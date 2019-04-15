By Ben Golliver

The Washington Post

(TNS) — Damian Lillard needed just 22 seconds to shake off the burden of an embarrassing first-round sweep in last year’s NBA playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard swished a deep 3-pointer on his first touch and proceeded to score a game-high 30 points in a 104-99 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Lillard’s opening shot was a tone-setter, a message to teammates and opponents that he did not plan to go down as quietly as he did against the New Orleans Pelicans a year ago.

While the Thunder were hardly a victim of a first-round knockout, they never truly returned the favor and, as a result, are left dealing with their own baggage from past postseason failures.

Oklahoma City has lost in the first round twice in a row since Kevin Durant’s 2016 departure, undone both times by poor shooting, uneven offensive flow and limited scoring balance. Those old habits popped up again in Portland, as did an old friend: Blazers center Enes Kanter rampaged against his former team to the tune of 20 points and 18 rebounds.

“He was the MVP of the game,” Lillard said. “He had a huge presence down the stretch.”

By now, seeing the Thunder haphazardly spray bricked jumpers in the postseason is no surprise. The book has long been out on Russell Westbrook and Co.: Force them to beat you from the perimeter, and they just might beat themselves.

Westbrook, a career 30% outside shooter in the playoffs, missed all four of his 3-point attempts and both of his midrange looks. Paul George, playing through shoulder pain that left him questionable for Game 1, hit 8 of 24 shots and 4 of 15 3-pointers. As a team, the Thunder shot 5 for 33 from beyond the arc, a performance that resembled similar duds against the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz in the previous two postseasons.

“I thought we got great looks all night,” George said. “For me, it’s just rhythm. Four days ago, I couldn’t even lift my shoulder. Fast-forward to today; it’s the first day I shot the ball. Tomorrow I’ll get shots up and get back in tune, and we’ll try to get the same shots we got tonight.”

George’s questionable health is alarming, given the Thunder’s dependence on his scoring, but the team is built to withstand a certain degree of perimeter futility. Oklahoma City won 49 games despite ranking 22nd in 3-point percentage and 17th in overall offense. But the Thunder can’t allow Kanter to win his matchup with Steven Adams inside.

Kanter, who opened the season riding the pine for the New York Knicks and was called to greater duty after a devastating leg injury to Jusuf Nurkic, entered the series as Portland’s most obvious weak link. He has a track record as a below-average defender, and opponents regularly force him off the court in the playoffs because of his limited foot speed and marginal shot-blocking ability.

Oklahoma City knows that better than anyone: Coach Billy Donovan was caught on camera seemingly saying “Can’t play Kanter” to an assistant during last year’s playoffs, and Kanter’s playing time quickly dried up in the 2016 and 2017 postseason.

Yet the Thunder on Sunday failed to exploit Kanter in any of the obvious ways. They didn’t snipe over him when he switched out near the 3-point line. They didn’t attack him aggressively to put him in foul trouble; he committed just one in 34 minutes. And although they had some success feeding Adams near the hoop, Oklahoma City’s big men were unable to neutralize Kanter’s impact on the glass.

Somehow, a 26-year-old Knicks castoff whose name has long been synonymous with poor plus-minus showings managed to post a plus-15, the best mark of Game 1.

“I was on the worst team in the league, and I wasn’t even playing because they thought I was too old,” Kanter said. “It was so frustrating because I just wanted to go out there and win. A couple of days ago, I looked in the mirror and said, ‘I’m blessed to be here.’ It definitely feels amazing.”

Despite being the Western Conference’s No. 6 seed, the Thunder entered the series as the betting favorite because they swept the regular season series 4-0 and Nurkic is absent. Their Game 1 performance was lacking but not quite worthy of panic: Westbrook and George can play better, the defense was largely effective, and the Blazers’ hot outside shooting is bound to regress.

Most of all, there was a too-good-to-be-true quality to Kanter’s game-changing impact. Going forward, Donovan must mercilessly pick on his former player, channeling the lessons of postseason shortcomings to dole out the same pain his team has endured. Oklahoma City’s path to winning this series runs directly though Portland’s depleted rotation at center.

If the Thunder can’t make the Blazers pay for playing Kanter, Oklahoma City deserves to go home early again.

Bucks blast Pistons

MILWAUKEE — Let’s save the analysis for Game 2 — maybe.

The Detroit Pistons — without star Blake Griffin — were overmatched and outclassed by the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the first-round series, a 121-86 embarrassment that was over the moment the team bus rolled into the loading dock area at Fiserv Forum.

