen allowed a run in the seventh. Trey Wingenter was perfect in the eighth, and Kirby Yates was perfect in the ninth to earn his 11th save, tied for the major league lead.

Fernando Tatis Jr. extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the second inning.

———

Cubs sting Dodgers

CHICAGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ first significant gripe with the umpiring crew in their 7-2 loss at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night arose in the first inning, on the 25th pitch of Kenta Maeda’s forgettable outing. The Chicago Cubs had runners on second and third with one out. Their electric boom-or-bust slugging shortstop Javier Baez was at the plate. The count was full and Maeda hurled a 92-mph fastball intended to zip over the outside corner. Instead, Maeda fired it over the inside part of the plate, but remained a borderline pitch. Umpire Ted Barrett called it a ball, loading the bases and provoking an exasperated response from Maeda.

“It’s one of those things, you can look back, the ball was in the strike zone,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “But when you miss your spot by two feet, it’s hard for the catcher to present the baseball as a strike so that one is kind of funky.”

Two batters later, Willson Contreras hit a mistake 0-and-2 changeup down the left-field line for a bases-clearing double. Daniel Descalso followed with another double. It was 4-0 in a jiffy. By the time Maeda recorded the third out, all nine Cubs had batted and he had thrown 37 pitches, the most he’s ever accumulated in an inning since joining the majors in 2016.

“I couldn’t locate my pitches very well,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “I kept struggling throughout the entire inning and those walks piled up.”

The Dodgers’ second notable objection to the umpires surfaced in the second inning after the Cubs had tacked on two more runs on Anthony Rizzo’s opposite-field two-run home run. Baez was up next and chopped a routine groundball to first baseman David Freese, who charged the ball and chose to try to tag out Baez. But Baez juked Freeze and eluded the tag.

Roberts raced out of the dugout to argue that Baez had stepped out of the baseline with his display of agility. He initially pleaded his case with first base umpire Chad Whitson before walking down to discuss the matter with Barrett. His contention didn’t produce a reversal. Kyle Schwarber then singled on a swinging bunt to third base against the shift. Suddenly, two Cubs were on base with one out with Contreras up. Maeda, however, recovered, striking out Contreras and Descalso to successfully walk the tightrope through the mess.

The escape was the beginning of Maeda’s reversal. The right-hander retired eight straight batters after Schwarber’s infield single, striking out four during the stretch. He needed six pitches to retire the side in the third inning and 10 to repeat the result in the fourth. The rebound came too late.

“I was being a little too cautious around the batters,” Maeda said. “So, considering today’s condition, I made sure to attack the strike zone, made sure to attack those batters.”

For the first time since April 5, the Dodgers faced a left-handed starting pitcher Tuesday. It had been a 16-game span exclusively against right-handed starters. The Dodgers lineup, as a result, looked different than it has most of the young season.

Freese started and batted third. The scorching Cody Bellinger, a left-handed hitter, dropped to sixth. The most notable change was at the top, where Enrique Hernandez, not Joc Pederson, resided. Pederson has 10 home runs this season as the Dodgers’ leadoff man and left fielder against right-handed starters. All 10 have come against right-handers. He has accumulated just 10 plate appearances against left-handers and his only hit was an infield single he recorded Sunday. He remains in a strict platoon in left field with Chris Taylor, who entered the game batting .170 with a .531 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

The Dodgers, ultimately, currently feature a more dangerous offense against right-handers. Their work against Jose Quintana on Tuesday provided evidence. Quintana, who entered the outing having logged seven scoreless innings in each of his previous two starts, limited Los Angeles to two runs and four hits over seven innings. He issued two walks and struck out seven, and departed after throwing 114 pitches.

Steve Cishek, a right-hander, replaced Quintana in the eighth inning and the Dodgers quickly brewed a threat. Justin Turner and pinch-hitter Alex Verdugo supplied consecutive one-out singles to prompt Maddon to insert left-hander Kyle Ryan to face the left-handed-hitting Corey Seager. Seager singled anyway to load the bases for A.J. Pollock. The Dodgers’ opportunity then crumbled. Ryan struck Pollock out and Cody Bellinger grounded out, leaving the Dodgers with nothing to show for their effort.

