By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

As expected, no prisoners were taken in the diamond war Monday between the Dewey High School Bulldoggers and Caney Valley High School Trojans.

But, it’s likely no won could have predicted the script that resulted in a Dewey victory, 15-10.

Caney Valley — playing its Senior Night game in Ramona — plowed to an 8-0 lead to bring a glow to the hearts of their devoted faithful.

But, the Doggers — still in a major recovery mode during the last half of the season — snapped back to snare the lead, 9-8, in the top of the sixth.

Caney Valley clawed back even, 9-9, in the bottom of the sixth.

Dewey answered with six runs in the top of the seventh — which created too tall a mountain for the Trojans to climb.

But, Caney Valley still made a valiant effort, getting back one run in the bottom of the seventh before time ran out.

The two teams are set to clash again Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Dewey.

Caney Valley would hope to cool down the sizzling Dogger bats that lashed six extra-base hits — by six different players — in Monday’s slobberknocker.

Jack Davis fueled the Dewey offensive assault with a double, a single and four RBI’s.

Hayden Wood tripled and also plated four runs.

Michal Caswell smacked a single and finished with two RBI’s.

Recording one RBI each for Dewey were Cole Hancock, Brayden Ford, Tate Lewis and Jacob Mouser.

Ford, Grant Johnson, Lewis, Davis and Caswell each belted a double.

Caney Valley also boasted plenty of firepower — 18 hits worth, including a triple and double by Chase Brim.

Brim went 4-for-5 at the plate and came up a homer short of the cycle.

Trent Gagan and Luke Lakey each smashed three hits; Lakey drove in two runs and Gagan hammered two doubles.

Daniel Barham and Jacob Eaves contributed two singles each.

Driving in two runs apiece for the Trojans were Bryre Kramer, Gagan and Lakey.

Brim and Barham each scratched home one RBI.

Dewey head coach Geoff Beaty went with two pitchers, Corbin Buford and Mouser.

Mouser allowed two runs and five hits in the final two innings.

Lakey, Brim, Blake Yauneridge and Eaves took turns pitching for Caney Valley coach Shayne Cramer.

Lakey struck out five batters in five innings while allowing one hit and four runs.