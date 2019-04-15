By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — Hunter Dozier’s walk-off RBI single down the left-field line with Terrance Gore on third base gave the Royals a 9-8 win and a series sweep of the Cleveland Indians in front of an announced 14,303 at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Royals, now the winners of three straight, made it interesting in the final three innings.

The series sweep appeared within reach midway through. Jakob Junis scratched out 6 1/3 innings, and handed a three-run lead with one out in the seventh over to rookie left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady. But Lovelady, who’d shown flashes of lights-out ability in the minors and at spring training, couldn’t finish the inning.

Lovelady gave up back-to-back singles to Leonys Martin and Jose Ramirez, the second an infield single, before getting a ground out which moved the runners to second and third. After Lovelady fell behind Indians slugger Carlos Santana, the Royals decided to walk Santana intentionally.

With bases loaded now after an intentional walk to Santana, the Indians sent right-handed hitter Hanley Ramirez up as a pinch hitter for left-handed batter Naquin. The Royals responded by bringing in right-hander Jake Newberry, but Newberry walked Ramirez to force in a run and then allowed a two-run single to Jake Bauers that tied the score at 8.

The game featured 22 hits (four home runs), 11 walks, and 17 runs.

The Indians wasted no time — not even a single at-bat — getting on top of Junis and the Royals. Leonys Martin bashed the 2-1 pitch in the first at-bat of the game over the center-field wall for a solo home run. That marked the second time in a week that Martin started a game off with a home run (he also did it on April 9 at Detroit).

After an infield single by Carlos Gonzalez, the Indians purchased his contract earlier in the day, and a double off the center-field wall by Carlos Santana, Tyler Naquin’s two-run single staked the Indians to a 3-0 lead with just one out recorded in the game. Junis gave up three first-inning runs on four hits (two extra-base hits).

By the time the game got to the second inning, Junis clearly wasn’t the starting pitcher in trouble. Indians starter Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, entered the day with a career ERA of 3.10 and a 12-7 career record against the Royals in 25 starts.

The Royals rattled Kluber’s cage with a four-run second inning that included a three-run blast by Lucas Duda into the bullpen behind the right field fence that tied the score at 3. Whit Merrifield’s second home run of the season, which scraped the top of the wall in right field before it caromed into the bullpen, gave the Royals a 4-3 lead three batters later.

Before Sunday, Kluber had only walked one batter with the bases loaded, and that came April 3. Before that he’d had 54 plate appearances against him with the bases loaded and had not walked a batter.

He has now committed the costly faux pas three times this month, twice in the third inning against the Royals hitters. Kluber walked both Duda and Chris Owings with the bases loaded in the third inning before he got pulled from the game.

Duda’s walk gave him four RBIs in a game for the 11th time in his career. Kluber also walked Chris Owings to force in a run with the bases loaded before handing the game over to the bullpen.

Junis gave up two runs in the fourth to allow the Indians within a run, 6-5, but Royals catcher Cam Gallagher put down a perfect bunt for an RBI single in the fifth. Jorge Soler’s sixth-inning solo homer made the cushion three runs, 8-5.

The late innings proved more interesting than Royals followers probably would’ve liked.

———

Rangers rally from 5 down

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome to Arlington Danny Santana.

Santana, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville, tied Sunday’s game with a two-run, pinch-hit, triple in the eighth inning and Delino DeShields laid down a perfectly-executed squeeze bunt that scored the go-ahead run as the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Oakland Athletics 8-7.

It was Santana’s first at-bat in the majors since he was with the Braves last July. Closer Jose Leclerc pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

For much of the game Sunday afternoon at Globe Life Park, the A’s were doing the bullying.

Adrian Sampson’s first start of the season after two excellent long relief outings was a struggle. Sampson, who has been tasked with filling Edinson Volquez’s spot in the rotation, was knocked from the game after four innings. He was charged with seven runs on eight hits, including two solo home runs. He threw 78 pitches in the four innings. The A’s scored a run in each of the first three innings and then blew it open with four runs in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead.

