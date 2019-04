Carson LaRue turned in a solid outing Friday in his first regular season appearance in Double-A minor league baseball.

The Dewey High graduate pitched five strong innings in relief during a no-decision stint for the Corpus Christi Hooks, who fell by two runs.

LaRue — a hard-throwing right-hander — allowed only three hits and struck out six batters.

