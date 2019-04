Perhaps Friday’s success could not be classified as a bona fide turnaround for the Dewey High School baseball team.

But, at least it’s a swing in the right direction.

After an 0-15 start to the season, the Bulldoggers powered to their first win by outlasting the Caney Valley Trojans, 8-6.

Grant Johnson and Michael Caswell each drove in two runs to help spearhead’s Dewey’s sparkling performance.