Solo homers from Stephen Piscotty in the second and Matt Chapman in the third helped Oakland take a 3-2 lead. With two outs in the fourth, Jurickson Profar walked before the A’s put together four consecutive hits, including the back-breaker, a two-run double by Marcus Semien.

The Rangers’ offense, meanwhile, was held in check by A’s left-hander Brett Anderson after scoring twice in the first inning. Elvis Andrus tripled in Delino DeShields and Andrus stole home on a Anderson’s throw to first.

The bullpen held Oakland scoreless the final five innings, including two innings from Jeanmar Gomez, who allowed a hit and struck out three.

Texas tacked on runs in the fifth and seventh to pull to within three, including Andrus’ third homer this season. Anderson held the Rangers to three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks in six innings. All four of the Rangers’ hits came from the top of the order.

The bottom half of the order was hitless until Asdrubal Cabrera singled in a run in the eighth to pull Texas to within 7-5. That set up Santana, who was pinch-hitting for Patrick Wisdom. After Santana’s triple, Jeff Mathis popped up to third for the second out.

DeShields, however, laid down the squeeze bunt towards third and catcher Josh Phegley’s throw to first was late, allowing Santana to score the go-ahead run.

———

Cardinals club Reds

MONTERREY, Mexico — A day after predicting that he would hit a home run at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, left fielder Marcell Ozuna did himself one better.

He hit two.

Ozuna’s three-run homer in the first inning and solo homer in the seventh sent the Cardinals to a 9-5 victory Sunday evening at Monterrey’s ballpark. The victory split the Mexico Series with host Cincinnati and gave the Cardinals their sixth victory in seven games. Ozuna and Tyler O’Neill combined for three home runs, and it was Matt Carpenter’s solo homer in the seventh that snapped a 4-4 tie.

Miles Mikolas was unable to match Adam Wainwright’s quality start in the first game of the series, though he took a shutout into the fifth inning. The Cardinals’ had a 4-0 lead for him after sending nine batters to the plate in the first inning. The Reds answered in the fifth. Jesse Winker, who broke up Wainwright’s shutout on Saturday, launched a three-run homer of Mikolas to tie the game at 4.

The Cardinals took control in the seventh. The five-run burst in the top of the seventh inning gave the Cardinals a chance to give one of their players the memory of a lifetime.

Giovanny Gallegos, the lone Mexican-born player on either roster in the Mexico Series, entered the game in the eighth inning to an ovation from the crowd. As he warmed up, an area of the stands began to chant his last name. With his parents, sister, and aunt in the crowd — and grandpa Humberto watching at home — Gallegos allowed a solo home run to Yasiel Puig and struck out the only other batter he faced.

The Cardinals went to Andrew Miller to bring the eighth inning to closer Jordan Hicks. Hicks handled the four outs assigned for his fourth save of the season.

The multi-homer game was Ozuna’s eighth of his career.

Harrison Bader felt a soreness in his right hamstring after Saturday’s game and the Cardinals rested him Sunday in hopes of avoiding a more severe injury. Bader felt some “tightness” in his leg after a series of plays in center field during the eighth game of the Cardinals’ first game in Monterrey.

———

Astros broom Seattle

SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales’ first inning on Sunday lasted three minutes and seven pitches.

The 27-year-old Mariners left-hander induced a George Springer groundout and a Jose Altuve flyout, then dispatched third baseman Alex Bregman on four pitches. In the opening half-inning of an eventual 3-2 Houston Astros victory, Gonzales remained on the mound for roughly the time it takes to defrost a chicken breast in the microwave.

For the first five innings on Sunday, the Astros were cooked.

So much so, in fact, that Gonzales retired eight straight Astros at one point. He allowed just one hit and two walks in the first five frames, while striking out a pair. An Astros lineup that piled up 13 runs and 22 hits in the first two games of the series was effectively befuddled.

Then the sixth inning hit, and so did Houston. Gonzalez surrendered singles to Tony Kemp, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Michael Brantley, recording just one out and allowing a pair of runs. He was replaced by right-handed reliever Brandon Brennan, who continued a sizzling start to the 2019 season by striking out Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel to strand runners on the corners.