It’s the second worst NBA playoff loss in Pistons history, behind only a 1958 defeat to the St. Louis Hawks, 145-101.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was dominant from the outset scoring 24 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in 23 minutes as “MVP!” chants rained down.

Seven Bucks scored in double figures, but without Griffin, there’s little hope the Pistons can make this a competitive series.

The Bucks are the No. 1 seed in the entire NBA playoffs, a designation earned by going a league-leading 60-22 in the regular season. They were dominant, outscoring opponents by nearly nine points per 100 possessions.

The Pistons (41-41) snuck into the playoffs on the last day of the regular season and are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pistons lost four games to their Central Division rival Bucks this season by an average of 14.8 points per game.

And when Pistons coach Dwane Casey ruled Griffin out with the sore left knee that hampered the All-Star toward the end of the season, it was a wrap for the Pistons.

There are two off days before Game 2 on Wednesday, giving Griffin more time to rest the knee.

The Pistons were hoping to attack the Bucks’ 3-point defense, which allows the most in the league, but could only manage an 8-for-27 night from behind the arc (29.6 percent).

Luke Kennard led the Pistons with 21 points off the bench, and was 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

Andre Drummond, who was ejected for a Flagrant-2 foul in the third quarter, finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes.

Thon Maker, who was acquired from the Bucks before the trade deadline, continued to start in Griffin’s place and struggled.

He scored four points and was 2-for-10 from the field, missing all six 3-point attempts.

Antetokounmpo earned “MVP!” chants early, roaring down the floor after every Pistons missed shot.

He scored eight quick points in pushing the Bucks to a 15-4 lead at the 8:31 mark.

His aggression drew two fouls from Maker early in the first quarter, forcing an early adjustment from Casey, who turned to Drummond.

The Pistons center did a solid job of guarding the Bucks superstar whenever they could force a half-court possession.

To counter, the Bucks ran their offense through others.

Casey even turned to a zone defense in an effort to stay in front of the Bucks.

That didn’t work, either.

Pat Connaughton scored eight points in the first quarter and his jumper before the horn gave the Bucks a 38-18 lead, ending the competitive portion of the evening.

Maker was booed throughout the evening as fans are aware that he wanted out of Milwaukee because of diminished playing time.

The boos rained down after he committed a hard foul on Antetokounmpo in the second quarter.

The Bucks were leading 47-28 midway through the quarter when Antetokounmpo drove the lane against Maker. As Antetokounmpo went for his shot, Maker violently snatched the Bucks star’s arms and he went to the floor.

The officials reviewed the play and called it a common foul.

Durant ejected

OAKLAND — For nearly all game, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley tried to do anything he could to annoy Kevin Durant.

Beverley mocked Durant both with his words and body language. Beverley pushed Durant when he defended him in the post or contested a shot at the rim. Durant mostly laughed through it all. When Durant had the chance to defend Beverley on a late-game possession, though, Durant could not resist giving Beverley his own treatment.

Toward the waning moments of the Warriors’ eventual 121-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday at Oracle Arena, Durant guarded Beverley nearly at halfcourt when he caught a pass. When Beverley bobbled the ball, Durant defended him closely and bumped him out-of-bounds. Then, Durant stood over and taunted him. When Beverley stood up and talked back, official Ed Malloy broke things up. He handed them their second double technicals and subsequent ejections with 4:41 left.

“I guess he thought we were taking it too far,” Durant said of Malloy. “I just thought it was one of those plays where I could show a little bit more emotion than I usually show.”

Draymond Green loved what he saw, offering a symbolic moment on how they have come a long way since their heated argument against the Clippers in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. This time, Green approached Durant with a smile while voicing his approval. Green then laughed when both Durant and Beverley left toward the entrance tunnel.

“There’s always little games within the game. so there’s always stuff going on out there on the floor,” Green said. “Meanwhile, [Kevin] was 8 for 16 with 23 points. Pretty solid night at the office. That was good. I like to see people battle and I love that.”

You know, who didn’t love it?

Warriors coach Steve Kerr did not love it. He had talked to his players about the importance in controlling their emotions during the playoffs after the Warriors collected 60 technicals and six ejections during the regular season. He also brought up Beverley, whom Kerr called “a hell of a defender” and “plays hard.” Though Kerr said he “got a lot of respect for him,” he spoke the past two days about not falling for his tactics.