Maeda had a shorter leash than his counterpart. He emerged from the fourth inning with his pitch count at 74 and hit for himself in the top of the fifth, but Julio Urias replaced him on the mound in the fifth to make his season debut as a reliever. The left-hander was dominant over the next two frames. He worked around a walk to strike out three in the fifth. Quintana reached on a strikeout to lead off the bottom of the sixth because Urias’s curveball went through the left of catcher Austin Barnes. Quintana was erased on a double play before Kris Bryant fled out.

Urias’s 23-pitch outing ended there. Max Muncy pinch-hit for him in the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs. It was the backdrop to the Dodgers’ third major disagreement with the umpires.

Muncy worked a full count when Quintana delivered a 92-mph singer away. The previous pitch was nearly identical and had been called a ball. With that in his mind, Muncy dropped his bat and began his walk to first base, assuming it was ball four. But Barrett called strike three, sparking a peeved reaction from Muncy and shutting the door on the Dodgers’ chance.

After the game, Muncy declined to comment on the call. He didn’t want to deal with the possible consequences for speaking his mind. But frustration tinted the remodeled visiting clubhouse on the North Side.

“Tonight was a funky one, I think, both ways,” Roberts said. “The umpires do the best they can, but I think tonight, for me, there were some inconsistencies there. So when you’re trying to calibrate a zone and you can’t really bank on the consistency, it makes it tough.”

———

Giants hang on

TORONTO — Pablo Sandoval may not be the Giants’ best hitter throughout the season, but he’s their best hitter right now.

With a 424-foot opposite-field home run in the top of the eighth on Tuesday, Sandoval became the first Giants player to record a three-hit game this year as he provided a critical insurance run in a 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Sandoval’s blast extended the Giants’ lead to 7-2, but reliever Tony Watson gave up a grand slam to rookie Rowdy Tellez in the bottom of the eighth that made the final outs rather uncomfortable for San Francisco.

Serving as the Giants’ designated hitter, Sandoval singled from both sides of the plate early in the game before clubbing the team’s fourth home run of the night as a left-handed hitter in the eighth. Tuesday’s win marked the first time the Giants have hit four home runs in the same game since July 16, 2016 when they achieved the feat at Petco Park against the Padres.

With three hits in four at-bats, Sandoval improved his average to a team-high .344 as he continues to make a case for more playing time.

Second baseman Joe Panik, third baseman Evan Longoria and first baseman Brandon Belt all went deep for the Giants, who appeared ready to cruise to their second consecutive win behind one of the best bullpens in baseball.

After right-hander Sam Dyson loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, Watson came on and recorded a strikeout before Tellez made stomachs turn in the visiting dugout.

Closer Will Smith recorded his sixth save of the season on a night that taught us a lot about the 2019 Giants. Here are three big things we learned Tuesday.

———

1. Panik produces

Of all the Giants who have struggled at the plate this season, it’s possible no one has suffered through a tougher start to the year than Panik. The second baseman entered Tuesday’s game hitting .177 and slugging .210, numbers that have forced manager Bruce Bochy to turn to switch-hitter Yangervis Solarte to replace Panik when the Giants face left-handed starters.

Panik hasn’t made many hard outs, but for one of the game’s most consistent contact hitters, a .211 batting average on balls in play is lower than the Giants would expect from him.

After Pirates first baseman Josh Bell leaped to steal a 102.8-mile per hour liner from Panik in the Giants’ loss on Friday, Panik smacked a second-inning offering from starter Tyler Thornton over the head of Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak to knock in a pair of runs. The 106.2-mile per hour double was his hardest-hit ball of the season and foreshadowed an even more impressive swing in his next at-bat.

In the top of the fifth, Panik slugged a 414-foot laser of a home run to right-center field to extend the Giants’ lead to 4-1. Panik’s solo shot marked the farthest ball he’s hit since he launched a 426-foot triple off R.A. Dickey on May 28, 2017 and just the second pitch he’s hit more than 400 feet since the start of last season.

Panik tied the team-high for the season with six total bases in a game and gave the Giants a glimmer of hope that he may have found a slight mechanical fix that could go a long way toward helping him improve his overall numbers.

2. Superman returns

For casual Giants fans who may not follow the sport closely, the team’s early-April trade for Kevin Pillar was a solid, if unspectacular addition for a team that desperately needed another right-handed bat.