But Brennan’s 11 1/3-inning season-opening scoreless streak was snapped on the first pitch of the seventh inning, when Houston designated hitter Aledmys Diaz lifted a liner over the left field wall to give the Astros a 3-2 lead.

In all, Gonzales lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out three and walking two. After Brennan left the game, Seattle relievers Cory Gearrin and Anthony Swarzak each delivered a scoreless inning.

Gonzales’ counterpart, hard-throwing Houston right-hander Gerrit Cole, also cruised.

But not at first.

The Mariners didn’t wait to extend their major league-record season-opening home run streak, as Mitch Haniger skied a 1-2 pitch over the left field wall to lead off the game. Haniger went back to work in the third inning, fisting an inside fastball down the left-field line for a two-out double. Left fielder Domingo Santana immediately drove him in, sending another double to a nearly identical spot.

The suddenly-inept Seattle offense was otherwise held at bay, however. Cole allowed just four hits and two earned runs in six innings, striking out 11. Astros relievers delivered three more scoreless innings and K’d four more. In fact, second baseman Dee Gordon was the only Mariner position player that didn’t strike out on Sunday.

Following Santana’s RBI double, the final 19 Mariners were retired in order.

And a team that scored at least five runs in 15 of its first 16 games was swept for the first time this season.

———

Rockies win on 1-hitter

SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants had registered a hit in every home game since June 10, 1997, when Kevin Brown tossed a no-hitter for the Florida Marlins at Candlestick Park.

Through 7 1/3 innings Sunday at Oracle Park, the Giants had no hits, and Rockies pitcher German Marquez was cruising at only 77 pitches.

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado had just made that signature play in the field that every no-hitter seems to feature, and the Giants’ bats had no chance. But of course, when the Giants seemed most destined for a doughnut in the hits column, Evan Longoria snuck one through third and short with one out in the eighth.

Longoria’s base knock remained the hosts’ only hit on the afternoon, though, as the Giants (7-10) suffered a 4-0 loss to the Rockies (4-12) at Oracle Park on Sunday.

“He’s good. We knew that coming into this game. He throws an easy 97, he’s got a great slider, he was on top of his game,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said of Marquez, who threw 75 of his 105 pitches for strikes. “He really pounded the strike zone.”

The Giants entered Sunday’s series finale 28th in the MLB with only 2.94 runs scored per game. The Rockies sat one spot worse with 2.8 runs per game — the Giants won the first three games of the series as Colorado only scored a combined four runs in three games — but Arenado’s three-run shot in the fifth inning off Derek Holland topped his team’s per-game average alone.

“It was supposed to be a sinker away. Obviously it went down the middle. He’s hands down one of the best hitters in the game,” Holland said. “The execution is what you need right there in that situation and the one guy you truly don’t want to beat you put the run up for them. Put that right there on a platter for him.”

The All-Star’s first home run of the season gave the Rockies a 4-0 lead after Trevor Story’s RBI double scored Arenado two innings prior, and the Giants’ bats had no response. Literally. They didn’t have a single hit or baserunner through five innings.

Kevin Pillar broke up Marquez’s perfect game in the sixth when he took a 1-1 pitch to the back, but he remained the Giants’ lone man on through six frames. The Giants didn’t register a hit in the seventh inning either, and Marquez had only thrown 76 pitches.

The last time the Giants were no-hit came in 2013, when Reds pitcher Homer Bailey blanked the Giants in Cincinnati. The Giants only fell victim to a no-hitter one other time this century, when Kevin Millwood plastered a zero in 2003 for the Phillies in Philadelphia. The last time the Giants were no-hit at home came against those Marlins in 1997, and that wasn’t even at the Giants’ current stadium.

Brandon Crawford roped a grounder to third to start the bottom of the eighth that deflected off Arenado’s glove and up in the air. Arenado scampered to his right, bare-handed the ball and threw off-balance to first to make it 23 straight batters without a hit. The Giants’ best chance yet to avoid history went awry, and Arenado’s bare-hander seemed destined for the SportsCenter highlight reels of Marquez’s eventual no-no.

“The few balls we did hit hard we hit right at them so we had a little tough luck there, but give credit where it’s due,” Bochy said. “He pitched a heck of a game. He’s gonna throw a lot of games like that. That’s how good his stuff is.”