“Don’t take the bait, and we took it,” Kerr said. “So you just can’t do it. But sometimes you have to feel it before you can follow through and execute on that. So we’re going to have to be really solid.”

Klay Thompson did not love it, either. Durant’s ejection had no bearing on the Warriors taking a 1-0 series lead. It also does not blemish Durant’s play. But Durant already has two technicals, and only needs five more to draw an NBA-imposed one-game suspension without pay during the postseason.

“I just want KD to be careful. I don’t want him to get more techs,” Thompson said. “We need him so badly. I expect to be playing for a long time, so we can’t get caught up in that hoopla. But it got us going. He’s a competitor. He’s not going to back down.”

Durant also did not back down on the ramifications of his behavior. He maintained, “I can control myself.” And even with all Durant’s outbursts that resulted in 15 technicals during the regular season, he still avoided the last one that would’ve resulted in a one-game suspension. He even had his 16th technical in the Warriors’ regular-season finale in Memphis rescinded after convincing officials he did not intentionally bump into one.

“We’ve got high IQ individuals on our team. We know when the leash is a little longer, you can kind of get away with stuff like that,” Stephen Curry said. “There was a nice competitiveness and intensity out there. I’m pretty sure if the game was closer with four minutes left, [Kevin] would have had more a little more constraint, but he wanted to kind of set the tone. The way they play and how physical they were with the stuff that Pat does that makes him who he is. We’re ready for all of that. You love the competitive fire.”

The competitive fire between Beverley and Durant started nearly from opening tip.

Clippers coach Doc Rivers had planned to triple team Durant in isolation situations. But before that, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound matched up with the 6-foot-9, 240-pound Durant in the post in hopes to limit Durant operating off the dribble.

“He’s never going to guard me one-on-one,” Durant boasted.

Once Durant received the ball, he often faced a double team. Then Durant either made the defense pay with his driving, mid-range shooting or passing (three assists). That did not stop Beverley from trying anything to disrupt Durant. Before Durant would even receive the ball, Beverley often fronted him in the post.

On one third-quarter play, Durant faced a double team from Beverley and Clippers center Ivica Zubac. After Durant threw a pass out to DeMarcus Cousins, Beverley was whistled for a foul. Then, Beverley mocked Durant by flailing his arms dramatically. Durant simply laughed at him.

Apparently it was out of respect. During his lone season at University of Texas, Durant faced Beverley at the University of Arkansas. Durant observed that Beverley’s upbringing in Chicago brought out a different mentality.

“Those dudes play with a different type of grit, so I can appreciate that about Pat,” Durant said. “You know what he’s going to bring to the table, just the physicality, the mucking up the game a little bit with his physicality, his talking and everything.”

Beverely maintained he was not trying to instigate things with Durant, but the Warriors know better. When Beverley played with the Houston Rockets, he dove for a loose ball that inadvertently caused Thunder guard Russell Westbrook to tear his meniscus in Game 2 of a first-round playoff series in 2013. Westbrook missed the rest of the playoffs.

Three years later, Beverley tripped Curry in Game 1 of the Warriors’ first-round series against Houston. Curry thought the play was intentional, and the two pushed each other before drawing double technicals. Beverley also pushed Curry earlier this season after Curry flexed inadvertently in front of Beverley after grabbing an offensive rebound. In that same game, Beverley tried to deny Durant looks in the post by pushing him.

Similar things happened in Game 1. When Durant drove toward the basket with 5:00 left in the game, Beverley fouled him from behind. Afterwards, Beverley stared at Durant underneath the basket and talked trash. Durant smiled and laughed at him. Durant then clapped mockingly.

“It’s an emotional play for him. So he’s going to show his intensity after that play, and I respected it,” Durant said. “I’m sure everybody on the court did.”

Well, not everybody. Both Durant and Beverley were issued technicals for it. Nearly 19 seconds later, Durant wanted to answer back to Beverley with some physical play near half court.

“I got pushed. I got up. I got ejected,” Beverley said. “I guess the refs saw something that I don’t know.”

What they saw? On one hand, they saw Durant standing up to Beverley. On the other hand, they saw Durant falling for Beverley’s tricks.

“Pat is going to talk, and that’s legal,” Rivers said. “Kevin can talk, too. I think Eddie had to throw them out because it looked bad. So I thought that was the right thing to do, I guess. But it was much ado about nothing.”

And yet there was a reason Kerr made much ado about Beverley beforehand. That way, perhaps the Warriors would not make much about it during the game.