For casual Blue Jays fans, the Pillar deal was a disappointing loss for a fan base that fell in love with a center fielder who plays the game just like Hunter Pence. There’s only one speed, and it’s full speed.

Three weeks after the trade, Pillar returned to Rogers Centre and received a hero’s welcome from a crowd of 20,384. As the Giants took the field in the bottom of the first inning, his teammates stayed in the dugout and allowed Pillar to run out to center field on his own to take in a hearty ovation.

The Blue Jays played a video tribute for Pillar and ended it by flashing the words, “Thank you, Kevin” on the board for all to see. Toronto’s fans didn’t limit their applause, either, as they cheered Pillar on an RBI single in the second inning and clapped again each time he caught a fly ball in center field.

Pillar’s homecoming was a reminder that while so much of baseball is influenced by analytics and numbers, fans do not fall in love with the sport analyzing the meaning behind wRC+ and FIP. They want an emotional connection to their favorite team and the outpouring of support Pillar received in Toronto made it clear just how much he meant to the Blue Jays.

3. How they draw it up…or not

Jeff Samardzija does not want to see any Giants relievers pitching in a game before him. The right-hander is outspoken about his beliefs on “the opener,” and thinks starting pitchers must do more to stand up for themselves.

There was a time, though, when Samardzija didn’t want any relievers pitching behind him. For most of Samardzija’s career, he viewed 200-inning seasons as a benchmark he shouldn’t simply meet, but clear with ease.

This spring, Samardzija admitted he’s changed the way he views success and is now comfortable turning a game over to the bullpen midway through a game. On Tuesday, he didn’t have much of a choice.

After allowing just one run over five innings, Samardzija began to struggle in the sixth as Blue Jays hitters faced him for the third time. A solo home run and a few more hard-hit balls forced Bochy to turn to his bullpen, but that’s the strength of this Giants team and they had the chance to show why on Tuesday.

The relievers didn’t make things look easy.

After Mark Melancon closed out the sixth, Dyson turned in a solid seventh before allowing a leadoff walk in the eighth. The first three hitters reached against Dyson, who didn’t record an out before Watson entered.

Watson nearly struck out Tellez on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, but the Blue Jays designated hitter just nicked a fastball off the inside corner. Tellez sent the next pitch into the right center field seats.

It was hardly an ideal night for the Giants’ bullpen, but Smith shut the door after entering with a one-run lead.

———

O’s sock it to Sox

BALTIMORE — Before Tuesday night’s game at Camden Yards, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde reiterated there will be more games like Monday’s for this rebuilding team, as a competitive contest fizzled into a blowout defeat with a catcher on the pitcher’s mound. There’s hope, then, that this season will occasionally include nights like Tuesday’s.

The ball continued to fly out of Oriole Park on Tuesday night, but unlike the previous 11 games here, the home team provided the power, with the Orioles blasting four home runs in their 9-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. They backed Andrew Cashner’s seven one-run innings with mostly spectacular defense; right fielder Trey Mancini ended the first and third innings with leaping catches heading backward, and in the opposite corner, Dwight Smith Jr. jumped at the wall to deny Chicago’s Adam Engel of a two-run home run in the second.

For what Smith took from the White Sox, he gave more to the Orioles, hitting a three-run shot in the fifth off Chicago right-hander Ivan Nova. Smith, back in the lineup for the first time after exiting Sunday’s game with right quad tightness, has five home runs in 2019 after entering the campaign with two for his career.

He was not alone in displaying his power. Renato Nunez homered for the fourth time this homestand with his solo shot in the third, a ball that left his bat at 111 mph and went a projected 421 feet, per Statcast data. Three batters later, Chris Davis hit his first Camden Yards home run of 2019, sending an elevated fastball out to left-center field. Combined with a second-inning single that scored Joey Rickard with the aid of a wild throw from Engel in center that sailed into the Chicago dugout, Davis improved to 9 for 23 since ending his record hitless streak, though he was retired his final two at-bats.

The Orioles tagged Nova with nine runs when Rickard rocketed a fastball out to left field to score two more with his second home run of the year. Nova allowed 14 base runners, 11 via hits, in his four innings, and although the Orioles recorded no hits against Chicago’s relievers, their comfortable lead minimized such a qualm.