Longoria stepped to the plate next, and lined another grounder toward Arenado, this one slightly to his left. Arenado again darted toward the ball with his glove extended, but it snuck onto the left-field grass for the Giants’ first hit of the day as the home crowd erupted in relief.

That was the only time the crowd had reason to cheer, though, as the Giants’ bats went silent and they couldn’t execute the four-game series sweep against the worst team in baseball.

“You gotta tip your hat also to Marquez. He had a great game, hats off to him. He executed his pitches, he was doing his job,” Holland said. “He had a no-hitter into the eighth, so hats off to him.”

The Giants will fly to Washington D.C. Sunday night coming off their first series win of the season, yet still sitting three games below .500 with the Nationals (7-7) up next.

———

Braves split with Mets

ATLANTA — Not all series splits are created equal, and the one the Mets ended up with after a 7-3 loss to the Braves on Sunday night was the bad kind.

Heading to SunTrust Park for the start of their 2019 season series against the defending NL East champions, the Mets won the first two games, parlaying significant offensive outputs with good enough pitching to dispatch the Braves with relative ease.

But after a Jason Vargas-induced loss Saturday, the Mets missed out on a series win Sunday when ace Jacob deGrom lasted only five innings and the beleaguered bullpen couldn’t keep it close enough.

And so the Mets head to Philadelphia for a three-game set with the Phillies, the next stage of what is going to be a long season of intra-division duels, knowing that this mediocre weekend could have been a sweet one.

It’s not a secret to the Mets that it’s important to play well against Atlanta, especially in Atlanta. They were 6-13 against the Braves last year, including 3-6 at SunTrust. If they had played, say, .500 or better in those games, the 2018 late-season division picture could have been a lot more fun for the Mets, who finished in fourth.

“We did struggle against them,” manager Mickey Callaway said while in Atlanta, rattling off several of the Mets’ “crazy games” against the Braves last year. “They took care of us last year. We have to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

“They’re definitely not overlooked by us. They’re one of the best teams in baseball, in my opinion. They showed it last year, they’re showing it again this year, they’re getting on a roll and they’re a force we have to go out there and play the game the right way to beat.”

Remarkably, deGrom was unremarkable for a second start in a row. He allowed three runs — two on solo homers — in five innings, struggling with a high pitch count all night and retiring the side in order just once. DeGrom (2-2) struck out nine and walked four. His ERA is 3.68.

DeGrom has given up five home runs this season, all in his past two starts. Last year, he didn’t allow his fifth until June 23 and allowed 10 in 217 innings (32 starts).

Nick Markakis reached deGrom first, blasting an 0-and-1 slider inside into the right-field seats in the second inning. The next inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. capitalized on Wilson Ramos’ error — Ozzie Albies stole second and moved to third when the throw from Ramos skipped into center — by singling to right, bringing in Albies.

Josh Donaldson homered to lead off the bottom of the fifth on the eighth pitch of the at-bat, moments after laying off a two-strike slider outside and fouling off two others. After having no homers and no RBIs in his first 13 games, Donaldson went deep two nights in a row to finish the series.

Right-hander Julio Teheran, whom the Braves once thought would be the kind of high-end pitcher that deGrom has become, was the better pitcher this time. He overcame early issues, including a line-drive homer from J.D. Davis in the second, to settle in for six innings of one-run ball.

Amed Rosario and Keon Broxton managed RBI singles in the eighth, but Brandon Nimmo, the potential tying run, struck out swinging to end the inning.

———

Arizona in zone against Padres

PHOENIX — Playing with their best hands tied to the bench, the Padres couldn’t pull out another late victory or pull off a sweep of the Diamondbacks.

The Padres’ most successful long road trip in almost six years concluded Sunday with a 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Before going 7-3 on this 10-game trek that began with three games in St. Louis and three in San Francisco before the four here, the Padres had not finished with a winning record on a road trip longer than eight games since July 2013.

Sunday, before the Padres’ middle relief again failed it, old Eric Lauer mixed with new Eric Lauer, and the Diamondbacks took advantage of the Padres left-hander’s lapse into bad habits.

