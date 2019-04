Like many of you, I’m still stunned about the historical tragedy on Monday in France.

The burning of the Notre Dame facility is a reminder that nothing mortal is guaranteed to endure.

Meanwhile, we try to cope with a world brimming with uncertainty for the future, hate and war.

I’m not one who claims all the world’s problems could be solved in an athletic contest.

But, if more youth were exposed to athletics at a younger age, it might foster more understanding and ultimately peace.