Tim Anderson’s RBI single after a triple by Yoan Moncada led to the only White Sox run, but it did little to dull a night of needed reprieve for an Orioles team that went 1-10 in its first 11 home games while getting outscored 102-50 in those contests.

Many of those opposing runs have come via home runs, but the Orioles permitted none for the second time in three games after seeing at least one opponent hit one out in 21 of their first 22 games. They enter the final week of April with nine more home runs allowed than any other team in major league history has forfeited before May 1.

But they treated an announced crowd 8,953 to a comfortable victory, which have been rare for a team that is 5-15 since beginning the season 4-1, and treated themselves to a night in which a young bullpen wasn’t tasked with keeping a deficit narrow. Instead, Paul Fry continued his strong sophomore season with a clean eighth before Gabriel Ynoa finished off the victory in the ninth.

The Orioles head into Wednesday’s finale looking for their first home series victory this season. It’s unlikely they so quickly enjoy another night like Tuesday, one in which development and success were perfectly in-sync, but it’s good to know they can happen on occasion.

———

Mets rout Phillies

NEW YORK — The Mets know that if Zack Wheeler ever puts it all together, he’s going to be a truly unstoppable force. They just didn’t expect that to mean on the mound and in the batter’s box.

Wheeler struck out 11 in seven shutout innings and also hit a two-run double and his first career home run Tuesday night at Citi Field in a 9-0 rout of the Phillies.

Wheeler, who came into his fifth start of the season with a 6.35 ERA, thrilled the crowd by striking out seven in a row from the second to fourth innings.

And Wheeler got the crowd going with his bat, too.

In his first two times up, the left-handed batter saw two pitches from right-hander Zach Eflin. The first went for a two-run double into the right-field corner to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

The second went over the wall in left-center field to make it 4-0 in the fourth. The three RBIs are a career high for Wheeler. He is the third Mets pitcher to homer this season, joining Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets would love Wheeler to join deGrom, Syndergaard and Steven Matz to give them one heck of a 1-2-3-4 rotation punch. (Maybe then they could even live with Jason Vargas as a No. 5.)

Wheeler, who is a free agent after the season, seemed to find his best self last year when he went 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA. But he gave up 11 runs in his first two outings of 2019 before stabilizing in his second two starts (13 innings, five runs allowed combined vs. the Braves and Phillies).

On Tuesday, Wheeler allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter. He struck out in the sixth to finish 2 for 3 at the plate, got a deserved ovation, then went out to the mound for the seventh having thrown 98 pitches.

Seven pitches later, the Phillies were down on three grounders and Wheeler’s epic night was done. Of his 105 pitches, 74 were strikes.

Brandon Nimmo left the game after three innings with what the Mets called a “twinge” in his left oblique. Nimmo left last Tuesday’s game in Philadelphia in the bottom of the first inning because of neck stiffness.

The Mets and Phillies entered the game tied atop the NL East at 12-10.

The Phillies, whom pitcher Jake Arrieta called out for not looking ready to play in Monday’s series-opening 5-1 Mets victory, looked less ready Tuesday.

Second baseman Cesar Hernandez let a routine grounder go through his legs for an error in the second inning for the Mets’ third run. Shortstop Phil Gosselin bounced two throws to first, with the first one resulting in an error.

But the Phillie who looked the most lost was their $330 million man, Bryce Harper. One night after getting ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Harper struck out twice and popped out to the catcher in three at-bats against Wheeler. Harper was removed from the game with the Mets leading 9-0 in the seventh.

Even Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan committed an error. The Mets were leading 3-0 with two outs in the fourth when Maikel Franco ended Wheeler’s strikeout streak with a double. Hernandez followed with a single to left. Wathan unwisely sent Franco home, where Wilson Ramos was waiting with a throw from Jeff McNeil. Franco simply gave up and walked into the tag.

Todd Frazier made it 8-0 in the fifth when he hit a two-out grand slam to left off Drew Anderson. Gabe Kapler had ordered an intentional walk of McNeil to get to Frazier, who made his season debut Monday after starting the season on the injured list with an oblique strain.

Ramos added an RBI single in the sixth to make it 9-0.

———

M’s claw past Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Pablo Lopez’s bid for a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians ended in the bottom of the sixth inning on Tuesday when Jose Ramirez floated a one-out single to shallow right field.

Lopez’s best start of the season, however, continued on a little bit longer.

The 25-year-old right-hander threw a season-long 6 1/3 innings while giving up just two hits and an unearned run to lift the Marlins to a 3-1 win over the Indians at Progressive Field to begin a two-game series. The Marlins (7-16) will go for the sweep on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

Before that sixth-inning hit, which was erased by a double play one batter later, Lopez had retired 16 of the 20 batters he faced. The lone blemishes to that point were a Jason Kipnis walk, a Miguel Rojas error that allowed Francisco Lindor to reach first, a Carlos Santana walk and a Roberto Perez hit-by-pitch.

Lopez’s night ended three batters into the seventh. He gave up a leadoff single to Carlos Gonzalez and watched Jason Kipnis reach on a fielding error before striking out Perez to end his time on the mound. Gonzalez eventually scored on a Tyler Naquin single to give the Indians (12-10) their lone run of the game.

Lopez struck out six in the win, one shy of his season and career high. He threw 86 pitches, including 13 swinging strikes.

Adam Conley, Drew Steckenrider and Sergio Romo threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Romo earned his third save of the year.

The Marlins got all the run support they needed in the fifth inning by putting up three runs against Indians relief pitcher Neil Ramirez. Catcher Jorge Alfaro started off with a leadoff home run to right field — his fourth homer of the season, all to opposite field. A one-out single by Isaac Galloway and a walk by Jon Berti set up Curtis Granderson’s RBI double to right field. A Martin Prado sacrifice fly scored Berti from third.

The Marlins’ nine hits on Tuesday were a season-high for a road game.

Brian Anderson’s two-out single in the fourth inning not only broke up Carrasco’s perfect game. It also extended Anderson’s streak of safely reaching base to 11 consecutive games — every game since he received an off day on April 10 against the Cincinnati Reds.

In that stretch, Anderson is hitting .341 (14 for 41) with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

———

Tiger bounce BoSox

BOSTON — In his spare time, Ronny Rodriguez is a rap artist.

And on Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park, “El Felino” recorded a few of his greatest hits.

Rodriguez played the best game of his short career, going 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and a pair of nice defensive plays at shortstop. But the biggest hit came from Josh Harrison, who dropped to seventh in the order.

After Rodriguez doubled to put runners on second and third base with one out in the top of the eighth, Harrison lifted a breaking ball off the Green Monster in left field. The Detroit Tigers won the opener of a day-night doubleheader, beating the Red Sox, 7-4.

Left-hander Matthew Boyd earned the win, pitching seven solid innings. Boyd allowed three runs on three hits, walked two batters and struck out three.

He gave way to the bullpen in the eighth inning, with Daniel Stumpf and Victor Alcantara keeping Boston off the board.

Rodriguez and catcher Grayson Greiner each hit solo home runs. Greiner padded the two-run lead with a single following Harrison’s double, and Miguel Cabrera drove in another insurance run in the ninth.

Against Red Sox ace Chris Sale and a sub-par bullpen, the Tigers totaled 12 hits.

Boyd’s consistency continued on Tuesday afternoon, stepping up to a tall task — facing a powerful Red Sox lineup in a stadium that often eats up left-handed pitching. Boyd made one real mistake, hanging a curveball to Mookie Betts in the second inning, which resulted in a two-run single. Xander Bogaerts re-tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth on a competitive up-and-in pitch. Otherwise, Boyd was solid again, recording outs both on the ground and in the air.

Before the Tigers’ bats woke up in earnest, they battled Sale, chasing him from the game after 96 pitches in five innings. The tone was set in a 23-pitch first inning. Earlier, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said he hoped this would not be the game Sale — who entered the game at 0-4 with an 8.50 ERA — got back on track. He struck out 10 batters — everyone in the starting lineup but Cabrera — but the Tigers scored twice, and did a good job of neutralizing him.

There was Rodriguez, who has been shaky at shortstop, making nice plays, particularly, starting a double play on a back-hand in the first inning. Trailing 2-0, Rodriguez took a run back on an RBI double in the fourth, gave the Tigers the lead with a home run in the sixth and doubled in the eighth. Greiner was close behind: He tied the game with a no-doubt home run off Sale in the fifth and lined an RBI single up the middle in the eighth. Greiner has been hitting the ball hard as of late.