The first Diamondbacks batter in four of Lauer’s five innings reached base. Twice, it was pitcher Zack Greinke, and he scored both times.

Lauer, who last season allowed a .306 batting average to batters leading off innings but this year had allowed just four hits in 17 leadoff at-bats (.235), was pulled after five innings having allowed three runs on eight hits. The Diamondbacks’ two hits in 13 at-bats with runners on base helped get the job done.

Greinke, who homered in one of his two at-bats against Lauer earlier this month, led off the third inning with a bloop single to center field and scored on Ketel Marte’s two-out home run. Greinke doubled to lead off the fifth and scored on Ildemaro Vargas’ two-out double.

Matt Wisler relieved Lauer in the sixth inning and allowed a two-out, three-run homer to pinch-hitter David Peralta. And aside from the possibility that inning would have been over if Machado had not been getting his first day off and been able to catch a line drive single by Adam Jones that caromed off fill-in third baseman Luis Urias’ glove, it continued the Padres’ middle relief problems.

Maybe it was the desert air.

In four games here, Robert Stock, Gerardo Reyes, Brad Wieck and Wisler allowed a combined 13 runs, 11 hits and six walks. That included a run on a single, a walk and a balk that Wisler yielded in the seventh.

It did not include Phil Maton’s first pitch back in the majors being lined to the seats beyond right field at the start of the eighth inning.

Manuel Margot had staked the Padres a 1-0 lead four pitches into the game with a home run to left field. Fernando Tatis’ team-leading fifth home run of the season in the fifth tied the game 2-2. The Padres pulled to 7-4 in the eighth on successive two-out hits — a single by pinch-hitter Greg Garcia, double by Margot and single by Franmil Reyes.

———

Dodgers bash Brewers

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game losing streak entering Sunday was not a product of one problem. A medley of dilemmas, some constant and some isolated, helped concoct the jarring downslide after an explosive start. Starting pitching, however, stood atop the list.

Before taking the field Sunday, a Dodgers starting pitcher hadn’t lasted more than five innings in a game in 11 days, back when nearly a week’s worth of losses in a row seemed unimaginable. Ross Stripling provided that performance April 3, and he provided another one when the Dodgers desperately needed one in a 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Boasting a fastball hovering at 90 mph, Stripling stymied the Brewers over eight innings. He kept Milwaukee off the board until Eric Thames hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. He secured the 24 outs with 88 pitches, struck out three batters and walked one. It was the right-hander’s longest outing since he didn’t give up a hit over 7 1/3 innings in his major league debut in 2016.

The Dodgers’ bats showered Stripling with early run support, scoring six runs against right-hander Jhoulys Chacin to prompt his exit in the third inning. Cody Bellinger drew three walks and singled to raise his on-base percentage to .500 while adding a stolen base and difficult plays at first base. Alex Verdugo contributed a two-run single and a solo home run. Chris Taylor went two for four with a double and a two-run single.

The day began with the Dodgers announcing another roster transaction designed to bolster their taxed bullpen: Josh Sborz was called up from triple-A Oklahoma City and Dennis Santana was sent down. The swap was made after Santana threw 45 pitches Saturday, rendering him unavailable for at least the next two days. The Dodgers are carrying a nine-man bullpen but didn’t have the luxury to wait for Santana to recover after using six relievers in Saturday’s bullpen game. So they switched healthy right-handed relievers with Oklahoma City for the second time in four days.

Sborz joined a bullpen that had logged 67 1/3 innings entering Sunday, the second-most relief innings in the majors behind the Oakland Athletics. The burden has been immense because Dodgers starters haven’t carried their weight. Entering Sunday, Dodgers starters — a sample that includes Caleb Ferguson’s scheduled abbreviated start Saturday — were tied for 26th in the majors in innings per start at 4.8. They were tied for 28th in pitches per start at 79. Their 4.81 earned-run average ranked 20th.

Injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Hyun-Jin Ryu, the remaining starters’ struggles, and the Dodgers’ demanding early schedule — they’re playing 24 games in 25 days to start the season — led to an 8.37 ERA during the six-game skid.

“You win with pitching and you sustain winning with starting pitching,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “And if it’s not there, odds are against you. So if you do look back at the last week and a half, the length, the quality start, we’re just not getting right now.”

Stripling became the first Dodgers starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season. His counterpart was long gone by then.

The Dodgers initiated their onslaught on Chacin with two outs in the first inning. Bellinger walked, A.J. Pollock singled and Max Muncy walked to load the bases for Verdugo. The rookie came through with a two-run single up the middle.

In the second inning, Joc Pederson launched a two-out moonshot just fair down the right-field line for his sixth home run to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead. The margin doubled in the third inning and Chacin didn’t survive it. Bellinger led off with another walk before Pollock and Muncy recorded consecutive singles. Two batters later, Taylor’s line-drive single to right field pushed Pollock and Muncy home. The two-run blow bounced Chacin, who gave up six runs and six hits, and threw 63 pitches in 2 1/3 innings.

Stripling didn’t toss his 63rd pitch until the sixth inning when he was in the midst of retiring 10 consecutive batters. Jesus Aguilar snapped the run with a leadoff double in the eighth inning. Stripling walked the next batter and Thames delivered a sacrifice fly to spoil the shutout bid, but the damage was limited.

Stripling walked off the mound to an ovation. Congratulatory hugs and handshakes waited for him in the dugout. He’d given the Dodgers what they needed.

———

Phillies win in 14

MIAMI — If, by chance, the Phillies were predisposed to thinking they would manhandle the Marlins 19 times this season by merely showing up for work, the last two games should serve to disabuse them of that notion.

Never mind that the Phillies won here on Sunday, 3-1 in 14 innings, and claimed two of the three games in South Florida. Their high-scoring offense was held down for most of the series, including a nine-inning span of the finale by a young Marlins pitching staff that features few names you would recognize but perfectly good stuff.

Jean Segura picked a perfect time, then, to slug his first Phillies home run. He broke up a bullpen staredown in which six relievers from each team didn’t allow a run. After Andrew McCutchen launched a one-out triple against Wei-Yin Chen, Segura went deep to left-center field to snap a 1-1 tie.

Jose Alvarez closed out the victory for the Phillies, who got a total of eight scoreless innings from seven relievers, as Pat Neshek, Adam Morgan, Hector Neris, David Robertson, Seranthony Dominguez and Victor Arano passed the bullpen baton before him. At one point, Phillies relievers struck out nine consecutive batters.

The Phillies have won nine of their first 14 games and return home Monday night to face the Mets in a three-game series.

Vince Velasquez started the game and was both efficient and effective, the former often serving as the primary cause when he’s able to achieve the latter.

After his first start of the season, last Monday night against the Nationals, Velasquez said he made a concerted effort in spring training to get quicker outs. Rather than always trying to overpower hitters and go for strikeouts, he’s more satisfied with merely inducing weak contact earlier in the count and letting the defense catch the ball.

Through three innings against the Marlins, Velasquez faced the minimum nine batters, struck out only one, but threw just 32 pitches. Of the 18 outs that he recorded, only four were strikeouts. He got five groundouts, including one double play, and four flyouts.

Velasquez didn’t give up a hit until Brian Anderson’s game-tying solo home run with two outs in the sixth inning. But the Phillies gave him little support, struggling to reach base against Marlins starter Jose Urena and failing to deliver a big hit when they did.

The Phillies left a runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings. They wasted Jean Segura’s one-out single in the first, Scott Kingery’s two-out double in the second, and a leadoff single by Velasquez in the third.

Cesar Hernandez finally broke through in the fourth, just as manager Gabe Kapler suspected he might.

Although Kapler gave Kingery a rare start, he opted to keep Hernandez in the lineup and give third baseman Maikel Franco a breather. The reason: Kapler cited Hernandez’s track record against Urena (7-for-26, one triple, two homers entering the game) and the belief that his swing was better suited than Franco’s to handle Urena’s sinker.

On cue, Hernandez hit a two-strike pitch, albeit a slider, out to right field to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Beyond that, though, scoring opportunities were scarce for the Phillies. Bryce Harper forced the issue in the sixth inning. After lining a one-out double, he tried to score from second base on Rhys Hoskins’ single to left field. Third-base coach Dusty Wathan waved Harper home, but the slightest hesitation around third base proved costly. Shortstop J.T. Riddle’s relay of left fielder Curtis Granderson’s throw was on time for catcher Chad Wallach to apply the tag.

———

Twins repel Tiger attack

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios couldn’t have looked more out of sorts during a sunny but cold Sunday afternoon. He didn’t have his best control, so he labored early.

He had to work out of a two-out jam in the first inning, during which he fell behind 1-0 to all five batters he faced and needed 27 pitches to get three outs. Then, when the offense gave him a two-run lead heading into the second inning, Berrios gave it right back in the form of a two-run home run to Gordon Beckham.

It wasn’t the Berrios the Twins are used to seeing. But he wasn’t around for long.

Berrios improved with every inning and the offense heated up to lead the Twins to a 6-4 win over the Tigers. After Friday’s game was postponed because of snow and cold weather, the Twins won on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s game ended up being a nail-biter in the ninth as Blake Parker entered the game but loaded the bases with one out. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli went with Trevor Hildenberger, who struck out John Hicks and Grayson Greiner to end the game. Parker, for the second straight day, appeared to struggle to get the right feel for his trusty split-fingered fastball.

Beckham’s home run seemed to slash cold water in Berrios’ face. Tigers hitters suddenly were overmatched.

After Beckham took Berrios deep — the third homer he’s allowed so far — the Twins right-hander retired 12 straight and 15 of the next 16 batters he faced. The one batter who did reach base was Christin Stewart, who was hit with an 0-2 pitch. After throwing 27 pitches in the first inning, Berrios needed 19 in the second inning, 11 in the third then only five in the fourth.

It didn’t take long for Berrios to rediscover himself. Beckham’s home run was the last Tigers hit off of Berrios.

And the Twins offense kept getting their licks in on Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmerman and whomever followed him. Byron Buxton lined a RBI double to left in the second. C.J. Cron lined a two-run homer to left in the third. And Eddie Rosario lofted a solo home run to right-center in the seventh inning as the Twins took a 6-2 lead.

The Twins 14-hit attack included five doubles and two home runs by a team that entered the game seventh in the major leagues in team slugging percentage. In fact, the Twins probably regretted not having more runs to show for their efforts at the plate.

———

Rays dump Jays

TORONTO — The Rays are heading back home a roll after capping their first road trip with an 8-4 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Rays went 7-2 on the 11-day, nine-game, three-city, two-country road trip and come home with a 12-4 overall record that matches the best in franchise history.

Sunday’s win was a team effort, with starter Charlie Morton working 4 2/3 innings and six relievers combining for final 13 outs. Wilmer Font allowed a walk and a home to start the ninth before getting the final three outs.

The offense played small ball early in taking a 3-1 lead, then piled on with five runs in the eighth to break the game open, with two big pinch-hits, a two-run single by Mike Zunino and a home run by Guillermo Heredia.

The Rays are off Monday and open a nine-game homestand on Tuesday against the Orioles. The Rays took advantage of some mistakes by Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman, who worked at an agonizingly slow pace, so thankfully for only four innings, in building a 3-1 lead.

They got one run in the third, after a leadoff single by Michael Perez, a two-out throwing error by second baseman Lourdes Gurriel and a bases-loading walk on a 10-pitch at-bat by Avisail Garcia, when Brandon Lowe singled to right.

Then they got two more in the fourth without hitting a ball out of the infield. Kevin Kiermaier led off by dropping down a bunt, which Stroman fielded but threw wildly past first. An infield single by Willy Adames and a walk by Perez loaded the bases. They got one in when Austin Meadows grounded out to first, and the other when Yandy Diaz grounded to short.

Morton allowed a run in the first, then got out a bases-loaded mess in the fourth by breaking Brandon Drury’s bat in getting a weak pop-up.

He didn’t get the win, however, as an error by third baseman Daniel Robertson on what was a routine grounder that should have ended the fifth led to manager Kevin Cash going to the bullpen with the bases again loaded. Adam Kolarek got the win.

———

ChiSox add to Yankee woes

NEW YORK — Carlos Rodon quieted the Bronx on Sunday. The White Sox left-hander retired 11 straight hitters and Masahiro Tanaka could not get out of the fifth inning as Chicago beat the Yankees 5-2 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (6-9) dropped the rubber match of the series against the White Sox (5-9) and have now lost four out of the five series they have played this season. It was also the third straight series the Yankees have lost in the Bronx this season.

Rodon held the Yankees to two runs on three hits over six innings work.

Tanaka breezed through the first three innings, retiring eight of the first 10 batters he faced. The second time through the lineup, Tanaka struggled. He retired just two of the next 10 he faced.

Tanaka allowed five runs, all earned, on seven hits. He walked three and struck out six in four innings, plus three batters.

He issued back-to-back one-out walks to load the bases after Yoan Moncada’s double in the fourth. He went with his splitter to face Tim Anderson, who he had gotten out in the second, and paid for it. Anderson hit a grand slam, the first Tanaka had given up since surrendering one to J.D. Martinez April 11, 2018.

Tanaka came back out for the fifth and gave up a lead-off double to No. 9 hitter Yolmer Sanchez, a single to Leury Garcia and walked Moncada before he was pulled.

Aaron Judge robbed Jose Abreu of a grand slam, leaping to get his glove about two feet about the right-field fence and grabbing the ball. Sanchez did score on the sacrifice fly though.

The Yankees scored on Luke Voit’s RBI-double in the first and Aaron Judge’s single in the third. They did not manage a baserunner again until the seventh inning.

DJ LeMahieu, who came into the game having reached in 25-of-51 plate appearances, went 0-for-4 hitting in the leadoff spot for the second time this season. Brett Gardner, who dropped to the six hole, went 0-for-4.

———

BoSox blank O’s

BOSTON — An Orioles offense that broke out a day earlier reverted to its old ways Sunday at Fenway Park, collecting just five hits and getting shut out for the first time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox and their one-time ace, David Price.

Price, who pitched seven shutout innings, stranded leadoff doubles by Richie Martin and Trey Mancini in the sixth and seventh inning, and had done the same to a leadoff single by Renato Nunez in the second inning.

The Orioles’ best chance to erase the one run Boston pushed across against left-hander John Means, on a sacrifice fly by Xander Bogaerts in the fourth inning, came in the eighth against reliever Ryan Brazier.

Brazier walked pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz with one out, and Jonathan Villar singled to send him to third base with two outs, but pinch hitter Dwight Smith Jr. lined out to center field to leave them both stranded.

A walk by Mancini and a single by Hanser Alberto in the ninth inning meant the Orioles left a runner in scoring position for the fourth straight inning when Chris Davis struck out looking to end the game.

Means allowed one run on four hits in five innings to bring his ERA below two at 1.98, and the relief corps of Evan Phillips, Paul Fry and Josh Lucas tried to keep it a one-run game. They did so until Fry allowed a leadoff single in the eighth and Lucas allowed that run and two more to score on a home run by Bogaerts that accounted for the final four-run margin.

The Orioles (6-10), however, showed that Saturday’s 13-hit, nine-run outburst was an anomaly of sorts. In the three preceding games, the hit column finished with four for the Orioles each time. Only Alberto’s ninth-inning single pushed them past that Sunday, with five hits.

In the sixth inning, with Phillips on the mound and Bogaerts at the plate, Orioles pitching coach Doug Brocail’s displeasure with the umpires was such that he was ejected by first base umpire Stu Scheurwater.

It appeared that Brocail and the Orioles dugout were arguing a check-swing call that didn’t go their way, though the next pitch was a check-swing that home plate umpire Ben May didn’t even appeal to first on before ringing Bogaerts up.

On the first day the Orioles haven’t had to live with Davis’ ignominious hitless streak, they set another major league record they’d rather have avoided.

Bogaerts’ three-run home run off Josh Lucas in the eighth inning meant the Orioles have allowed a home run in the first 16 games of the season, tying a major league record set by the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies.